Thelma Christine Hamric
NETTLETON – Thelma Christine Hamric, 84, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Waverly Care Home after an extended illness. She was born May 14, 1935 in Monroe County to Cordie (Fowler) Vaughn and Alvis Vaughn. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area , but the last 4 years at Waverly Care Home in West Point. She was a retired seamstress at Lucky Star Industries and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Amory.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Today, March 10th, 2020, at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with the Rev. Dean Allen officiating. Burial will be at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include her sister, Evelyn Carson of Tupelo and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Hamric, and one brother James Vaughn.
Visitation will be Today May 10th, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service time all at the Tisdale-lann Memorial Funeral Home Nettleton Chapel.
Online condolences can be expressed at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Lisa Seale
HOLLY SPRINGS – Lisa Seale, 51, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday 12 noon until service.
Billy Steven Bass
PONTOTOC – Billy Steven Bass, 62, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2 PM at Valley Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10, 12 PM until service time at Valley Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Valley Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ruby Riley
FULTON – Ruby Jane Justice Riley, 92, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born November 13, 1927 to the late Charles Madison Justice and the late Evie Dennis Justice. She retired from Tremont Manufacturing after 20 years of service and was a member of Southern Hills Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, quilting, watching classic TV programs, and spending time with her family and friends.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. There will no public funeral service.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughters; Janet Funderburk of Fulton, and Clara Summerford of Meridian, 3 sons; Charles Riley of Fulton, Randy (Heidi) Riley of Oxford, and Roger Riley of Tupelo, grandchildren; Lori Cummings, Kerrie(Shelby) Staten, Brian(Karen) Funderburk, Sean Summerford, Chris Summerford, Margie(Chad) Cochran, and Rebecca Riley, great grandchildren; Alana Nicole Summerford, Josie Summerford, Chasie Summerford, Collin Staten, Aubrey Kate Staten, Kaylee Staten, Gabriel Cochran, Marissa(Zachary) Bradshaw, and Madison Cummings.
She was preceded in death by her husband; George Nolan Riley, son; Kenneth Riley, her parents, 3 sisters; Fleater Justice, Zerida Moore, Odell Wilson, and Jean Stegall, 3 brother; Roy Justice, Marshall Justice, Base Justice, and 2 sons in law; Randall Summerford, and Jimmie Funderburk.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Kevin Ball
AMORY – Kevin Ball, 50, passed away on March 8, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Dortha Putt
BALDWYN – Dortha Putt, 75, passed away on March 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Ms. I.V. Abbott
CALHOUN CITY – Ms. I.V. Abbott, 99, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Ronald Smith
DUMAS – Ronald Smith, 93, passed away on March 9, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Bobby “Bob” Johnson
FULTON – Bobby E. “Bob” Johnson, 78, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 18, 1941 to the late Trindall Johnson and the late Johnnie Devall Johnson in the Peaceful Valley Community in Itawamba County. He retired from Mueller Industries in 2006 after 36 years of service. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, mechanicing, being outdoors, watching Fox News, and keeping the roads hot with his son Jeff. He was a very loving husband, father and pawpaw.
Services will be at 3:00 pm on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor, and Bro. Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Fulton City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Debbie “Deb” Johnson of Fulton, son; Jeff Johnson of Fulton, 2 daughters; Kristie (Terry) Johnson and Keisha Davis, both of Fulton, grandchildren; Lindsay Armstrong, Jake Armstrong, J.T. Johnson, Elaina (Alex) Kingsley, Jeffrey Johnson, Chase Gholston, Tyler Davis, Hunter Davis, and Rylan Bennett, all of Fulton, 1 great granddaughter; Tatum Kingsley of Fulton, and a host of step grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a sister; Betty Lou (Billy) Sizemore of Amory.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Bro. Jake Armstrong, J.T. Johnson, Jeffrey Johnson, Tyler Davis, Hunter Davis, and Rylan Bennett.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Bobby Ray Johnson
UNION/LEE COUNTIES – Bobby Ray Johnson, 60, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private family graveside service will be Saturday, March 14 at 2 PM at Piney Grove Cemetery near Nettleton. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Jamal Mickel Cook, Jr.
