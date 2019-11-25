Estelle Swindle
PONTOTOC – Wyoming Estelle Swindle, 81, passed away November 24, 2019 at Sunshine Healthcare. She loved to fish and garden, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren and talking with friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Rickey Swindle (Tina), Elvis Swindle (Kim), Calvin Swindle (Amanda), and Jennifer Tidwell (Gene); her grandchildren, Rickey Lynn Swindle, Tina Lynn Pace, Kelly Swindle, Austin Swindle, Madison Tidwell, Joshua Swindle, Jeremy Franklin, Dana Blount, and Tabitha McGee; her great grandchilden, Dakota Campanaro, Katie Campanaro, Abby Pace, CeeCee Swindle, Will Swindle, Jazz Swindle, Annabelle Swindle, Hunter Rea, Julianna Rea, Jayden Blount, Montana Franklin, Colton Franklin, Rea-Ann Franklin, McKayla Smith, Lexie Smith, and Dreyden McGee.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and several brothers and sisters.
Services will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Springville Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Elvis Swindle, Calvin Swindle, Chris Thomas, Rickey Lynn Swindle, Dennis Pace, and Jeremy Franklin. Honorary Pallbearers: Rickey Swindle and Gene Tidwell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 5-8 PM and Wednesday, November 27, 1 PM until service time.
Robert Taylor
OLIVE BRANCH – Robert Taylor, 94, passed away on November 24, 2019, at Christian Care Center in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Hazel Sparks
NEW SITE – Hazel Angeline Moore Sparks began her eternal journey Sunday morning November 24, 2019. She was 98. She was the youngest child of Thomas Elijah Moore and Grace Ellen Muse Moore, and was born January 9, 1921 in Prentiss County, Mississippi. She married the love of her life, Charles Holley Sparks, on September 11, 1938, and that began a journey of love and devotion that endured for more than 77 years! Her parents, two daughters, Bettye Sparks McKinney and Evelyn Marie Sparks, one brother, Howard Moore, and one great grandson, Jacob McKinney, predeceased her. She is survived by her son, Larry Sparks (Leigh) of Hoover, Alabama, and six grandchildren, Holley Dickinson (Greg), Lauren Bennett (Auston), Leslie Wingard (Mason), Allison Nichols (Patrick), Jeff McKinney (Missie), and Scott McKinney. Also surviving are twelve great grandchildren: Caton, Colby, Cally, and Cade Bennett, Thomas and Lily Dickinson, Jordon McKinney, Chandler McKinney Ouzts (Justin), Corey and Tyler McKinney, Charlie Wingard, and Annie Nichols.
She was a committed Christian serving in her church as a Sunday School teacher, and any place where she was needed. She lived her Faith each day and was evidenced by the way she treated others. She was a great supporter of education often serving as a room mother and volunteering with the PTA in Decatur, Alabama. She loved cooking, collecting and sharing recipes, gardening with her husband, and loved collecting sand dollars while living on the beach near Cape Canaveral. When her husband retired, they moved back to their farm in Prentiss County where she continued serving God and her community. She served as a poll worker for years and for sixteen years worked in the New Site High School lunchroom. Her yeast rolls and desserts made her a favorite with all the students. She loved being around young people, and always looked and acted years younger than her age. She had a great sense of humor, and always made those around her feel loved.
She had a great work ethic and was such a great encourager. She sacrificed so much for her children and family and was such a loving and supporting helpmate to her husband. When he left to serve in WWII, she kept their farm going while caring for a one month old and a four-year-old! She was the glue that held the family together. As a Christian, as a devoted wife, as a nurturing mother, as a loving grandmother, and as a friend, she set the example. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her; our loss is Heaven’s gain. For her, there is no sting in death, no sorrow and pain, and today Heaven is her eternal home.
To honor her life, memorials may be made in her name to your church or favorite charity. Funeral will be Wednesday, November 27, at 12:00 at McMillian’s Chapel, Booneville, Mississippi. Visitation will begin at 10:30 and conclude at noon. She will be interred at New Site Cemetery, McMillian’s directing, with Reverend Ray Bennett conducting the service. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons.
