TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Margie Morphis Branham, Pontotoc
Cherita Bush, Corinth
Hoselene Campbell, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Jackie Carnathan, Mantachie
Mylinda Franks, Saltillo/Fulton
Inez Glover, Holly Springs
Kay Rogers, Pontotoc
Bobby Sheffield, Fulton
Charles Swords, New Albany
Mr. Ester Tunstall, Olive Branch
William Wommack, Tippah County
Cherita Bush
CORINTH - Cherita Bush, 60, passed away on October 31, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Hoselene Campbell
MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE - Hoselene Campbell, 79, passed away Thursday, October 23, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Full Gospel Deliverance Center Cemetery . Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel . Burial will follow at Full Gospel Deliverance Center Cemetery.
Inez Glover
HOLLY SPRINGS - Inez Glover, 86, passed away on October 30, 2021, at her home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mr. Ester Tunstall
OLIVE BRANCH - Mr. Ester Tunstall, 81, passed away on October 31, 2021, at his home in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Kay Rogers
PONTOTOC - Kay Rogers, 57, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Thursday November 4, 2021 1:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home With viewing beginning at 10:00 . Burial will follow at Mt Zion Cemetery Pontotoc, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Bobby Sheffield
FULTON - Bobby Eugene Sheffield, age 76 of Jackson, passed away on October 27, 2021 in Jackson
Bobby was born on September 26, 1945 in Fulton, MS to the late Joseph and Mary Kate Sheffield. He was one of five Sheffield children: Mary Jo Gosa, Patsy Brown, Sonny Sheffield, and Jerry Sheffield. He graduated from Mississippi State University and later moved to Tupelo, MS to begin a career with Rockwell, Inc. Later, he moved his young family to Memphis with Rockwell and then to Jackson, TN when Porter Cable was established. After of 30 years of service, he would retire from Porter Cable. Bobby was an outdoorsman who fished and hunted his entire life, as this love was passed down from his father. He attended and loved Forest Heights United Methodist Church for over 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Sonny Sheffield.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Peggy Chism Sheffield of Jackson; his three children; Amanda Parker, Margaret DeLoach, and Bobby (Chip) Eugene Sheffield Jr., Son-in-Law, Russell Deloach. Bobby's proudest name was Papa to his four grandchildren; Megan DeLoach, Anna Kate DeLoach, Joseph West Parker, and Paisley Sheffield. Ten months before his death, he was blessed with a great granddaughter, Adalee Landry (Shelly, so Bobby called her) Phillips.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews
Funeral services were held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from Forest Heights United Methodist Church in Jackson, TN. Burial followed in Ridgecrest Cemetery.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Jackie Carnathan
MANTACHIE - Jackie Edward Carnathan, 69, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born April 13, 1952, in Tupelo, to Bernard and Alma Yielding Carnathan, Sr. He was ordained as a minister in 1975, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, where he served for one year. He has been a member of Norris Chapel Baptist Church the past 54 years, where he taught Sunday School. He was retired from Itawamba County, where he was a truck driver for the Sanitation Department. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a member of the NASCAR Hall Of Fame. His favorite driver was Kevin Harvick.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Michael Taylor and Bro. Ronnie Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Thomas Carnathan; one son, Jimmy Plaxico (Brandi) of Tupelo; two daughters, Serena Wilson (Shane) of Mantachie, and Brandy Auret (Justin) of Memphis, TN; one brother, Jerry Carnathan (Pat) of Tishomingo; his mother -in-law, Marcell Thomas of Mantachie; nine grandchildren, Samantha Hall (Josh), Shanna Wagster (Drew), Stephanie Cook (Seth), Shayla Wilson, Wade Williams, Rusty Plaxico, Skyler Plaxico, Tanner Plaxico, and Carter Murphy; seven great grandchildren, Brooklyn Davis, Khloe Hall, Charli Hall, Bristol Wagster, Bryson Wagster, Asher Cook, Levi Cook.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Junior Carnathan; a special uncle, Jack Yielding; one niece, Sydney Hall; one great grandchild, Zoey Hall; one nephew, Jacob West; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Norris Chapel Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Monday, November 1, from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Charles Swords
NEW ALBANY - Charles Douglas "Fish" Swords of the Lone Star Community passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at his home. He was born November 26, 1948 to Mary Ruth Miller Swords and Earnest Swords.
