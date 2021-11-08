TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Mary Burkett, Eastview, Tennessee
John Daniel Murphree, Union County
Lynda Doris Russell, Hurricane
Carey Tackett, Coffeeville
Ravious Thomas, Fulton
-------------------------------------------
MEMO
Mary Burkett
EASTVIEW, TENNESSEE - Mary Burkett, 84, passed away on November 7, 2021, at her home in Eastview. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO, MASONS ICON, SENTER LOGO
Ravious Thomas
FULTON - Ravious Thomas, 87, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at his home. He was born September 4, 1934 to the late Vonnie Thomas and the late Belvie Thornton Thomas. He was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and song leader and custodian. He was a Master Mason and a member of Fairview Lodge. He was a retired tool and die machinest. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandkids.
Services will be 11:00 am on Tuesday November 9, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. James Segars and Bro. Jeff Moses officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday November 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Johnson; son, Terry (Kimberly) Thomas; grandchildren: Bret Johnson, Rich (Tori) Johnson, James (Megan) Thomas, Mackenzie Thomas; great-grandchildren: Austin Johnson, Harleigh Johnson, Kylee Johnson, Spencer Johnson, Liam Johnson, Jude Johnson; sister, Jeanette (James) Hood; brother, Alvie (Faye) Thomas.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Sue Thomas; grandson, Michael Thomas; brothers: Jodie Thomas, Dowdy Thomas, J.B. Thomas, Trenton Thomas; sisters: Beatrice Little, Geneva Little.
Pallbearers are Ricky Thomas, Brad Thomas, Mark Little, Randy Little, Kenny Coker, John Moses
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
MEMO, PHOTO
Lynda Doris Russell
HURRICANE - Lynda Doris Russell passed away on November 7, 2021. She and her husband Bobby Clay Russell of the Hurricane Community were married 63 years. Lynda was a homemaker and loved her family, gardening and sewing. She showed her love by sending dishes of food, desserts or homemade candy to friends. They have two children Randell Russell and Nevedia Russell Hollingsworth and son in law Bill Hollingsworth.
They have 3 grandkids Charissa Pardee, grandson in law James Pardee; Rodney Carpenter, wife Katie Carpenter; and Tasha Russell Turner, husband Shawn Turner.
They have 9 great kids Addison and Lillyan Pardee; Natalie, Mindy, Kevin, Oz Carpenter, Kara McCollough; and AJ and Jacie Best.
She is preceded in death by her parents Elwood and Gladys Stevens and Clay and Marie Russell.
Services will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11AM at Union Nazarene Church. Burial will follow in Union Nazarene Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 9, 5-8PM at the church and Wednesday, November 10th, 10AM until service time at the church.
MEMO, PHOTO, FISHING ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
John Daniel Murphree
UNION COUNTY - John Daniel Murphree, 58, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully Monday November 1, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday November 8, 2021 from 6 PM until 8 PM in the Memory Chapel of the New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Murphree was born January 31, 1963 in Aurora, IL to the late Augustus Wiley and Mary Grace Strawn Murphree. He received his education in the Aurora School District and was employed as a truck driver for 30 years with multiple companies throughout his career.
Known to his trucker friends as "Silver Tongue Devil", Mr. Murphree will be remembered for his love of fishing, drinking coffee at Huddle House, and driving a truck. A kind man with a wilful attitude and free spirit, he will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Memories will be shared by one sister, Sandra Tackett(Earl) of New Albany, one niece, Carolyn Fitzgerald of Satillo, two nephews, William Tackett(Belinda) of New Albany and James Lee Tackett(Lindsay) of Ingomar, two great nieces, Ariel and Jamie, two great nephews, Kyndell and Nate, and a special friend, Vivian Norton.
The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Murphree family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, MCKIBBEN AND GUIN LOGO
Carey Tackett
COFFEEVILLE - Mr. Carey Wade Tackett, 54, of Coffeeville, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 25, 1967 in Red Bay, AL to the late James Edwin Tackett and Susan Ann Lucas Mason. Carey had worked at Eljer Plumbing in Verona for a number of years and also as an installer for Dish Network. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved to hunt when in season.
Memorial service plans are private.
Survivors include three daughters, Brittany Fairhurst of Huntsville, AL, Karmen Tackett of Mantachie and Jessica Rogers of Dorsey; one son, Thomas Underwood(Amanda) of Mantachie; one sister, Angela Perry of Hattiesburg; three brothers, Keith Tackett(Darren Crow) of Saltillo, Tim Jones of Fulton and Brad Tackett(Rebecca) of Hattiesburg; five grandchildren, Madison Underwood, Colton Rogers, Camden Rogers, Pyper Tackett and Greyson Underwood; and his step-mother, Jackie Januls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dawn Tackett; son, Jeremy Tharpe; and grandparents, Carl Tackett, Louise Self, Alvie Lucas and Willard Lucas.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.