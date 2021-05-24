Destiny Pratt
HOULKA – Destiny Pratt, 19, passed away on May 23, 2021, in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Earl Sisk
PONTOTOC – Earl Sisk, 59, passed away on May 24, 2021, at Pontotoc Extended Care in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Sue Morphis
HOULKA – Mrs. Donna Sue Wilson Morphis, 80, passed away on May 24, 2021 at her home in Belden, MS. Mrs. Morphis was born in Houlka on March 8, 1941 to William “Shorty” Tillman McCammon and Vattie C. Sprayberry McCammon. She worked as a factory inspector for Indianapolis Glove Company and was a member of Schooner Valley Baptist Church. She had a passion for flowers and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Schooner Valley Baptist Church in Houlka, MS with Rev. Linn Hughes, and Rev. Todd Bowen officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Mrs. Morphis is survived by her husband, Bill Morphis of Belden, MS; her daughters, Donna (Jeff) Bridges of Saltillo, Betty Joe (Mike) Wilson of Palmetto, Debbie (Bernie) Lemons of Ardmore, OK and Lisa Wilson Turley of Houlka; her sons, Randy (Sheila) Wilson of Pontotoc, Kevin (Sylvia) Wilson of Pleasant Ridge, MS; and Mike (Carmen) Morphis of Blue Springs, MS; her brothers, Jerry (Carolyn) McCammon of Pittsboro, MS, and Bill (Pam) McCammon of Pittsboro; her grandchildren, Randy Wilson Jr., Justin (Shannon) Wilson, Jake (Natasha) Wilson, and Wally Wilson; her great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Wilson, Ryder Wilson, Landyn Wilson, Piper Wilson, Lawson Wilson, Lynnleigh Wilson, Jordyn Ealy, Jaedyn Ealy, and Ayla Ealy; and a host of step grandchildren and step great- grandchildren. Mrs. Morphis is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, the late Riley Wilson, her brothers, Herman, Wayne, and Roy McCammon. Pallbearers will be Randy Wilson Jr., Justin Wilson, Jake Wilson, Wally Wilson, Landyn Wilson, and Jordyn Ealy. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Patsy Leisure Beauchamp
HICKORY FLAT – Patsy Leisure Beauchamp, 70, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at home in Hickory Flat, MS. Services will be on May 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ripley Cemetery. Visitation was held on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley, Mississippi. www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Doris Vandiver
PONTOTOC – Doris Vandiver, 70, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Troy Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time. Burial will follow at Eddington Cemetery.
Albert E. Good
NEW ALBANY – Albert E. Good, 79, passed away on May 16, 2021, at Diversicare in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Shyniece Simmons
CORINTH – Shyniece Simmons, 29, passed away on May 23, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Care Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Barbara Cofer
COUNCE, TENNESSEE – Barbara Cofer, 81, passed away on May 24, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO.
Judy Ann Welch
BALDWYN – Judy Ann Welch, 71, passed away on May 23, 2021, at home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Addie Francis Donahue
BALDWYN – Addie Francis Donahue, 86, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a. m. at East Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p. m. Wednesday evening at Waters Funeral Home.
