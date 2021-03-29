TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James W. Brooks, Jr., Tupelo
Taruno Carothers, Water Valley
Carolyn Gilmore, Booneville
Lonnie Green, Jr., Fulton
Tammy Hall, Auburn Community
Steve Hester, Belden
Elese Hinds, Marietta
Ariyah Johnson, Tupelo
Kenneth Jones, Booneville
Ruby Ellen Williams Magers, Marietta
Laborn Newton Murphree, Pontotoc
Rosie Pearce, Baldwyn
Herbert E. Reeves, Pontotoc
Linda Baker Scott, Houston
Billy Sellers, Shannon
Helen Snellgrove Shelton, Tupelo
Eric Snipes, Tupelo
June Grisham Thomason, Pontotoc
Joretta Thompson, Booneville
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
March 30, 2021
MS. TAMMY RENAE
LAUDERDALE HALL
Tupelo
2 p.m. Tuesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Auburn Cemetery
MR. STEVE HESTER
Belden
1 p.m. Wednesday
Calvary Baptist Church
Pontotoc City Cemetery
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m.
Tuesday at the Church
MR. ERIC SNIPES
Tupelo
2 p.m. Wednesday
St. Luke Methodist Church
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Wednesday at the Church
MR. WESLEY WIYGUL
Tupelo
Memorial Service at a later date
Holland Directory for Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Mr. June Hale, U. S. Army, Ret.
Auburn Community
2 PM today
Tupelo Chapel
Crossroads Cemetery with military honors
Visit: Noon-service time
Billy Sellers
SHANNON - Billy Sellers, 77, passed away on March 28, 2021, at Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Rosie Pearce
BALDWYN - Rosie Pearce, 76, passed away on March 27, 2021, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Helen Snellgrove Shelton
TUPELO - Born Helen Louise Snellgrove in Garfield, Georgia on February 15, 1914, Helen left this world after a brief illness on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the age of 107. She was predeceased by her parents, John Henry and Nannie Moore Snellgrove; her husband of 61 years, Carl Shelton; a daughter-in-law, Jean; two brothers and one sister; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her two children, Mike Shelton and Virginia Chambers (Art); seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and others.
Helen spent her childhood in Augusta, Georgia but later moved to Columbia, S.C. with her husband in 1937. She was a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ and a devoted wife and mother, providing a loving home for her family. A loyal friend to many, she was also quite a talented seamstress who enjoyed the lifelong hobby of making clothes for her family and friends. She also had a "green thumb" when it came to growing plants and flowers. She was often praised for the flower gardens she cultivated in her backyard and later on at the assisted living facilities where she lived in her later years. It was often said that she could stick a broom stick in the ground and it would sprout.
She was a long time member of Park Street Baptist Church where she was active for many years, serving in many functions and making many friends. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in her name to Traceway Senior Services, Greenhouses Activity Fund, 2800 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 or a charity of one's choice.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, Columbia, S.C., is assisting the family with a graveside service in Bush River Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Joretta Thompson
BOONEVILLE - Joretta Thompson, 59, passed away on March 27, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Tammy Hall
AUBURN COMMUNITY - Tammy Renae Lauderdale Hall, 51, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021, surrounded by her family after an extended battle with cancer. She was born December 7, 1969 in Tupelo to Charles and Linda Lauderdale. Tammy leaves behind a great legacy of love for others. She was a dedicated mother to her son and embraced every moment spent with him. She especially loved her role as "Tam Tam" to her beloved nieces and nephews. Tammy worked in the furniture industry at many different places, but her most favorite was redoing furniture with her sister for their business at the Sister Shack.
Tammy is survived by her son, Hunter Hall (Caitlin Oakman); her mother, Linda Lauderdale, her sisters, Michelle Jones (Jeff), all of the Auburn Community, Dawn Baker (John) of Dorsey; nephews, Blake and Austin Jones of Mooreville; and a host of great nieces and nephews, friends, and other family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Lauderdale.
