Wanda Johnson
FULTON – Wanda G Johnson, 66, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Courtyard Community Living Center. She was born November 29, 1953 to the late Henry Grady Johnson and the late Lillian Gertrude Griggs Johnson in Itawamba County. She enjoyed dancing, singing, and going to work at Itawamba Industries. Wanda especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her sisters; Ruby Beam of Smithville, Ruth Mithcell of Fulton, Katy Denson of Fulton, Kathy (Paul) Ashley of Golden, 2 brothers; Jackie (Dimple) Johnson of Fulton, Ricky (Jane) Johnson of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and 2 brothers; Bobby Joe Johnson and Eugene Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Michael Ashley, Ronald Beam, Mickey Beam, Tim Beam, Joe Johnson, and John Johnson.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Wiley Wiygul
FULTON – Wiley Wiygul, 91, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Itawamba County. He was born September 15, 1928 to the late John Wiygul and the late Effie Wallace Wiygul. He enjoyed everything about horses and Ole Miss Football.
Private family service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday March 31, 2020 Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Leslie Grant officiating. Burial will be in Tilden Community Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Billye Wiygul; daughters: Debbie (G.A.) Curry and Joan (Roy) White; son, Mike (Beverly) Wiygul; grandchildren: Megan (Cole) Pearson, Michael (Taylor) Staub, Kristen (Nick Bryant) Reese, Ryan (Carson Robbins) Reese, David (Shelley) Dodd; great-grandchildren: Cason Pearson, Brady Staub, Aiden Staub, Grace Dodd, Allison Dodd; brother, Tommy (Bernice) Wiygul; several nices and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Glen Wiygul and Mitchell Wiygul; sisters: Hermine Barnett, Ruby Hamm, Nell Beard
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Georgette Marble- BeecherABERDEEN – Georgette Marble- Beecher, 52, passed away on March 27, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Blake Puckett
PONTOTOC – Blake Puckett, 24, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on 2 PM Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.
Georgia Elliott-WashingtonOKOLONA – Georgia Elliott-Washington, 65, passed away on March 28, 2020, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Homer Stuart
COLUMBUS – Homer Stuart, 77, passed away on March 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Willam Earl Collins
OKOLONA – Willam Earl Collins, 65, passed away on March 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Bobby Joe Reed
BELMONT – Bobby Joe Reed, 92, passed from this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his residence in Belmont. He was born November 7, 1926, in Fulton to Vernon and Tula Summers Reed. He was a graduate of the Itawamba Agricultural High School Class of 1944-1945. It was around this time he met the love of his life, Wanda Mills. They were married December 22, 1945.
After graduating high school, he went to work in the shipyards in Mobile, AL, and then as a mechanic at a garage in Fulton for Frank Wiygul. He then went to work for Blue Bell in Fulton and Belmont as a R&D Engineer for 32 and one-half years. He also had his own business as a mechanic for many years. He was a member of Golden Central Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Matthew Fancher and Bro. Ralph Culp officiating. Burial will be in the East Fulton Cemetery.
He is survived by two sons, Sammy Joe Reed (Sheila) of Hammond, LA, and Kenny Wayne Reed of Iuka; two daughters, Gail Gann (Terry) of Belmont and Cheryl Mills (Jeff) of Red Bay, AL; his sister, Mary Anna McFerrin of Mantachie; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Wanda; one sister, Martha Alice Reed; one son, Eddie Gene Reed; one grandson, Joseph Thomas Gann; and his parents.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the Reed family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Samuel Thornton
EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN – Samuel Thornton, 59, passed away on March 22, 2020, at Mayo Clinic HS-Eau Claire Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
James Lee Donegan
SHANNON – James Lee Donegan, 55, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home in Shannon. Services will be on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona for immediate family only.
Velma Louise Monaghan
AMORY – Velma Louise Monaghan, 92, passed away Sunday, March 30, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory, Mississippi. Graveside services will be on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Amory Historical Cemetery, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
John Oxley
NEW ALBANY – John Oxley, 74, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Magnolia Place in New Albany. Services will be on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 2 PM at Ingomar Cemetery.
Terry Joe Vandigriff
TIPPAH COUNTY – Terry Joe Vandigriff, 47, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Private Graveside Service at 11 A.M. at Blue Mountian Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
John Michael Ross Berryman
TIPPAH COUNTY – John Michael Ross Berryman, 21, passed away on March 27, 2020, in Prentiss County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories at newalbanyfuneralandcremationcare.com.
Albert Curtis, Jr
CHARLESTON – Albert Curtis, Jr, 76, passed away on March 29, 2020, at his residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Annie Estelle Adams
RIPLEY – Annie Estelle Adams, 66, passed away on March 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Barbara Gambrell
BLUE SPRINGS – Barbara Gambrell, 74, passed away on March 29, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
