Mark Johnson
BELDEN – Mark David Johnson, 60, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he was born June 21, 1960 to Fletcher Gilbert and Jo Ann Hawkes Johnson. Earlier in life, he worked as a manufacturer’s representative and partner with Johnson Sales Company for many years. Mark enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved music and was an avid guitar and piano player. He was a faithful follower of Christ and was raised in the Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his sister, Katie Wilson and her husband, Jay of Huntsville, Alabama; two brothers, Steve Johnson and his wife, Kim and Eric Johnson and his wife, Lynne all of Belden; and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
H.M. Stewart
TIPPAH COUNTY – H.M. Stewart, 77, resident of Ripley and former resident of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness. A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Stewart was born September 8, 1943 in Oneida, Kentucky, the son of the late Boss and Lizan Davidson Stewart. A Christian, he will be remembered as an avid knife collector. He will be missed as a beloved brother, father, grandfather and friend. Survivors include his children, Edna Jean Gross and Joe Hamilton, both of Kentucky, two sisters, Nadya Davidson (Forster) of Ashland and Lily McAdams of Brookville, IN, two brothers, Ralph Stewart of Radcliff, Ky and Fred Stewart of Texas and three grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Stewart family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Meeks
AMORY – Barbara Ruth Howell Richardson Meeks was born in Marion County, AL in August 20, 1940, to John Henry and Mintie Hughes Howell. After the passing of her mother in 1949, Barbara’s family moved to Amory, MS, her father then took a job at Spain funeral Home, which moved them again to Tupelo, MS. In 1954, Barbara returned to Amory to marry the first love of her life, Ernest Richardson. Barbara was 13 years old when she became a wife. When asked about marrying so young, she said, “I wouldn’t have changed it for nothing!” Barbara and Earnest shared 31 years together before the Lord called him home in January 1985. Together they shared three children whom they loved immensely. Barbara was a hard worker and a devoted mother. She began working at Amory Garment plant in 1966, after being a stay at home mom. She continued working for 6 years after Earnest passed away. Barbara then met and married the second love of her life, Charles Meeks in December 1991. Barbara gained three additional daughters and one granddaughter. She loved “the girls” dearly and was so thankful for them in her life. In 1995, Charles finally convinced her to retire. Together they began to enjoy life and the beauty of the world by traveling and camping. Charles and Barbara shared 25 years together before he also went home to his Lord. Barbara was a member of Becker Baptist church and thought very highly of Bro. Jason and Mrs. Megan. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed gardening, mowing, weed eating, playing Mexican dominos, and especially talking on the phone. Above anything else, spending time with her family was what she enjoyed the most. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Jason Green and her grandson Bryan Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hatley Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Dianne Dulaney (Barry Williams), Michael Richardson (Cindy), Allen Richardson (Charlette); her daughters by love, Linda Robinson (Fred), Brenda Meeks and Kay Meeks, grandchildren, Joseph Richardson (Twillia), Bryan Richardson, Justin Richardson (Lela) , Brandi and Bradley Richardson and Meranda Robinson; her great-grandchildren, Brianna, Brandon, Dawson, Alaina and Sophia Richardson; her brother, Jack Howell (Nancy), brother in law, Arnold Richardson, sister in law, Charlene Bishop, special friends, Flora Hathcote, Mary Helen Ashcraft, Kari, Whit and Cameron Taylor, Joe and Amy Stanford, and the many members of Becker Baptist church and last of all, an extra special grand dog -Bo. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ernest Richardson and Charles Meeks; her siblings, Elenor Mays, Henry Junior Howell, Bryce Howell, Orville Gene Howell, and Sue Terrell. Pallbearers will be Joseph Richardson, Justin Richardson, Bryan Richardson, Bradley Richardson, Dawson Richardson, and Braden Richardson. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
James Willie Meeks
CHARLESTON – James Willie Meeks, 64, passed away on October 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
QC Mays
PONTOTOC – QC Mays, 65, passed away on October 31, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
David Rowan
