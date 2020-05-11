Jesse Barnett
MANTACHIE – Jesse Barnett, 68, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 1, 1951 to the late Jesse Lee Barnett and the late Clara Smith Barnett in Fulton. He was a member of Auburn Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, watching any Mississippi State Bulldogs sports, and traveling to every Major League Baseball stadium that he could with his friends, Tim Howell, and Thomas Scott. Jesse really enjoyed getting together with his classmates of the Class of 1969 on a regular basis.
Services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Henry, and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter; Sheena Barnett of Hernando, MS, 2 sisters; Betsy Enoch of Mantachie, and Pat (Kevin) Johnson of Gurley, AL, sister in law; Gabriele Barnett of Augusta, GA, niece; Trisha ( Justin) Moore of Olive Branch, nephews; Clif Bennett of Madison, AL, Jeremy Barnett of VA, Jerome Barnett of VA, Jason (Dernda) Barnett of Augusta, GA, and a grand niece, Bella Moore of Olive Branch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Clara Barnett, and a brother, Maurice Barnett.
Pallbearers will be Clif Bennett, C.K. White, F.G. Wiygul, Dale Lesley, Tim Howell, Thomas Scott, Danny Holley, and Justin Moore.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Garfield Major
EGYPT – Garfield Major, 81, passed away on May 9, 2020, at his residence in Chicago, Ill. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Terry Stanley
DORSEY – Joseph Terry Stanley, 69, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 18, 1950, in Saltillo to Joseph and Faye Mallet Stanley. He retired as a maintenance supervisor for the Natchez Trace National Park Service. He was a member and deacon of Dorsey Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was a member of the North Mississippi Corvette Club and enjoyed corvettes, Harley Davidsons, and traveling all over, especially out west.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Stanley, of Dorsey; two daughters, Amy Michael of Guntown and Jennifer Roberts (Jody) of Baldwyn; two brothers, Dan Stanley (Shirley) and Wayne Mallet (Mavis), and one sister, Linda Stanley, all of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Jon Mark Dugger, Katelyn Dugger, and Jakob Roberts; and a special nephew, Jeremy Stanley of Saltillo.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Selina; one granddaughter, Montana Roberts; an infant sister; and his parents.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with Terry’s family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Billy Weeden
INGOMAR – Billy Charles Weeden, 82, of Ingomar passed away, May 9, 2020 at the Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany after an extended illness. He was born in Union County on August 18,1937 to the late Charlie Weeden and Leanora “Toad” Browning Weeden.
In these times of our nation, the Billy Weeden family is unable to have a traditional funeral for him. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Jeremy Vaughn officiating. There will be a masonic service at the conclusion.
He was a member of Fredonia Baptist Church, where as a youth, he received a certificate for five years perfect attendance in Sunday School. He was also a Mason for fifty plus years.
He was a welder for many years and graduated from Itawamba Junior College with a degree in welding in February, 1970.
He enjoyed his family, fishing, woodworking and just being outside. He especially liked to run red fox. He worked in the furniture factory until his health forced him to take an early retirement.
In addition to his wife, Lenda Wood Weeden of almost 60 years, he is survived by one son, Charles Lynn Weeden of Cordova, TN; five sisters, Dollie Cook (Luther) of Ingomar, Rose Hamblin (Jimmy) of Cairo, Ruby Smith (Dean) of Center, Faye McDonald of New Albany, Betty Hogue (Roger) of New Albany; one sister-n-law Betty Weeden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John Weeden; one sister, Joyce Mayo; two brother-n-laws, Bob McDaniel, Gene Mayo.
Pallbearers will be, Avery Adair, John Weeden Jr., Terry Hogue, Wayne Hamblin, Charles Browning and Steve Cook.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
David Rowan
BALDWYN – David Rowan, 78, passed away on May 11, 2020, at his home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Ronnie Rakestraw
PARKS COMMUNITY – Former Justice Court Judge, Ronnie M. Rakestraw, 67, passed away at his home surrounded by his three girls after a battle with cancer. Ronnie was born in Union County to Jewel Browning Rakestraw and Hollis M. Rakestraw. Ronnie lived in the Parks community his entire life.
Ronnie served as Union County Justice Court Judge for 32 years. Ronnie also served as the town of Sherman’s judge for many years. Congressman, Trent Kelly, flew a flag over the Capital in honor of Ronnie’s many years of dedicated service to his state and country.
Ronnie was a Christian man who knew the Bible better than most. Anyone could ask about a scripture in the Bible and he could tell you where it was and what it said because of his many years of studying God’s word. Ronnie was a member of Parks Baptist Church.
Ronnie was a loving husband, father, and, most important, grandfather. He was so proud of his family. Ronnie loved his family with all his heart. He would say, “I didn’t know I was born to be a Papaw.” In Ronnie’s eyes his grandchildren were perfect. He would tell them, “Get in Papaw’s lap. No one gets in trouble in Papaw’s lap.” Ronnie also told all 6 of his grandchildren, “They aren’t spoiled, they are just loved.”
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia Hall Rakestraw, daughters Diana Sanford (Shane), Amanda Moore (Jon), grandchildren, Maddy Sanford, Kaitlyn Watson, Sydney Sanford, Connor Moore, Jenna Moore, Jon Luke Moore, sister Reba Rakestraw Willard, nephew Mark Willard (Peggy), niece Donna Owen (David).
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Shane Sanford, Jon Moore, Johnny Wrzeniewki, Wallis Hall, Mark Willard, Keith Roberts, Jerry Tate, and Richard Chism.
