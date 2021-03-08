Derrick G. Waters
LAMAR – Derrick G. Waters, 67, passed away on March 8, 2021, at Holly Springs Health & Rehab in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Marie Harp
IUKA – Marie Harp, 81, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her residence in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel Iuka, MS. Visitation will be on March 9, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery Iuka, MS.
Mattie B. Thompson
ABBEVILLE – Mattie B. Thompson, 93, passed away on March 7, 2021, at Yalobusha Nursing Home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Oxford Funeral Home.
Robert Lee Hamilton, Sr.
CORDOVA, TENNESSEE – Superintendent Robert Lee Hamilton, Sr., 84, passed away on March 7, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
David Tate
BOONEVILLE – David Tate, 61, passed away on March 5, 2021, in Fulton County, Georgia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Paul Griffith
TUPELO – Paul Griffith, 74, passed away on March 8, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Funeral Home & Cremation – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Nickie Caldwell
UNION COUNTY – Nickie Caldwell, 67, passed away on March 7, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany F uneral and Cremation Care.
Johnny “Joe” Baughman
MOOREVILLE – Johnny “Joe” Elvis Baughman died Saturday, March 6, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 22 at the age of 69. Joe, as his family and friends adoringly called him, was born June 17, 1951 in Pontotoc to Henry Elvis Baughman and Sarah Adaline Williams Baughman. In his younger years, he was a handyman of sorts but after his health rendered him unable, he began to “tinker” fixing up lawn mowers and air conditioners. He loved his family dearly and especially adored spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When an opportunity presented itself, Joe would always go mudding- whether the vehicle was equipped to handle off-roading or not. Joe was a dependable and friendly man who never met a stranger and enjoyed making lasting friendships.
He is survived by his three children, Brad Baughman and his fiancé, Betsy Craig of Tupelo, Leslie Hammock and her husband, Wade of Mooreville and Wendy Jackson and her husband Jeff of Saltillo; 11 grandchildren, Sean Baughman, Chance Baughman both of Baldwyn, Skyler Baughman of Tupelo, Chelsea Glissen and her husband, Shawn of Dorsey, Ashley Franklin, Allison Paige Smitherman of both of Mooreville, Jonathan Johnson of Mantachie, Joshua Jackson, Megan Jackson, Noah Jackson all of Tupelo, and Jessica Harville and her husband, Tyler of Mooreville; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda Brigman and her husband, Mike of Baldwyn and Tina Moody and her husband, Chris of Pontotoc; sister-in-law, Tammy Baughman; and four nephews, Billy Baughman, Blake Moody and his wife, Haley, James Brigman and Jason Brigman.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Baughman; parents, Henry and Sarah Baughman; brother, Dewayne Alan Baughman; and his niece, Halee Moody.
Services honoring Joe’s life will be held at Tupelo Church of God, 1813 Briar Ridge Rd, Tupelo, Mississippi, 38804.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Dillard Goolsby
TIPPAH/LEE COUNTIES – Dillard Goolsby, 94, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Trace Retirement Home in Tupelo. A private family graveside service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Goolsby family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Nelda Bennett Boyd
FULTON – Nelda Bennett Boyd, 86, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. Services will be on Wednesday, March 10, at 1 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. A full obituary will run in Wednesday’s Journal. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorisfuneralhome.com.
John Gregory Gable
BURNSVILLE – John Gregory Gable, 55, passed away on March 7, 2021, at his home in Burnsville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Richard A. Faulkner
SKYLINE – Richard A. Faulkner, 60, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Jimmy Franklin “Butch” Payne
NETTLETON – Jimmy Franklin “Butch” Payne, 60, passed away on March 6, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on November 3, 1960 in Lee County to parents Jimmy Dale Payne and Carolyn Juanita (Plunkett) Payne. He was a lifelong resident of Nettleton and a graduate of Nettleton High School. He retired from the furniture industry as a frame assembler. Butch was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Shannon. In his youth he loved playing sports. His greatest enjoyment came from being with his family, friends and his loyal dog Pepper. He also enjoyed working in his yard and watching Ole Miss sports. There will be a private family only service on March 10, 2021 with Bro. Woody Magers officiating and Raymond Clayton giving the eulogy. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his parents , two brothers, Dan Payne (Alicia) of Guntown; Chris Payne, of Nettleton, two daughters, Carrie and Emily, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Audie and Christine Plunkett and John Franklin and Norma Aline Payne. Pallbearers will be Dillon Payne, Mem Riley, Noah Estes, Rickey Hipps, Jesse Stevens, Charles Mullins, and Brad Harris. There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Jimmy Earl Reynolds
HOULKA – Jimmy Earl Reynolds, 58, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2021, in the comfort of his home. Jimmy was a member of Schooner Valley Baptist Church. He spent his life doing various jobs as a mechanic, carpenter, and well driller. He loved to spend his spare time hunting, fishing, and playing music. He loved his granddaughters and had the pleasure of spending his final days with them.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Melissa Reynolds of Houlka; 2 children, Samantha South (Cody) of Tupelo and Walker Reynolds (Tiffany) of Houlka; 2 granddaughters, Layla Reynolds and Rhealeigh South; 2 brothers, James Reynolds (Sherry) and Danny Reynolds (Jessica), all of Houlka; sister, Brenda Easley of Houston; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Syble Reynolds of Houlka.
