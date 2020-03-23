TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jimmy "Smokey" Barefield, Bruce
Patricia "Pat" Lynn Brannon, Amory
Barry Brown, Rienzi
Brenda Chisholm, Mooreville
Venice Mavon Willis Clemons, Pontotoc
Jeffrey Cochran, Houlka
Daniel Cross, New Albany
Virgil Doss, Tupelo
C. Mitchel Fikes, Mantachie
L.C. Foster, Plantersville
Lisa Dillard Foster, Pontotoc
Angela L. Fowler, Aberdeen
Tom Henderson, Tupelo
Donnie Holesome, Pontotoc
Dorothy Sue Bates Kirkman, Tippah County
Jeannette "Jan" Belle Brown Lewellen, Ripley
Delores Ann Lindley, Baldwyn
Mark Martin, Guntown
Steve Maxcy, Decatur, Alabama
Konnor Elias Payne, Tupelo/Auburn
Bobby Boyce Thrasher, Tippah County
Marty Williams, Booneville
Robert Wilson Jr., Ashland
Stanley Wood, Sr., Blue Springs
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
March 24, 2020
MRS. RHONDA FAYE
HARVILLE
Tupelo
Private Graveside Services
Furrs Cemetery
MR. TOM HENDERSON
Tupelo
2 p.m. Saturday
Saltillo Chapel
Mount Nebo Cemetery
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Saturday at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
Holland Directory Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Mr. Stanley Wood
Blue Springs
Private Graveside Service
Locust Hill Cemetery
Mr. Jeffrey Cochran
Houlka
Private Family Service
Mrs. Ingrid Rea
Tupelo
Arrangements Pending
Mr. Steve Maxcy
Decatur, AL / Tupelo
Arrangements Pending
MEMO
Donnie Holesome
PONTOTOC - Donnie Holesome, 65, passed away on March 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Jimmy "Smokey" Barefield
BRUCE - Jimmy "Smokey" Barefield, 80, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his residence in Bruce, MS. Services will be on March 24 at 11:00 am at Parker Memorial Chapel in Bruce. Visitation will be on 5:00-8:00 Monday at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Patricia "Pat" Lynn Brannon
AMORY - Patricia "Pat" Lynn Brannon, 66, met her Lord and Savior face to face on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Morrilton, Arkansas, on November 6, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Ben and Mary Hamm Baker.
Pat grew up in Arkansas and graduated from Wonderview High School in Wonderview, Arkansas. Prior to graduating, Pat played on the High School Basketball team where she was an amazing athlete, one time scoring 52 points in a single game. Pat loved singing, especially Country and Gospel music, and for a while, she sang in her family's band. At a young age, while working at Valley Foods grocery store, she met the love of her life, Howard Brannon. They were married on February 14, 1975 and were blessed with two sons. She was a loving wife and caring mother who always put her family first. While her boys were young, Pat worked as a substitute school teacher so that she could spend extra time with them as they learned.
She loved the Lord, was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church, and sang her heart out while participating in the choir. Every morning, she loved spending her precious quiet time with her Lord. God blessed Pat with creativity, and she used that gift to reach so many people. She became an author and wrote many children's books, poems, psalms, and children's songs. She was very godly and extended kindness to everyone she met. She was genuine, non-judgmental, encouraging, and always made people feel loved and important. Children's smiles and laughter were always on her heart, and she used God's gifts to help them enjoy learning. She never met a stranger and made new friends almost instantly. She loved her family and grandchildren with a passion.
In her free time, Pat loved traveling and was always ready to go anywhere and see new things. She loved watching the Final Four and was a true fan of Arkansas Athletics. Pat was blessed with so many friends, and she enjoyed fellowshipping with them or just reaching out via social media. Our community has lost a talented artist and friend who has left a legacy of learning and love. All will miss her dearly, yet they celebrate with her family the fact that she has ultimately won the fight and is with God.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Howard, Amory; sons, Jason Brannon (Vanessa), Olive Branch, Shawn Brannon, Amory; grandchildren, Elijah Brannon, Addie Rose Balmut, and Jack Balmut; brother, Benny Baker (Pam), Hot Springs, AR; nieces and nephews, Brandon Baker, Cassandra Ragazzoni, Heath Fougerousse, Chad Fougerousse, Kayla Beck, Sarah Freyaldenhoven, and Todd Brekeen; too many friends to mention.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Mary Baker and her sister, Rhonda Baker.
