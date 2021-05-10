Cindy Davis
ECRU – Cindy R. Davis passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 58. Cindy was born in Illinois on April 22, 1963, the daughter of Harold and Jean Miller Sanford. She grew up in Lee County and graduated from Shannon High School. Cindy was a child care worker for the Circle of Friends Daycare and a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Cindy loved to shop and could find a great deal every time she went. However, the shopping was seldom for her. Most of those deals were for her beloved grandchildren and other family members. Cindy was adored by her family and they will miss her greatly.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Doug Davis, Jr. of Ecru; two children, Meagan Gaines (Adam) of Ingomar and Brandon Davis of Ecru; two grandchildren, Selah Grace and Grayson Gaines; her brother, Harold Sanford, Jr. of Saltillo; two sisters, Genia Buse (Otis) of Saltillo and Leigh Ann Orr of Verona; and her mother Jean Sanford of Saltillo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Sanford, Sr.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. A celebration of Cindy’s life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Saltillo Chapel with Rev. Rusty Miller officiating. Burial will be in Ecru Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cory Hannon, Jonah Fields, Kasey Buse, and Matt Breaux.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jessie Faye Mosley
NEW ALBANY – Jessie Faye Mosley, 73, passed away on May 8, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Robert Earl Hawkins
ABERDEEN – Robert Earl Hawkins, age 75, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice. He was born November 9, 1945 to Jim Ed Hawkins and Jessie Adean Freeman Hawkins of Aberdeen, MS. He was a 1965 graduate of Aberdeen High School. He retired as a supervisor from Texas Eastern Natural Gas after working for twenty-eight years. He served in the National Guard for twenty-two years from 1966 until 1988 and was a member of the American Legion in Aberdeen. He loved his country and his brothers he served with, along with all past and present military members. He loved to collect trinkets as he called it. He was always going to sales and flea markets. There are not many places he went that he didn’t know someone or they didn’t know him. He always had a kind smile on his face and never met a stranger.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Hawkins (Tina) of Hamilton, MS and Robert Dale Hawkins (Gina Pugh Whitt) of Aberdeen, MS; two brothers, Edward Wayne Hawkins (Judy) of Hamilton, MS and Charles Edward Hawkins of Nesbit, MS; one uncle, Dalton Freeman of Tuscaloosa, AL; three grandchildren, Laken Hawkins Darling (Brandon) of Caledonia, MS, Brooke Hawkins Thompson (Cody) of Hamilton, MS, and Courtney Hawkins Shelton (Tanner) of Hamilton, MS; four great-grandchildren, Tinley Darling, Payton Hawkins, Conner Thompson and Sara Beth Thompson; special friend Edith Pannell of Verona, MS, and special family friend Gladys Freeman of Northport, AL.
He is preceded in death by his parents and mother of his children, Judy Elaine Welch Hawkins.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen, MS with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes and Bro. Joe Dan Roberts officiating. Burial with Military Rites will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen, MS.
Pallbearers are Jack Hawkins, Tanner Shelton, Brandon Darling, Cody Thompson, Frank Vasser, Randy Richardson, Donnie Richardson, Donny Winders and Fred Lee.
Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
Peggy Joyce Walls
HOLLY SPRINGS – Peggy Joyce Walls, 80, passed away on May 9, 2021, in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
John Franklin Hosley
PONTOTOC – John Franklin Hosley, 65, passed away on May 9, 2021, at his home in Algoma. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc.
Carolyn Hill
ASHLAND – Carolyn Hill, 60, passed away on May 9, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
Bruce McMillen
GUNTOWN – Bruce McMillen, 54, passed away on May 5, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Michael David McAfee
TIPPAH COUNTY – Michael David McAfee, 80, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at his residence in Tiplersville. Services will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11 AM at in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM at in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Walnut. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the McAfee family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Renold Clayton, Jr.
MANTACHIE – Renold Wallace “Butch Bear” Clayton, Jr., 66, of Mantachie passed away in this home on Friday, April 30, 2021. Renold was a fun loving man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being with his friends. He was a member of the Lost Corner Hunting Club. Renold had received a business degree at Mississippi State and worked previously as a machine operator for MTD Itawamba, in the Carolina community. Being an experienced machinist he also worked for several companies which included Super Sagless, Wiggington Machine Works, Furniture and Metal. He was disabled in 2001 and lived in his home with his faithful dog Buddy.
He was born to Reynold W. Clayton, Sr. and Mary Ellen Loden on May 13, 1954 in Waukegan, Illinois. He is survived by his mother – Mary Ellen of Mantachie, one sister- Betty Brown (Larry) of Tupelo, one brother- David Clayton (Donna) of Mantachie, and a good friend who was his caregiver for four years, Nick Graham. Renold was preceded in death by his father- Renold W. Clayton, Sr.
Graveside services will be at Walton Cemetery on Wed May 12, 2021. In lieu of flowers please send your contributions to your favorite charity in memory of Renold Clayton, Jr. Our family at Associated are honored to serve the family of Renold W. Clayton, Jr. and our prayers and condolences go out to the entire family. If you would like to leave your condolences, please click on the “Tribute Wall’ on our website, associatedfuneral.com. ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION – TUPELO was in charge of arrangements.
Teresa Diane Townsend
CORINTH – Teresa Diane Townsend, 59, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at noon at Mason St. Luke Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening, May 12, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mason St. Luke Cemetery.
Michael Hudson
ECRU – Michael Hudson, 59, passed away on May 10, 2021, at his residence in Cairo Community of Pontotoc County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Marie McLemore
HAMILTON – Marie McLemore, 88, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her residence in Hamilton. Services will be on Tuesday, May 11 at 4 PM at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home, Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 11 from 3 pm until 3:45 PM at at the funeral home.
Davion Deshawn “Shawn” Wilson
PONTOTOC – Davion Deshawn “Shawn” Wilson, 44, passed away on May 10, 2021, at Methodist Germantown Hospital in Germantown, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Rick Daniel
VERONA – Rickey Lynn “Rick” Daniel, 61, departed this life unexpectedly at his residence in Verona on Monday, May 10, 2021. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. A committal service will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be from 1 PM – service time Wednesday only at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. A full obituary will follow on Wednesday.
James Harold Long
PONTOTOC – James Harold Long, 86, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 10 AM at Canaan Apostolic Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 9, 3-6 PM and Monday, May 9, 9 AM to service time at Canaan Apostolic Church. Burial will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens.
Carolyn “Peggy” Berryhill
TUPELO – Carolyn “Peggy” Berryhill, 88, passed away on May 10, 2021, at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Richard “Dick” Starlyn Young
UNION COUNTY – Richard “Dick” Starlyn Young, 84, passed away on May 7, 2021, at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Henry County, Georgia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Toni Gunter
HAMILTON – Toni Gunter, 71, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1 PM at Hamilton Church of God of Prophecy. Visitation will be on Wednesday at the church from 11 am until 12:45 PM Burial will follow at McDuffa Cemetery.
Bobby Guest
TIPPAH COUNTY – Bobby Guest, 81, passed away on May 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
