Robert Jackson “Mouse”
ABERDEEN – Robert Jackson “Mouse”, 26, passed away on November 11, 2020 at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Clarissa Sykes “Gaye”
ABERDEEN – Clarissa Sykes “Gaye”, 53, passed away on November 11, 2020 at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Doyce Reed
LEFLORE – Doyce Reed, 67, passed away on November 11, 2020 at her residence in Leflore, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Valeria Gates
OKOLONA – Valeria Gates, 77, passed away on November 14, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Suzanne Spruill
ABERDEEN – Suzanne Spruill, 52, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Amory, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen.
Danny Clay “Clay Boy” Warren, Jr.
PONTOTOC – Danny Clay Warren, Jr. “Clay Boy”, 50, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born October 17, 1970 to Danny and Azalee Warren in Lee County. Clay loved to talk, tell jokes, and prank. He was a truck driver, and from the age of 12 a mule man, then a pony puller. He was a member of Greatest Mission Baptist Church.
Clay is survived by his mama, Azalee “Lee” Warren; one sister, Amanda Warren; three nieces, Amelia, Ava, and Tera Merritt; two nephews, Austin and Jude Merritt; and significant others, Renea and Trinity Franks.
He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Clay Warren, Sr.
Services will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1 PM at Greatest Mission Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Parrish officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove “Who’d Thought It” Cemetery . Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Mark and Phil McGregor, Lanny Burchfield, Purvis Metcalf, Booger Hall, and Brett Bramlett.
Bobby Dale Cox
BOONEVILLE – Bobby Dale Cox, 70, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville, MS. He was born August 2, 1950, to Otis and Bill T Cox. Bobby enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was a graduate of the Jumpertown Class of 1968. He was a member of Carolina United Methodist Church. He loved listening to and singing Southern Gospel Music. However, the highlight of his life was spending time with his family.
There will be a Private Celebration of Life at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Estes and Bro. Trey Lambert officiating. Burial will be at Jumpertown Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Cox; one son, Tracy Cox (Mitzi); one daughter, Brandi Lambert (Trey); one sister, Pam Meek (Dennis); one grandson, Levi Cox; two granddaughters, Lindsey Ward (Alex), and Gracy Lambert; one great-granddaughter, Marley Kate Ward; two nephews, Brad Green, and Jake Meek (Maria); and one niece, Murphy Snider (Corban).
He is preceded in death by his parents; and infant sister, Barbara Dale Cox.
Pallbearers are Terry Cox, Rudy Cox, Barry Cox, Ronny Davis, Joey Pittman, Wayne Cox, Miles Cox, and Tim Cox.
Honorary Pallbearers are Richard Tollison, Archie Dean Smith, Mike Hickey, Charles Cartwright, and Hannon Ray.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Dean Long
ETTA – Marion LaDean ‘Dean’ Long, 76, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Sunshine Inn Assisted Living in Myrtle. He was born July 7, 1944 in Pontotoc County to Willie B. and Dale Mahue Long. He was a member of Enterprise Church of Christ. He served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam and was retired from the Engineering Department of BenchCraft.
There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, at Enterprise Cemetery with Minister Jay Tidwell officiating. There will be a memorial service at a later date. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by 2 brothers-in-law: Sam Davis and James Davis (Frances); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and a special great-niece: Claire Douell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife: Jimmie Jeanette Davis Long.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Delcie Ezell
TUPELO – Delcie Ezell, 83, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, held privately at Union Cemetery in Plantersville, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12-2 pm, walk-thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Dionisio Zuniga
SALTILLO – Dionisio Zuniga, 82, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on November 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be on November 17, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 at Associated Family Funeral and Cremation Center.
