Freddie Williams
SHANNON – 62, passed away on Mon. May 18, 2020 at Meridian Regency Hospital in Meridian.
Freddie Williams was born to his late parents, Bill Williams and Earlean Williams on Jan. 19, 1957 in Shannon. Mr. Williams was a graduate of Shannon High School and a former employee of Action Mfc.
Freddie Williams is survived by one daughter; Nikquetta Williams of Shannon. Four sons; Frederick Cooperwood (LaDonna) of Oxford, Derick Williams (Shantel) Fort Polk, LA, Reginald Buchanan of Shannon, and Nathan Williams of Shannon. Mr. Williams had several sisters, several brothers, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be one hour before the graveside service, starting at 12:00 noon on Tues. May 26, 2020 at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The service will follow immediately after at 1:00 p.m. with mandatory safety policies in place with Rev. Carl Perry officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Edward Earl Campbell
PONTOTOC – Edward Earl Campbell, 80, passed away on May 22, 2020, in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Helen Moreland
BOONEVILLE – Helen Moreland, 91, passed away on May 24, 2020, at her home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Linda Mills West
PEPPERTOWN – Linda Mills West, 64, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 26, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Burial will follow at Stephens Cemetery.
William E. Maness
BOONEVILLE – William E. Maness, 77, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka. Services will be on Tuesday at 3:00 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 until 8 & from 1:00 until service time Tuesday at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery.
Jerry W. “Knife Trader” Perry
MANTACHIE – Jerry W. “Knife Trader” Perry, 75, passed away on May 25, 2020, in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Mathew Perkins, Jr.
AMORY – Mathew Perkins, Jr., 79, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Amory.
Homa Bailey
TUPELO – Homa W. Bailey, 96, passed this earthly life surrounded by his loving family on May 24, 2020 at his residence at Traceway Manor in Tupelo. He was born April 4, 1924 in Vardaman to the late parents of Elisha Allen Bailey and Annie Smith Bailey. He served his country during WWII, enlisting in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Germany and France as a Tank Commander. He owned Bailey Super Market, the Big Star for 23 years. H also built the Bruce Motel and Restaurant in 1962. He also was a Community Bank officer for Bancorp South and also served on the bank loan board. He was a faithful member of Bruce United Methodist Church, the Gideons International and was also a charter member of the Gideons since 1976. He was instrumental in organizing the Calhoun Gideons Camp serving as President. He served as the new members Chairman for 3 years in the State of Mississippi. He served as Chaplain of the Tupelo Camp. He participated in a Bible Blitz in New York City and many other Bible distributions throughout the U.S. Homa was always eager to share his faith and love of Jesus Christ with anyone he came in contact with participating in Lay Witness Missions, numerous Mexico Mission trips and the Jail Ministry. He was always ready to help others with any need that arose, such as building a Biblical Training & Counselling Center for Faith Ministries. His family will remember him best as a lover of Jesus, his family, and his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Helen Crawford and Lela Bell McCluskey, brothers, E.A. Bailey, David Bailey and Edmund Bailey and a son-in-law, Robert Earl Thomas. He is survived by his precious loving wife, Ruth Shoemake Bailey, Tupelo; daughter, Kay (Dwight) Faulkenbery, Tupelo; sister, Lanetia B. Richardson, Anguilla; grandchildren, Wendy (Bill) Smith and Sam (Nikki) Thomas; great grandchildren, Jordan Smith, Hardy Smith, Bo Thomas, Jeb Thomas and Maci Thomas.
A graveside service honoring Homa’s life will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Bruce Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. Jeff Dalton, Bro. Dwight Faulkenbery and Bro. Paul Lowe officiating. He will be laid to rest with a final tribute given those who served our country so faithfully with Military Honors being given by the U.S. Army Military Honor Guard.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Bailey, Paul Lowe, Bill Smith, Jordan Smith, Bo Thomas, Brian Thomas, Jeb Thomas and Sam Thomas.
Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bailey family and entrusting their care to us. Online condolence may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com.
Teresa Fair Pate
BOONEVILLE – Teresa Lynn Fair Pate, 48, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and she was a Baptist.
Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Victory Baptist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Josie Pate of MS; sons, Joshua W. Pate of Tupelo and Bobby Booker Pate III of Mantachie; sisters, Melissa Fair of AL and Sherry Phillips of Booneville; brothers, Tim Lawson of Mooreville, Anthony Britton of TX and Ronny Lawson of Tupelo; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Ray and Shirley Arnold Fair.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Oswalt and Johnathan Phillips.
Visitation was Sunday at Waters Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
