TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Pamala Credille, Corinth
Stoney Dale Gross, Tippah/Benton Counties
Jerry Johnson, Ratliff
Jimmie Ray Johnson, Rienzi
Terri Johnston, Tupelo
Standley McKinney, Sr., Forest Park, Georgia
Joyce Perkins, New Albany
Charlotte Ann Sartin, Pontotoc
Jerry Scruggs, Saltillo
Lavonia Wesson, Mantachie
--------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
November 30, 2021
MRS. MARY “LOUISE”
PLUNKETT-KISOR
Tupelo
10 a.m. Tuesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Priceville Cemetery
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m.
Monday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. JAMES “BURNEY” JR.
Pontotoc
Graveside Services
11 a.m. Wednesday
Fellowship Cemetery
MR. JERRY SCRUGGS
Saltillo
1 p.m. Wednesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Wednesday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
--------------------------------------
MEMO
Pamala Credille
CORINTH - Pamala Credille, 72, passed away on November 28, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ludlam Funeral Home.
MEMO
Joyce Perkins
NEW ALBANY - Joyce Perkins, 50, passed away on November 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Bailey Funeral Home.
MEMO
Terri Johnston
TUPELO - Terri Johnston, 60, passed away on November 27, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
MEMO
Charlotte Ann Sartin
PONTOTOC - Charlotte Ann Sartin, 74, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday, November 29th 6-8PM and Tuesday, November 30th 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.
MEMO
Standley McKinney, Sr.
FOREST PARK, GEORGIA - Standley McKinney, Sr., 63, passed away on November 28, 2021, at his residence in Forest Park, GA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Stoney Dale Gross
TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTIES - Stoney Dale Gross, 58, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be 11 am, Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9 am until 11 am, Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery.
MEMO, FLAG, WATERS LOGO
Jerry Johnson
RATLIFF COMMUNITY - Jerry Johnson passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at his home. He enjoyed fishing, farming with Rusty, growing watermelons and was a car mechanic for several dealerships of the auto industry.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, November 29, 2021 at 3:30 p. m. with Bro. Roger Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Jason Johnson (April), two grandchildren Mason and Chandler, brothers Larry Johnson (Betty), Ken Johnson (Kathy), sister Patsy Christian, brother-n-law Carrolton Graham (Barbra)
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinnon and Helen Johnson; brother Danny Johnson (Janice), brother-n-law Andy Christian.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Whitaker, Dustin Whitaker, John Whitaker, Chris Johnson, Eli Johnson, Chris Curley. Honorary Pallbearers are Mason Chandler and Michael Johnson.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Sunday 12:00 p. m. until service time at 3:30 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Lavonia Wesson
MANTACHIE - Lavonia Francis Wesson, 95, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. She was born May 11, 1926, in Itawamba County, to John D. "Bill" and Vera Ada McMillen Francis. She worked at Itawamba Manufacturing and Mantachie Manufacturing. She married Walter Hoy Wesson on December 9, 1943. She was a member of the Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Sher enjoyed gardening and being around her family and friends.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Jan Wesson (Janet) of Mantachie; two daughters, Frances Underwood of Holly Springs, and Kathy Lollar (John) of Mantachie; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Hoy Wesson; one brother, James "Bully" Francis; and infant son; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Underwood, Anthony Franks, Chris Ramey, Ronald Wesson, and Ralph Marlin.
The family sends a special thanks to Cay Lollar, Dorothy Kerzel, the staff at Countrywood Manor, and Encompass Health for their thoughtfulness and kindness.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Jerry Scruggs
SALTILLO - Jerry Thomas Scruggs at the age of 75 went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Jerry was born in Tupelo to Virgil Scruggs and Avo Beatrice Brown Scruggs. Due to his parents' untimely deaths, he was raised from a young age by his maternal grandparents, Henry Green and Willie James Brown. Jerry married Judy Ann Scruggs and they were married for 30 years before her death. On May 3, 1996, Jerry married Sandra Scruggs.
Jerry had an impeccable work ethic and it showed throughout his 35-year career as a tile and flooring expert at Scruggs Tile. His talents were showcased in the National Home and Garden Magazine. In 2003 he was forced to retire due to his failing health. Jerry enjoyed fishing, vegetable gardening, listening to rock and roll music, and was an avid Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints fan. Jerry was known for being kind, sincere, and clever. His quick wit and sense of humor were unmatched. He had a perpetual smile and will be missed by his family and friends.
He leaves behind his beloved family to cherish his memory including his wife of 25 years, Sandra Scruggs; children, Debra Scruggs Franks and her husband, Andy Hodges, of Saltillo, Tommy Scruggs of Tupelo, and Shane Scruggs of Tupelo; three step-children, Nicki Herrington and her husband, Garrett, of Hazel Hurst, Gena Dill and her husband, Terry, of Hamilton, and Ryan Carpenter and his wife, Marlee, of Oxford; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one granddaughter due in February; one sister, Dorothy Chunn of Saltillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Ann Scruggs; parents, Virgil Scruggs and Avo Beatrice Brown Scruggs; grandparents, Henry Green and Willie Mae Brown; brother, Billy Wayne Scruggs and his wife, Scarlett; sister, Willie Mae King; and his adored fur babies, Rebel, and Kadie.
Memorial service honoring Jerry's life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with grandson, Rev. Jacob Dickerson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Memorials may be made to the America Cancer Society, 1800 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, KESLER LOGO
Jimmie Ray Johnson
RIENZI - Jimmie Ray Johnson (82) passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, sports with his family and his miniature horses. He was a member of Little Brown Baptist Church.
Services are 2 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Brandon Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be 11-2 Tuesday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home.
Jimmie is survived by his son, John Meinardi (Jan) of Corinth; his daughter, Cheryl Shannon (Michael) of Virginia; his sisters, Frances Brasfield-Tigrett of Pisgah and Lethal Dotson of Oklahoma; his granddaughters, Jessica Garland (Darren) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Kelsey Meinardi of Corinth; his grandson, Aaron Meinardi of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; his great-grandsons, Airmen 1st Class, Logan Garland of Langley, VA and Landen Garland of Stuart, FL and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Horne Meinardi Johnson; his parents, MC and Vera Murphy Johnson and his brothers, Quitman and Rodger D. Johnson.
Pallbearers are; Timmy Knight, Scotty Knight, Aaron Meinardi, Rodney Palmer, Jimmy Humpal and Joe Palmer.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.