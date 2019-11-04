Cecil Herbert Gunter
BLUE SPRINGS – Cecil Herbert Gunter, 76, passed away on November 2, 2019, at his home in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Helen McMellon
FULTON – Helen McMellon, 95, passed away on November 4, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Marjorie Dean Norman
BYHALIA – Marjorie Dean Norman, 70, passed away on November 4, 2019, at Baptist Hospital East – Hospice Unit in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Vonda Mae Popplewell Fizer
TIPPAH COUNTY – Vonda Mae Popplewell Fizer, 77, formerly of Byhalia, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, November 6 at 1 PM at Bernard Funeral Home in Russell Springs, Kentucky. Burial will follow at Popplewell Cemetery. Local Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mrs. Fizer’s family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Betty Walls
PONTOTOC – Betty Reeder Walls, age 72, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at The Blake in Oxford, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 13, 1947 to Marvin Bernard “MB” Reeder and Nancy Victoria “Vicky” Reece Reeder. Betty was a retired engineer with Bell South, where she worked for thirty plus years. She enjoyed reading and watching sports.
Services will be at 2 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Fletcher Moorman officiating; burial will follow in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Dana Carol Cottam and Charles Wesley Walls and wife Christy; one sister, Kaye Reeder Blount; two brothers, Bill Reeder and wife Paula and Pete Reeder and wife Marsha; six grandchildren, Alexandra Willis Fleming, Colton Walls, Jennifer Mallette, Jayden Cottam, Kaylee Cottam and Claire Cottam; and two great-grandchildren, Leo Willis Fleming and Wesley Shepherd Willis Fleming.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Justin Reeder, Keith Reece, Patrick Bedgood, John Reeder, Colton Walls and Tommy Sneed.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 2 PM at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Dana Lynn Lynch
OLIVE BRANCH – Dana Lynn Lynch, 58, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home in Olive Branch. Services will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Heritage Apostolic Church in Holly Springs with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held in the church Wednesday 4-8 PM.
Stephen T. Hill
ABERDEEN – Stephen Hill, 80, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. He was born October 23, 1939 in Quincy, GA. to Samuel O. Hill and Evelyn L. Lock Hill. He resided in Stockbridge, Mass. He moved to Athens, MS to help his father on the family farm. Mr. Hill was retired. He was a member of Payne Methodist Church in Athens, MS. Steve never met a person he did not like. He loved the staff and living in the Care Center of Aberdeen.
Services will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel . Burial will be in Durrett Cemetery in Quincy, MS. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one brother Chuck Hill (Doris) of Gulfport, MS., one niece Samantha Buchanan (Will) also of Gulfport, MS, and a friend Ronnie Boozer. He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece Allison Hill. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Keith Burns
BOONEVILLE – Keith Burns, 56, passed away on November 2, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Herman Potts
IUKA – Herman Potts, 81, passed away on November 4, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Gail Kuykendall
WEST POINT – Gail Kuykendall, 70, passed away on November 3, 2019, in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Martha Marcine Orsborn
MOOREVILLE – Martha Marcine Orsborn, 89, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Countrywood Plantation in Mantachie after a lengthy illness. A native of the Van Buren Community in Itawamba County, she was born February 13, 1930 to Andrew Malachi and George Dewey Gregory Pearce and was a 1949 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School. On October 21, 1950, she married Curtis Benjamin Orsborn and together they relocated to Mooreville where she lived for most of her adult life taking care of her family. An accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed sewing clothing for her four daughters. Marcine also enjoyed growing flowers, especially daylillies, and picking up pecans from her front yard. She was a member of Fulton Church of Christ.
Survivors include her four daughters, Martha Judy Gilliland and her husband, Bob of Fulton, Nancy Ellen Willcutt and her husband, Mark of Fulton, Jeannie B Simmons and her husband, Edward of Fulton and Penny Renae Kelly and her husband, Donny of Chesterville; six grandchildren, Casey Lee Kelly and his wife, Nikki, Justin Andrew Kelly, Austin Medford Kelly and his wife, Brooke, Savannah Anne Willcutt, Hannah Grace Stanley and Benjamin Allen Stanley and his wife, Abby; six great-grandchildren, Noah Lee Kelly, Canaan Merritt Kelly, Sky Jane Kelly, Lilly Grace Kelly, Emma Hazel Kelly and Curtis Lee Kelly; and sister, Wilma Holder of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of almost 56 years, Curtis Benjamin Orsborn who died September 28, 2006; two sisters, Nell Tucker and Miriam Holder; and brother, James Buford Pearce.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Pine Vale Children’s Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834.
