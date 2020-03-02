Gary Looney
WATERFORD – Gary Looney, 60, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 4-8 PM.
Jerry H. Jordan
TUPELO – Jerry H. Jordan, 85, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 AM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, from 4 PM to 7 PM at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Chesterville Memorial Gardens.
Consuella Richardson
TUPELO – Consuella Richardson, 45, passed away on March 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Charles Troy Berry
ROBINSONVILLE – September 22, 1935-Feburary 29, 2020
Charles Troy Berry was born in Stuttgart, Arkansas to L.R. Berry, Sr. and Helen Watkins Berry along with his “womb-mate” and identical twin L.R. “Bennie” Berry, Jr. Charles was a successful student and athlete serving as Stuttgart high school Student body president and named as a high school football All-American. After receiving several offers to play football he and Bennie elected to play in their home state for the University of Arkansas.
While at Arkansas, he was a member of the 1954 Southwest conference championship team affectionately known as the “25 Little Pigs”. He was also a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and Army ROTC. He graduated with a degree in Agriculture in the Summer of 1958 and reported to his military service. While serving his country, he learned to pilot both fixed-wing airplanes and helicopters and continued to practice his love of flying until late in life.
In 1961 he married the love of his life, Jimmie Files of Cotton Plant, Arkansas, and six months later they purchased a raw piece of land in the Mississippi Delta of Tunica County and began to clear the land and farm. His goal was “to make enough money to move back to Arkansas”. To his surprise, he and Jimmie found a home in the rural Mississippi Delta and ultimately chose to stay and raise their family.
He was a member of Tunica Presbyterian Church for 55 years where he served as the superintendent of the Sunday School for approximately forty years. He also served as a Deacon and an Elder.
His farming accomplishments were many including being named Delta Council Rice Farmer of the Year, Conservation Farmer of the Year, and had his transformed piece of land named the Delta Grow Model Farm.
Charles served on the state board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for approximately three decades. The one thing he enjoyed more than farming was duck hunting on the land he farmed. He loved taking friends and especially his family hunting with him. He mostly enjoyed the fellowship that these outings brought.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother, and his son, Lee Hunter Berry. We rejoice in the reunion he is experiencing with these family members. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jimmie Berry, his daughter, Betsy Berry McRoberts and husband Claude of Montgomery, Alabama; his son Dr. Mont Berry and wife Sara of Tupelo, Mississippi, and his son Curtis Berry and wife Lori of Tunica, Mississippi. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Claude McRoberts IV, Nan Neely McRoberts, Abbey McRoberts Miller (Scott), Katie Berry Thompson (Owen), Ellie Berry Carter (Drew), Joseph Berry, Troy Berry (Rorie), Joshua Berry, Sally Berry, Charlie Berry, Caroline Berry, Emma Berry, Curt Berry, and Mary Sue Berry.
Pall Bearers are Charles’ grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Services will be on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Tunica Presbyterian in Tunica, Mississippi. Visitation will be at the church from 1 pm until 3 pm, with service following in the sanctuary. A private, family burial will take place at a later time. Memorial Funeral Home in Tunica, Mississippi is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Tunica Presbyterian, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Juvenile Diabetes Association.
Tommy Wayne Mink
HAMILTON – Tommy Wayne Mink, 70, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was born January 15, 1950 in Birmingham, AL to Marlis Mink and Margaret Beth Strawbridge Mink. He was a life long resident of Monroe County. He was a retired truck driver. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. There will be a visitation at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Jane McElroy Mink of Hamilton, MS; three daughters Kerrie Andrews (Jamie) of Caledonia, MS, Katie Mink (Nathan Self) of Hamilton, MS and Jennifer Lasky (Eli) of Oxford, MS; one son David Mink of Hamilton, MS; one sister Margaret Jean Sparkman of TN; one brother Morris Mink (Rita) of Anniston, AL; and four grandchildren Frances Lasky, Sam Andrews, Madeline Andrews and Beckett Self. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law Ken Sparkman. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
James Hollis Hardin
VINA, ALABAMA – James Hollis Hardin, 79, passed away on March 2, 2020, at Terrace Manor Nursing Home in Russellville, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Betty Latimer Black
TUPELO – Betty Latimer Black, 68, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3 PM – 5 PM at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Private inurnment in the columbarium at First Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church , 400 W Jefferson St, Tupelo, MS 38804 Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 Or Mississippi State Music Department, Box 6149, Mississippi State, Ms 39762
Troy Dewitt
AMORY – Troy E. DeWitt, Sr., 90, passed away on March 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Roshuan Taylor
CHARLESTON – Roshuan Taylor, 39, passed away on February 28, 2020, at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Curt James
AMORY – Curt James, 36, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12 noon at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Gordon Dale Graves
TIPPAH COUNTY – Gordon Dale Graves, 76, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Private family services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Graves family an invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
