TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Margaret Billeter, Amory
Laverne Smith Butler, Mantachie
Pat Carr, Saltillo
Tina Hicks, Belmont
Lynda Love, Saltillo
Troy Lee Masters, Union County
Coe Moore, Booneville
Mary Elizabeth Penick, Houston
James Ratcliff, Pontotoc
Janice Robinson, Ingomar
Marjorie Scott, Booneville
Brian Thrasher, Tupelo
Marjorie Scott
Marjorie Scott
BOONEVILLE - Marjorie Elaine Scott, 78, passed away on Sunday May 29, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was retired from BancorpSouth. She was born in Prentiss County on December 28, 1943, to William Earl Rowland and Virginia Koon Rowland. She enjoyed watching sports, shopping, playing on her tablet, puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday June 1, 2022, at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Ball officiating. Burial will be in the Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include 2 sons Christopher Scott (Kara), Patrick Scott (Jeanne), grandchildren Kalynn, Carliegh, Colton, Jacob, Sam (Emily), and Timothy Scott all of Booneville, brother Jerry Rowland (Judy) of Birmingham, AL; sister-in-law's, Sue Bailey of Oakland, TN, and Helen Scott of Booneville; brother-in-law Terry Scott (Ann) of Jumpertown, several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews & great-great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Freddie Scott; her parents William and Virginia Koon Rowland; sister-in-law Reba Shook; brother-in-law's Junior Scott and George Bailey. Pallbearers will be Rusty Cole, Cameron McDonald, Phil Purvis, Kevin Rowland, Drew Rowland, Kenneth Scott, and Brad Purvis. Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday May 31, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Laverne Smith Butler
MANTACHIE - Laverne Smith Butler, 94, passed away on May 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Pat Carr
Pat Carr
SALTILLO - Joseph Patrick "Pat" Carr passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Courtyards Nursing Facility in Fulton at the age of 77. Pat was born in Tupelo on September 19, 1944 to Joe F. and Cecilia Gusmus Carr. He was raised in Saltillo and graduated from Saltillo High School in 1963. While in School, he was on the basketball and track teams. Pat attended Barber College in Jackson. He was the co-owner of Saltillo Barber Shop until George Partlow retired and Pat became the sole owner. Over the course of his career, Pat worked at Tupelo Auto Sales and was also the owner of Rebel Raceway Go Kart Track from 1964 until 2005 and the owner of Pine Ridge Speedway from 1991 until 1997. In 1975, Pat joined the National Guard 155th Armed Brigade. He served as a helicopter door gunner and mechanic. Pat will be well remembered for the 25 years he served as Justice Court Judge for the Northern District. He was also a member of the Tombigbee Electric Power Association Board for 27 years.
On June 21, 1964, Pat married his sweetheart, Josie Marie Ford at St. James Catholic Church. They enjoyed many happy years together. Pat loved talking to people. He was a true patriot and proud of his Confederate heritage. Pat was an active member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church and an avid collector of classic automobiles. His greatest joy was found in his sons and grandchildren.
Pat leaves behind his lovely wife of 57 years, Josie Marie Ford Carr; two sons, Brian Carr (Amanda) and Shane Carr, all of Saltillo; grandchildren, Dennis Carr (Kaitlin) of Mobile, Alabama, Andrew Carr of Las Vegas, Nevada, Hanna Carr (fiancé, Jacob Christian) of the Auburn Community, Brittany Carr of Saltillo, Bryn Brazile of Cleveland, Ethan Brazile (Alex) of New Albany; sister-in-law, Cindy Carr of Saltillo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy Gusmus; and a brother, David Carr.
Services honoring Pat's memory will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Saltillo First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Bernard Evans will deliver the eulogy. Burial with military honors will follow at Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022 at the church. W.E. Pegues has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Todd Ellis, Kirk Sample, Scotty Dillard, Mike Tucker, Janson White, Mike Grey, Rocky Dunway, Willie Riley, Jason Herring, Jim Johnson, Mike Miller, and Ricky Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Woods, Jerry Guest, Bobby Williams, Dr. Johnson, Jim Bearden, Tom Conlley, and Don Bennett.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tina Hicks
BELMONT - Tina Hicks, 47, passed away on May 23, 2022, at Tishomingo Living Center in Iuka, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO.
James Ratcliff
PONTOTOC - James Ratcliff, 79, passed away on May 27, 2022, at Sunshine Care Home in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO.
Brian Thrasher
TUPELO - Brian Thrasher, 45, passed away on May 29, 2022, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO.
Margaret Billeter
AMORY - Margaret Billeter, 102, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery.
Coe Moore
BOONEVILLE - Charles A. "Coe" Moore, 85, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. He was born May 18, 1937. He was of the Church of Christ faith. Coe worked for the Booneville Police Department and the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department and later drove a truck for C&C Trucking. He enjoyed gardening and working.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Ernest Jobe officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Moore; two sons, Charlie Moore and Corey (Memory) Moore; one daughter, Tracey (Eddie) Owen; the mother of his children, Doris Moore; his father- in-law, William "Bilbo" Spencer; eight grandchildren, Courtney, Jayce, Jozzy, Dallas, Anna, Jonna, Jon Eddy and Kaydee; one great-granddaughter, Emberlie; and his faithful pet, Sam.
