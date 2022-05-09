TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Elizabeth Christine Brown Beaty, Blue Mountain
Doris Bowden, Corinth
Ava Fay Daniel, Amory
Saundra Davis, Tupelo
Patsy Franks, Mantachie
Adrian Grayson, Tupelo
Peggy McDonald, New Albany
Rev. Bobby Moore, Tupelo
Alan Linn Murphree, Pasadena, California
Willie Partlow, Tupelo
Theresa Patterson, Fulton
Peggy Robertson, Blue Springs
Cora Robinson, Columbia, Missouri
J.W. Slayton, Belmont
Bobby Wayne Smith, II, Ripley
Jerry Smith, Tupelo
Shirley Credille Stacy, Belmont
Latasha Turner, Corinth
Sarah Young, Auburn Community
MEMO
Adrian Grayson
TUPELO - Adrian Grayson, 41, passed away on May 3, 2022, at his home in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
MEMO
Sarah Young
AUBURN COMMUNITY - Sarah Young, 75, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her residence in the Auburn Community. Services will be on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5PM at Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 3PM-5PM at Holland Funeral Directors. A Full Obituary will follow.
MEMO
Latasha Turner
CORINTH - Latasha Turner, 39, passed away on May 6, 2022, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Bobby Wayne Smith, II
RIPLEY - Bobby Wayne Smith, II, 58, passed away on May 7, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
MEMO
Ava Fay Daniel
AMORY - Ava Fay Daniel, 70, passed away on May 8, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Rev. Bobby Moore
TUPELO - Rev. Bobby Moore, 80, passed away on May 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by the love of family in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
MEMO
Cora Robinson
COLUMBIA, MISSOURI - Cora Robinson, 85, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Boone Health in Columbia, MO. Services will be on May 11, 2022, 1:00 pm at Oak Grove Cemetery.
MEMO
Doris Bowden
CORINTH - Doris Bowden, 71, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1 pm at Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home.
MEMO
Shirley Credille Stacy
BELMONT - Shirley Credille Stacy, 84, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, May 11, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 11, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS.
Saundra Davis
Saundra Davis
TUPELO - Ms. Saundra Jo Lay Davis, 72,passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Ms. Davis was born July 16, 1949 in Nashville, AR to the late Bascom and Grace Williams Lay. A longtime resident of Tupelo, Ms. Davis was a member of West Main Church of Christ for many years before transferring her membership to Word of Life Church. She spent a majority of her time doing something to help others. Whether it be volunteering for Broken Lives in Nettleton, Broken Vessels in Pontotoc or helping the homeless with placement and medical care; you could always count on Ms. Davis to place the needs of others before her own.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Davis was preceded in death by her brother, Al "Buddy" Lay, Sr. She is survived by her son, Shane Davis (Stacy) of Destin, FL; daughter, Krissie Beasley (Scott) of Tupelo; sister, Anita Lucero (Ray) of Denver, CO; sister-in-law, Susan Lay of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter, Dr. Ally Davis of Nashville, TN; nephews, Jeff Lunn (Cindy) of Phoenix, AZ, Jason Lunn of Tupelo, and Allen Lay Jr.(Becky) of San Antonio, TX; niece, Angie Wheeler (David) of San Antonio, TX; beloved friend, Josh Byars of Tupelo; along with numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; two grand-dogs, Kilo and Murph Beasley of Tupelo; and a host of loving friends.
All arrangements for Ms. Davis will be private. The family requests that those led to give in her memory make memorials to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org. The staff at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo is honored to be serving our friends, the Davis family. Online guestbook www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Jerry Smith
Jerry Smith
TUPELO - This world has a little less cheerfulness and laughter since Jerry walked into Heaven, on May 7th, 2022. Jerry was the youngest born to Chester and Louise Smith on November 3rd, 1954 in Baldwyn, MS. He was a content person who never wanted a lot of things in life.
He was a Christian, member and Deacon of Macedonia Baptist Church, graduate of Belden High School, retired truck driver for Conway Freight, and a life-long resident of Lee County.
