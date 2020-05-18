Arlon Thrasher
FULTON – Arlon Holmes Thrasher, 51, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He was born December 4, 1968 to the late Hubert A. Thrasher and the late Iris Miriam Gray Thrasher who lived in the Dorsey Community. Arlon was the oldest child and was born with physical and intellectual challenges. After a series of surgeries as a very young child, he began to grow and develop into an active country boy, growing up around his grandparent’s farm in Dorsey. As A young child, Arlon and his sister, Rachel, were taught to sing together by their mother. He became known as a singer and song leader among the Baptist churches in Northeast Mississippi. Arlon struggled through schooling and withdrew from the Itawamba County School system after 10th grade. He joined Job Corp and learned the trade of a brick mason helper. While in Job Corp he also completed a GED. Due to his training, Arlon worked in construction trades for many years. However, in 2007 he joined the Itawamba County Solid Waste team, the job that he held with greatest pride in his life. He loved being a garbage man for the people of Itawamba County! In 2016, Arlon was diagnosed with early on-set Alzheimer’s disease. This changed the course of his life. He retired from Itawamba County Solid Waste that year, with the recognition of the County Supervisors and co-workers. He moved into Charleston Place Assisted Living in Fulton where he lived until his death. Arlon was a long time member of the Hopewell Baptist Church.
Services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Worship Pastor Gary Gray officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery.
He is survived by his sister, Rachel Thrasher Fairley and her husband Tim of Monroe, LA
He is preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandfather, Jewel Thrasher; paternal grandmother, Elvie Rollins Thrasher; maternal grandfather, Crafton Gray; maternal grandmother, Georgia Mae Gray.
Pallbearers will be Randy Gray, Tracy Gray, Scott Gray, Steve Gray, Kenneth Gray, Kyle Gray.
Romie Jernigan
NETTLETON – Romie Jernigan, 73, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on May 20, 2020 11:00 AM at Blackwood Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 30305 Camargo Rd., Nettleton, MS 38858. Visitation will be on May 19, 2020 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Blackwood Grove. Burial will follow at Blackwood Grove Cemetery.
Damon Bevels
WOODLAND – Damon Bevels, 56, passed away on May 16, 2020, at his home in Woodland, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Houston Funeral Home.
Dorothy Mae Allen
PONTOTOC – Dorothy Mae Allen, 64, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11 AM at Midway Cemetery.
Dave Maldonado
PONTOTOC – Dave Maldonado, age 30, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Tupelo. Dave was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.
Born in California to Jose and Maria Maldonado on July 12, 1989. Dave served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He married the love of his life Naima Cruz and they made their home in Pontotoc. Dave worked in the furniture manufacturing industry and in the heating and air conditioning service. Dave was always eager to help anyone in need and was a loyal friend.
Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents, a special uncle, and an infant son, Andrew Maldonado.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, his wife Naima Cruz Maldonado, his daughter Rosalie Amaris Maldonado, two brothers, Richard and Jose (Lalo) Maldonado, a sister, Karla Gonzalez, nieces and nephews, and “adopted” grandparents, David and Nancy Anderson.
Dave will be buried in Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Newhall, CA.
Jean Gardner Maynard
BELDEN – Rebecca Jean Gardner Maynard, 87, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence in Belden. A native of Saltillo, she was born June 1, 1932 to Fletcher Clyde and Trannie Bynum Gardner and graduated from Saltillo High School in 1950. Immediately following graduation, she began working as an administrative assistant/bookkeeper with Central Service Association and remained a dedicated employee for 44 years, four months and some odd days before her retirement in 1994. Also in 1950, she joined the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as a state officer. She would have celebrated 70 years of membership this year. In 1965, she married Dooksie “Leon” Maynard and together had two children. They were married 44 years when he passed away in 2009. Jean was a faithful member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church until her decline in heath and had played the piano and organ for multiple churches for many years.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Garrett of Belden; son, David Curtis Maynard and his wife, Lula of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Chris Garrett and Brandy Garrett Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Moore and Gage Garrett; two brothers-in-law, Richard Calloway of Tupelo and John Maynard and his wife, Sheila of Longmont, Colorado; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Maynard; parents, Fletcher and Trannie Gardner; sister, Ruth Carolyn Gardner Calloway; brother, Fletcher Clyde Gardner, Jr.; and son-in-law, Phillip Wade Garrett.
A private graveside service honoring her life was held Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Terry Ethridge officiating. Memorials may be made to Spring Hill Cemetery and Building Fund, 869 Co Rd 1389, Saltillo, MS 38866.
None
Margarita Diaz-Escobar
BOONEVILLE – Margarita Diaz-Escobar, 71, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 7:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Wednesday 11 a.m at Booneville Cemetery.
Donna Myatt
BECKER – Donna Myatt, 85, passed away on May 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center--Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Odessa Moody
OXFORD – Odessa Moody, 87, passed away on May 17, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Oakland, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Sheanika Faulkner
HOLLY SPRINGS – Sheanika Faulkner, 40, passed away on May 18, 2020, at her friend’s residence in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Annie Warren
PONTOTOC – Annie Warren, 94, passed away on May 18, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Browning Funeral Home.