The family will have a private family funeral with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at a later date, once the Covid recommendations on gatherings are lifted. Burial will be on Friday, in the Robertstown Community Cemetery, in Robertstown, Arkansas.
Memorials may be made to the Amory Municipal Library's Children's Storytime, the Summer Reading Program, or book donations, to the library located at 401 2nd Avenue North, Amory, MS, 38821.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com, or by mailing correspondence to the funeral home, PO Box 127, Amory, MS 38821.
MEMO
Venice Mavon Willis Clemons
PONTOTOC - Venice Mavon Willis Clemons, 84, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at NMMC Hospice, Tupelo. She was a florist of over 18 years, retiring from Flowers of Pontotoc by Redele. She was a resident of Pontotoc County (originally from Kossuth) for over 45 years. She was strong in her faith, loved her family, was known to haul a shovel in her car to dig up flowers, and was a big fan of Elvis Presley.
An intimate family service will be held at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Kyle Fallin officiating.
She is survived by her children, Richard Fallin (Georgie), Rita Ann Ward, Gary Dale Fallin (Tina), and J.R. Reed (Melinda); her grandchildren, Angie Roye (Scott, Hannah, and Gatlin), Al Fallin (Saylor and Baylor), Dusty Ward(Holly, Ella Grace, Reese, and Yates), Kyle Fallin (Sarah, Ava Kate, and Whit), Kerri Huffman (Dustin, Dakota, Eli, and Zach), Eden Caballero (Allan, Kylie, Khloe, Kaleb, and Kannon), Cierra Aston (James Earl and Leanna), Arianna Fallin, Katelyn Hollings (Tyler and Kenslie), and George Thompson; a special cousin, Judie Lamberth (Jerry, JR/Chunky, Ann, and Kathy).
She is preceded in death by her mother, Velma Elizabeth Willis; son-in-law, D.L. Ward; great granddaughter, Cassie Fallin, and a grandson, Dan Thompson.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Brenda Chisholm
MOOREVILLE - Brenda G. Chisholm, 73, formerly of Baldwyn passed away on Friday, March 20,2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after an extended illness. She was a hairdresser and had worked at the Kut-n-Kurl and the City Barbershop in Baldwyn and Shapes and Shades in the Auburn Community. She was a Baptist.
Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home, Monday at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Burial was in Campbelltown Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Jason Rutherford (Crystal) of Guntown and Mitch Rutherford (Ginger) of Mooreville; two sisters, Judy Thomas and Peggy Blair of Texas; Grandchildren, Hannah Rutherford, Jay Rutherford, Brandon Gordon (Stormy), Steven Gordon, Dakota Melton and Lauren Rutherford; Great-grandchild, Ava Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Jewel Vick Fleming; her husband, Danny Chisholm; father of her children, Dean Rutherford; siblings, Larry Fleming, Helen Fleming, Bobbie Hahn, Susie Duboise, Jimmy Fleming, Floyd Fleming, Betty Moody, Jerry Fleming and Hazel Brooks.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Robert Wilson Jr.
ASHLAND - Robert Wilson Jr., 77, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home in Ashland. Services will be on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at graveside in Ashland Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation at graveside 10:00 am until service.
MEMO
Angela L. Fowler
ABERDEEN - Angela L. Fowler, 57, passed away on March 22, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO, CUTSHALL FH LOGO
Barry Brown
RIENZI - Barry S. Brown, 63, of Rienzi, MS, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence. Barry enjoyed watching NASCAR, his model cars, working on cars, and music of all genres. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. He is survived by his wife, June Chase Brown; his sister, Patricia Brown; his brothers in law, Ronnie Chase (Karen) and Donnie Chase (Donna); his nieces and nephews, Amanda Foster (Stephen), Ronnie Chase, Jr. (Denisa), Mitchell Chase (Hannah), Daniel Chase (Angileah), and Denise Chase; several great nieces and nephews; and a special friend and caretaker, Gwen Nash. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Mable Whitfield Brown; and his parents in law, James and Janette Chase. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1pm, at Cypress Grove Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Josh Westmoreland. Donations may be made in Barry's honor to Rosemary's Home of Hope at East Marietta Baptist Church, C/O Pastor Ray Hall, P.O. Box 148, Marietta, MS 38856. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Daniel Cross
NEW ALBANY - Daniel William Cross, 15, of New Albany, MS went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 20th, 2020 after a long 6-month battle with heart transplant failure at LeBonhuer Children's Hospital.