Joseph Grant Boone
ASHLAND – Joseph Grant Boone, 77, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM as a Memorial Service at the Ashland Primitive Baptist Church. The Holly Springs Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Jettie Beasley
SALTILLO – Jettie Beasley, 81, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center. She was born in Pontotoc on February 2, 1939 to Mitchell and Lennie Mae McCullough Gober. She graduated for Toccopola High School. She has been an active member of East Heights Baptist Church for 47 years in which she participated in the sewing club, taught Sunday School and actively led others to Christ. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing and crocheting for friends and family and oil painting. She was a dedicated wife for 60 years and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Services were held at 2 PM Monday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tim Brown officiating. Burial followed in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Billy Beasley of Saltillo; two children, Theresa Smith (Keith) of Saltillo and Dr. Jerry Beasley (Angela) of Brandon; two sisters, Maejean Dillard of Ecru and Christine Griffin of Pontotoc; 4 grandchildren, Lane Weeden (Blake), Tori Farrar (Sam), Vida Jo Beasley and Kaytee Beth Beasley; 2 great-grandchildren, Brody Weeden and Presley Weeden; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 7 brothers and sisters and one grandson, Lindon Keith Smith, II.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Boyd Wallace Floyd
TIPPAH COUNTY – Boyd Wallace Floyd, 58, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at his residence in Blue Mountain. Private family graveside services are planned at Little Hope Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Floyd family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Frances Mosley
AMORY – Sarah Frances Hutchison Mosley, 94, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born on August 2, 1926 in Meltonia, MS to the late Louis B. and Ella Euhenia Faulkner Hutchison. She wed Haley Mosley on October 12, 1946, their union would span 70 years until Haley’s death on July 3, 2017. During her career, Frances worked for Baxter Laboratory, retiring after 37 years of dedicated service. She was a devout Southern Baptist who attended Providence Baptist Church in Cleveland for over 50 years. A faithful member, she sang in the church choir. Upon moving to Amory, she was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church until her death.
Frances’s faith in Jesus Christ guided her life. Her closest friends were members of her church family and they enjoyed getting together singing and fellowshipping. Frances loved to travel and spent time with family and friends. A sports enthusiast, she especially enjoyed watching Ole Miss and Atlanta Braves.
The Most important things in Frances’s life were her family and her love for God. She will leave a lasting legacy of faith and love for her loved ones.
She is survived by her son, Louis Marlon Mosley (Janet), Fulton; daughter, Pamela Mosley Farmer, GA; grandchildren, Melissa Patoprsty (Scott), Brian Mosley (Jessica), Carla Umphlett (John), Bobby Farmer, Kyle Flynn (Lauren), Chris Gosa (Miranda), Brian Gosa; brothers, James Hutchison, Mobile, AL, John Hutchison (Pat), Boise, ID; great grandchildren, Braden Umphlett, Ainsley Umphlett, Jace Umphlett, Chloe Mosley, Bailey Flynn, Rhett Flynn, Payton Gosa and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a sister, Anna Box; brothers, Raymond and Clyde Hutchison; sin in law, Robert Farmer and a sister in law, Pearl Hutchison.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Lloyd Sweat officiating. Burial will follow in Turon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Johnny Robinson, Jeff Andrews, Ben Andrews, Randy Hutchison, Kyle Flynn, Brad Feaster and Dennis Box.
Visitation will be Thursday morning prior to the service from 10-10:45 AM.
Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Carl Anthony
BYHALIA – Carl Anthony, 45, passed away on November 13, 2020 at his home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Roger Jay Lawrence
NETTLETON – Roger Jay Lawrence, 71, started his new life in Heaven on November 15, 2020. Born on October 17, 1949, in Decatur, Michigan, he was a son to the late Millard E. and Mildred DePalma Lawrence.
Roger graduated from Decatur High School in Michigan in 1968. After graduation, he served proudly in the United States Navy where he was assigned to the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. A patriot, he was an E-4 and fought during the Vietnam War. After serving in the military, he moved to Mississippi and married the love of his life, Shirley Kay Harlow Lawrence on August 31, 1973. He furthered his education at I.C.C., studying drafting and design. A great provider for his family, he worked over 42 years at True Temper Sports until his retirement. He was blessed throughout his life time with a loving wife, two wonderful daughters, and a host of special nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own grandchildren.
In addition to working at True Temper, Roger worked many years as a skilled Taxidermist. He was a master of God’s creation. A true family man and friend to all, Roger had a big heart and was very considerate of others. He loved his family dearly and set a fine example for them as he loved God first and lived out his faith daily. Roger was a faithful member of the Shannon Church of Jesus Christ and his church members were his extended family. Roger gave freely to Missionaries, believed deeply in spreading the Gospel, and he loved listening to Gospel music.