Honorary pallbearers are Connor Moore, Dennis Rakestraw, Benny Rakestraw, Norman Treadaway, Larry Chism, Benny Little, Billy Don Beville, Reuben Beaty, John Gore, Homer Luckett, Randy Bessonette, David Owen, and Hugh Cochran.
Due to the current pandemic there will be a graveside service, Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 11:30 am at Bell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations can be made in Ronnie Rakestraw’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Joseph “Joe” Garrison
ALGOMA – Joseph “Joe” Wood Garrison, 69, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at NMMC- Tupelo, MS. He was a 1969 graduate of Algoma High School, where he excelled in football and basketball. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Air Medal, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. He worked over 40 years on riverboats, retiring as a Chief Engineer.
Joe is survived by his sisters, Cecilia Atkins (Roger), Bartlett, TN and Clara Jean Welch (Glendon), Pontotoc, MS; brother, Danny Walls (Betty Sue), Pontotoc, MS; three nieces; three nephews; eight great nephews; and one great great niece.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Lotis and Ruby Wood Garrison; grandparents, Ol and Beulah Stegall Wood and Jesse and Ida Patterson Garrison.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Bro. Joey Moody officiating.
Pallbearers: Joey Atkins, Breck Bedford, Kevin Walls, Delbert Lyons, Glen Owen, and Steve Tutor.
Nellie Messer
GOLDEN – Nellie Quay Messer, 86, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Southern Magnolia in Golden, MS. She was born in Tishomingo County, MS to John Robert “Bob” and Wynona “Nona” Parker Rouse. She worked at Blue Bell for many years and also at the Dennis Restaurant. She was a member of Golden Central Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 12, 1 p.m. at Ridge Cemetery with Haskell Sparks and Don Rouse officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by one son-Darius Messer; four grandchildren-Angel, Doug, Sam and Luke; one brother-Billy Ray Rouse (Peggy) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband-Lyle Dean Messer; her parents; one son-John Messer; eight brothers-Troy, Roy, Robert, Orville, N.R., Truman, Junior and Claude Rouse and two sisters-Vera Pharr and Edith Sparks.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Wigginton, Trenton Wigginton, Luke Messer, Dillon Horn, Doug Messer, Sam Messer and Alan Rouse.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 12, 11:30-12:30 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Cecil Alberson
BENTON COUNTY – Cecil Alberson, 62, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence in Ashland. Private Graveside Service will be at 2 PM Tuesday, May 12 at Friendship Cemetery in Benton County. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Alberson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Graden Browning
SHADY GROVE – Charles Graden Browning, 84, of the Shady Grove community, passed from this life to his eternal reward on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 12:30 a.m. He had spent his last day here surrounded by his family, who he loved dearly. Mr. Browning was an avid hunter and sports person, especially when it came to his grandchildren. He was well known in the area by the children as he always was eager to pass out peppermint candy mixed with a handshake. A skilled farmer, there was little he enjoyed more than tilling the ground for a crop and the working camaraderie he enjoyed with other area farmers. A man of principle, he stood for what he believed in even if he stood alone. He loved Shady Grove Baptist Church, its members, and all the residents of this community with a fervor rarely matched today. He served his country in the Army, traveling overseas during the Korean conflict.
Graveside services will be held at Shady Grove Cemetery on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Jimmy Russell, Bro. David Barnett, and Bro. Josh Sparks officiating. The family will greet friends at Shady Grove Baptist Church Tuesday, May 12, from 5:30 to 8:00. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He leaves behind his wife, Martha Sullivan Browning of the home; three sons Mike (Carolyn), Chuck (Melissa), Tony (Mary) all of Shady Grove; one daughter: Pam Boman of Shady Grove; six grandchildren, who were his pride and joy: Mica Killough (Michael) of Wheeler Grove; Chandler Boman of Shady Grove, T J Browning of Atlanta, GA, Travis Browning of Fulton, MS, Hunter Browning of Shady Grove, and Swayze Browning of Shady Grove; three great grandchildren he loved to pick at: Ethan, Evan, and Owen Killough of Wheeler Grove.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Sally Browning; a brother, Travis Browning; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Brooks Gafford, and two nephews, Eddie Browning and Troy Gafford.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that gifts be made to, Catch-A-Dream Foundation.
In honor of Mr. Browning’s service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Army flag during his service.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Tulon Wayne Taylor
BELMONT – Tulon Wayne Taylor, 68, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, May 12, 11:30 a.m. at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 12, 10:30 – 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Gwendolyn Archer
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Gwendolyn Archer, 68, passed away on May 9, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
David Lee Hurd
TUPELO – David Lee Hurd, 66, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date at Tupelo Chapel of Memories / Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Lula Mae Hatchett
PONTOTOC – Lula Mae Hatchett, 96, passed away on May 10, 2020, at her residence in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Angelique Buse
BALDWYN – Angelique Buse, 49, passed away on May 10, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Grady Wilson
FULTON – Grady Wilson, 93, passed away on May 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Anthony Garth
TUPELO – Anthony Garth, 59, passed away on May 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Rachel Cooper
CORINTH – Rachel Cooper, 56, passed away on May 11, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
James Cooper
NEW SITE – James Cooper, 67, passed away on May 11, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
William Starks, Jr.
GUNTOWN – William Starks Jr., 70, passed away on May 11, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Tommy Gene “Tom” Smith
DENNIS – Tommy Gene “Tom” Smith, 79, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, May 13, 11 a.m. at Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 13, 10-11 a.m. at Belmont Memory Gardens. Burial will follow at Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Julia Ann Brown
PONTOTOC – Julia Ann Brown, 72, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2 pm at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 1-2 pm at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.
