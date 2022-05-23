TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Renie Hastings, Selmer, Tennessee
Russell Hockin, Fulton
Ike McCarter, Belden
Wanda Jane Reynolds, Rienzi
Leonard Ray Stark, Pontotoc
Ronnie Travis, Tupelo/Nettleton
Patsy McCaine Wiliams, Pontotoc
Sherry Long Williams, Thaxton
Mayola Wilson, Fulton
Velma Word, Nettleton
Russell Hockin
FULTON - Russell Hockin, 59, passed away on May 21, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Velma Word
NETTLETON - Velma Word, 65, passed away on May 20, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Patsy McCaine Wiliams
PONTOTOC - Patsy McCaine Wiliams, 70, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday, May 23rd 6-8PM and Tuesday, Mar 24th 10AM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Sand Springs Cemetery.
Wanda Jane Reynolds
RIENZI - Wanda Jane Reynolds, 65, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 2 pm at Danville Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11 am until 2 pm at Danville Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Danville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Renie Hastings
SELMER, TENNESSEE - Renie Hastings, 71, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her daughters home in Selmer. Services will be on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 1:00pm at Meigg Street Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Monday, May 23, one hour prior to service at Patterson Memorial Service. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery.
Sherry Long Williams
THAXTON - Sherry Catherine Long Williams, age 73, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a lengthy illness. Born July 17, 1948 in Tupelo, she was the daughter of Nobel and Hazel Wheeler Long. Sherry was a social worker for Three Rivers in Pontotoc and a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and was an enthusiast of American Bald Eagles. Sherry was also a fan of Mississippi State Basketball and the Dallas Cowboys. A music lover, she was particularly fond of all Paul Thorn songs as well as the classic of Jim Croce, "Time In A Bottle." Sherry was dearly loved by her family who miss her greatly.
She leaves behind her husband, Tommy Williams of Thaxton; a daughter, Christy Franks (Alan) of Saltillo; a stepson, Ty Williams of Pontotoc; and a brother, John LeRoy Long (Helen) of Saltillo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will honor Sherry's memory with a time of visitation from 2 until 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. A private graveside service will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Building Fund; or the St. Christopher Catholic Church, 431 Pine Ridge, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mayola Wilson
FULTON - Mayola Wilson, 92, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born December 26, 1929, to Kirk and Fleta Bell Wilson Johnson. She worked at Itawamba Manufacturing a few years and was a homemaker most all her life. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, yardwork, farming, and staying by her husband's side.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the McNeece- Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Ministers Donnie Hamlin, Tom House, and Clyde Mize officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Anita Morris Burleson (Tony) and Marla Laney (Crafton), all of Fulton; two brothers, A.J. Johnson (Becky) of Birmingham, AL, and Stanley Johnson (Paula) of Houma, LA; her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas Laney (Allison), Micah Laney (Leia), Jordan Laney, Lorinda McCollister (David), and Heath Morris (Cassy); and her beloved great-grandchildren, Delta Grace Adams, McKade Morris, Maddox Morris, Marlee Morris, Serenity McCollister, Cason McCollister, Emmitt McCollister, Hunter McCollister, and Loxlei Bess McCollister.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Woodson Wilson; her parents; and one sister, Shirley Johnson.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, great grandsons, and Gerald Tanner, Shane Smith, and Jeff Reese.
Honorary pallbearers will be Weston Dulaney and Brandon Ponce.
Visitation will continue until service time today at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Wilson family at mcneecmorrisfuneralhome.com.
Ronnie Travis
TUPELO/NETTLETON - Ronnie Anderson Travis, 68, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on April 29, 1954 in San Antonio, TX to parents Louis Anderson Travis and Marcelle (Bensoussan) Travis. He had lived most of his life in Florida but had resided in Saltillo for the last 3 years. He had been a car salesperson for many years in Smyrna, FL. He loved watching football, Nascar and he enjoyed collecting Nascar memorabilia. He was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be at the Nettleton First Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Bradley Geno officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park in Verona.
