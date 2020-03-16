George P. Matthews
SHANNON – George P. Matthews , 88, died on March 16, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
John Dale Renfro
AMORY – John Dale Renfro, 56, passed away on March 16, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
William Puckett
PONTOTOC – William Puckett, 27, passed away on March 16, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Janie Sue Roberts Pannell
ALPINE – Janie Sue Roberts Pannell, 79, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home. She was a factory worker and a homemaker. She loved flowers and she was a life member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Tommy Ausburn and Bro. John Jacks.
She is survived by a daughter, Delores Gooch of Texas; son, Richard Pannell of Alpine; brother, Roy A. Roberts (Jerri) of Winona; grandchildren, Danielle Holt and Jerry Wayne Reynolds, JR; great-grandchildren, Xander Reynolds, Kaleb Reynolds, Wyatt Reynolds and Brenly Holt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd And Ruth Murdock Roberts; husband, Gerald Pannell.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Roberts, Larry Roberts, Trent Roberts, Jimmy Barron and Reed Roberts.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Sadie Fitzgerald
CORINTH – Sadie Louise Fitzgerald, 2, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home. She was born March 20, 2017, to Kirstin Fitzgerald. She enjoyed music and loved her sister.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Chapman Church of Christ with Minister Mark Lindley and Minister James Pilgram officiating. Burial will be in Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery. Services are the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
She is survived by her mother, Kirstin Fitzgerald; her twin sister, Sailor Fitzgerald; her brother, Tavin Fitzgerald; her grandparents, Tim Fitzgerald and Sharon Pannell; and great-grandparents, Louise Pannell, James Fitzgerald and Juanita Fitzgerald; godparents, Cody and Tiffany Jackson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and church family that loved her so much.
The family thanks Dr. Bolden, the staff at Magnolia Therapy and the staff at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for all that they have done.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the church.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
George A. Sellers
PONTOTOC – George Andrew Sellers, 76, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. He was born May 15, 1943 to the late Lloyd Sellers and the late Lucy Jane Bargar Sellers. He loved his dog, Little Lady. He enjoyed fishing and doing mechanic work and helping people out.
Services will be 2:00 am on Thursday March 19, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 until service time Thursday March 19. Burial will be in Andrew’s Chapel Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her sons: Geore David (Sheila Gomez) Sellers of Thaxton and Timothy (Jamie) Sellers of Pontotoc; daughter, Brenda Johnson of Fulton; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brothers: James L. Sellers and Earnest Sellers.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Sellers, son, Terry Andrew Sellers, great-grandson, Colton Gray, several brothers and sisters
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Donny E. Bishop
SHANNON – Donny E. Bishop, 66, passed away on March 16, 2020, at his residence in Shannon. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton.
Sarah Ida Cotton
SALTILLO – Sarah Ida Cotton, 94, died on March 16, 2020, at Creekside Manor Assisted Living in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.