Visitation was 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Tammy's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Pallbearers will be Gaye and Jason Stanford, Charlene and Mike Gannon, Leslie Phillips, Sonya Scott, Bridgette Seger, and Jacob Christian.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Encompass Hospice for the wonderful care Tammy was given during her illness.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Elese Hinds
MARIETTA - Elese Hinds (92) passed away Saturday March 27, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was member of Gilmore Chapel Methodist Church. Mrs. Hinds enjoyed working in her flower beds and spending time with her grandchildren & great-grandchildren.
Services will be 5:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Visitation will be 3-5 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Friendship Cemetery.
Mrs. Hinds is survived by her son, Bill Hinds of Marietta; her daughters, Diane Houston of Tupelo, Kaye Lyle of Tupelo and Sandy Pressley of Booneville; her grandchildren, Matt Hinds (Jennifer) of Iuka, Clay Hinds (Amber) of Hamilton, AL, Kayla Tutor (Jon) of Tupelo, Sarah Edge (Roy) of Tupelo, Webb Lyle (Paige) of Tupelo, Amanda Williamson (Nate) of Meridian, Brad Pressley (Laura) of Tupelo and Blake Pressley of Booneville; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren and her special friends; Rebecca Sue White and Virginia Farmer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, W C Hinds; her parents, Noonan & Mattie Farrar; 11 brothers and sisters.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Laborn Newton Murphree
PONTOTOC - Laborn Newton Murphree, 82, passed away March 27, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his two children and their spouses. Laborn was a retired licensed practical nurse and tax preparer for many years. Up until he suffered a back injury while on the job, Laborn thrived in helping the elderly, during the time he worked in the nursing field. Laborn loved his family very much and demonstrated it in a multitude of ways. He was adventurous and enjoyed numerous vacations, trips, camping, and even white water rafting with his family. His love for God and the Bible were evident in his daily living. Laborn was a member of Houlka United Pentecostal Church.
Laborn is survived by his children, Nathanael Murphree (Shari) and Paula Webb (Chris); grandchildren, Zack Murphree and Zoie Murphree; brothers, Donald Murphree (Patsy), Danny Murphree, and Steve Murphree (Myra); sister, Elisabeth Lance; special friend of the family, Teresa Bryant; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Laborn was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Correan Tapley Murphree; parents, Gladys Buford and Trudie Elvira Costin Murphree; brother, Lynn Murphree; sister, Charlotte Maxey; nephew, Gary Wayne Henry; sister-in-law, Virginia Murphree; and niece, Cheryl Burress.
Graveside Service will be held, Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2PM at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Bruce, MS with Bro. Lane Galloway officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Nathanael and Paula would like to extend gratitude to Baptist Hospice of Batesville, MS for assisting in keeping Daddy as comfortable as possible, providing exemplary care, prayers, and treating us all like part of their family. Special recognition is to be given to Tiffany Jones and Jileene Aron of Hospice.
Herbert E. Reeves
PONTOTOC - Herbert E. Reeves, 83, passed away March 27, 2021 at his home. He was born March 6, 1938 to Oscar Reeves and Edna Davis Reeves. He was a 1956 graduate of Pontotoc High School. On March 21, 1959 he married Ernestine Whitlow and had two children, Della Wages and Billy L. Reeves. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. He worked in the furniture industry and loved the outdoors, gardening, and loved his family and his pets.
He is survived by his 2 children, Della Wages (Wayne) and Bill Reeves (Mickie); 7 grandchildren, Andy Perry (Rae), Monica Keith (Kris), Joseph Wages (Victoria), Jason McDonald, Joey Hughes, Alex Reeves, and Adam Reeves; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Charles Reeves (Ruth) and Bobby Reeves (Greta); several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; 4 sisters, Annie Smitherman, Lois Reeves, Nadine Reeves, and Edna Ruth Swords.
Services will be Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2PM at Woodland Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Varnon officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Joe Hughes, Adam Reeves, Kris Keith, Andy Perry, Joe Wages, and Wesley McDonald.
Visitation will be Monday, March 29, 12PM until service time.
Kenneth Jones
BOONEVILLE - Kenneth Jones, 76, passed away on March 28, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Lonnie Green, Jr.
