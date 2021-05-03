TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Julia Barkley, New Albany
Tony R. Barnett, Tupelo
Hubert Berry, Pontotoc
Bessie Mae Bowdry, Baldwyn
James Cowley Jr., Plantersville
Barbara Josephine Driggers, Union County
David Walker Elrod, Red Bay, Alabama
Jake Epps, Memphis, Tennessee
Eddie William Farr, Beloit, Wisconsin/Formerly of Pontotoc
Mrs. Ladell Fisher, Taylor
Christopher Gatlin, Booneville
Eva Johnson, Fulton
Lendon Jones, Amory
Peter Karpovich, Tippah County
Michael McGee, Baldwyn
Braxton Medlock, Nesbit
Delores Moore, Okolona
Read Morton, Holly Springs
Jettie Jean Pollard, New Albany
Jerome "Bubba" Pounds, Tupelo
Virginia Diane Clayton Stanton, Tippah/Marshall Counties
Brian Timmer, Hamilton
Fannie Turner, Fulton
Pauline Vinson, Tupelo
Garry Waddle, Marietta
Frances White, Meridian
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
May 4, 2021
MR. TONY R. BARNETT
Tupelo
1 p.m. Wednesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 4 until 8 p.m.
Tuesday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. MARTHA KINGSLEY
Canton, Georgia
2 p.m. Friday
Saltillo Chapel
Fellowship Cemetery
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Friday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
MEMO
Eva Johnson
FULTON - Eva Johnson, 82, passed away on May 2, 2021, at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
MEMO
Hubert Berry
PONTOTOC - Hubert Berry, 63, passed away on May 2, 2021, at his residence in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Eddie William Farr
BELOIT, WISCONSIN/FORMERLY OF PONTOTOC - Eddie William Farr, 62, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Pontotoc City Cemetery, if weather permits. If weather is bad it will be at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 12:00 -1:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Mrs. Ladell Fisher
TAYLOR - Mrs. Ladell Fisher, 94, passed away on May 2, 2021, at her home in Taylor. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
MEMO, PHOTO
Jettie Jean Pollard
NEW ALBANY - Jettie Jean Pollard, 81, passed away May 2, at Baptist Memorial Oxford, MS. She was born December 23, 1939 to Willie W. Taylor and Sallie Alexander in Hickory Flat, MS.
Jettie was a past employee of Piper Impact. Her favorite past-time was quilting and enjoying the fellowship of the other women at the church.
She is survived by two sons: Kenny Cox (Barbara) and Cliff Cox (Allison) both of New Albany, MS, daughters: Cindy Roberts of New Albany, MS and Melody Cook (Lonnie) of Potts Camp, MS, one brother: Carroll Taylor (Judy) of Hickory Flat, MS, ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held May 5 from 10:00 - 12:00 noon at Faith Baptist Church, 6300 Hwy 178, Hickory Flat. Funeral Service to follow with Bro. Greg Moffitt officiating. Interment at McKay's Cemetery, Hickory Flat. Pallbearers: Christopher Cook, Corey Cook, Trey Roberts, Adam Roberts, Chad Cox, Trent Cox and Miles Cox.
Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, MS is in charge of arrangements. For further information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
Peter Karpovich
Peter Karpovich
TIPPAH COUNTY - Peter Karpovich, 73, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Wednesday, April 28, 2021 following an extended illness.
The family has requested private services. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Karpovich was born January 9, 1948 in Shenandoah, PA, the son of the late Peter A. and Victoria Menchowski Karpovich. He received his education in the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Public School System and served his country in the United States Air Force.
In 1975, Mr. Karpovich moved with his family to Tippah County and was employed as scheduling manager for American Bilt-Rite until his retirement in 2013.
