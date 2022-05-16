TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Betty Aston, Pontotoc
Sidney Cruse, Pontotoc
Gene Dobbs, Houston
Alan Linn Murphree, Pasadena, California
Johnnie Mae Richardson, Woodland
Paul Sparks, Belmont
BELMONT - Paul Sparks, 75, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2022, at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 4:30 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 12:00- 4:30 PM at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery, Belmont, MS.
WOODLAND - Johnnie Mae Richardson, 69, passed away on May 13, 2022, at Floyd-Dyer Nursing Home in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
PONTOTOC - Betty Lynn "Boob" Sappington Aston surrounded by members of her family, Betty Aston passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the age of 60. She was the beloved wife of Stephen Ray Aston for 41 years. She was a loving mother of Katheryn Aston Flandro (Troy) and Matthew Stephen Aston. She was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren: William, Eliza, and Benjamin Flandro. Betty was born in New Albany, Mississippi on May 4 1962 and spent her childhood in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. She graduated salutatorian from Blue Mountain High School in 1980. After high school, she graduated summa cum laude with B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Mississippi. Betty taught at Horn Lake High School in Horn Lake, Mississippi prior to retiring due to medical reasons. Upon retirement, Betty moved to Pontotoc, Mississippi and lived there for the remainder of her life. Betty was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in various callings in Relief Society, Sunday School, and Primary. Betty was a natural humorist, a great appreciator of literature, an old movie buff, a gifted storyteller, a historian, and an avid genealogist. She enjoyed her life of faith, friends, and family to the fullest. Her greatest achievement was her life-long career as a loving wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband and children; sisters Pamela Sappington of Brandon, Mississippi and Carol Robbins of Sherman, Mississippi, and by her brothers Harry Sappington Jr. of Blue Mountain, Mississippi and Wayne Stevenson of Fayetteville, Ohio.She is also survived by special sister-in-law Deborah Aston Young (Johnnie), and mother-in-law Mary Ann Habegger (Bill) of Blue Mountain Mississippi, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents Harry D. Sappington, Sr. and Martha Miller Sappington.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend and celebration of life service at Tutor Funeral Home in Pontotoc, Mississippi on Monday May 16th at 2 p.m with visitation be from 11-2 that day. Interment will be at Baldwin Memorial Garden immediately following the service.
Pallbearers will be Greg Brotherton, Ronnie Brotherton, Johnnie Young, Stan Irwin, Clyde Gentry, and Troy Flandro. Honorary Pall Bearers are her friends at Sanctuary Home Hospice who lovingly cared for her for the last 11 months.
Throughout her lengthy illness Betty was comforted by her testimony in the gospel and atonement of Jesus Christ. Betty believed that families can be together forever. Though devastated, her family looks forward to one day being reunited on the other side of the veil.
Alan Linn Murphree
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - Alan Linn Murphree, born in Houston, MS, on June 6, 1945 to Maxine Linn and John Alan Murphree, passed away in Pasadena, CA, on March 9, 2022. He graduated from Houston High School in 1963 as valedictorian of his class. He attended The University of Mississippi, where he was president of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, president of Alpha Epsilon Delta, and was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Eta Sigma and played saxophone for the Rebel band. After graduating magna cum laude in 1967, he was chosen as a Fulbright Scholar to study human genetics at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark with Dr. Lars Jacobsen.
He entered Baylor College of Medicine in the fall of 1968, and received his M.D. degree in 1972. After a year's fellowship in genetics, he completed an ophthalmology residency at Baylor, serving as chief resident in 1975-76. He was named Heed Fellow in Ophthalmic Genetics and Pediatrics at Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, in 1976-1977. He was Captain in the United States Army Reserve Medical Corps, from August, 1972, until June, 1980.
At the end of his fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital, he found his first and only professional post. He assumed the Division Chief of Pediatric Ophthalmology position at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, University of U.S.C. School of Medicine. Linn, as he was known, was a tremendous force in ocular oncology, recognized for his role in cloning the RB1 gene, and his passion and purpose for treating children with retinoblastoma.
With his first NIH grant, he demonstrated by deletion mapping that the RB1 gene was located in chromosome 13q14. Subsequently, he developed a clinical referral practice focused on ocular oncology, and created the largest retinoblastoma referral center west of the Mississippi at CHLA.