He graduated from the Ingomar Attendance Center and then began his career in the trapping, timber and farming industries. He went on to work for and retire from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks in 2013. During the span of his lifetime, he was dedicated to the conservation of wildlife and their habitat, of which he won numerous awards over the years for his work.
He loved all things outdoors, especially gardening, hunting and fishing, where he spent most of his time. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and garden crop with family, friends and community.
In addition to the love of outdoors, he had a passion for history and the arts, especially Civil War history and ancestry.
He is survived by daughters, Jessica Thomas (Josh) of Flat Rock, NC and Molly Brock (Joseph) of Ripley, MS; two grandsons, one granddaughter, one step-grandson; two sisters, Judy May (Dave) and Pat Tidwell (Bert); one brother, Russell Swords (Frances); and by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation is to be held at United Funeral Service in New Albany on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and again on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 11:00a.m. until 1:00p.m. Graveside services will be held at 3:00p.m. on Wednesday at Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in Benton County.
Pallbearers will be Eli Thomas, Mike Selak, Matt Gray, Chuck Davis, Chuck Browning and Joseph Brock. Honorary pallbearers will be Bentley Thomas, Maverick Brock and Leland Grubbs
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Mylinda Franks
SALTILLO/FULTON - Mylinda Kay Franks, 57, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. She was born January 21, 1964, to Thomas Garvin and Jimmie Lou Lollar Jarrell. She was a former employee of Stanley Monarch Mirror Décor and was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. Mylinda had a gift for remembering special days and enjoyed ministering to her loved ones by sending cards, letters, and poems offering encouragement.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bobby Jarrell and Bro. Randy Spencer officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Michelle and Craig Clouse of Mantachie and Melissa and Dr. Shane Scott of New Albany; her nieces, Mallory Clouse, Emilee Beth Clouse, and Sydney Scott; and her nephews, Braden Scott, Ethan Scott, and Jonathan Scott.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Franks, on March 16, 2008; her parents, Tommy and Jimmie Lou Jarrell; her maternal grandparents, Ed and Pearl Lollar; and her paternal grandparents, Garvin and Mina Jarrell.
Pallbearers will be her first cousins.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with Mylinda's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Margie Morphis Branham
PONTOTOC - Margie Morphis Branham, 83, died at her home on October 30, 2021 surrounded by her children. She was a factory worker and for 15 years she was self employed. She was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy.
Margie is survived by her children, Debby Alexander(Hank),Linda Houpt, Roger Houpt, and Gina Houpt, all of Pontotoc; granddaughter, Amanda Ingram; two sisters, Janie Dobbs of Pontotoc and Jeri Edsall of San Antonio, TX; brother, Rev. Mitchell Morphis(Debbie) of Pontotoc; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Branham; parents, Ausborn and Estelle Morphis; son, Jerry Bryant; grandson, Kevin Bryant; sister, Martha Hayes; 3 nephews, Willie "Tommy" Roberson, Mitchell Eberwein, and Barry Dobbs; and niece, Tammy Johnson.
Services will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. James "Arch" Archambeault officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers wil be Gary Dobbs, Ethan Dobbs, Brody Ferguson, Hank Alexander, Scott Roberson, and David Westmoreland. Honorary Pallbearer will be David Ford.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 2nd 5-8PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home and Wednesday, November 3rd, 1PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
William Wommack
TIPPAH COUNTY - William Wommack, 64, passed away on October 29, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