Visitation will begin at 5 PM, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc until service time of 7 PM. Bro. Linn Hughes will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Houlka, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
All family and friends are invited to a going home celebration, at Jimmy’s request, on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2 PM at Schooner Valley Baptist Church.
Robert Parker
TUPELO – Robert Parker, 59, died on March 8, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Ray Fitzgerald
NEW ALBANY – Ray C. Fitzgerald, 99, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born in Union County March 2, 1922, to Rolfe C. and Lula Mae Watson Fitzgerald. He was a veteran of the US Army Air Corp. and retired from Action Lane Furniture. He was a devoted member of Liberty Baptist Church where he served in many capacities over the years.
Services will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2 pm at Liberty Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12 pm until start of service with Bro. Derick Finley and Bro. Mike Powell officiating. His grandsons will be pallbearers.
He is survived by his wife of 78 1/2 years, Lucille Hamblin Fitzgerald, one brother, Stephen Fitzgerald, one daughter Sherran (Tommy) Whitten, two sons Lloyd (Gayle) Fitzgerald, Robert (Susan) Fitzgerald, nine grandchildren, Robin (Ginger) Whitten, Tonya Goudelock, John Robert Fitzgerald, Brian Fitzgerald, Angie Camp, Brad Jenkins, Bridget (Mark) Brown, Jamie Kincade, and Veronica (Derek) Keith, eighteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1438 CR107, New Albany, MS 38652
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. United Funeral Service will fly the United States Army Flag in honor of his service.
Fred Powell
TUPELO – Fred Powell, 93, passed away on March 7, 2021, at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Robert Patterson
NEW ALBANY – Robert Patterson, 78, passed away on March 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial-Union County Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home.
William Abner, Jr.
GUNTOWN – William Abner, Jr., 69, passed away on March 8, 2021, at Tishomingo Community Living Center in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Marshall Mullins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Marshall Mullins, 75, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 4 PM at Ebenezer Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 5 PM to 9 PM at Ebenezer Church. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mullins family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Kelly Thompson
TUPELO – Kelly Wayne Thompson, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born July 30, 1939, to Gene and Lavelle Thompson. He married the love of his life, Mary Evelyn Thompson on November 11, 1959. He served in the US Army from 1961 to 1967 being stationed in Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon and Mannheim, Germany. After serving his country, he and his wife moved back to Mississippi where he was the manager of American Finance and Goodyear Auto Service Center. He had a passion for gardening, studying the bible and being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a faithful member of East Main Church of Christ. He left behind a legacy of being a kind, humble and selfless person who always put others first.
Kelly is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Evelyn, his daughter Robin Tindall (Howard), his grandchildren, Jonathen Tindall, Matthew Tindall, Kylee Steward, and Hayden Tindall, his brother, Scottie Thompson; his sisters, Francis Magers and Linda Curtiss; his sister-in-law, Shirley Sollinger (Ed); and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Brenda Shields, his in-laws, Ermon and Clytee Smith, his sister-in-law, Eileene Thompson, his brothers-in-law, Lester Magers and Joe Curtiss, and grandson Jordon Tindall.
Visitation will be at Lee Memorial Funeral Home from 9:30 until 11:00 Wednesday.
Service will be 11 AM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Barry Kennedy and Bro. Michael Cates officiating. A private family graveside will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Masks will be preferred. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Michael Cates, David Cates, Britt Curtiss, Grant Shields, Frank Shields, and Matthew Nichols.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his doctor, Dr. Brad Crosswhite, family friend Marcus Presley his longtime friends, Steve Kelly, Woody Turner, and Terry Turner, and his grandson Hayden Tindall.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Glen Green
JUMPERTOWN – Glen Green, 74, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home in Jumpertown. Services will be on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Jones
GREENWOOD SPRINGS – Jerry Jones, 65, passed away Saturday, March 06, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 2 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from noon until 1:45 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