FULTON - Mr. Lonnie Green Jr. passed away on March 18, 2021 at the Veterans Nursing Home in Oxford, MS.
A member of Pine Grove M. B. Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Armed Forces. After the Army he settled in New Haven, Connecticut where he worked for The CT Steel Co. and Kramer Iron Works as an Iron Mason.
A proud member of the Local Union No. 532, International Association of Bridge Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers. He had many hobbies and enjoyed spending time with family by hosting family reunions.
Life Celebration Service will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, 11:00 a.m. with viewing one hour prior to service and Military Honors. Rev. Gregory Pegues, officiating and Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.
Walk-Through Viewing will be held at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary 4:00 until 7:00 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Online condolence, share memories at www.grayson-porters.com.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughters: Sereader Green of Bolivia, NC, Shawne Green of Fulton, MS, Lula Mae of New Haven, CT, Loni Green and Taysia (John) Roberts both of Tupelo, MS; sons: Reese (Carlyn) Green of New Haven, CT and Eric (LaToya) Cypress of Powhatan, VA. Willie M. Santos of Bolivia, NC; seventeen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister Sarah J. Gassaway of Redford, MI; one daughter-in-law Beverly Harris of Hamden, CT; special nieces Eddie Rene Collins, Sheila Stewart and Viola Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Javan L. Green and Lonnie M. Harris; one daughter Lenea R. Harris; three grandsons; one granddaughter and one great-grand daughter.
Steve Hester
BELDEN - Hoyle Steve Hester, 83, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Steve was born in Tupelo on October 5, 1937, the son of Herman Hoyle Hester and Willie Merle Sanders Hester. He grew up in Pontotoc, graduating from Pontotoc High School. He then attended Itawamba Junior College where he played football, and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi. Steve worked several years for Southern Container and Gold Bond Industries before he began his own business, Lavastone Industries which he successfully operated for over 50 years. Lavastone was known for supplying stone for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. Steve was also very active in his community as a member of Calvary Baptist Church and served on the board of the Tupelo Country Club as golf chairman. He was a passionate Ole Miss Sports fan and enjoyed hunting and playing golf. While proud of his career and accomplishments, his greatest achievement was the family he loved and cared for dearly. He was married to his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Martha McCord Hester, for 62 years. He was affectionately known as "Big Daddy" by his grandchildren, as well as many others. He was a kind and compassionate man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Steve leaves behind his wife, Martha of Belden; three children, Stephanie West and husband, Peter, Michelle Taylor, and Chris Hester and girlfriend, Melissa Worley, all of Tupelo; ten grandchildren, Hayden West and wife, Anna Laura, Sanders West and fiancé, Maggie, Noah West, Reed Taylor and fiancé, Caroline, Graham Taylor, Reese Hester, Beck Hester, Hamp Hester, Mary Ashton Taylor and Kirksey Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Luke West and Olivia West; and his sister, Beverly Wise.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Ree Hester, and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Wise.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday with Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Eulogies will be given by Gen. Paul V. Hester, USAF, Ret., Herschel Richard Jr., and Tom Richard. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Tucker, Jerry Hollingsworth, Gary Waldrip, Jerry Clayton, Maffett Pound, Benny Randle, Ed "Skipper " Anderson Jr., Willie Crudup, Eddie Martin, Harold Wilson, Johnny Manatis, Mack Warren, and Chuck Hankins.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Calvary Baptist Church, 501 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Ruby Ellen Williams Magers
MARIETTA - Ruby Ellen Williams Magers, 90, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 3:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on noon until service time at 3:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Friendship.
Carolyn Gilmore
BOONEVILLE - Carolyn Gilmore, 67, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11-2 at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Pratt Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Taruno Carothers
WATER VALLEY - Taruno Carothers, 41, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Magnolia Medical Center in Corinth. Private services will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Bayson Chapel MBC, Water Valley. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Eric Snipes
TUPELO - Eric Denby Snipes Jr., passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home at the age of 70. He was born August 30, 1950 in New Albany, the son of Eric Denby Snipes Sr. and Katye Hall Snipes. After his graduation from New Albany High School, he then earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi. His working career included serving as manager of Hancock Fabric Stores as well as working for Benchcraft Furniture and Room to Room. He later became the owner of Darlin's Plants. Eric was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. He enjoyed Ole Miss Sports.
