TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Coach Jerry Greene, Mantee
Verner Williams Hadley, Tupelo
Henry Lee Hill, Oxford
Doris Swords Huey, Ecru
Lawrence Irons, Corinth
Afton Jones, Amory
Carolyn Sue Keenum, Booneville
Bob Leach, Birmingham Ridge
Mr. Eunice Smith Jr, Byhalia
Marilyn Tutor, Pontotoc
Richard "Rick" Donald Well, Tippah/Union
Lonnie Young, Oxford
Henry Lee Hill
OXFORD - Henry Lee Hill, 70, passed away on November 19, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Barney Funeral Home of Oxford.
Lonnie Young
OXFORD - Lonnie Young, 78, passed away on November 20, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Lawrence Irons
CORINTH - Lawrence Irons, 63, passed away on November 19, 2021, at his residence in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Eunice Smith Jr
BYHALIA - Mr. Eunice Smith Jr, 83, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his home in Byhalia. No Viewing Graveside. Services will be on Wednesday November 24, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Cotttrell Cemetery .Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Coach Jerry Greene
MANTEE - Coach Jerry Greene, 80, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at his home. He was born December 12, 1940 in Bay Springs in Jasper County to the late John Thomas "JT" Greene and Frances Evelyn Smith Greene. He was a retired high school Coach and educator. He was a member of Mantee Baptist Church and a member of the the MHSAA.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Mantee Baptist Church with Bro. Zach Samford officiating. Visitation will start at 12 noon until service time Tuesday. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife Betty Henderson Greene of Mantee; a son, Michael Greene of Starkville; a sister, Peggy Smith and husband Therrell of Noxapater; five sister in laws, Charlotte Ray, Barbara Harden and husband Glenn, Lou Harrington and husband Scott all of Mantee, Kathryn Henderson of Etta and Lynette Greene of Glenville, GA; a brother in law, Sammy Henderson and wife JoAnn of Tupelo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Greene; a sister in law, Gina Henderson; two brother in laws, Jerome Ray and Danny Henderson.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Ray, Jay Ray, Jim Ray, Jeff Harden, Shane Harrington, Todd Harrington, Brad Henderson, Tim Henderson, Ryan Parks, Steve Smith and Jim Greene.
Honorary pallbearers will be his former baseball players.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to East Webster High School Athletics, 195 Old Cumberland Rd, Maben, MS 39750 or Mantee Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 161, Mantee, MS 39751
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com
Marilyn Tutor
PONTOTOC - Lillie Marilyn Tutor, 81, passed away November 21, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. She was born in Thaxton, MS and graduated from Thaxton High School in 1958. She was married to Jerry Tutor on June 17, 1961 by her Dad, Brother Laymon Owens. They were married 60 years. She worked as a special education assistant for Pontotoc City Schools for many years. She also worked at Renasant Bank as a bank teller and Carnes Frames as a bookkeeper. She was a member of West Heights Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, VBS director, WMU director, and worked in the kitchen on Wednesday nights. She and her husband also served as foster parents,. She enjoyed camping, cooking, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was a faithful and dedicated wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by Jerry Tutor, David Tutor(Jennifer), Brock Tutor(Bailey) and Ella Rae Tutor, Bailey Tutor Fowlkes(Drew), Tabitha Quillian(Tracy), Courtney Quillian, Catherine and Finnley Quillian, Alana Busby(Will), and Lillie Ann Busby.
She was preceded in death by her Dad, Brother Laymon Owens; mother, Ima Douglas Owens; three brothers, Dolphis Owens, Jimmy Owens, and Sammy Owens; and two sisters, Jeanette Walls and Phyllis McMullin.
Services will be Tuesday November 23, 2021 at 2PM at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Brock Tutor, Drew Fowlkes, Joe Long, Tim Quarles, Hunter Fooshee, and Will Busby.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23rd 12PM until service time at West Heights Baptist Church.
