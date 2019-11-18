Mr. Odie “Bill” White
MONTPELIER – Mr. Odie “Bill” White, 98, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his home in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Palestine United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Palestine United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Daniel Hendon
TUPELO – Daniel Hendon, 42, passed away on November 16, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.
Jalen McCaskill
GRENADA – Jalen McCaskill, 19, passed away on November 14, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Arda Odessa Thompson
HOLLY SPRINGS – Arda Odessa Thompson, 88, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Reid’s Gift M.B. Church Potts Camp, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 5:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Reid’s Gift Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Alred
BELDEN – Mrs. Wilma Joyce Golding Alred, 85, died peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 while at West Point Community Living Center. She was born March 31, 1934 to Rupert C. Golding and Ollie J. Warren Golding. She was a graduate of Belden High School and lifetime member of Belden Baptist Church. She was the wife of Arvis George Alred who honorably served in the U.S. Navy, retiring after more than twenty years of service. She was a devoted military wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Joyce was an office worker retiring from Blue Bell Manufacturing and then Hancock Fabrics.
A graveside service celebrating her life and home-going will be at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Belden Cemetery with Bro. Jim Holcomb officiating. Visitation will be today (Tuesday) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Joyce is survived by three children; son, George Phillip Alred of Tupelo; two daughters, Debra Ellis of Houston, TX and Patricia Hardy of Pensacola, FL; two grandchildren, Steve Morehead and Michael Atkinson of Pensacola, FL; four great grandchildren, Christopher Morehead, Aaron Morehead, Cheyenne Atkinson, and Alexia Atkinson, all of Pensacola, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arvis George Alred who died September 12, 2015, and grandson, Erik Little who died in 2018.
I
saac John Price
GUNTOWN – Isaac John Price, 10 months, passed away on November 15, 2019, at home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Danny Gene Alcock
TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTY – Danny Gene Alcock, 68, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. A Service of Remembrance will be at a later date at Grace Bible Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Alcock family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Margaret Ann Mullins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Margaret Ann Mullins, 68, resident of Walnut, passed away on November 18, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Janet Lee Walls Thomas
UNION COUNTY – Janet Lee Walls Thomas, 58, passed away on November 17, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Allen Curtis Cockrell
ORANGE, TEXAS – Mr. Allen Curtis Cockrell, 70, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at The Hermitage Northern Virginia in Alexandria, Virginia. Services will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Cairo Cemetery.
Henry Wren
MANTACHIE – Henry M. Wren, Sr. 78, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born June 25, 1941 to the late T.E. (Uncle Tom) Wren and the late Katie Malone Wren. Henry married Carolyn Ritter on December 21, 1962 in Amory, MS. They were blessed with 2 sons, Malone and Scott. He lived in the Shiloh Community, near Mantachie for the past 33 years. Henry retired from Cooper Tire & Rubber Company after 25 years of service. He also served on election commission for 8 years in District 2 in Itawamba County. Henry enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, and visiting friends. He also enjoyed singing. He learned to sing at an early and led congregational singing for many years at church. He was a member of Bean’s Ferry Church of Christ.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Ministers Steve Shappley, and Kenneth Burleson officiating. Burial will b in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday November 23rd at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Henry is survive by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Wren, sons; Scott Wren and Malone “Tooth” Wren, Jr., both of Mantachie, grandchildren; Steven (Camille Farmer) Wren of Dothan, AL, Brittni (Chris) Holley of Booneville, great grandchildren; Hunter, Breonna, Taylor, Emma, Mason, Leighanna, and Cameron, sister in law; Edna Wren of Fulton, and several nieces and nephews. Henry was the last surviving member of the T.E. Wren family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
Memorials can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Ruby Smith
FULTON – Ruby L. Blaylock Smith, 83, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Dogwood Assisted Living in Fulton. She was born November 27, 1935 to the late Bob Blaylock and the late Ethel Bridges Blaylock. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in church, cooking, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Bro. Lloyd Minor, and Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home and will continue from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her sons; Barry (Pauline) Smith of Fulton, Mike (Connie) Smith of Tishomingo, daughter; Wanda (Bill) Luck of Fulton, grandchildren; Will Smith, Casey (Will) Malone, Maggie Smith, Michael Smith, Jessica (Donovan) Ziels, and Amy (Charles) Plymel, great grandchildren; Katelyn Ziels, Bentley Ziels, Ryley Plymel, Breelyn Plymel, Maci Plymel, and Rivers Plymel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Buddy” Smith, granddaughter; Misty Dunaway, brothers; Ellis Blaylock, John Blaylock, Delbert Blaylock, Robert Blaylock and a sister; Dorothy Stevens.
Pallbearers will be Will Smith, Michael Smith, Keith Blaylock, Donovan Ziels, Eddie Kilgore, Darrell Pitts.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Plymel, Terry Johnson, Stanley Hester, and Johnny Jarrell.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