During his retinoblastoma clinical practice, Dr. Murphree recognized an unmet clinical need for a wide-field retinal camera to document the intraocular findings associated with retinoblastoma. He recruited a team of optical engineers and collaborated with others in private industry to develop the RetCam®, a commercially available pediatric retinal camera used worldwide to document retinoblastoma and many other retinal abnormalities.
Dr. Murphree's work on chemo-thermotherapy, published in 1983, was a model for retinoblastoma treatments using intravenous chemotherapy combined with local therapies. He is the author or co-author of more than 70 essential papers on retinoblastoma genetics and retinoblastoma care. He received many accolades during his career, including the prestigious Stallard Award from the International Society of Ocular Oncology in Paris in 2015. In 2018, at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., Linn received the prestigious Helen Keller Award for the impact of RB1 gene cloning.
Dr. Murphree enthusiastically participated in the first One Retinoblastoma World meeting hosted by WE C Hope, held in London, England, in 2012. He led the session "Psychosocial Care: Healing the Whole Child", and presented research on Post Traumatic Stress in children treated for retinoblastoma. This work was completed by his long-time colleague, Nancy Mansfield, founding Executive Director of the Institute for Families at CHLA.
He will be remembered with great affection and gratitude by the WE C Hope team, by hundreds of children, survivors, and their families for whom he cared deeply, and by the many doctors he trained who practice around the world.
Linn leaves behind his sister, Gayle Lindsey (John), his niece, Vicki Klauser Brewer (Hunter), his great-niece Avery Carter Brewer, and his great-nephew, Hunter Townsend Brewer, Jr. along with his 'adopted' granddaughters, Daphne Linn and Lillian Joanna Comas (Jesse & Paul), Mable Carnathan, Kay Carnathan Gammill (Neel), Kneeland, and Emma Gammill. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Alan and Maxine Linn Murphree, his brother, Gary Carter Murphree, and his nephew, Chad Klauser, M.D.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Houston, MS. Services were also held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Pasadena, California.
The Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. For memorial condolences visit:
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Linn's retinoblastoma program at CHLA. Donations can be done online at CHLA.org/donate and annotate "A. Linn Murphree/retinoblastoma" in the memo. Checks can be sent to: CHLA, c/o Mr. Terrence Green, 4650 Sunset Boulevard, Mail Stop #29, Los Angeles, CA 90027.
Gene Dobbs
HOUSTON - Gene Dobbs passed away May 15, 2022. Mr. Dobbs was born October 10, 1930 in Woodland to Clark and Rosie Dendy Dobbs. He married Inez (Sissy) Gann Dobbs in 1950, and they moved to Little Rock, Arkansas in 1951 then to California in 1962. After moving back to Houston in 1972 he held various until he retired. He was very generous and thoughtful. He enjoyed and appreciated nature and wildlife as well as his woodworking shop where he made many birdhouses and feeders, which are now scattered all around the county. He was a self taught artist, favorite subjects in included farm houses and barns as well as landscapes. He wrote many shorts stories that were published in the local newspaper. Fishing and gardening were also among his hobbies.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna (Jerry) Weaver of Houston, MS and Karen Childress of Cottonwood, Arizona; His grandson Troy (Stacy) Weaver of Starkville, MS; his Great Grandchildren, Anna Beth Robertson, Andrew Robertson, Charlie Weaver and Addie Weaver; His brother Joe ( Charlotte) Dobbs and many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and his wife Inez (sissy) Gann Dobbs, his sisters Melba Umstead and Alice Mae Lacey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Sidney Cruse
PONTOTOC - Richard Sidney Cruse, 70, passed away May 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. Sidney worked at Tigrett Steel for 30 years. His favorite pastimes were going to car shows and to East Port.
Sidney is survived by the love of his life, Gloria Williams; brothers, Sammy Cruse (Dian) and Neil Cruse (Desha) all of Pontotoc; sister, Mary Catherine Gaydon (Doug) of Martinsburg, WV; niece, Banji Taylor (Josh); nephews, Denver Gaydon (Melanie) and Sawyer Gaydon (Becky) both of Martinsburg, WV; great niece, Addie Taylor; great nephew, Cruse Taylor; a grandson he raised, Cody Graham; and a great friend, Elizabeth Seale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Jean Cruse.
There will be a private Memorial Service held at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
