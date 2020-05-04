Jed A. Douglas
VARDAMAN – Jed A. Douglas, 60, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Cemetery in Vardaman, MS and following CDC guidelines governing attendance. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery in Vardaman, MS.
Jim Floyd
PRATTS – Jim Floyd, 65, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, 2:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Campbelltown Cemetery.
Minnie Grant
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS/FORMERLY OF WATER VALLEY – Minnie Grant, 83, passed away on April 25, 2020, at Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, IL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Bobby G. Townsend
ABBEVILLE/FORMERLY OF WATER VALLEY – Bobby G. Townsend, 46, passed away on May 2, 2020, in Abbeville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Ruth Moore
PEPPERTOWN COMMUNITY – Ruth Duncan Moore died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at River Place Nursing Center in Amory, MS. Born Ruth Augusta on December 21, 1920, she was the daughter of E.A. (Buster) Duncan and Mary Lou Martin Duncan. She married Edgar Irwin Moore on June 29, 1940 and they made their home in the Peppertown Community of Itawamba County where she resided until moving to River Place nine years ago. Having no children of her own, she was simply “Aunt Ruth” to her many nieces and nephews.
She was gifted at many things, including sewing, quilting, baking, cake decorating, and ceramics. She was well known for her lemon cakes, which along with ham and biscuits, she made every day for her husband and all his hunting friends during deer season. But her greatest joy came from her gardening. Together, the two of them planted and maintained roses at both Keys Cemetery to honor his mother, and at their church, Hopewell Baptist. In later years, they turned to azaleas and developed elaborate gardens at the church and at their home. People came from miles away to view the gardens and she delighted in walking or riding them through the grounds to show the beautiful azaleas, wisteria, dogwood and ferns. No one left disappointed.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Miriam Moore; her nieces Sherrell Settlemires (Rickey), Ann Brown (Ronald), Jennie Lee (Tommy), Nancy Duncan (John), Laura Moffatt (Chuck), Amy Brown (Mark), and Beth Jenkins (Mike); her nephews Darrell Ivy (Mary Alice), Dennis Moore (Lanis), Rick Moore (Pam) and many grand and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Irwin, her parents, her brother William Duncan and his wife Anita, her sister Cleo Ivy and her husband Newt, and her sister Anna Sanderson and her husband Bennett.
The family wishes to thank the members of Hopewell Baptist Church, where she was the oldest member, for your faithful prayers and remembrance of her through the years. To all the staff, nurses, and aides at River Place we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude and appreciation for the loving kindness you showed in your care for her. When dementia robbed her of the memory of her own, you became her surrogate family, and with you she felt loved and safe. We are truly grateful.
We have made the very difficult decision not to have a memorial service. We will abide by the guidelines set forth by the Mississippi Department of Health due to the fact that many of her friends and family would fall into the high-risk category for Coronavirus. We rest in the knowledge that she has gone to be with her Lord and Savior and is at peace. Her body will be interred alongside her husband at Keyes Cemetery.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Memorials may be made to the Edgar Irwin Moore and Ruth Moore Endowed Forestry Scholarship, c/o Itawamba Community College Foundation, 602 West Hill Street, Fulton MS 38843.
Shirley Marie Collier
HATLEY – Shirley Marie Collier, 75, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Hatley Cemetery, Hatley, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Tuesday, prior to the service at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Bonnie Charles “Charlie” Turner
TUPELO – Bonnie Charles “Charlie” Turner, 85, passed away on May 4, 2020, at his home in Eggville Community. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Dicky Jamison
UNION COUNTY – Dicky Jamison, 64, passed away on May 3, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Woody Lee Hamilton
TUPELO – Woody Lee Hamilton, 62, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Graveside Service at Porter Memorial Garden in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. Walk- Thru due to Covid-19 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Chapel in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Luvene Dullum
HATLEY – Lily Luvene Capps Dullum died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at NMMC Gilmore-Amory in Amory, MS. She was 82. She was born April 3, 1938 to James Washington Capps and Mittie Magnolia Chandler in Nettleton, MS. She was a lifelong resident who loved to cook, especially on Sunday mornings for both breakfast and lunch. She also loved to care for the elderly and always kept her house clean. She enjoyed gardening and raising both vegetables and flowers. She enjoyed painting, cross-stitching, playing the organ, and was an animal lover – she had a fondness for dogs. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
A graveside service for Luvene will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Hatley Cemetery in Hatley, MS, with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Dale Comer of Amory; a sister, Geraldine Gallaway (Hayes) of Wren; granddaughters, Angela Comer and Cloe Comer; and her dear companion, Howard Nash of Hatley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence Dullum, who died on May 5, 2006; a sister, Earlene Capps; and eight brothers.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Marie Fortenberry
TUPELO – Charlene Marie Ware Fortenberry died Sunday, May 2, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. She was 51. Marie was born April 27, 1969 in Pontotoc, MS to Ray Gore Ware and Charlene Rae Clements Ware. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 1987 and worked as a call center supervisor for Direct TV. She married Daniel Joseph Fortenberry on March 19, 1994 and had three sons. The family moved to Tupelo in 2006, coming from Pearl, MS. She loved her children and all of her family and always knew what to say to support each one of them in their various endeavors. She loved her granddaughter. She enjoyed watching old Westerns on TV, as well as mysteries and METV. She had a giving heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. She never met a stranger and was a prayer warrior for many years. She loved music and enjoyed singing.