NEW ALBANY – David Joe Rowan passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends on October 31, 2020. He was born November 22, 1946 to the late Eugene Rowan and Josephine Garrett Rowan. He attended Center School and graduated from East Union High School. He was drafted into the Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam Conflict. After service he attended Mississippi State University where he graduated in Agriculture Education. Later, he owned and operated Discount Furniture and also was co-owner of G & R Sales, where he delivered furniture to several states. After many years of travel, he became manager of Cotton Plant Gin and Grain Elevator and later became co-owner. But what he found the most joy and satisfaction in was his times he spent at auctions, estate sales and his store, “Trio Sales.” He affectionately named his store “Trio Sales” after his three grandchildren, who were the joy of his life. He and his wife, Becky Taylor, married while he was in service. He has two children whom he dearly loved, Dr. Kevin Rowan (Allison) and Tammy McDonald (Michael); five grandchildren, Zachary McDonald, Caleb McDonald, Charlsey Rowan, Rhett Stegall and McKinley Stegall. He is also survived by brothers, Benny Rowan (Patsy), Billy Rowan and Jackie Rowan (Linda); sisters, Margaret Pannell, Nancy Tompkins (Cecil) and Shelia Barton. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, W.C. Rowan; a sister, Cupel Rowan Andrews; and a brother-in-law, Roy Pannell. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church of New Albany with Bro. Andrew Chesteen and Bro. Harvey Sewell officiating. Burial will be a New Harmony Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Visitation will be on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at First Baptist Church of New Albany. Pallbearers will be Clark Rowan, Jack Rowan, Jr., Michael Rowan, Marty Rowan, Tim Rowan, and Gene Pannell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lamar Garrett and Rick Triplett. The family request that memorials be made to the Acts 1:8 Mission Fund, First Baptist Church of New Albany. In honor of Mr. Rowan’s service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
William “Billy” Moore
TUPELO – William “Billy” Moore, 91, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 AM at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 AM – service time at the church. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. A full obituary will follow.
James Voss
SALTILLO – James Voss, 70, passed away on November 1, 2020 at Diversicare in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
June Camp Palmer
AMORY – June Camp Palmer, 86, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her residence in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Billy Whitlock
OKOLONA – Willie O’Neal “Billy” Whitlock, 90, departed this life for his heavenly home from his daughter’s home in Charleston, MS. Billy was born in Chickasaw County on October 23, 1930, one of 8 siblings born to the late Tom Whitlock and Jewell Allen Whitlock. He grew up in the Brown Bottom area of Chickasaw County. Billy married Nelda Jean Oliver on Dec. 16, 1950, a marriage of 67 years until her death on June 1, 2018. A patriotic American, he served his country in the U. S. Army in post-World War II. Billy spent much of his working life in the furniture industry. He retired as plant manager for Fortune Furniture Manufactory of Okolona, owned by his brother, Sid. Billy was a longtime member of Faith Outreach Church and a former Mayor of the City of Okolona. During his tenure, Okolona grew economically with the recruitment of multiple furniture plants. He was close to Morris Futorian, the modern father of the furniture industry in Mississippi and, from the Futorian Company, secured large amounts of grant money for the City’s growth and development. A likeable man who was a major storyteller, Billy spent his early life as a trader, especially in watches. He and Jean loved to travel and eat out as often as possible. A graveside service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy with his brother-in-law, Bro. Jimmy Bryant, and Bro. Phillip Pharr officiating. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Billy is survived by his only daughter, Teresa Whitlock Adams and her husband, Danny of Charleston, MS; 3 grandchildren, Maria Adams Melton (Josh) Chris Adams (Megan) and Scott Adams(Bethany). 7 great grandchildren; 4 sisters, Linda Sue Senter (Farrell) of Fulton, Frances W. Russell (Floyce, deceased), Ann W. Bryant (Jimmy), and Carolyn Pigg (Harland) all of Okolona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Jewell Whitlock; and 3 siblings, Tommie Nell Free, Sidney Hugh Whitlock, and Bobby Whitlock; and a great-grandson, Jayden Adams. Memorial may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
Denny “Wilkie” Pugh, Sr.