Born December 9th, 2004 with heart disease Daniel never let it stop him from living life. He was an intelligent, thoughtful, caring, exceptional young man. He loved his family, Friends, and strangers just as Jesus did. Daniel loved to swim, take care of his sisters, play video games and enjoyed everything Ole Miss, the Dallas Cowboys, the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzles. His faith in God was evident in the way he lived his life. He was a fighter and fought until the end. Never a complainer, never willing to give up.
He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Crystal Cross, two sisters Olivia and Claudia Cross, maternal grandparents Brandon and Dianne Suga, Milton and Sharlene Willard, great grandmother Peggy Garrison, two aunts Brookes Willard (Robbie), Taylor Willard. Paternal grandmother Wanda Lowery, two aunts Nichole Cross and Elisa Thomason (David).
Because of the new guidelines and restrictions there will be only a graveside service at Macedonia Church Cemetery located at 1033 CR 19 Myrtle, MS 38650. Service will take place on Wednesday, March 25,2020 at 12:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Daniel enjoyed wearing Ole Miss, so we ask that all attending wear their favorite sports team. In lieu of flowers, there is a benefit fund set up for donations to assist the family at BNA Bank of New Albany at 133 East Bankhead Street New Albany, MS 38652 under Daniels name.
A celebration of life will be planned in the future when current national conditions change.
For online condolences and guest registration please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Virgil Doss
TUPELO - Virgil Doss, 59, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Graveside at Porters Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
MEMO
L.C. Foster
PLANTERSVILLE - L.C. Foster, 91, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Graveside at Heavens Gate Memorial Garden in Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on 30 minutes prior to service from 2-230 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
MEMO
Marty Williams
BOONEVILLE - Marty Williams, 64, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home in Booneville. Due to CDC guidelines, the family will have a private service on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A memorial service will be announced at a later time.
MEMO
Mark Martin
GUNTOWN - Mark Martin, 54, passed away on March 23, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO
Dorothy Sue Bates Kirkman
TIPPAH COUNTY - Dorothy Sue Bates Kirkman, 73, resident of Walnut, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, March 25 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 25 from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kirkman family and invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO
Konnor Elias Payne
TUPELO/AUBURN - Konnor Elias Payne, 2 years 11 months, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, of natural causes at his residence in Tupelo. He was born on April 20, 2017 to parents Brooklyn Burnett (Deandre Morris) and Deauntay Payne. In addition to his parents Konnor is survived by his sisters Kalyiah and Kenzliee Burnett, Gianna Engel, and Dreaunna Moirris; brothers Kamron and Kayden Burnett, Karter, Keegan and Mckinley Payne; Grandparents Becky Foster (Bill), Miles Whitehead, Sharon Haynes (Mike), the late Robert Burnett and Chad Wallace; Maternal great grandmother Alice Orrick. Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center (associatedfuneral.com) were in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Lisa Dillard Foster
PONTOTOC - Lisa Foster, 60, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Pontotoc County. Lisa was a hair stylist at A Cut Above for many years. Her greatest accomplishment were her daughters and granddaughter. She cherished her time spent taking care of her family.
An intimate private family service will be held at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. A public graveside service will be at 3PM, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery with Bro. David Hamilton officiating.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Mavis Dillard Robbins; her daughters, Lindsay Foster Puckett(Shane) and Kirsten Foster(Jake); a special daughter, Krissa Sappington Carwyle(William); her very special granddaughter, Kinslee Ferguson; sister, Barbara Russell; brother, Dennis Dillard; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets, Lexus and Tank.
She is preceded in death by her father, Wayne Dillard; her stepfather, Pete Robbins; sister, Kaye Akers; and her grandparents, Annie Reed Harlow, Lester Harlow, Jack Dillard, and Viola Dillard.