Jerry was always going to have fun during his work day. Examples of his 'carrying on' were when some of the office ladies where he delivered freight made the mistake of telling him he looked a lot like Conway Twitty; thereafter, he greeted them with "Hello Darlin." Another was when he greeted his Conway Freight fellow-workers one morning with, "Now how are all you 'Good Neighbors' this morning?" Thereafter, to his co-workers, he was 'Neighbor' or 'Good Neighbor.' His tall tale about grocery shopping was that upon his entering the grocery store, the staff would announce over the loudspeaker his presence on isle such and such; and that the "old women would bump into his buggy just to talk to him". What an imagination! According to Jerry he somewhat 'worked' his way into the Robison family by carrying almost impossible-sized 'back sticks' for his father-in-law's chimney fires. He declared that a gas-burning heater was purchased shortly after his sister-in-law, Vanita, started dating Walter, her future husband.
He is survived by his wife Sherry Robison Smith ('Toots,' to Jerry), whom he married on August 20, 1976. He once said, "I've made a lot of mistakes in my life, but, that's three I didn't make," referring to his children: Courtney Smith Stringer (Matt), Kyle Robison Smith (Summer) and George Kirk Smith (special friend, Brodie). Grandchildren Emma Smith and Wood Stringer, Scarlett and Kannon Smith, Brayden and Coley Smith, brother Danny Smith (Judy), sister, Nancy Cochran (Buddy), mother-in-law Margurette Robison & brother & sister-in-law Walter and Vanita Billingsley; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tommy Joe and Tony and infant sister Martha Ann.
Service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday May 10 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Todd Bowen and Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. Burial will be in the Macedonia cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday May 9 at Waters Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Matt Smith, Robert and John Baker, Matt Stringer, his sons, Kyle and Kirk, and grandson Brayden, & Chip Billingsley. Honorary pallbearers are deacons of Macedonia Baptist Church & Jerry Wise.
The family would like to thank Drs. Kenneth Harvey, Thomas Wooldridge, and Max Taylor, NMMC Home Hospice, his family, his church family and friends during these last four years.
Memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church building fund. 134 Mt. Vernon Rd. Tupelo, MS. 38804
Theresa Patterson
Theresa Patterson
FULTON - Theresa Dianne Patterson, 62, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at her home. She was born January 3, 1960, in St. Louis, MO., to William and Dolly Faye West Waters. She had worked at Itawamba Community College in the cafeteria. She enjoyed being around her family.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton.
Survivors include her husband, W.J. Patterson; her mother, Dolly Faye Waters of Mantachie; two brothers, Timothy Waters (Wanda) of Mantachie and Donald Eugene Waters of Florida; one sister, Patricia Faye Hopkins (Jerry) of Tremont; one brother-in-law, Freeman Rogers of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by one brother, William Ronald Waters; one sister, Margaret Rogers; and her father.
Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Mcneece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Willie Partlow
Willie Partlow
TUPELO - Willie Partlow, 95, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at North MS Medical Center, in Tupelo, MS. He was born to McGaughy Partlow and Jessie Dabbs on October 7, 1926, in Lee County, MS. He was a member of Blackland Missionary Baptist Church, Tupelo, MS. Willie attended Pontotoc County Schools. He retired from Mid-South Packers, Inc. after 37 years of employment. Upon retirement Willie wasn't quite ready to sit idle, so he started a lawn care business which kept him busy for more than 20 years. He took great pride in making his clients' lawns beautiful. Willie enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, watching sports and discussing current events. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. His favorite pastime was sitting out on his front porch enjoying nature and people.
