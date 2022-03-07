TODAY'S OBITUARIES
MSgt. Jerry Lee Boyd, Tupelo
Joy Lavanda Brewer, Union County
Johnny Dewayne Kennedy, Booneville
Glenda Denton Mears, Pratt Community
Ray Charles Spencer, Booneville
Sue Summerford, Fulton
Glenda Denton Mears
PRATT COMMUNITY - Glenda Denton Mears, 77, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at East Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Ray Charles Spencer
BOONEVILLE - Ray Charles Spencer, 65, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, March 8 at 1:00pm at Springhill MB Church. Visitation will be on Monday, March 7 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at New Life Cemetery.
Joy Lavanda Brewer
UNION COUNTY - Joy Lavanda Brewer, 64, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on 5 PM, Wednesday March 9, 2022 at Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be on 3 PM until 5 PM, Wednesday March 9, 2022 at Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Johnny Dewayne Kennedy
BOONEVILLE - Johnny Dewayne Kennedy, 66, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 4-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Sue Summerford
FULTON - Nelda Sue Summerford, 77, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 13, 1945 to the late George T. Mitchell Gray and the late Gladys Laverne FranksVess in Fulton. She enjoyed working with her flowers, and in her beauty shop, where she worked for 40 years before her retirement. Sue's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her little dog, Chewy.
Services will be at 12:00 pm on Tuesday March 8, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro David Aultman officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday March 8 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son; Matt Upton of Fulton, grandchildren; Natalie Upton, Alan (Candace) Hisaw, and Lacy Upton, and great-grandchildren; Addie and Ella Hisaw.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George T. Mitchell Gray, and Gladys Lavern Vess, and a sister, Dorothy Bleckler.
Pallbearers will be Hayden Hankins, Terry Johnson, Collin Ozbirn, Gary Coleman, Tommy Coleman, and Scotty Coleman.
The family would like to thank all of the special caregivers that were there for Sue through her illness, Jammie Hankins, Kimberly Ozbirn and her family, and Brenda Kyle.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
MSgt. Jerry Lee Boyd
TUPELO - Jerry Lee Boyd passed away peacefully on February 28, 2022 at the age of 78 in Amory, MS. He was born on April 7, 1943 in Radford, VA.
Jerry was a husband, father and US Marine. He married Carolyn Young on July 10, 1965. They were married 56 years and traveled many places together during his career. While living in Clarksville, TN, they were faithful members of First Baptist Church. One of their greatest joys was spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Jerry joined the United States Marine Corps when he was 16 years old and served proudly for 26 years (4 years in the United States Air Force and 22 years in the USMC). His military career included two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed 8 years in Clarksville as a USMC recruiter. He met and inspired many young people to serve their country, establish a career and travel the world. Jerry also worked at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital as the Communications Chief for 20 years. He took his responsibilities seriously and was dedicated to doing his job well.
Jerry is preceeded in death by his parents Daisy Altizer Boyd Graham and Rudolph Boyd.
His survivors include his wife, Carolyn Young Boyd; his children: Mona Boyd Broadaway (Roddy), Lea Boyd Arnold (Randy) and Jerry L. Boyd II (Stephanie); his grandchildren: Turner Arnold, Harrison Broadaway and Sarah Kate Broadaway; his sisters: Phyllis Boyd Baker, Barbara Boyd Evans and Gail Boyd Plunkett; and his brothers: Richard Boyd and Rex Boyd.
A family graveside service with military honors was held on March 7 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org..
