James T. Hallmark
SHANNON – James T. Hallmark, 84, passed away on November 11, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Christopher Hinds
GUNTOWN – Christopher Hinds, 47, passed away on November 11, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Charles Martin Braddock, Sr.
RIPLEY – Charles Martin Braddock, Sr., 81, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens Ripley, MS.
Jimmy Lee Lancaster
VAN VLEET – Jimmy Lee Lancaster, 85, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 22, 1933 to the late John Melton and Minnie Clyde Robinson Lancaster in Iuka. His family moved to Van Vleet when he was 3 years old. He attended schools at Van Vleet and Houston. He was a life long member at Van Vleet Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to garden and shared much with friends of the community. He loved his family.
Services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Van Vleet United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. DeWayne Warren and Rev. Margaret Browning officiating. The body will lie in state at the church from 12 noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Asbury Cemetery in Van Vleet. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ella Jennings Lancaster of Houston; three daughters, Linda (Bruce) Staggs, Sylvia (Randy) Pepper of Van Vleet, June (Ricky) Herndon of Shannon; six grandchildren, Tyler Staggs, Justin (Carley) Herndon, Andy (Laura) Pepper, Amber Pepper, Stephanie (Hunter) Gore and Marybeth (Ryan) Flippen; ten great grandchildren, Carrie, Molli, Walker, Kaylynn, Joe Harold, Liza, Shepard, Millie, Jeanie Elizabeth and Matthew; two sisters, Reba Conner of Van Vleet and Minnie Pearl Wiseman of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; John Melton Lancaster and Minnie Clyde Robinson Lancaster; two brothers, Harold Lancaster and Loyd Lancaster; four sisters, Clyde Lancaster, Flora Pierce, Hazel Sullivan and Mary Lois Wilson; his precious daughter, Rhonda Kay Lancaster who died May 14, 1999.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Staggs, Randy Pepper, Ricky Herndon, Tyler Staggs, Justin Herndon and Andy Pepper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Asbury Cemetery Care Fund, Post Office Box 106, Van Vleet, MS 38877.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Benny Park
PLANTERSVILLE – Benny Park, 70, died on November 10, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Ada Medcalf
VERONA – Once again in love and infinite wisdom, God sent His angels into our midst and reclaimed the gentle spirit of our beloved, Mrs. Ada Medcalf. She slipped quietly into a peaceful realm of eternal rest on Saturday morning, November 9, 2019 at 6:25 a.m. at Cedars (Greenhouse) in Tupelo, MS, at the age of 99. Mrs. Ada Medcalf was the oldest child of the late Joe and Mattie Brown.
She accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 10 and united with Blackland MB Church of Tupelo, MS. In 1951 she joined Mt. Zion MBC under the leadership of the late Rev. D.S. Rainey. She was a faithful member and served her church until her health failed in July of this year. Through the years, she served as the Beginners’ Sunday school teacher, on the Usher ministry, President of mission, treasurer of Pastor’s Aid and Chairperson of the kitchen committee. She was a member of Heroine of Jericho Court 123.
She leaves to cherish her memory, five (5) daughters, Inez Ambrose and Joan White, both of Verona, MS, Mary A. (Bobby) Terrell of Tupelo, MS, Syble (Elbert) Morris of Shannon, MS, Margaret (Earnest) Owens of Memphis, TN, and a son, Andrew Medcalf of Verona, MS; twenty six (26) grandchildren, seventy nine (79) great-grandchildren, twenty one (21) great, great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and several God’s children.
Mrs. Medcalf was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Medcalf, Jr.; parents, Joe and Mattie Brown; three (3) sisters, Mattie Brown, Linda Davis and Jeanette Bumphis; three (3) brothers, Joe Lee Brown, Marvin Brown, and J.W. Brown; one (1) son, Ballard G. Medcalf; two (2) grandchildren, one (1) great, great grandchild and sons-in-law, Rev. Larmia Ambrose and James White.
