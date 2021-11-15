TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Sam Bethay, Saltillo
Catherine Brandon, Shannon
Teresa Franklin, Plantersville
William "Red" House, Fulton
Freeda Lowery, Corinth
Garry Rogers, Nettleton
Imogene Stacy, Pontotoc
Rebecca Threlkeld, Shannon
---------------------------------------
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
William "Red" House
FULTON - William "Red" House, 89, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at The Meadows in Fulton. He was born May 5, 1932 to the late James House and the late Velma Vercheat House. He retired from Super Sagless in Tupelo after 36 years of service. He was a member of Tilden Church of Christ. William enjoyed going to church, hunting, fishing, gardening, caring for his animals and spending time with his family.
Services will be at 3:00 pm on Monday November 15, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Jeff Bates officiating. Burial will be in Center Star Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Monday November 15 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Jean House of Fulton, daughter; Cathy (Patrick) Moore of Fulton, son; Gerald (Jeanette) House of Ariton, AL, 2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and sister, Agnus Jackson of Booneville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 daughters; Linda G. House, and Sherry McCeary.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Plaza, Memphis, TN 38105 or the organization of your choice.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Sam Bethay
SALTILLO - Samuel "Sam" Lonis Bethay died unexpectedly on his 71st birthday, November 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in 1950 at his family's home in Itawamba County to Jack and Daisy Bethay. For a number of years, Sam honorably served his country in the United States Army Reserves. Sam was a dedicated mechanic for Hunter Sadler which became Oxford Manufacturing for over 35 years before his retirement. During his younger years, he loved taking care of his horses and mules and wagon riding. He was a member of the Richmond Masonic Lodge #97 and an active member of the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo. Sam had a bubbly and infectious personality; he enjoyed picking on those closest to him.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Betty Bethay of Saltillo; four children, Terry Miller and his wife, Christie, of Auburn Community, Tracy Miller of Pontacola Community, Brian Leathers and his wife, Kim, of Tupelo, and Kim Sanders and her husband, Tim, of Guntown; five grandchildren, Austin Miller, Emma Rae Leathers, Turner Leathers, Mandi Cofer and her husband, Shea, and Mary Underwood and her husband, Jason; and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Ruth Bethay; sister, Ruth Hester; brother, Russell Bethay; and nephew, Richard Bethay.
Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Sam's life will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Minister Chad Ramsey officiating and Terry Smith providing the eulogy. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Turner Leathers, Max Underwood, Jason Underwood, Shea Cofer, and Charles Edge.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Teresa Franklin
PLANTERSVILLE - Ms. Teresa Fay Dillard Franklin, age 48, died Saturday, November 13, 2021 from her residence. She was born in Tupelo, MS, on November 8, 1973 to Roy Franklin Dillard and Linda Fay Edwards Dillard. Teresa built tires for 15 years employed by Cooper Tire Company. She enjoyed shopping and had a passion for collecting crosses. She was a member of Palestine Baptist Church from her childhood to present day.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Today, November 16, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Justin Haynes officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon to service time. Private family burial will be at Palestine Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Survivors include Teresa's mother, Linda Fay Dillard of Plantersville; two sons, Anthony Franklin (Lauren Franks) and Grant Franklin, all of Nettleton; her only daughter, Casey Franklin of New Albany; 1 brother, Robert Dillard (Tabitha) of Pontotoc; 2 grandchildren, Carmen Franklin and Kylie Franklin; I niece, Lindsey Dillard, and nephew, Josh Dillard; a host of cousins and other near relatives. She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Johnnie Lou and Houston Taylor Edwards.
Honorary pallbearers are Josh Dillard, Kevin Malone, Michael Dillard, and David Hankins.
MEMO
Catherine Brandon
SHANNON - Catherine Brandon, 68, passed away on November 12, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Nettleton.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Freeda Lowery
CORINTH - Freeda Kay Lowery, 70, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born June 3, 1951, to Harmon and Sarah Lowery. She was a member of Thrasher Methodist Church. She worked for ITT for 15+ years and sold insurance for United Insurance. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.
