Jan Prichard
BOONEVILLE – Jan Prichard, 66, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home in Booneville, MS. Jan was born on October 12, 1954, to RB and Wanda Taylor Prichard. He owned and operated Prichard’s Refrigeration Service. Jan was a huge NASCAR fan and he played football at Northeast Community College and was the #1 ranked player in the country.
In Jan’s earlier days, you could find him behind the boat, being pulled by his father, flying his ski kite. That kite would fly high above the waters of Lake Mohawk. In his later years, he would race four wheelers in the deserts of Nevada. Jan was #1 in the nation four years running for racing. He was the only racer chosen in the United States for Team Honda. Jan Prichard was the oldest man to ever win the Baja 1000.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Holcombe officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter, Jana Prichard of Booneville; two sisters, Lisa Prichard Bethea (Robert) of Ringgold, LA, and Amy Prichard Martin (Alan) of Knoxville, TN; two grandsons, Tyler Beard of Tupelo, MS and Tayler Beard of Oxford, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Amanda Miller Beard; and a brother, Mark Prichard.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Mitchell, Ray Bob Millsaps, John Hanley, Mike Cristo, Andy Richey and Henry Hankins.
Cleophus Dixon
ABERDEEN – Cleophus Dixon, 73, passed away on November 7, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Kenard Kimble
AMORY – Kenard Kimble, 44, passed away on November 5, 2020 at NMMC in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Gloria Campbell
BRUCE – Gloria Campbell, 43, passed away on November 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Calhoun in Calhoun City. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Bruce.
Michael Mason
ASHLAND – Michael Mason, 48, passed away on November 8, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Maybeline Zinn
BRUCE – Maybeline Zinn, 67, passed away on November 8, 2020 at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Bruce.
Mickey Wynn
FULTON – Mickey Wynn, 68, passed away on November 9, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Shonda Mae Pittman
GRENADA – Shonda Mae Pittman, 25, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Regional One Hospital as the result of a vehicle/pedestrian accident in Grenada. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Nancy Wolverton
TUPELO – Nancy Wolverton, 73, died on November 8, 2020 at MSS Green Houses – Leeper House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Martha Hopkins
BOONEVILLE – Martha Rose Hopkins, 81, of Booneville, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was a Baptist and she loved working in her flowers.
A private graveside service was held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Smith’s Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Glenn Jones officiating. Burial was in the Smith’s Chapel Cemetery.
She is survived by 3 daughters; Diann Ashmore (Tim), Belinda Bishop (Danny) and Robbin Johnson (Ricky); a very special person, Jimmy Verrell, who unselfishly devoted the past 9 years of his life to her; 3 brothers; Roger Sanders (Ophelia), Joe Sanders (Georgia) and James Sanders; 3 sisters; Shirley Wilcher (George), Sue Fortner (Don) and Mary Ellen White (Tom); one daughter-in-law, Elaine Hopkins; 9 grandchildren, Coley Hopkins (Tiffany), Jason Bearden, Tiffany Bearden Swindle, Kimberly Ashmore Bishop (TJ), Stephanie Bishop Coffman (Rusty), Brittany Bishop Carroll (Brian), Daniel Bishop (Morgan), Nikki Johnson Oaks (Kevin) and Brett Johnson; 16 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephew.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Roger Sanders and Mattie Bell Floyd Sanders; her husband; Clyde Hopkins; 1 son; Jerry Clyde Hopkins; 1 brother; Tom Sanders; one brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Johnson and two sisters-in-laws, Elaine Sanders and Sandy Sanders.
Pallbearers will be her son-in-laws and grandsons.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Betty High
NEW ALBANY – Betty High, 75, passed away on November 9, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Jessie Dewayne Smith
UNION COUNTY – Jessie Dewayne Smith, 53, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis. Services will be on 2 PM Wednesday, November 11 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Old Oak Grove Cemetery near Myrtle. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Smith family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Edith Temple
TUPELO – Edith Temple, 96, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Martin House of Traceway Retirement Community. She was born in Union County on August 13, 1924 to Fred and Burma Greer Miller. A homemaker at heart, Edith also worked as a telephone operator and at Daybrite Lighting. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo. Edith enjoyed traveling and as a Navy wife, lived all over the world including New York City and Cuba.
She leaves behind her niece Phyllis Drope (David) of Pontotoc; her nephew Jeff Cooley of Tupelo; two great-nieces, Hannah Drope of Columbus and Shelby Drope of Memphis; and a grandson, Landon Gardner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Temple; her son, Tim Gardner; and a sister, Corrine Cooley.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 9 until 9:45 a.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Richard Hawkins
NETTLETON – Mr. Richard Franklin Hawkins, age 70, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Tupelo, MS on November 10, 1949 to Marcus Daniel Hawkins and Sybil Evelyn Ellenburg Hawkins. He was a 1967 graduate of Tupelo High School and married Linda Lee Jones on February 11, 1983. He retired as Public Works Supervisor at the age of 55 after serving 35 years employed by the City of Tupelo.
Richard was a straightforward guy who enjoyed wood-working, yard work, golfing, and fishing. He was an active charter member of Crosspointe Fellowship Church in Nettleton. He volunteered in the ministry at House of Hope. He enjoyed cooking eggs for Brotherhood at Crosspointe and for friends and family.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM today (Tuesday), November 10, 2020, at Crosspointe Fellowship Church in Nettleton with Bro. Daniel Brookman officiating. Private burial will follow in Nettleton Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 noon to service time, all at the church. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Linda Hawkins of Nettleton; son, Marc Hawkins (Melissa) of Blue Springs; daughters, Jill Brookman (Danny) of Nettleton and Marla Williams (Greg) of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Daniel Brookman (Candice) of Booneville, Dylan Williams (Rose McDonald), Joseph McBunch, and Katlyn Williams, all of Huntsville, and Nick Bryant (Kristen) of Tremont, and Maggie Hawkins and McKenzie Hawkins, both of Blue Springs; great-grandchildren, Sadie Grace Brookman, Caleb McDonald, Casey McDonald, Eric Williams, and Madeline Williams; many nieces and nephews and a special friend, John “Pud” Holland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marc and Sibyl Hawkins; daughter, Tracy Hawkins; sisters, Margalia Moore (Ray), Lynn Smith, and Elizabeth Clinigan, and mother and father in laws, Tracy and Frankie Jones.
Memorials may be sent to God’s House of Hope, P.O. Box 393, Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Richard Holcomb Pointer
LAMAR – Richard Holcomb Pointer, 71, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home in Lamar. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 12 Noon at New Zion C M E Church Cemetery, Moscow, TN. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Claude William “C.W.” Alsup
WALNUT – Claude William “C.W.” Alsup, 69, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Tuesday November 10, 2020 3:00 PM at Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Harry (Peggy) Armstrong
TUPELO – Mrs. Harry (Peggy) Armstrong, 85, died on October 9, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Minnie Lou Batie
RIPLEY – Minnie Lou Batie, 72, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. No visitation is scheduled. Services will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Atkins Chapel Cemetery in Blue Mountain at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Blue Mountain.
Martha G. Sudduth Knowles
NETTLETON – Martha G. Sudduth Knowles, 70, passed away on November 8, 2020 in Itawamba County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