NEW ALBANY – Toddler Jamal Mickel Cook, Jr., 2, passed away on March 9, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Willie J. Webb
WEST POINT – Willie J. Webb, 62, passed away on March 7, 2020, at NMMC in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Myrtha Booker
OXFORD – Myrtha Booker, 84, passed away on March 9, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Patsy Houston
BYHALIA – Patsy Houston, 69, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Methodist Olive Branch in Olive Branch. Services will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 12 noon until service.
Margaret Malone Smithson
ABERDEEN – Margaret Malone Smithson, 88, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was born in Hamilton, MS on July 11, 1931 to Reuben Guy Malone and Ottie Boyd Malone. She lived in Washington D.C. for 35 years and had lived in Monroe County for the past 32 years. Ms. Smithson retired after 35 years with the FBI. She was one of the first females to work with the FBI. She loved Bingo, crocheting and needle work. She was a member of the Hamilton Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include three daughters Jean Robinson of Hamilton,MS, Amanda Craig of West Point, MS and Pamela Parker of Columbus, MS; twelve grandchildren Tiffany Allen, Jody Gwathney, Catherine Sawtelle, Cory Thompson, Kyle Thompson, Alex Robinson, Matt Southard, Lynn Southard, Phillip Swan, Parker Stanford, Jess Dyck and McKenzie Hancock , sixteen great grandchildren and one sister-in-law Diana Malone. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Laughton Pounders and husband James B. Smithson, one daughter Denise Williamson, and one brother Bob Malone.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 1:00 P. M. until service time. Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Reasearch Hospital or favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Will Chandler
NEW ALBANY – William “Will” Everette Chandler, 35, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County. He was born December 12, 1984 in Memphis, TN to Donald E. and Kathryn Ramsey Chandler.
Will graduated from New Albany High School in 2003. He was an active member of the High School Band and was a four year member of the Mississippi All-State Lions Band. Will was an avid musician and active in the worship ministry at Hillcrest Baptist Church, where he was a member. He earned his Associate’s Degree in Computer Technology from Northeast MS Community College.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Bro. Charlie Davis and Dr. Whit Lewis officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his parents, Don and Katie Chandler; a sister, Anne Marie Chandler; a brother, Caleb Chandler (Amanda) and his nieces and nephew, Macy, Hugh and Lanie Chandler, whom he adored.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, W. D. and Marie Ramsey; and his paternal grandparents, Hugh and Sue Chandler.
Visitation will be at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 11 from 12:00 p.m. until service time.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jane Clare Alexander Denton
TUPELO – Jane Clare Alexander Denton, 88, died Monday, March 9, 2020 in the hospice unit of North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Arcola, August 21, 1931 to Jack Sales and Laura McKenzie Alexander. She was a graduate of Arcola High School and attended the University of Mississippi. On June 14, 1951, she married Herbert Lynette Denton, Jr. and relocated to Tupelo in 1954 where they established a home for their growing family. Jane loved caring for her family and spent most of her life as a homemaker. Jane was a founding patron of the Tupelo Symphony and was active in Junior Auxiliary. She was an active member of All Saints’ Episcopal Church until her health declined.
Survivors include two sons, John W. “Bill” Denton of Tupelo and Jim Garrett Denton and wife, Toni of Tupelo; grandchildren, Neal Denton of Rochester, Minnesota, Emily Denton of Florence, Alabama, McKenzie Denton of Tupelo and Madison Denton of Tupelo; and daughter-in-law, Beth Estes Denton of Florence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Herbert Denton, Jr.; and son, Jack Alexander Denton.
Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A graveside service honoring her life will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Tupelo Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Mark Koehn, Marshall Briscoe, Dr. Dan Kellum, Kris Whitehead, Presly Wallace and Gary Long.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dave, Ken and Nat Langston and ladies of the Sewing Club of Tupelo.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.