TUPELO – Denny “Wilkie” Pugh, Sr., 80, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. He was born October 12, 1940, in Backus Mountain, West Virginia to Sam and Ella Pugh. He was a machinist at S and C Electrical in Chicago, IL for over 34 years. An avid outdoorsman, he loved nature and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching westerns on tv. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Services are private to the family. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his two children, Tammy Cameron (Jack) and Denny Pugh, Jr.; his grandchildren, Cara Macareno (Jorge), Jesse Pugh, Stephanie Pugh, Graham Cameron (Andrea), Blayze Cameron, Melinda Knutson (Rodney), Jason Moreland, Monique Gibbons (BJ), Sarah Taylor and Richard Taylor; his great-grandchildren, Alex Macareno, Tyler Macareno, Lily Pugh, Avery Cameron, Grayson Cameron, Tyler Knutson and Emily Knutson; his siblings, Verna Asbury (Erwin) and Harmon Pugh; his mother-in-law, Beatrice Matthews; his sister-in-law, Sherry Wilson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 12 siblings; his wife, Betty Jolene Pugh; a granddaughter, Crystal Pugh and a great-granddaughter, Natalie Aguilar. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Edith Griffin Reese
SELMER, TENNESSEE – Edith Griffin Reese, age 89, departed this life on October 31, 2020. Formerly from Middleton, TN. Edith was a resident of AHC McNairy Care Facility in Selmer, TN. She was one of fourteen children born April 10, 1931, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Dorthy and Chester Colwell. She was a homemaker and a faithful Christian, devout Baptist, and loved attending church. She always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eyes. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland with Bro. Patrick Collins officiating. Burial to follow. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one brother, Bobby (Vickie) Colwell of Fairfield, Ohio; two sisters, Mary (Damon) Berkley of Kendallville, Ind. and Sally (Dale) Langdon of Krypton, KY; three children, Larry (Mary) Griffin of Busy, KY, Carol (Rick) Micik of Sherwood, Ark, and Vickie (Tom) Penna of Middleton, TN; five grandchildren, Chad (Melissa) Griffin of Whick, KY, Christy Wheeler of Austin, Ark, Lisa Micik, and Richard Micik of Sherwood, Ark; six great-grandchildren, Landon, Alexys, Makayla, Connor, Case, and Caleb. She also leaves a host of other relatives and friends. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles Griffin, in 1990. After Rev. Griffin’s death, Edith married Mr. Willie G. Reese. He also departed life in 2003, leaving Edith a widow until her final day. She was also preceded in death by her mother and father, four brothers (Gerald, Roy, Ray, and Virgil), and six sisters (Dicie, Lizzie, Bell, Margaret, Rebecca, and Nancy). For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
James Lee Turner
KOSSUTH – James Lee Turner, 64, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at home in Kossuth. Services will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.