A celebration of her life and home-going will be at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mount Zion MB Church in Verona, MS, with Rev. Donnell Nichols officiating and Rev. Melvin Ambrose delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to service time at the church. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Pallbearers will be her great grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Jean French
AMORY – Jean French, 79, passed away on November 9, 2019, at her residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Mildred Barber
TUPELO – Ms. Mildred Barber, 80, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born June 18, 1939 in Belmont, MS, to Ben and Oniece Pounders Collier. She was a high school graduate and worked in management for All Star Cleaners. Mildred enjoyed working in her yard and growing flowers, baking, and most of all, fishing. She was an avid fan of the “Gone with the Wind” era.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Greg Collier officiating. Private burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery in Belmont, MS. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 PM to 7 PM and Thursday from 1 PM to service time.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Survivors include her son, Tony Barber of Iuka; two daughters, Pam Gipson of Tupelo and Donna Cooley (Jack) of Lexington, S.C.; five grandchildren, Hunter Armstrong, Sandahl Burleson, Sterling Gipson, Tara Stallings, and Amanda Hoffkins; seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Joe Collier and Art Collier, and sister, Dorothy Wright.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Armstrong, Victor Armstrong, Wilford Wright, Josh Wright, Daniel Burleson, and Chris Collier.
Edna Williams
JERICHO – Edna Williams, 98, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a retired school teacher and the oldest member of Jericho Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Jericho Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Marvin Robbins and Dr. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by (3) son, George David Williams (Betty) of Jericho, Melvin Clifton Williams (Mary) of New Albany and Joseph Conner Williams (Karla) of League City, TX; (18) grandchildren; (20) great-grandchildren; (5) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Williams; parents, Melvin and Jeannie Thomas Conner; daughter, Edna Karen Hamblin; grandchild, Kimberly Warthman; three great-grandsons.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Michael Caples
MADISON – Michael Caples of Madison, Mississippi, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, from complications of interstitial lung disease. He was 54.
Born on September 28, 1965, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, Michael attended Pontotoc High School and later graduated, cum laude, in chemical engineering from the University of Mississippi, in 1987. It was at Ole Miss that he met Sylvia Jarrett of Bruce, Mississippi, whom he would later marry and with whom he would spend the next 31 years. They have two daughters, Mary Chosen and Katie, both currently attending Ole Miss.
The early part of Michael’s career was spent working as a chemical engineer at Dupont in Augusta, Georgia and then at Newsprint South Inc., in Grenada, Mississippi. But it was six years after graduating with his engineering degree that Michael decided to go back to school to pursue a degree in law-and in 1994, received a juris doctorate from his beloved Ole Miss. Michael would spend the remainder of his career practicing in the area of environmental law-in both litigation and regulatory practices. His first job as a new lawyer would lead him to the law firm of Crosthwait, Terney and Noble in Jackson, Mississippi, where he forged the beginning of many enduring friendships.
Most recently, as a partner with Butler Snow in Jackson, Mississippi, Michael served on multiple boards including the Mississippi chapter of Solid Waste Management Association of North America and the Ole Miss School of Engineering. He received multiple distinctions including Best Lawyers in America/Government Relations Practice, and Chambers USA, America’s Leading Lawyers for Business/Environment (Mississippi), among others.
It was Michael’s varied interests that created such a colorful narrative. He was a die-hard Ole Miss Rebel, loved tailgating in the Grove, and held season tickets for multiple sports there. He was an avid golfer, and a seasoned global traveler. He and his wife, at one point, owned The Cavalier Shoppe in Flowood, Mississippi. But his true passion was for his girls-his daughters were the absolute center of his universe and, as they will tell you, he was the most perfect “girl dad” there was. Anything they loved, he loved.
Michael is survived by his wife, Sylvia Jarrett Caples and their daughters Mary Chosen and Katie; his parents Diann and Bobby Caples of Pontotoc, Mississippi; his sister Teresa Douglas (Don) of Oxford, Mississippi and their children Benjamin, Zac (Parker), and Jon Michael; his in-laws Janice and Rex Jarrett of Bruce, Mississippi; and his sister-in-law Rhonda Jarrett and her children Paul Brown (Cricket) and Janna Brown.