She is survived by one daughter, Christy Lowery; one brother, Ed Lowery; three special friends, Polly Garrett, Patsy McMillian and Linda Scott; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by husband Kenneth Cagle; her parents; one brother, Freeman Lowery; and two sisters, Sarah Gail Murphy and Margaret Ann Lowery.
Pallbearers are Eddie Lowery, Bobby Lowery, Timmy Lowery and Tony Murphy.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Rebecca Threlkeld
SHANNON - Rebecca Guiffre Threlkeld, 44, of Shannon, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born October 9, 1977 to Charles and Rhonda Mitchell Guiffre.
She is survived by her husband, Kurt Threlkeld of Shannon; son, Antonio Olvera of Shannon; stepson, Cade Threlkeld of Shannon; father, Charles Guiffre; and sisters, Megan Valdovinos of Chico, CA and Jena Perez-Lopez of Chico, CA.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Rhonda Mitchell Guiffre.
There will be no services. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, UNITED LOGO
Imogene Stacy
PONTOTOC - Helen Imogene Sewell Stacy, 86, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 3, 1935, in Pontotoc County, MS to the late Ivie Bernon Sewell and Ona Mae Mize Sewell.
She married the love of her life, Ike Stacy, on July 3, 1952. She built her home on her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a loving and caring mother who always provided for her family.
She was a founding member of Victory Baptist Church and faithful member for fifty years. She and her husband were co-founders and co-owners of S&S Manufacturing (Stacy Furniture). She supported many causes, such as, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Le Bonheur Hospital, Samaritan's Purse, and other ministries.
Services will be at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Victory Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Rev. Philip Jackson and Rev. Roger Stacy officiating. The family will have a private burial Wednesday morning at the church cemetery. United Funeral Services of New Albany is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by three sons; Roger Stacy (Penny) of Humboldt, TN, Dale Stacy (Tracy) and Mike Stacy (Angie), both of Pontotoc; two sisters, Betty Cayson of Pontotoc, and Deborah Waldrop of Thaxton; four brothers, Jimmy Sewell, Chester Sewell, Harvey Sewell, and Joe Sewell all of Pontotoc; eight grandchildren, Sonya Stacy, Sara Saxon, Benji Stacy, Holly Morgan, Justin Stacy, Caleb Stacy, Seth Stacy and Charity Covington; fourteen great grandchildren, Sara Grace Allen, Will Allen, Isaac Shelton, Beth Saxon, Ashlyn Saxon, Levi Saxon, Taryn Jamison, Westin Stacy, Eason Stacy, Malachi Stacy, Molly Covington, Sawyer Morgan, Salem Morgan, and Sage Morgan; two great great grandchildren, Hannah Belle Brinkley and Roper Brinkley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ike Stacy, and a great great grandchild, Boone Brinkley.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons; Benji Stacy, Seth Stacy, Justin Stacy, Caleb Stacy, Will Allen and Isaac Shelton.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Victory Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 pm.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Garry Rogers
NETTLETON - Garry Edward Rogers, 67, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory . He was born July 24, 1954 to the late Oscar Edward Rogers Jr. and Ella Quay Thornton Rogers. Garry enjoyed listening to live music, fishing, riding around with his mother, and spending time with family and friends.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday November 18, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday November 18 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Suzanna Rogers of Nettleton, mother; Ella Quay Rogers, 2 daughters; Melody Rogers of LA, and Daisy Cody of Killen, AL, grandchildren; David Christian, Brandon Heard, TJ. Cody, and Cheyenne Rogers, 1 brother; Terry (Brenda) Rogers of Tuscumbia, AL.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Edward Rogers, Jr., and 2 sisters; Teresa Hand, and Angie Rogers.
Pallbearers will be David Christian, Roger Dean, David Christian, Luke Johnson, Chase Ramey, and Michael Gasaway.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.