He is survived by two sisters, Linda Scruggs Horn (Mike) of Tupelo; Joyce McKinney (Pete) of Nettleton; four nephews, Richard and Shayne Scruggs, Chuck and Jason McKinney, four nieces, Kristin Scruggs Eads, Madonna McClain, Audrey Travis, and Melissa Cloud and a host of great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jerry and Johnny Travis, two nephews, Jerry Travis, Jr. and Johnny Travis, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Chuck McKinney, Jason McKinney, Richard Scruggs, Shayne Scruggs, Billy Eads, and Sawyer Scruggs.
Honorary pallbearers will be his great nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Nettleton First Baptist Church and Tuesday before service time from 10:00-11:00 am at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
Leonard Ray Stark
PONTOTOC - Leonard Ray Stark went home to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, on May 22, 2022. He died at 86 years of age after many years of chronic illnesses. He was born in Cherry Creek in Pontotoc County on March 4, 1936. He attended Ecru High School and graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering after serving in Korea as an Army Radio Communication Specialist.
He loved God, his beautiful wife, his children and their families. He lived to work, to be outside on his farm, to teach young people about the Bible, and to show people the best way to do things. When he played, he loved to teach people how to waterski.
Ray is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Mae Louise Ray Stark. He is survived by his children: Lisa and David Ehrman, Carol and the late Nathan Tutor, Sandy Gilbreath and Gerry Gilbreath, and Becky and Les Tillery. His grandchildren include: David Lee and Grace Ehrman, Claire and Alex Lyons, Brett Ehrman, Rachel and Daniel Guffey, Aaron Tutor and Annie Chestnut, Jesse and Sarah Tutor, Haley Gilbreath, Ian Gilbreath, Joseph Tillery, Luke Tillery, Lucinda Tillery, and Beatrice Tillery.
His great-grandchildren are Maxwell Ehrman, Oliver Lyons, Arthur Lyons, and Jolene Guffey.
He was proceeded in death by Herbert and Alice Stark and by his late sister is Jane Bard.
His grandsons are his pallbearers and his honorary pallbearers: David Ehrman, Gerry Gilbreath, Les Tillery, Ellis Reeder, Greg Laprade, Travis Listenbee, and Marty Nagle, Bob Nagle, and Steve Nagle.
Visitation hours at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, will be Tuesday, May 24, from 4-6 PM and Wednesday, May 25, from 12-1 PM.
Funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, Wednesday, May 25, at 1:00 PM.
Graveside service will be at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
Ike McCarter
BELDEN - Isiac Earl "Ike" McCarter passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 12, 1949 in Tupelo, the son of Earl "Dock" McCarter and Lilly Mae Martin McCarter. Ike graduated from Belden High School in 1967 and earned his bachelor of business degree from Mississippi State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Cooper Tire Service Center where he served as credit manager for many years. He was a faithful, dedicated, and active member of Liberty Baptist Church for 40 years. Because of his love and concern for people, Ike was always active in his community. His most recent mission was serving with the Food Pantry of Belden Methodist Church whenever he could. Ike never met a stranger and enjoyed good conversation with friends. In fact, he made sure to find a connection with every new acquaintance. He was gifted with the spirit of giving and found joy in helping others. His motto was, "Life is better with more friends." Whether working in his yard, traveling, or playing with his dog, Bella, Ike just loved life and was determined to get the most from it. Family was his top priority and he cherished the time they spent together.
Ike leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Kathie Cobb McCarter; and two children, Brent McCarter and wife, Veronica, of Tupelo and Melanie Roper and husband, Tristam, of Belden.
Services honoring Ike's memory will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial will be in Ingomar Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Bedford, Mike Price, James Stout, Jimmy Sprouse, Steven Hazard, Charlie Neal Huffstatler, and Tommy Whitten. Gary Malone will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Belden Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