Doris Swords Huey
ECRU - Doris Dean Swords Huey, 88, passed away November 20, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was retired from Deville Furniture and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Doris was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Doris is survived by her children, Pat Russell(Bilbo), Brenda Boyd(Anthony), Teri Windham(John), Tracy Huey(Melissa), four brothers, D.L. Swords, Charles Swords, Harry Swords, and Danny Swords; three sisters, Mary McCullough, Rosie Bramlitt, and Sherry Snider; seven grandchildren, Shelly Rogers(Eddie), Ashley Sappington(Christopher), Jennifer Morgan(Byron), Kristi Brewer(Justin), Kerrie Lyles, Jeremy Huey(Amber) and Nathan Huey(Molly); four great grandchildren, Cayson Capwell, Bo Sappington, Ainsley Huey, Emily Huey, and Jamie Huey; and special friend, Bobby Pankey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Huey; parents, Clifford and Annie Swords; two sisters, Wilma Robbins and Sue McLaughlin; and five brothers, Larry, Glen, Herbert, James, and Quintin Swords.
Services will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Huey and Bro. Jermiah McMillen officiating. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Eddie Rogers, Christopher Sappington, Nathan Huey, Byron Morgan, Justin Brewer, and Cayson Capwell. Honorary Pallbearers: Bilbo Russell and John Windham.
Visitation will be Monday, November 22nd 5-8PM at the funeral home and Tuesday, November 23rd 10AM until service time at the funeral home.
Richard "Rick" Donald Well
TIPPAH/UNION - Richard "Rick" Donald Well, 73, resident of Ashland passed away peacefully Tuesday November 16, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
A private service honoring the life of Mr. Well will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements will be provided by the New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Well was born July 7, 1948 in Fargo, North Dakota to the late Donald and Pearl Hartje Well. He received his education from Bakersfield California High School were he was a star baseball player and still holds the record for his famous fastball. After being drafted as a pitcher for the California Angles and Los Angeles Dodgers, Mr. Well served as a bartender for 40 years with Jeannie's Westfair Bar in Bakersfield, CA.
Sports, weekly night episodes of Wheel of Fortune, and the Sopranos were favorite passtimes. A people person, Mr. Well will be remembered by those whose lives he touched most.
Memories will be shared by two sons, Garrett Well(Michelle) and Brett Well both of Bakersfield, CA, four daughters, Erica Well of Ashland, Lisa Halloway, Kristin Brittle(Jimmy), and Haley Pitkanen(Dustin) all of Bakersfield, CA, two sisters, Kathy Stamp(Don) of Bakersfield, CA, and Linda Argo of Placerville, CA, the mothers of his children, Cherie Hooker of Ashland and Eilren Munoz of Bakersfield, CA, and twelve grandchildren.
The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Well family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Carolyn Sue Keenum
BOONEVILLE - Carolyn "Sue" Keenum, 75, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at her home in Booneville, MS. She was born on February 24, 1946, to William E. Eaton and Doris Nell Carter. Carolyn enjoyed making clothers for premature babies and needy children. She loved gardening, baking (especially for her family), needle arts, working puzzles and watching sports.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Mrs. Keenum will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Bro. Ward Hogland will be officiating. Burial will be in the Jumpertown Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Conley Howard Keenum; son, Paul Keenum (Anderson) of Miami, FL; daughters, Connie Taylor of Marietta, GA; and Felicia May (Johnny) of Carrollton, TX; brother, David Holder of Booneville, MS; sisters, Louise Pruitt of Fulton, MS; Janet Boren (Ronnie) of Iuka, MS; and Lisa Brazenas (Jeff) of Acworth, GA; and grandson, Samuel Taylor of Marietta, GA.
She is preceded in death by her mother; step-father, Bud Holder; grandmother, Ruth Brooks; and sister, Diane Maine.
Afton Jones
AMORY - Afton Nell Kendrick Jones, 89, was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Friday, November 19, 2021. Born on February 18, 1932, in Monroe County, MS, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Cora Posey Kendrick.
Afton grew up in Monroe County in a large family with a total of ten siblings. She graduated from Becker High School. She married the love of her life, Lendon Jones, on April 11, 1953. Together they were blessed with three sons and three grandchildren. She worked as the head cook at True Temper Sports and retired after many years of service. A woman with a friendly smile and great servant heart, Afton was always helping others.
She loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory for over 50 years. She was the Director and a Teacher in the Nursery Department at First Baptist for many years. Afton enjoyed teaching the ladies Adult Sunday School Class as well as being active in the WMU. She was a longtime member and former President of The Century Club in Monroe County.