Eric leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Layne Snipes of Tupelo; four children, Melanie Ard (Barry) of New Albany, John Snipes of Dumas, Kim Fly (Brian) of Mooreville, and Tracie Bramlett (Steve) of Tupelo; his sister, Barbara Murphy of Indianapolis, Indiana; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dianne Lyons Snipes; and a son, Jason Snipes.
The family will honor Eric's memory with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Friends and family are respectfully asked to observe COVID restrictions by wearing masks and social distancing. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial may be made to the Jason Snipes Memorial Scholarship Fund at Union University, 1050 Union University Drive, Jackson, TN 38305; Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803; or the St. Luke Food Pantry, 1400 Clayton Ave., Tupelo, MS 38804.
Linda Baker Scott
HOUSTON - Linda Baker Scott, 73, passed away at her home Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Houston. Mrs. Linda was born August 21, 1947 in Clarksdale, MS to the late Warren Alfred Baker and Louise Wilson Baker. She was a former Dance Instructor/Teacher in this area for years and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Houston.
A Memorial Service was held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Rev. Greg Ducker officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston was in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Grady Scott of Houston; her son, Trip Peeples (Allison) of Madison; two grandsons, Blake Peeples of Madison and Drew Peeples of Madison; a brother, Richard Baker (Pat) of Charlotte, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren Alfred Baker and Louise Wilson Baker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ballet Magnificat, 5406 I-55 North, Jackson, MS 39211.
For online condolences visit wwwmemorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
James W. Brooks, Jr.
TUPELO - James W. Brooks, Jr., 59, passed away on March 28, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION - TUPELO.
June Grisham Thomason
PONTOTOC - June Grisham Thomason was born on February 22, 1940 in Pontotoc County, Mississippi. She passed away on March 25th from complications due to Covid. As the oldest of six children, June worked hard on the family farm and helped tend to her siblings. June graduated from Ecru High School in 1958 and moved to Memphis where she was employed in the Accounting Department at Sears and retired from Baddour's as the Manager of Personnel Records. She married Guy Hugh Thomason, her high school sweetheart, in 1959. Guy and June were married for 61 wonderful years. Many weekends found them in their Mississippi cabin visiting with siblings. June was an avid reader and loved to sew, knit, crochet, quilt and cross stitch. She lovingly made many items by hand that will be cherished by their lucky recipients. Most of these talents were self-taught as she was left-handed and most instructors taught right-handed. She was given the nickname "Mama June" by a nephew, Jeff, who along with other family members loved and admired her. "Mama June" was devoted to her children and grandchildren teaching them hard work, kindness and goodness. Each enjoyed their many talks with her and hearing her infectious laugh. She was a Member of Southland Baptist Church and later, First Baptist Church Fisherville. June leaves behind her husband, Guy, son, Barry (Theresa) Thomason and daughter, Lisa (Peter) Hodge. Her grandchildren: Kevin (Deborah) Thomason, Grace Thomason, Luke Thomason, Ethan Hodge and Connor Hodge. Her siblings: Ann (Glynn) Bateman, Jim Grisham, Malinda (Ricky) Kirk, and Frances (Eddie) Coltharp along with several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Grace Grisham, and one brother, James Grisham. Funeral services will be held on March 29th at 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Fisherville located at 11893 Macon Rd Eads, TN 38028 with visitation from 11:00-12:00 and the interment to follow immediately at First Baptist Church Fisherville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Fisherville.
Due to the increased cases of Covid-19 we encourage all who attend to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Funeral service entrusted to Brent Taylor-Paul B. McCarver Funeral Directors, 901-707-8115, www.BrentTaylorFuneralDirectors.com.
Ariyah Johnson
TUPELO - Ariyah Johnson, 4 days old, passed away on March 23, 2021, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