Survivors include his wife Sue-Ni "Mary" Chang Karpovich, one daughter, Vicki Karpovich of Sunnyvale, CA, one son, Donald Karpovich of Little Rock, AR, a sister, Lisa Radico (Frank) pf Croydon, PA, a brother, Joe Karpovich (Joan) of Feasterville, PA and a grandson, Matthew Tippett of Sunnyvale, CA.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Pianka and three brothers, Richard, Robert and Kenneth Karpovich.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Karpovich family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Tony R. Barnett
Tony R. Barnett
TUPELO - Tony R. Barnett, 59, died May 1, 2021, after a brief illness, at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Burnsville on November 26, 1961, to Rubert Maury and Lela Hester Hale Barnett. On October 29, 2004, Tony married Missie Boren in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. For twenty-eight years, Tony worked for the North Mississippi Medical Center as a charge and trauma nurse in the Emergency Room. He enjoyed camping, woodwork, guns, knives, and scuba diving. Tony loved outdoor activities and especially loved his grandchildren. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues, Tupelo, with President Matt Westcott and Bishop Jed Thorderson officiating.
Tony leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Missie of Tupelo; four sons, Roman Barnett (April) of Booneville, Caleb Barnett of Alpine, Jon Barnett of Oxford and Ryan Jenkins of Tupelo; one daughter, Darby Gregory (Reyann) of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Noah, Chase, Aden, Colton, and Elliana; one sister Linda Aldridge of Tupelo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jackie and Eddie Barnett; and one sister, Angie Cummings.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of the North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room.
Julia Barkley
Julia Barkley
NEW ALBANY - Julia Olenna Parks Barkley, 86, died Thursday, April 29, 2021. Mrs. Barkley was born August 15, 1934, on the seventh wedding anniversary of her parents and on this day was wed to James (Jimmy) Boswell Barkley in 1955. She graduated from New Albany High School in 1952, attended the University of Mississippi, Belhaven College and graduated in 1956 from Millsaps College in Jackson, MS with a Major in Education and a Minor in Music.
Mrs. Barkley was an active member of First United Methodist Church, having served on the Administrative Board, and was a long-time member of the Chancel Choir. She began playing the piano for Sunday School at age 9, and at age 11, she began playing the pipe organ for church. First United Methodist Church was blessed that she used her gift of music in that place throughout her life. She served as organist, pianist, and choir director of the Adult, Youth and Children's Choirs. She also taught piano lessons to many in the New Albany community.
Mrs. Barkley and her husband established Barkley Travel Service Inc. in 1981 providing opportunities to share their love of travel with hundreds of people every year. Her husband, Jimmy Barkley, preceded her in death on November 10, 2002.
Survivors include her three daughters, Lynn Barkley McAlilly and husband Bill of Nashville, TN and New Albany, MS, Donna Barkley Roberts and husband Scott of Starkville, MS, and Camille Barkley of New Albany, MS; her four grandchildren, Chris McAlilly and wife Millie of Oxford, MS, Laura McAlilly Paulk and husband Nate of Nashville, TN, Emily Roberts Beaty and husband Cameron of Dallas, TX, and Kelly Roberts Fenwick and husband Chap of Hazelhurst, MS; her eight great-grandchildren, Thomas, Micah and Bolen McAlilly, Iris and Mac Paulk, Wells Beaty, and Jack and Claire Fenwick; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Erin Parks; her brothers, Joe Parks Jr., Tommy Parks, and an infant brother, James Ford Parks; and her mother and father-in-law, Claude and Sallie Barkley, of Cotton Plant.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm in Wesley Hall at First United Methodist Church of New Albany followed by A Service of Death and Resurrection in the sanctuary at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Glenfield Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Rev. Dr. Chris McAlilly, Rev. Cameron Beaty, and Rev. Dr. Tim Prather. United Funeral Service of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 156, New Albany, MS 38652 and to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family requests that masks be worn during visitation and at the service and encourages social distancing while in the building.
Online condolences can be made at www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Virginia Diane Clayton Stanton
TIPPAH/MARSHALL COUNTIES - Virginia Diane Clayton Stanton, 52, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at her residence in Potts Camp. Private family services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Barbara Josephine Driggers
UNION COUNTY - Barbara Josephine Driggers, 73, passed away on May 1, 2021, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
MEMO
Jake Epps
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Jake Epps, 65, passed away on May 3, 2021, at his residence in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Jerome "Bubba" Pounds
TUPELO - Jerome "Bubba" Pounds, 56, passed away on May 2, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors.