Afton loved to travel, read, cook and be with her children and grandchildren. Afton will be missed dearly by her family and they will always treasure all the great memories made through the years.
Afton is survived by her three sons, Ken Jones (Janet) of Talking Rock, GA, Greg Jones of Pickensville, AL, and Dr. Phil Jones, Tupelo; grandchildren, Elijah Braden Jones, Benjamin Michael Jones, and Alexander S. Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lendon Jones; daughter-in-law, Denise Willis Jones; sisters, Janet Alward, Lois Williams, Tema Hood, and Sue Cowan; brothers, Thurston, Layman, Rubel, Ruben, Louis, and Frank Kendrick.
A Celebration of Life Service was held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Burial was in Masonic Cemetery, Amory, MS with Pallbearers being Benjamin Jones, Josh Randle, Jamie Randle, Danny Sullivan, Gus Jones, and Jimmy Hood. Honorary pallbearers were Eli Jones, Steve Randle, and Ronnie Boozer. Visitation for family and friends was held on Monday afternoon from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory, MS.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 540, Amory, MS 38821. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
Bob Leach
BIRMINGHAM RIDGE - Robert Lawrence "Bob" Leach, 61, died Friday, November 19, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center after a 39 day battle with Covid accompanied by complications from pneumonia. Bob was born March 25, 1960, the son of the late Troy Elbert Leach and Virginia Darlene Leach. Bob graduated from East Union High School in 1978 and furthered his education at Northeast Miss. Community College. Bob had spent the last few years employed at Cockrell Banana, where he was a warehouse foreman at the time of his death. He was a faithful and devoted member of the Connect Church on Veteran's Boulevard. He enjoyed writing poetry for his wife, Cindy, riding his bike, playing his guitar and singing, building things, cooking and writing. His greatest joy was found in Jesus, whom he testified of and served faithfully. He loved out loud, up close and personal, giving freely, serving wholeheartedly, and encouraging this fellow man. A practical jokester and prankster, Bob was truly a "one of a kind" man.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Terry Pierce and Bro. Gary Robison officiating. Pam Robison will read the obituary. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery near Blue Springs. Visitation will be from 11 AM service Tuesday only, all at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 1 PM Tuesday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy Kay McVay Leach, to whom he married June 17, l983; a daughter, Wendy Renae Patterson (John Michael), a granddaughter, Anna Marie Patterson and a grandson, John Landon Patterson; his mother in law, Louise White; three Aunts, and numerous cousins. Pallbearers will be work associates from Cockrell and members of Security Team from Connect Church.
The family suggests that memorials be made to Connect Church, 1650 N. Veterans Blvd, Tupelo, MS. 38804. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Verner Williams Hadley
TUPELO - Verner Williams Hadley, 91, passed away on November 19, 2021. Verner Williams Hadley was born to Victor Porter and Jessie Dabbs Edwards on November 2, 1930, in Pontotoc County, MS. She was a member of Palmetto CME Church, Palmetto, MS. Verner graduated from Pontotoc County Schools. She later moved to Detroit, MI, where she worked as a nurse's aide and retired from Henry Ford Hospital. She also retired from Tupelo Public School system where she worked as a cook at Green Street Elementary School. Verner enjoyed spending time with her loving husband, Rev. George Hadley, as they travelled together around to church events and enjoyed dining at restaurants around North MS. She was well known for her famous pound cakes. She also loved NBA basketball, especially the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. Verner was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Rev. George Hadley; mother, Jessie Edwards; father, Victor Porter; grandparents John and Arvern Porter, and Quilla Dabbs; her first husband Bill Williams and nephew Michael Partlow.
She is survived by her son, John Hooper; her brother, Willie (Christine) Partlow, Tupelo, MS; three nieces, Regina P. Ducksworth, Clinton, MS, Verner P. (Fred) Wilson, Huntsville, AL, Olivia Rose Garner, Detroit, MI; nephew Henry (Mary) Clifton, Tupelo, MS; special cousin, Marsha Williams, Tupelo, MS; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She is also survived by her bonus children: Willie (Carla) Hadley, Pastor Delorise (James) Parks, Pastor Connie (Toby) Coker, Vincent (Wanda) Hadley, and Arelesia (Wayne) Gray, all of Tupelo, MS.
Online Condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com.