He was preceded in death by, his mother, Etta Ethel Moore; three brothers, Don Geno, J.C. Geno and Feak Geno; four sisters, Ruth Geno, Arola Harris, Veona Harris and Louree Steele; and his mother-in-law, Dorothy Spencer.
Pallbearers are Tim Harris, Daniel Lumpkin, Jon Eddy Denton, Stan Michel, Eddie Owen and Benny Eaton.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Janice Robinson
INGOMAR - Janice Marie Robinson, 71, went to her heavenly home Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born October 14, 1950, to Roy and Vara Bond. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Robinson was employed as a surgical technician with Baptist Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church whose Christian faith aided her in a near decade-long battle with cancer. Energetic and jovial, Janice was never one to stay in one place for long. She enjoyed taking trips with her sisters and friends, entertaining her grandchildren, and making a welcoming home at every holiday. Visitation and funeral services for Mrs. Robinson will be held at United Funeral Service in New Albany on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, with visitation from 10:00 to 1 p.m., and the funeral service immediately following. She is survived by her two sons, Brian and Brad Raines, and their wives, Jessica and Mandy, three grandchildren, Dakota Raines, Savannah Raines, and John Michael Raines, and two sisters, Joan Little and Martha Moody. She is preceded in death by her husband, Benny Robinson, her parents, her brothers, Sam and Roy Lynn Bond and her sister, Flossie Ann Bond. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Lynda Love
SALTILLO - Lynda Dyann Barnett Love, 72, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home in Saltillo. She was born October 12, 1949 to Leonard Leon Barnett Sr. and Virginia Naomi Himes Barnett. She graduated from Edwardsville High School in Illinois. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling.
Private family services will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband Michael M. Love of Saltillo; sons, William F. Bast II (Laura) and Tyson B. Pannell; three grandchildren, Benjamin Bast, Joshua Bast, and London Pannell; and brother, Leonard Barnett Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Walter Barnett.
Troy Lee Masters
UNION COUNTY - Troy Lee Masters, 59, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Merit Health Center in Jackson. Services will be on 11AM Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Visitation will be on 5PM to 8PM Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Mary Elizabeth Penick
HOUSTON - Mary Elizabeth Penick passed away in her home on Friday, May 27, 2022. She lived a beautiful and active life prior to her years of Alzheimers. Mrs. Penick was born on March 10, 1926 to Charlie Terrell Penick and Vivian Vanhorn Perkins. Beth was the best big sister to her four younger sisters. Elizabeth was a faithful farmers wife to her husband of 76 years, J.R. Penick. They were both raised in the small town of Vardaman, MS.
Born and raised during the depression years, surviving World War II alongside her navy husband, First Class Gunners Mate J.R. Elizabeth was a true Rosie the Riveter helping build those planes in New Orleans, LA where J.R. was stationed. After the war was over, they returned home to Calhoun county to begin their family and life of farming sweet potatoes.
The couple moved to Houston, MS before the children were school aged and the Penick family resided there for many long years. J.R. and Elizabeth Penick became active members of the First United Methodist Church. Her love for the Lord was evident in everything she participated in and everyone she met.
Elizabeth was a devoted member of the local chapter for the Daughters of the American Revolution. Cooking, crocheting, needle point, flowers, traveling and working in her beautiful yard were among the many activities she enjoyed. Mrs. Penick enjoyed gathering with a faithful group of friends who call themselves "The Busy Bee Club."
Elizabeth Penick has countless numbers of friends and sitters who love her dearly. She was a genuine person, a faithful friend and a First-Class Southern Lady. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother will be missed dearly.
Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth will be at First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM with Dr. Rodger McGrew and Brian Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Vardaman Cemetery. Visitation will be at 9:30 AM the day of services. Houston Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
Survivors include her children, Pamela (R.A) Langston of Atlanta, GA,; her son, Terrell (Kay) Penick of Madison, MS; her youngest daughter Mary Anne Penick of Thorn, MS; her sisters, Charlene Smith and Anne Morgan both of Memphis, TN.; her grandchildren, Nicole (Steven) Kennedy of Atlanta, GA, Anna Elizabeth Penick of Madison, MS, Mary Grace (Jesse) Frohn of McKinney, TX., Emily Kay (DR. Chris) Decker of Tupelo, MS., DR. John Russell Penick III of Birmingham, AL., Caleb Christopher (Katelynn) Englert of Thorn, MS., Martin Addison (Janie) Englert of Cincinnati, OH., Peter James Englert of Brooklyn, NY., David Raphael Enlgert of Fort Worth TX.; her great-grandchildren, Jackson Kennedy, Madeline Grace Kennedy, Harrison Lowe, Anna Belle Lowe, Jack Decker, Charlie Decker, Ethan Decker, Richard Frohn, Vivian Frohn, Russell Frohn, and Jay Edward Englert.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Charlie and Vivian Perkins; her husband, J.R. Penick; two sisters, Jeanne Bingham and Helen Patino; and one grandson, Douglas Langston.
In Lieu of Flowers Donations or memorials can be made to:
First Baptist Church
TOGETHER WE BUILD
201 W. Madison St.
Houston, MS 38851
OR
First United Methodist Church
Family Life Center
230 N. Jackson St.
Houston, MS 38851
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