MEMO
Read Morton
HOLLY SPRINGS - Read Morton, 68, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday from 12 noon until service time.
MEMO
Braxton Medlock
NESBIT - Braxton Medlock, 3 months, passed away on April 26, 2021, at his residence in Nesbit, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors.
Frances White
Frances White
MERIDIAN - Frances Beville White of Meridian, MS, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Services are Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Highland Baptist Church in Meridian, with Bro. David Hopkins officiating with internment at New Albany City Cemetery in New Albany, MS at 4:00 p.m. She was born March 19, 1956 in New Albany, MS to Cleburne Beville and Barbara Dodds Beville. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Frances graduated with honors from Provine High School of Jackson, attended Mississippi College, and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught school, primarily middle school English, for over 20 years. For the last 8 years she served Congressman Gregg Harper and Congressman Michael Guest as a Special Assistant for Constituent Services. In addition to helping veterans and teaching hundreds of school children, she taught dozens of children in Bible Drill. She was a pastor's wife with a sweet, servant's heart who loved helping others and being with her family.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Barbara Dodds Beville; her grandfather, Bond Dodds; her beloved grandmother, Frances Dorman Dodds; her uncle, James F. Dodds and aunt, Kay Davis Dodds; and her first cousin, James L. (Sport) Dodds.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Dr. Carl M. White of Meridian; her beloved children: son Dr. David M. White and Elizabeth of Rankin County; son Dr. Daniel J. White and Ashley of Canton; daughter, Katie White Stark and Dr. Casey Stark of Slidell, LA; and six beloved grandchildren; Mary Frances White, Martha Kate White, Molly Stark, Max Stark, Carlye Stark, and Collins Stark. Also, two first cousins, Frank Dodds of New Albany, and Bill Dodds of Texas.
The family extends a very special thank you to Donna Rollins Watkins for her many months of loving care during Frances' illness.
Pallbearers: David White, Daniel White, Casey Stark, Howard White, Johnny White, Pauleno Sandoval, Frank Dodds, and Bill Dodds. Honorary pallbearers: Max Stark, the Honorable Michael Guest, the Honorable Gregg Harper.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to the Frances White scholarship fund at Blue Mountain College.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
MEMO
David Walker Elrod
RED BAY, ALABAMA - David Walker Elrod, 71, died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Southern Magnolia, Golden, MS. He was born in Red Bay, AL and was retired from Tiffin Supply after twenty-seven years. He was a member of Ten Acre Field Church.
Services will be Wednesday, May 5, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Marshall Green officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by a daughter - Melissa McGee, Belmont, MS; a son - Ken Elrod, Belmont, MS; ten grandchildren - Beth Kent, John McGee, Chris Trail, Sommer Elrod, MacKenzie Hammock, Angel Martinez, Nicole Elrod, K.J. Elrod (Danielle), Corey Elrod and Kendra Elrod; twelve great-grandchildren and three sisters - Judy Credille (Ray), Linda Atkinson (Jesse) and Sheila Barrett (Dorce).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sue Elrod, a son, Doug Hammock, a daughter, Pam Elrod, his parents, Waymon and Grace Vick Elrod and a brother, Timmy Elrod.
Pallbearers will be Corey Elrod, Steven Paul Floyd, Jesse Atkinson, Ray Credille, Dorce Barrett and K.J. Elrod.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 4, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Brian Timmer
Brian Timmer
HAMILTON - Brian Michael Timmer, 35, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the NMMC in Tupelo. He was born December 2, 1985 in Mesa, Arizona. Bryan spent time growing up in Texas and California. While in California, he was baptized and became a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He also spent 3 years with the Highland County Sheriff's Department explorer program. Upon his return to Monroe County, Bryan worked several years as a roofer. He had a gentle and kind personality and was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed reading, playing online games, and spending time in the outdoors. More than anything, he lived his life for his children.
He is survived by his wife, Heidi Timmer, Hamilton; father, John Timmer (Carol), CA and his mother, Bonita Rogers (Greg), TX; daughters, Amy, Esther and Bella Timmer; son, Michael Timmer; sisters, Yvette Wages (James), Aberdeen, April Gonzalez (James), FL and Cassandra Timmer, TX; brothers, Chris Pettit (Kristy), AZ, James Pettit (Brianna), AZ and Johan Michael Timmer, NV; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Opa and Oma Timmer; John and Belle Gearheart.