In his free time, Roger liked hanging out with his some of his close friends, including Mark Davis, Wayne Conwill, and his Taxidermy Customers. He could often make others laugh, as he would say things off the wall due to being hard of hearing. Roger loved hunting and was an accomplished sculptor. He was a member of the Case Knife Club in New Albany. A bird enthusiast, Roger loved watching Purple Martins and Hummingbirds. He enjoyed attending Hummingbird Festivals and he was a member of the Purple Martin Conservation Association.
He leaves behind many wonderful memories, pieces of art, and a fine example of a Christian man, for his family and friends to cherish. They have comfort knowing that he is with his Lord and Savior.
Left behind to treasure his memories are his wife, Shirley, Nettleton; daughters, Emily Lawrence, Nettleton, Natasha Bradford (Shannon), Ball, LA; sisters, Linda Faye Patterson, Apopka, FL, Ellen Maycock, Apopka, FL; brothers, A.J. Lawrence (Joyce), Perry, FL, Doug Lawrence (Linda), Orlando, FL, and David Lawrence, Hawaii; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Millard E. and Mildred DePalma Lawrence, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Hebrock.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS, with Bro. Paul Beam and Bro. Larry Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery, Nettleton, MS, with the Pallbearers being Allen Harlow, Randol Harlow, Mark Davis, Shannon Bradford, Brad Harris, Josh Robinson. Honorary Pallbearers being Truman Presley, Ronnie Jernigan, Reggie Minich, Jamie Rowe, Phillip Duke, Gerald Mitchell and Henry Humble.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday from 12:30 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
Helen Stinson
TUPELO – During the late hours of November 15, 2020, Helen Grace Stinson peacefully made the transition into the arms of her Heavenly Father surrounded by loved ones from her home. She was born November 20, 1929 to the late Fred Alexander McCoy and Velma Smith McCoy. Helen, also known as “Nanny” by many, was a bright soul who lived to love her family. She was a longtime resident of Northeast Mississippi who also spent several years living in New York and other states. She loved being in nature and growing things with her hands. She was a phenomenal cook who enjoyed making delicious meals and treats for her family and friends. She was selfless, always putting the needs of others before her own. To know Helen was to know love. She leaves behind a void and very large shoes to fill and we will strive to love one another as well as she loved us.
She is survived by her children, Pam Falcone (Rick), Leon H. Hannon, III, Kim McCuller, Craig Hannon (Lisa), John Hal Hannon (Tonyia), Mark Hannon, Vicki Hannon, and Marty Hannon; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; her dear sister, Ouida Cunningham; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leon Howard Hannon, Jr. and Carl Franklin Stinson; four brothers, Howard McCoy, Clayborne McCoy, Dean McCoy, and Wynzelee McCoy, and one sister, Edith Walden.
There will be a private celebration of life and memorial among family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you would do a random act of kindness in her honor.
Condolence may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Patricia Lee Podlesny Waddington
BOONEVILLE – Patricia Lee Podlesny Waddington, 80, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She passed peacefully basking in the sunlight from her window with birds singing and the breeze blowing. Patricia was born, November 06, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland to Phyllis Mason and Earl J. Chambers, and was adopted by William Podlesny, Jr. on April 11,1947.Patricia loved people and she loved sharing stories of her life adventures and world travels. Her hands were rarely idle and she was always capturing memories behind her camera. She was always painting, sewing dolls and making arts and crafts with children and grandchildren. Patricia traveled the world with her husband from coast to coast and around the world. She was a very hardworking and intelligent woman who went after her dream. She graduated from Memphis State University with a degree in art, while raising 6 children. Patricia lived in Booneville, MS with her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter. Most of her days she spent enjoying her garden, full of cardinals, humming birds and flowers of every kind.