Jean Hardin
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Jean Hardin, 86, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, November 3, 2 p.m. at Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL. Burial will follow at Burnout Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Don Coker
TUPELO – Donald (Don) Coker, age 80, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Don was born on July 21, 1940, to the late Homer and Luna Castleberry Coker of the Ryan’s Well Community. He attended school in Itawamba County and graduated from Sherman High School in 1959. Don attended Itawamba Community College and Florence State University in Florence, Alabama, where he received his Bachelor of science and Master’s degree. He began his career in education in Lexington, Alabama, where he taught science, history and physical education. Don coached basketball and his Golden Bears made it to the state playoffs in 1967 where they finished third in the state. There he formed lasting friendships with his players which existed until his death. Don loved hosting reunions with his players where hours were spent telling tales from years ago. A fantastic and believable storyteller, Don took great liberty in sharing his own embellished version of the “facts” as he remembered them- facts far different from what his players could ever recall. He moved to Sulligent, Alabama serving as high school principal and Superintendent of Education of Lamar County, Alabama. Don then held various administrative positions in St. Clair County and Calhoun County, Alabama. After his retirement in Alabama, Don worked in Georgia before returning home to Mississippi where he served as principal of Dorsey School and headmaster at Tunica Academy. After forty-four years of a gifted education career, he retired in 2010. Don was a Baptist, Mason and Shriner and also served as a member of several educational organizations. He helped many students obtain scholarships and loans in order for them to attend college. Don was an encourager who never gave up on his students which is evidenced today by the numerous contributions they are making to society. Don is survived by his wife, Arweeda Brown Coker, of fifty-four years; his daughter, Lori Coker Wallace and children Maggie and Reed of Bonaire, Georgia; and son, Chad D. Coker, and his daughter Camille of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; his sisters, Billie Kaye, of Tishomingo, MS, Rubene Spencer, of Ringgold, GA, and Clara Brown, of Fulton; his brother, Hubert Coker (Carol) of Fulton; sisters-in-law, Virginia Coker of Belmont, MS, Nellie Coker of Fulton and Nita Brown of Blue Springs, MS; and brother-in-law, Harry Brown (Ann) of Blue Springs, MS. The ninth of ten children, Don is survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by four brothers: L.C. (Julia), Charlie, Wayne and Dwayne; one sister, Betty Thornton (Vade); and brother-in-laws Perry Kaye, Roy Strickland, Ellis Spencer and Owen Brown. Due to the Covid pandemic, a private, family service will be held November 4, 2020 to protect the health and safety of all those for who he loved and cared, including his community of friends and former students. Bro. Todd Bowman of Macedonia Baptist Church will officiate. Memorials in Don’s honor may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org, the Shriner’s Hospital, www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org or the charity of your choice.
Angela Denise Copeland Woods
TUPELO – Angela Denise Copeland Woods, 59, passed away on November 1, 2020 at her mother’s home surrounded by the love of family and friends in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Mary Darracott
VINA, ALABAMA – Mary Nell Darracott, 63, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home in Vina. She was born December 13, 1956 to the late Orville Spencer and the late Nellie Trentham Barrett. She loved being around her family and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing. Services will be 11:00 am on Thursday November 5, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Parker officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am Thursday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters: Christi Pearce of New Albany, Roseanna Wright of Fulton, Amy Wright of Fulton; son, Michael (Amber) Pearce of Iuka; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters: Angie Evans and Anna Marie Lockett both of Vina, AL; brother, Robert “Bob” Covington of MO. Preceded in death by her parents, sister, Nellojean Plunkett; brothers: Johnny O’Neal Spencer and Jimmy Dale Spencer; grandson, Benjamin Hewitt; husband, Richard Wright Pallbearers will be Jonah Greathouse, Joshua Greathouse, Bobby Ashley, Tony Guntharp, Danny McCullars, Terry Fowler Honorary Pallbearers are Michael Pearce, Dailen Pearce, Brandon Pearce, Hunter Williams, Matthew Van Dyke, Jonathon Van Dyke Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Johnny “JC” Hubbard
PONTOTOC – Johnny “JC” Hubbard, 68, passed away on November 2, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Dorothy Louise Bogan
SHANNON – Dorothy Louise Bogan, 70, passed away on October 30, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Jeffrey Scott McGaha
TUPELO – Jeffrey Scott McGaha, 52, passed away on October 31, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
James Henry Beard
BYHALIA – James Henry Beard, 91, passed away on October 30, 2020 at his home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Joann Nix
PONTOTOC – Joann Nix, 84, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona, MS. She was born December 20, 1935 to William Claude Nix and Zola Nix of Pontotoc County. She loved seeing and collecting classic and unique cars and also enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her nieces, Betty Webb of Senatobia, MS and Lisa Durham of Springville, AL; and several great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Zola Nix; her father, William Claude Nix; and her brother, Morris Gale Nix; and her niece Sherry Hunter. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4th at 10 am at Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