A memorial service will be held at 6 PM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Michael McGee
BALDWYN - Michael McGee, 67, passed away on May 1, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
MEMO
Fannie Turner
FULTON - Fannie Turner, 79, passed away on May 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
MEMO
Garry Waddle
MARIETTA - Garry Waddle, 73, passed away on May 3, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO
Christopher Gatlin
BOONEVILLE - Christopher Gatlin, 58, passed away on May 1, 2021, in Alcorn County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO
Bessie Mae Bowdry
BALDWYN - Bessie Mae Bowdry, 81, passed away on May 2, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
MEMO
James Cowley, Jr.
PLANTERSVILLE - James Cowley, Jr., 48, passed away on May 3, 2021, at his home in Plantersville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
MEMO
Lendon Jones
AMORY - Lendon Jones, 93, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Avonlea Assisted Care Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2:30 PM at First Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm at First Baptist Church, Amory. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.
Delores Moore
Delores Moore
OKOLONA - Delores Dale Barnes Moore, 80, began her new life in Heaven on April 28, 2021. Born on July 24, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Cager and Mary M. Smitherman Barnes.
Growing up, Delores attended Aberdeen High School. On August 1, 1958, she married James "Jimmy" E. Moore, Sr., and together they were blessed with three children and later four grandchildren. A great wife and mother, she worked to help provide for her family. Talented with her hands, she owned and operated Delores's Beauty Shop in Okolona. Over the years, she transformed looks and gave her clients much appreciated special attention. Determined, she returned to school to obtain her High School Diploma of which she was proud. Her inner strength was always obvious to anyone who met her.
She was a faithful and active member of The Church of God in the Athens Quincy Community, where she worshipped the Lord, played the piano, and sang. Delores was a strong and independent woman, who confident in her faith.
She loved her family. She showed that through the wonderful meals she cooked during the holidays. Having taken a cake decorating class, her family always looked forward to their special cake on their birthday.
Her favorite thing to do, as everyone knows, was her gardening. She made a plan 30 years ago and working slowly and carefully until that plan came to fruition. Her yard is a beautiful thing to see. We will always see her when we see her garden.
Delores will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.
Left behind to treasure her memories are her daughters, Phyllis A. Moore, Wren, Tara Lynn Christian (Scott), Okolona; a son, James E. Moore, Jr., Okolona; grandchildren, Annie P. Fields, Stephen C. Colbert, James D. Christian, and M. Stella Christian; brother, Kenneth Barnes (Rachel), Aberdeen, MS; sisters, Mary Allison Gillentine, Aberdeen, and Elsie Griffin, Round Rock, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James "Jimmy" E. Moore, Sr.; brothers, Doug Barnes, Ernest Barnes, Rubel Barnes, and Johnny Barnes; sisters, Edna Long and Anna Gean Hodnett.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Inc. with Bro. Fox and Bro. Grimes officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Aberdeen, MS. Pallbearers will be Chase Colbert, Tony Ray, Dustin Ray, Steven Williams, Lucas Williams, Scott Christian, and Noah Williams. Visitation for friends will be on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory, MS.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Pauline Vinson
TUPELO - Pauline Bates Vinson passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Jackson, Tennessee after a lengthy illness. She lived with her family in Jackson for the past eight years. Ms. Polly was born October 12, 1924 to the late Ruby Bates Sparks and Charlie Bates in Tupelo, Mississippi. She spent her childhood in Tupelo and relocated to West Memphis, Arkansas when she married Harold (Vince) Vinson in 1967. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1997.
Polly had a long working career with Farber Brothers in Memphis from 1952-1986, where she worked in supervision. Because she enjoyed working, she decided to join Tops BBQ, in Memphis where she was employed for the next 13 years. She loved spending her time gardening and caring for her pets. Vince and Polly enjoyed their leisure time fishing, boating, and relaxing at Horseshoe Lake in eastern Arkansas.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, Mississippi. Funeral arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, Tennessee.