A celebration of life service will be held in her garden on Monday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Nelson Hight officiating. She will be placed to rest with her husband in the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by three daughters, Gail Buckwash Frick (Keith), Lisa Kathleen Cartwright (Darrell) and Elizabeth Annise Kivikas (Shawn); sons, Scott Mitchell Palkens (Pam), Mark William Waddington (Dana) and Peter Christopher Waddington (Jodie); sister, Sue Campbell-Kidder (Jim); (25) grandchildren; (15) great-grandchildren; host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leroy Palkins and husband of 45 years, Richard William Waddington.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Kindred Hospice and Sanctuary Hospice House. You are all angels on earth to our family.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Steve A. Carwyle
TIPPAH/UNION COUNTIES – Steve A. Carwyle, 50, passed away on November 14, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Katherine Conwill
CAROLINA COMMUNITY – Mary Katherine Conwill, 75, passed away peacefully with her 3 daughters by her side on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the NMMC in Tupelo. Katherine was born in the Peaceful Valley Community of Itawamba County on July 12, 1945 to the late Ogal Gaston and Geneva Olene Dykes Sloan. She graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School. The month after graduation, she married Donald Jean Conwill. A devoted wife to her husband, mother to her 3 daughters and grandmother, she committed herself to be a full-time homemaker
to her entire family. She enjoyed playing Bunko, working word search puzzles and playing cards with her 2 sisters. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Ray (Charles), Carolina Community, Dena Conwill, Carolina Community and Dawn West (Gary), Cason; grandchildren, Donnie Ray, Hope Ray, Becky Ray and Gaston West; great grandchildren, Donaven Carpenter, Mason Ray and Piper Grace Ray; sisters, Louise Clark, Amory and Elizabeth Thompson, Carolina Community and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in Wiygul Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dan King, Mike Farris, Justin King, Jerry Farris, Lorne Thompson, Ray Conwill, Tommy Blake and Mike West. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Bunko group.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 5 PM until 8 PM.
Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Randal A. Hughes
TUPELO – Randal A. Hughes, 62, passed away on November 13, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Era Dell Pettigo Lindsey
BALDWYN – Era Dell Pettigo Lindsey, 89, passed away on November 15, 2020 at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Russell Junior Robbins
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Russell Junior Robbins, 72, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on April 27, 1948, to Earnest Russell and Dovie Mask Robbins in Tippah County – MS. He was a retired truck driver for Dowdle Propane Gas and an Veteran of The United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War.
Graveside Services will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Blue Mountain Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. There will be no visitation.
Russell is survived by his wife: Carol Sappington Robbins of Blue Mountain, MS; one daughter: Anne Smith (Andy) of Blue Mountain, MS; two sons: Shelby Robbins (Donna) of Blue Mountain, MS, Jake Rucker (Beth) of Sherman, MS; one sister: Freda Buckingham (Ty) of Sardis, MS; one brother: Randle Robbins (Stacy) of Blue Mountain, MS; ten grandchildren: Rusty Robbins, Casey Robbins, Brandon McKinzie, Graelynn Smith, Mikayla McKinzie, Graceyn Smith, Ellie Rucker, Andrew Smith, Brayden Smith, Luke Rucker; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded him in death were is parents; and two brothers: Robert Robbins, and Danny Robbins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his Vietnam Veteran Band of Brothers and his Truck Driver Buddies.
Donations may be made to the Veterans Foundation or the Charity of your Choice.
Expressions of sympathy for the Robbins family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
The family is requesting those in attendance Please observe all CDC recommendations concerning COVID-19.
Charles Vance
TUPELO – Charles Vance, 69, passed away on November 16, 202, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Joyce Hopper Nutt
TIPPAH COUNTY – Joyce Hopper Nutt, 91, passed away on November 16, 2020 at her residence in Falkner. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Jonathan Thornton
JACKSON – Jonathan Thornton, 44, passed away on November 12, 2020 at home in Jackson. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home.
Don “Knud” Hastings
TIPPAH/ALCORN COUNTIES – Don “Knud” Hastings, 63, resident of Alcorn County, passed away peacefully Friday morning, November 13, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.
A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Hastings was born February 20, 1957 in Corinth, MS, the son of the late John William and Rachel Hamm Hastings. He received his education in the Kossuth Public School System and was employed as a Puller/Deliverer for Long Wholesale in Corinth.
A Christian, Mr. Hastings will be remembered by many as his 1980’s wrestling name of “Knud Hastings”. Hobbies included drag racing and “tinkering” with race cars.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Trollinger Hastings of Corinth, one daughter, Jackie Brown of Walnut, a son, David Hastings of Aberdeen, one brother, Donny Hastings (Patricia) of Corinth and three grandchildren, Abby , Phoebe and Austin.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Bowen.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hastings family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jamie L. Wooden
CORINTH – Jamie L. Wooden, 78, passed away on November 14, 2020 at her home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Joe Bowers
OKOLONA – Joe Bowers, 63, passed away on November 14, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.