Luria L. Smith-Clifton
SHANNON – 83, passed away on Wed., May 13, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Luria L. Smith-Clifton was born to her late parents, Robert Lee Smith and Alzonia Evans on Feb. 20, 1938 in Lee Co. Luria L. Smith-Clifton is survived by 1 daughter; Luria Burdine of Okolona. Three Sons; Frank Burdine of Shannon, Rex Clifton of Shannon, and Lloyd Clifton (Giovan) of Michigan City, IN. Two sisters; Pearl Davis of Michigan City, IN and Ella Carter of Minneapolis, MN. Three brothers; Rev. Frank Evans (Betty) of Kingsford Height, IN, Dalvin Evans (Frances) , Larry Evans (Ruby) and Herman Evans all of Michigan City, IN. There are also 13 grandchildren, a host of great and great-great grandchildren. The memorial service for Luria L. Smith-Clifton will be held outside at Union Baptist on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Please wear your face mask and continue to social distance. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Jimmy Wayne “Bud” Sims
BLACKLAND – Jimmy Wayne “Bud” Sims (71) passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a veteran of the National Guard. He worked for the City of Jumpertown. He enjoyed working, watching westerns, tending to his cattle, playing dominos at the Jumpertown Service Station and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a people person and was always pulling pranks on others. His special skill was teaching his grandchildren how to drive. Services are 2 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Trey Lambert officiating. Visitation will be 11-2 Tuesday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. Bud is survived by his wife of 52 years, Paulette Perrigo Sims of Blackland; his sons, Mikel Sims (Kelly) of Jumpertown and Kyle Sims of Blackland; his daughter, Tawanna Nash (Brad) of Sikeston, Missouri; his brother, David Sims (Lila) of Jumpertown; his sisters, Brenda Schrampfer (Jon) of GA and Bobbie Sims (David L.) of NC; his grandchildren, Kaylee Sims, Abby Stevenson, Marly Stevenson, Skyla Stevenson, Olivia Nash, Carson Nash, Brody Nash and Kyler Sims and his dog that was his best friend, Puppy Love. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lanelle Sims and his parents, James Edward and Vera Wade Strange Sims. Pallbearers are; Donnie Lauderdale, Joe Reed, Charles Melvin Geno, Scott Sims, Coy Perrigo and Shorty Morrison. Honorary pallbearers are; Greg Geno, Jimmy Moore, Berry Moore, Frankie “Brother” Perrigo, Bill Wimberly and Mack Mitchell. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Marty Barnes
GUNTOWN – Marty Barnes, 51, passed away on May 22, 2021, in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
John L. Greene
SOUTH CAROLINA – John L. Greene, 64, passed away on May 20, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO.
Ruth Wood
BOONEVILLE – Ruth Wood, 95, passed away on May 24, 2021, at her residence in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Johnny Chambers
AMORY – Johnny Chambers, 81, passed away on May 24, 2021, at Columbus Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Jean Brookman Johnson
NETTLETON – Mary “Jean” Ray Brookman Johnson, 77, began her new life in Heaven on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Born on April 22, 1944, in Lee County, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late E. A. Ray and Mary Allred Ray. Jean grew up in a large family, being one of nine siblings in the Carolina Community and she attended Carolina school. A woman with great work ethic, she went to work at Amory Garment, Lucky Star Industries in Nettleton, and lastly she retired from Hickory Springs in Tupelo. During her lifetime, she was blessed by God with a wonderful family. She married Lee Brookman and together they were blessed with a son. Jean was a loving mother, devoted wife, and caring grandmother and great-grandmother. After her husband Lee passed, Jean married Scotty Johnson in 1996 and they shared many happy years together. She was a longtime member of Bigbee Baptist Church and she loved the Lord. She had an inner joy provided by her faith in Jesus. She and her husband had many close friends at Bigbee Baptist Church and they liked to do everything together. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music and she was passionate about helping children at St Jude. In her free time, she liked to go fishing and quilting. A woman with a true green thumb, she grew beautiful flowers and always had bountiful harvests from her vegetable garden. Above all, Jean loved her family greatly and they were blessed with a great role model of a true Christian woman. Her family knows that she is in the presence of the Lord and they will cherish the memories made through the years. Left behind to treasure her memories are her son, Danny Brookman (Jill), Nettleton; grandson, Daniel Brookman (Candice), Booneville; great-grand daughter, Sadie Grace Brookman, Booneville; sisters, Linda Cantrell (Jerry), Amory, Betty Tatum, Nettleton; brothers, Tommy Ray (Janice), Amory, Leonard Ray (Mary Nell), Itawamba County, and Bobby Ray (Pam), Okolona; and a host of nieces and nephews; and close friends at Bigbee Baptist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Lee Brookman and Scotty Johnson; brothers, Wayne Ray, David Ray and Johnny Ray. A funeral service for Jean will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 am, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, with Bro. Justin Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in New Chapel Cemetery, Nettleton, MS with Pallbearers being Mike Abbott, Scott Tackett, Thaniel Tackett, Nathan Ray, and Matt Ray. Visitation for friends will be held from 10:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory. Memories and condolences maybe shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Bernice Collins