A service celebrating Marie’s life will be held at 4 PM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, who are honored to serve their friends. Kevin Wallace will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 PM to service time on Wednesday only.
Marie is survived by her father, Ray Ware, of Thaxton, MS; her husband, Daniel, of Tupelo; her sons Christopher Fortenberry of Brandon, MS, Jerry Fortenberry of Tupelo, and Timmy Fortenberry (Kristen Moore) of Mooreville, MS; her brother, Russell Ware (Lynn) of Madison, AL; her sister, Melodi Moak (Ricky) of Spring Hill, TN; and her grandchild, Aubrey Fortenberry of Brandon, MS; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlene Ware.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Jimmy Wayne Gordon
FULTON – Jimmy Wayne Gordon, 73, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Robert Lee Sailliez
TIPPAH COUNTY – Robert Lee Sailliez, 82, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Private family service will be announced at a later date. at Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Sailliex family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis Shepherd
FULTON – Phyllis Welsh Shepherd, 93, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her daughter’s house in Eads, TN. She was born September 25, 1926 to the late Joseph Welsh and the late Mary Garry Welsh. She was a dedicated mother and was a homemaker all of her life taking care of her family and extended family members. She was a member of Plainview Church of Christ where she and her loving husband were very involved in the Lord’s work without anyone ever knowing.
A private graveside service will be 11:00 am on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Ministers Tom House and Windell Fikes officiating. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her daughters: Linda (Juan) Boquet of Eads, TN, Joan (Jerene) Fikes of Fulton, Cristina (Don) Donley of Ocean Valley, CA; granddaughters: Sherry (Steve) Allsup of Georgetown, TX, Tracy (John) Anderson of Eads, TN, Marsha (Greg) Jones of Tupelo, MS, Leah (Andrew) Case of High Springs, FL; grandsons: Paul (Danea’) Boquet of Vilseck, Germany, Lee Boquet of Eads, TN; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Canine; brother, Barney (Nannette) Welsh both of CA.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Edward Shepherd; brothers: Edward Welsh and Joe Welsh.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
William “Bill” Mattox
NETTLETON – William “Bill” Mattox, 73, passed away at Gilmore Hospital in Amory the evening of May 3, 2020. Born on March 11, 1947 in Verona, he graduated from Tupelo High School and majored in veterinary medicine at Mississippi State University. Bill’s careers were inspired by his love of nature, wildlife and animals.
After college he traveled to auction barns throughout the Southeast as a cattle buyer. His success was a perfect combination of his knowledge of animals and his quick mind which enabled him to make accurate and split-second decisions on the quality of cattle.
In addition to his work as a cattle buyer, Bill was employed at Fibersport in Amory where he supervised the quality control of their bass boat production. This career blended his love of fishing, his expertise with boats and his awareness of what customers expect from first class products. With a lifetime of fishing and boating, it’s no surprise Bill participated in the Bassmaster Tournament Trail circuit both for the joy of the competition and the financial rewards.