Pallbearers: Johnny Crawford, Donald Wayne Scott, Darryl Waldo, Mike Biffle, Thad Sartin, and Ben Russell.
MEMO
Delores Ann Lindley
BALDWYN - Delores Ann Lindley, 76, passed away on March 20, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY LOGO
Bobby Boyce Thrasher
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Saturday evening, March 21, 2020 Bobby Boyce Thrasher, 65, lifelong resident of Tippah County, departed this life in the comfort of his home surrounded by family following a brief illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Bobby will be at 2 PM Tuesday, March 24 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with long time friend, Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley.
Bobby was born August 3, 1954 in Tippah County, the son of the late Charlie Martin and Ruthie Ellis Mullins Thrasher. He received his education in the Falkner School System and was married May 13, 1977 to his beloved wife, Nancy White Thrasher who survives.
A well known self employed logger for over 40 years and a member of Shiloh Methodist Church, Bobby will be remembered for his strong work ethic and his love for the outdoors which included gardening and "working in the woods". Mechanically inclined, he was often seen helping others and driving his Ford pick-up truck throughout Tippah County .
A unique one of a kind person, Bobby lived humbly, quietly and peacefully. The following scripture describes his departure from the world, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Visitation will be today from 12 noon until 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his wife of 42 years, memories will shared by two sons, Robert Shawn Thrasher (Cindy) and Matthew Lamar Thrasher (Haley), both of Ripley, two sisters, Sue Thrasher and his twin sister , Joyce Eaton, both of Ripley, six grandchildren, Marty, Kimberly, Kyle, Hannah, Katy and Mason, three great grandchildren, Remington Grace Wilbanks, McKenna and McKenzie Page Thrasher.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Honnell Leroy Thrasher, two aunts and seven uncles.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Thrasher family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, FLOWER ICON, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Jeannette "Jan" Belle Brown Lewellen
RIPLEY - Jeannette "Jan" Belle Brown Lewellen, 79, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born to Clarence J. and Velva Heffelfinger Brown in Engelwood, CA. Jan was Owner and Operator of Next to New for 38 years. She was of the Lutheran faith.
A private family graveside service will on March 25, 2020 at the Dumas Cemetery.
Jan is survived by three daughters: Debra Staneart of Yuma, AZ, Sherry Adams of Ripley, MS, Kim Gray of Ripley, MS; two sons: Jack Adams (Mary) of Alpine, MS, David Adams (Debb) of White Cloud, MI; nine grandchildren: Steven Staneart, Susan Yarbough, Heather Holiman, Christie Staneart, Kesha Lewellen, Joey Gray, Joshua Gray, Christopher Adams, Stephanie Johnson; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son: Michael Lewellen; one sister: Barbara Kostelny, one brother: Jack Brown; one grandchild Justin Smith, and one son-in-law: Mike Staneart.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Lewellen family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Tom Henderson
TUPELO - Tom Henderson, 75, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 12 p.m. until service time at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Steve Maxcy
DECATUR, ALABAMA - Steve Maxcy, 65, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence in Decatur, AL. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel.
MEMO, FLAG, MCNEECE LOGO
C. Mitchel Fikes
MANTACHIE - Clarence Mitchel Fikes, 87, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Oaktree Manor in Amory. He was born April 27, 1932, the eldest of six born to Clarence Marion and Vera Umfress Fikes. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University and served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked as a human resource officer for the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson until he retired. He was of the Baptist faith.
Private graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mark Thornton officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include three brothers, Charles Fikes (Edith), Harold Fikes, and Ben Fikes (Linda); a sister-in-law, Margaret Fikes; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Dorothy Hamm; and one brother, Jimmy Fikes.
Condolences may be shared with the Fikes family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Jeffrey Cochran
HOULKA - Jeffrey Cochran, 60, died on March 21, 2020, at his residence in Houlka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
MEMO
Stanley Wood, Sr.
BLUE SPRINGS - Stanley Wood, Sr., 80, passed away on March 22, 2020, at his residence in Blue Springs. There will be a private graveside service with military honors at Locust Hill Cemetery in Blue Springs. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