The Caples family are lifelong members of Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison, Mississippi, which is where Michael’s life will be celebrated with a visitation Tuesday, November 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the chapel. His funeral service will take place Wednesday at Broadmoor at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a brief visitation at 10:00 a.m. Michael will be interred at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
Mary Kathryn Sansing
HOULKA – Mary Kathryn Sansing, 79, passed away November 10, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Kathryn was born to Lillian Grace Denton Logan and Buren Thomas Logan on October 10, 1940. She was a registered nurse, working at Behavorial Health for 30 years, before retiring. She enjoyed watching football with her family and helping her late husband work his mules. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known for her outspoken opinions and wonderful advice. She touched the lives of so many people in her lifetime.
She is survived by her daughters, Debby Boies(Mike) of Baton Rouge, LA, and Patty Sansing of Houlka; two grandsons, Cliff Fikes(Kelly) of Kingwood, TX, and Mason Porter(Katie Watkins) of Bartlett, TN; one granddaughter, Sarah Wade(Mike) of Atlanta, GA; great grandsons, Cole and Cooper Fikes of Kingwood; great granddaughters, Kaitlyn Perez(Alex) and Camille Fikes of Kingwood, Lydia and Alina Wade of Atlanta, GA; one great great grandson, Joseph Rey Perez of Kingwood; brother, Johnny Logan(Carolyn) of Randolph; sister in law, Ginny Logan of Richmond, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews that all held a special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Sansing; her parents; sisters, Thomas Ann Easley and Patricia Craig; and a brother, James Buren Logan.
Services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2 PM at Gershom Baptist Church with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in Private Family Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Kyle Gillespie, Steve Porter, George Dallas, West Warren, Joey Crane, and Jason Schmidt.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 5-8 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Wednesday, November 13, 1 PM until service time at the church.
Jamie Watson
TUPELO – James Michael “Jamie” Watson, 32, passed away Sunday, November 10, surrounded by his family, at his home in Tupelo, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was a longtime employee of Cooper Tire. He enjoyed woodworking and cooking his favorite foods. Those who knew Jamie lost a shining light in their lives.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Rev. Phillip Box officiating. Burial will be in the Fulton Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Blake Watson; his step-son, Jace Linderman of Tupelo; his mother, Kay Morrison and step-dad, Ted Christensen of Fulton; and a host of other family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Randle Watson; paternal grandparents, Paul E. and Jewel Watson; maternal grandparents, Reverand James and Betty Price.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the FUMC Food Pantry, P.O. Box 907, Fulton, MS 38843.
A special thanks to the N.M.M.C. nursing staff and Spring Valley Hospice Staff, whose memory we will always carry.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Wesley Smith
PONTOTOC – Calvin Wesley Smith, 80, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at his home in Duck Hill, Mississippi. Wesley was born December 22, 1938, to Fred Smith and Flossie Hill Smith in Carlisle, Arkansas. After graduating from Carlisle High School in 1957, he enlisted in the United States Navy. After the Navy, he worked as a lineman for Arkansas Power and Light before relocating to Pontotoc and retiring from Tupelo Fibers in maintenance. He married Louise Brown on December 1, 1961 and they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage before her death in March of 2012. Wesley enjoyed fishing and Arkansas Razorbacks football. He was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
Survivors include his three children, Nita Hood and her husband, Richard of Duck Hill, Gale McKissack and her husband, John of Starkville and Mike Smith of Pontotoc; four grandchildren, Alan Hood and his wife, Stephanie of Talladega, Alabama, Kyle Hood of Duck Hill, Zac McKissack of Starkville and Candace Buckley and her husband, Chris of Starkville; five great-grandchildren, Asher Hood, Hunter McKissack, Presley Buckley, Tyler Ann Buckley, Austyn Claire Buckley and Edie Gale Buckley; one sister, Peggy Holmes and her husband, Glynn of Hazen, Arkansas and one brother, Ray Smith his wife, Brenda of Carlisle and one brother-in-law, Paul Uhiren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Flossie Smith; wife, Louise Smith and sister, Joan Uhiren.
Visitation will be 2 until service time Wednesday, November 13, 2019, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