Catherine Herron
PONTOTOC – Catherine Herron, 80, passed away on May 17, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Barbara Neal
WATER VALLEY – Barbara Neal, 83, passed away on May 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Mary Snow
WATERFORD – Mary Snow, 95, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Oxford Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at graveside in Springs Hill Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Inez Payne
TUPELO – Inez Mathis Payne, 87, died Saturday, May 16 at her residence. She was born July 12, 1932 in Pontotoc County to the late Belvie Hicks Mathis and Willie Brown Mathis.
Inez was a faithful member of the Belden Baptist Church and enjoyed being a part of the Sunshine Sunday School Class. She was the former owner, alongside her late husband Marion M. Payne, of Payne’s Fish and Steak House of Sherman, MS. She was also a faithful pastor’s wife, being widowed to Rev. Marion M. Payne, who served as pastor of several area Baptist churches before his death in 1999. Mrs. Payne loved and enjoyed her family, and spending time with them. She loved going fishing and was a wonderful cook and gardener, and skilled at sewing, painting, and crocheting.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery located at 109 County Road 196, or at the corner of CR 196 and CR 1948 in Lee County. Rev. Jim Holcomb and Dr. Donald Payne will be officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Matthews of Tupelo and Kathy Lee (Rev. Terry) of Mantachie; two sons, Dr. Donald Payne (Charlotte) of Northport, AL, David Payne (Ann) of Sherman, MS; ten grandchildren, Dina Brown, Robbie Payne, Allen Matthews, Tosha Matthews, Christie Hutcheson, Benji Foster, Tommy Foster, Gary Wayne Foster, Suzanne Cockrell, Lauren Cobb; twenty two great grandchildren, April Brown, Adam Brown, Amber Brown, Aaron Brown, Shelby Payne Moody, Brittney Payne, Kayla Hester, Trey Matthews, Rob Parker, Jessica Knighton, Zachery Hutcheson, Aubrianna Hutcheson, Rebecca Foster, Terra Wood, Deanna Foster, Luke Foster, Hayden Cockrell, Caleb Cockrell, Payne Cockrell, Allie Grace Cockrell, and Hendrix Cobb; fifteen great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; great grandchild, Macie Atkinson.
Pallbearers will be, Robbie Payne, Allen Matthews, Trey Matthews, Tommy Foster, Jimmy Hutcheson, Daniel Cobb, Caleb Cockrell, Zach Hutcheson. Honorary pallbearers will be, Benji Foster, Gary Wayne Foster, Jarrett Knighton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite local church in memory of Inez M. Payne.
None
Donald Curtis
MARIETTA – Donald Curtis, 79, passed away on May 18, 2020, at his home in Marietta. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Alice Brooks
GOLDEN – Alice Brooks, 83, passed away on May 17, 2020, at Southern Magnolia Facility in Tishomingo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Joe McMillen
BALDWYN – Joe McMillen, 77, passed away on May 17, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Larry Ward
RANDOLPH – Larry Joe Ward, 70, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Oxford, MS. He married Wendy Sweet on June 29, 1969. He served in Vietnam and was a proud US veteran. He was a wonderful, loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He was a Christian and is now celebrating in the presence of his Savior.
He is survived by his wife: Wendy Ward, daughters: Melissa Kitchens (Horace), Karen Gregory (Michael) and Cheri Blackwelder (Jeff), grandchildren: Lance Carter (Brooke), Kelli Hollings (Nathan), Hayes Gregory, Anna Gregory, Devon Carter, Donovan Blackwelder, Ashley Swords (Dean), Matthew Blackwelder, Drew Gregory, Tabi Carter, Karley Zachary (Adam), Tristan Kitchens, Breanna Kitchens, and Chance Kitchens, great-granddaughter: Kennedy Carter, great-grandsons: Liam Zachary and baby Kase Carter, sister: Jennie Ward, brother: Randy Ward (Lisa), and sister-in-law: Sandra Ward.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Doug and Dell Ward, brothers: Jerry Wayne Ward and Bro. Marvin “Tootie” Ward.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12 PM at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Bruce, MS. Bro. Will Turner and Bro. Jeff Blackwelder will be officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Michael Gregory, Horace Kitchens, Jeff Blackwelder, Lance Carter, Devon Carter, Matthew Blackwelder, Drew Gregory, Donovan Blackwelder, Nathan Hollings, Dean Swords, Hayes Gregory, and Chance Kitchens.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 19th, 5 pm-8 pm at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church (Chickenbone) and Wednesday, May 20th, 10 am until service time.
Due to COVID-19 and in accordance with CDC guidelines for in-person gatherings, we encourage the practice of social distancing.
Catherine Hoskins
PONTOTOC – Catherine Hoskins, 63, passed away on May 17, 2020, at her residence in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Donna Sullivan
SALTILLO – Donna Sullivan, 63, passed away on May 18, 2020, at her home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Sammie Johnson
CHARLESTON – Sammie Johnson, 70, passed away on May 17, 2020, at his residence in Charlerston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Rhonda Maria Johnson
TUPELO – Rhonda Maria Johnson, 68, passed away on May 17, 2020, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
James N. Wooley
BOONEVILLE – James N. Wooley, 80, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Long wood Nursing Facility in Booneville. Services will be on 2 pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Concord Baptist Church. Visitation was held on 5-8 pm Monday, May 18, 2020 at the church. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