Grave-Side Service will be Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Porter's Memorial Park with the Rev. Earlie Eddie, officiating with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be Tuesday, May 10, 2022 4:00 until 6:00 at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter's Chapel Online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com
In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his sister, Verner Williams Hadley; his brother, William Lyles; and his son, Michael Partlow.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Christine Partlow; four children, Henry (Mary) Clifton, Tupelo, MS; Olivia Rose P. Garner, Detroit, MI; Regina P. Ducksworth, Clinton, MS; and Verner P. (Fred) Wilson, Huntsville, AL; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
J.W. Slayton
J.W. Slayton
BELMONT - J.W. Slayton, 77, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. He was a veteran of the US Army and was federalized by President Kennedy. He served as Justice Court Judge in the 5th District and was Chief of Police in Belmont. He was a retired business owner and loved watching Gunsmoke, gardening and riding the grandchildren and great-grandchildren on his scooter. He was a member of Fairview Holy Church of Christ,
Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 10, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. David Kelley officiating. Burial will be in Dennis Memory Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 58 1/2 years, Janice Slayton; three children, Terry Slayton (Samantha), Sherry Holland (Scotty) and Wendy Shumaker (David); five grandchildren, Sommer Ainsworth (Adam), Tori Cromeans (Gavin), Olivia Hall (Jeremy), Chase Shumaker (Morgan) and Andy Slayton; nine great grandchildren, Carter, Carrington, Everleigh, Matthias, River, Matox, Silas, Sayla Jane and Mary Jane; one brother, Gary Slayton (Debra); sisters-in-law, Debbie Slayton and Charlotte Slayton; brothers-in-law, Bobby Patterson and Rex Patterson (Linda); special family members, Albine, Sabine and Jay and a host of nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny W. and Annie Mae Wells Slayton; four brothers, Richard "Ricky" Slayton, Billy Doyle Slayton, Phillip Slayton and an infant brother; four sisters, Jetty Slayton, Joe Nell Slayton, Bobby Dell Slayton and Floie Mae Poole.
Pallbearers will be Adam Ainsworth, Gavin Cromeans, Jeremy Hall, Chase Shumaker, Andy Slayton and Jay Rodriguez.
Visitation will be Monday, May 9, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Elizabeth Christine Brown Beaty
Elizabeth Christine Brown Beaty
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Elizabeth Christine Brown Beaty, 84, resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Beaty will be at 2PM, Tuesday, May 10 at Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Graves Jr. officiating.
Born August 10, 1937, in the Hopewell community in Tippah County, Mrs. Beaty was the daughter of the late Joe David "Jodie" Brown and Myrtle Roselee Brown. She attended Ashland High School and was a seamstress for many years with Denton Mills and Foot Caress.
A Christian, Mrs. Beaty loved her family, enjoyed having visitors and family get togethers. Some of her favorite pastimes included crossword puzzles, camping with her family, listening to Charley Pride, watching her hummingbirds and sharing time with her puppies that she affectionately referred to as her "babies".
Visitation will continue today from 9AM to 2PM at Ripley Funeral Home.
Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Jane Chapman (Ronald) of Ripley, four sons, Ronnie Wilson (Peggy) of Blue Mountain, John Wilson (Wanda) of Ashland, David Spears of Blue Mountain and Calvin Spears Jr. (Robbie) of Ripley, seventeen grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband Danny William Beaty, one daughter Vickie Rose Black, three sisters, Annie Devore, Martha Leopard, Ruby Wilson, two brothers Ceffice Brown and Hayes Brown and three grandchildren.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Peggy Robertson
Peggy Robertson
BLUE SPRINGS - Peggy Jane Moody Robertson, 75, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her son's residence in New Albany. She was born November 21, 1946 in New Albany to the late Webster and Zora Lee Grubbs Moody. She was a retired factory worker and self-employed cosmetologist. She was a member of Locust Hill Church in Pontotoc County.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Glen Reeder and Sean Tutor officiating. Burial will be at Locust Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Whatley (Jason); two sons, William Bryan Robertson (Lori) and William Guy Robertson (Jennifer); one sister, Mary Hall; a brother, Joe Moody; ten grandchildren: Sean Kelly Tutor, Sr., Stephanie Tutor (Nate), Krystal Johnson (Danial), Nathan Whatley (Chelsea), Clare Whatley, Jamie Benefield, Anna Walls, Elliott Walls, Tinley Robertson and Rivers Robertson; and three great grandchildren: Jenna Tutor, Adalay Johnson and Malakai Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Gary Robertson; and her parents.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 11:00a.m. till service time at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Alan Linn Murphree
Alan Linn Murphree
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - Alan Linn Murphree, born in Houston, MS, on June 6, 1945 to Maxine Linn and John Alan Murphree, passed away in Pasadena, CA, on March 9, 2022. He graduated from Houston High School in 1963 as valedictorian of his class. He attended The University of Mississippi, where he was president of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, president of Alpha Epsilon Delta, and was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Eta Sigma and played saxophone for the Rebel band. After graduating magna cum laude in 1967, he was chosen as a Fulbright Scholar to study human genetics at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark with Dr. Lars Jacobsen.