BATESVILLE – Bernice Collins, 74, passed away on May 24, 2021, at Tri Lakes Medical Center in Batesville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations. Shirley Mills FULTON – Shirley Dulaney Mills, 83, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the presence of her children at the Village at Allandale in Kingsport, TN. She was born June 10, 1937 to the late Lawrence Orr Dulaney and the late Pearl Johnson Dulaney in Fulton. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church and enjoyed painting and writing poetry. Private graveside services will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at White Church Cemetery with Michael P. Mills, Jr. officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Shirley is survived by her 5 children; Michael P. Mills, Sr., William Lawrence “Billy” Mills, Sharon Rose Respess, Marjorie Darlene Adams, and Heather Marie Coleman. She is also survived by her brothers, Frank Dulaney, and Lowell Dulaney, and her sister, Vicky Berryhill, 12 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Pearl Dulaney, and 1 brother, James Henry Dulaney. Memorials can be made to your favorite charity. The family would like to thank the wonderful people at The Village at Allandale, especially April Hill, Virginia Williams, Stephanie Culbertson, Tammy Yates, Marissa French, Candace Givins, and Christi Nunnley for the loving care they gave to Shirley. They are truly doing the Lord’s work. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
William Carl “Billy” Sims
CORINTH - William Carl “Billy” Sims, 52, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Heath Clark
NEW ALBANY – Heath Clark, 54, passed away Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 at his home. He was born December 17th, 1966, in New Albany, to Mary Skelton Clark and James Rogers Clark. He graduated from WP Daniel High School in New Albany in 1985, and went on to be a valued employee in the furniture industry for many years. He was a lead person in the cutting department at Southern Motion in Pontotoc for the last 17 years. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Heath cherished time with his family and friends. He loved hunting and fishing and riding his four-wheeler with his grandson. Being “PawPaw” was one of the greatest joys of his life. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Though we know Heath is now in a better place, those who knew him and were touched by his love and friendship, will never forget him. We cherish all of the beautiful memories that our time with him held. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, and Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 26th 2021 at 11:00 am, with a brief visitation preceding the service at 10:00, all at United Funeral Service, Inc. in New Albany. Bro. David Grumbach and Bro. Mitch Hall will officiate. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church. United Funeral Service, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements. Heath is survived by his wife; Tracy Russell Clark of Macedonia; his son, Trent Clark (Brittany); two grandchildren, Tristan and Eleanor Kay of Macedonia; his mother, Mary Skelton Clark of New Albany, one brother, Rodney Clark (Kathy) of West Union, one sister, Beverly Barkley (Perry), and several special nieces, and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, James Rogers Clark. Pallbearers will be Terry Hunter, Tony Clark, Larry Frazier, Jerry McGregor, Patrick Grisham and Eric Brown. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Dr. William L. “Bill” Kitchens
TUPELO – Dr. William L. “Bill” Kitchens, 91, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A celebration of his life will be held at 6 PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Kings Gate Worship Center (Formerly Good News Church) 2018 West Jackson Street, Tupelo. Visitation will be 3 PM – service time Thursday only at the church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Ricky Willhite
ABERDEEN – Ricky Willhite, 57, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 2:30 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Tranquil Cemetery, Wren, MS.
Shelly Blaylock
TUPELO – Shelly Blaylock, 56, passed away on May 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Lovie Juanita Barry
SLAYDEN – Lovie Juanita Barry, 91, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 am at Slayden Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held Wednesday at the church from 10:00 am until service time.