Fifteen years ago Bill moved to his family farm near Nettleton which he fondly referred to as “his hill”, where he married Julie, his high school sweetheart, built a log home and managed the family acreage. It was here family and friends gathered for bar-b-que and hunting. He awakened every morning to the sight of the rolling hills, cows grazing in the pastures and hummingbirds nesting in the cypress trees. This was his serene piece of heaven which he cherished and valued. Bill lived where he wanted and did what he wanted; he truly had a blessed life.
All services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends.
Bill is survived by his wife, Julie Hill Mattox; his son Chris Mattox (Teri) of Nettleton, and step-son Justin Hill (Heather) of Austin, TX; step-daughter Ashleigh Hill Buhler (Bret) of Atlanta, GA; and brother Robert Mattox of Fairhope, AL; and grandson Sawyer Mattox of Nettleton; and step-grandchildren Blake and Tripp Buhler, and Porter Hill.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Jeff Sanders
VERONA – Jeff Sanders, 56, passed away on May 3, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Pauline McClure
BLUE SPRINGS – Pauline McClure, 88, went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was a seamstress and worked in the East Union School cafeteria, enjoyed cooking, outdoors and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved life and she was a member of Jericho Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00 P. M. with Bro. Felix Hutcheson officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Billy D. McClure of Alpine; daughter, Pat Patterson (Jerry) of Plantersville;sister, Olean Buse of Saltillo; (5) grandchildren, Sam McClure (Sheila), Tennille Hubbard (Brian), Emily Kelly (Tom), Dillon McClure (Kim) and Jessy Patterson; (6) great-grandchildren, Colin Anderson, Tristan Hubbard, Trace Kelly, Steve Hubbard, Kloey McClure and Kinsey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill McClure; parents, Sam and Dovie Davis Waldon; one brother and four sisters.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 until service time at 2:00 P.M.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Vera Moore-Jenkins
BRANDON, FLORIDA – Vera Moore-Jenkins, 66, passed away on May 3, 2020, at her residence in Brandon, Florida. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Dr. Bobby F. King
FLORENCE, ALABAMA – Dr. Bobby F. King, 85, of Florence, AL passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehab in Florence, AL. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, bridge and reading. He specialized in gourmet cooking and entertaining. Dr. King practiced medicine from the time he was 23 years old until the age of 80. He also liked quality time with his friends during their quail hunts. He was also known for telling the story of his 4H prize winning hogs at the Lafayette County fair.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Foote King; his daughters, Cindy King Phillips (Gary) and Susan Hopkins; his son, Micky King (Vicky); his step daughter, Tracy Northcutt (David); his step son, Charles Milligan (Cheryl); his sister, Nell Green (Delain); his grandchildren, Jennifer Patel, Jessica King, Katherine Vinson, Laura Waldrop, Olivia Goza, Michael Hopkins, Caroline Hopkins, Ellie Northcutt, John Northcutt, Ben Northcutt, and Anna Northcutt; several great grandchildren; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Mavis McCarley King; and his son, Ronnie King. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Johnny Hancock.
A public memorial service will be held on a later date. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made in Dr. King’s honor to the donors charity of choice. An online guestbook may be signed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Leroy Ewards
NETTLETON – Leroy Ewards, 88, passed away on May 4, 2020, at North MS Medical Center -Gilmore in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
Lelon Gunn
WALNUT – Lelon Gunn, 73, passed away on March 2, 2020, at home in Walnut, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
June Whitt
SHANNON – June Whitt, 77, died on May 4, 2020, at her residence in Shannon. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Robert Dalton Gibson
SALTILLO – Mr. Robert Dalton Gibson passed Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at North Ms Medical Center – Tupelo after an extended illness. Born in Blue Springs, Ms, he was the son of the late William Bryant Gibson and the late Hannah Susan Miller. Mr Gibson was a founding member of Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo, a Mason, a retired employee of Malone Hyde and a former supervisor at Wal Mart.
Robert leaves his wife of 65 years, Emogene Hankins Gibson, 1 daughter Janet Gibson Bristow, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren to mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by 1 daughter, Judy Gibson Barnes, 1 son, Robert Gibson, Jr and his parents William and Hannah Gibson.
A memorial celebration of his life will be at a later date at Tupelo Chapel of Memories / Associated Family Funeral & Cremation located at 109 Rankin Extd, Tupelo, Ms. 662-260-5100. You may log in to associatedfuneral.com to leave your condolences. Our prayers are with the Gibson family. May God’s peace surround and comfort them in this time of sorrow.