He entered Baylor College of Medicine in the fall of 1968, and received his M.D. degree in 1972. After a year's fellowship in genetics, he completed an ophthalmology residency at Baylor, serving as chief resident in 1975-76. He was named Heed Fellow in Ophthalmic Genetics and Pediatrics at Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, in 1976-1977. He was Captain in the United States Army Reserve Medical Corps, from August, 1972, until June, 1980.
At the end of his fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital, he found his first and only professional post. He assumed the Division Chief of Pediatric Ophthalmology position at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, University of U.S.C. School of Medicine. Linn, as he was known, was a tremendous force in ocular oncology, recognized for his role in cloning the RB1 gene, and his passion and purpose for treating children with retinoblastoma.
With his first NIH grant, he demonstrated by deletion mapping that the RB1 gene was located in chromosome 13q14. Subsequently, he developed a clinical referral practice focused on ocular oncology, and created the largest retinoblastoma referral center west of the Mississippi at CHLA.
During his retinoblastoma clinical practice, Dr. Murphree recognized an unmet clinical need for a wide-field retinal camera to document the intraocular findings associated with retinoblastoma. He recruited a team of optical engineers and collaborated with others in private industry to develop the RetCam®, a commercially available pediatric retinal camera used worldwide to document retinoblastoma and many other retinal abnormalities.
Dr. Murphree's work on chemo-thermotherapy, published in 1983, was a model for retinoblastoma treatments using intravenous chemotherapy combined with local therapies. He is the author or co-author of more than 70 essential papers on retinoblastoma genetics and retinoblastoma care. He received many accolades during his career, including the prestigious Stallard Award from the International Society of Ocular Oncology in Paris in 2015. In 2018, at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., Linn received the prestigious Helen Keller Award for the impact of RB1 gene cloning.
Dr. Murphree enthusiastically participated in the first One Retinoblastoma World meeting hosted by WE C Hope, held in London, England, in 2012. He led the session "Psychosocial Care: Healing the Whole Child", and presented research on Post Traumatic Stress in children treated for retinoblastoma. This work was completed by his long-time colleague, Nancy Mansfield, founding Executive Director of the Institute for Families at CHLA.
He will be remembered with great affection and gratitude by the WE C Hope team, by hundreds of children, survivors, and their families for whom he cared deeply, and by the many doctors he trained who practice around the world.
Linn leaves behind his sister, Gayle Lindsey (John), his niece, Vicki Klauser Brewer (Hunter), his great-niece Avery Carter Brewer, and his great-nephew, Hunter Townsend Brewer, Jr. along with his 'adopted' granddaughters, Daphne Linn and Lillian Joanna Comas (Jesse & Paul), Mable Carnathan, Kay Carnathan Gammill (Neel), Kneeland, and Emma Gammill. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Alan and Maxine Linn Murphree, his brother, Gary Carter Murphree, and his nephew, Chad Klauser, M.D.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Houston, MS. Services were also held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Pasadena, California.
The Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. For memorial condolences visit: www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Linn's retinoblastoma program at CHLA. Donations can be done online at CHLA.org/donate and annotate "A. Linn Murphree/retinoblastoma" in the memo. Checks can be sent to: CHLA, c/o Mr. Terrence Green, 4650 Sunset Boulevard, Mail Stop #29, Los Angeles, CA 90027.
MEMO
Patsy Franks
MANTACHIE - Patsy Franks, 75, passed away on May 9, 2022, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
MEMO
Peggy McDonald
NEW ALBANY - Peggy McDonald, 65, passed away on May 8, 2022, at her residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