Velma Cook
PONTOTOC – Velma Cook, 86, passed away on November 25, 2019, at New Albany Health And Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Audie Jean Hitt
BRANYAN COMMUNITY – Audie Jean Hitt age 95 of Branyan Community, Union County, passed from this life on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at NMMC Tupelo. Audie, the son of Lonnie E. and Callie Dye Hitt, was born August 4, 1924, in Ellistown, Union County, Mississippi. His first 23 years were spent mostly in Ellistown prior to his marriage to the love of his life, Vance Conway Hitt, on November 26, 1947. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage and life together in Branyan Community before Vance’s passing on March 16, 2016. Audie and Vance lovingly raised four sons, Alan (Barbara), Randy (Wilma), Pat, and Eddie (Maryann); all four settled in Branyan Community within sight of Mama Vance and Daddy Audie’s home. Family and friends sometimes jokingly refer to that quarter-mile of Highway 9 North as “Hitt Ridge!” During his young adult years Audie hauled milk from local farms to the processing plant in Tupelo. Later, for a short while he worked on a Mississippi River tugboat; however, the majority of his working life was in the furniture industry. He was plant manager at Relax-O-Lounger in Baldwyn for many years. His final years of producing furniture were actually done at his own Countrywood Furniture, adjacent to the family home. He and Vance retired and closed that business in 1988, forty years after his entry into the profession. Audie and Vance immensely enjoyed their retirement. Some of their best days were spent shopping at the local mall or driving to Macy’s or Dillard’s in Collierville. They raised a vegetable garden together until 2015. Having all their children, grands, and great-grands in their home for a family meal was always a special time, as were holidays shared together.
Following the loss of our beloved Mama Vance, Daddy Audie and Pat managed well keeping the household going. Pat, who always lived at home, was Daddy Audie’s primary care giver. Pat lovingly saw to his every need. The majority of nights, the two “Hitt boys” could be found at one of their favorites~~Wendy’s, Captain D’s, or McDonald’s in New Albany or Tupelo. Recently, the visit may have just been for pickup at the drive-thru, but they so enjoyed their nightly outings. Our family appreciates Pat’s diligence in his wonderful care of Daddy Audie.
In addition to his sons and daughters-in-law, Audie is survived by grandchildren Mark(Carrie) Hitt, Jimmy (Dana) Hitt, Lori Hitt (Kirk) Sheffield, Candy Hitt (Dustin) Miller, Carley Hitt, and Kirsten Hitt. Also left to cherish memories are great-grandchildren Addie, Tanner, Meredith, Alayna, Macy, Casey, Hattie, Liddy, and Jonah. Audie is also survived by a sister, Fannie Ruth Hitt Dembowski, as well as nieces Janice McDonald Young and Bobbye McDonald Bolling.
Besides his parents and wife, Audie was predeceased by a brother, Edward Hitt in 1946, and a sister, Vera Hitt McDonald in 2016.
Audie was a faithful member of Antioch Church of Christ, attending all the way up to his last Sunday on this earth, November 17. Services honoring his life will be conducted at Antioch Church of Christ, 1350 CR 197, Blue Springs, MS...Jugfork Community...on Wednesday, November 27 at 3 o’clock. Visitation will be at the same location on Tuesday night, November 26, 5:00-8:00 p.m. Grandsons Mark Hitt and Jimmy Hitt will officiate.
The men of Antioch Church of Christ will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Starks Gentry Cemetery c/o Antioch Church.
Waters Funeral Home of Baldwyn is assisting the family with arrangements.
We express special thanks to the doctors and nurses of 5 West, NMMC, Tupelo for their compassionate care given Daddy Audie and our family.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Barbara King
HOULKA – Barbara King, 71, passed away Sunday, November 25, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Houlka First Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M. at Houlka First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Bettie Wright
VARDAMAN – Bettie Wright, 80, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Christopher’s Personal Care in Holly Springs, MS. Services will be on Wednesday at 2:00 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on 12:00-2:00 Wednesday at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Vardaman, MS.
Carl Dowland
HERNANDO – Carl Dowland, 101, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at Germantown Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday 12 noon until service.
Sandra Joyner
POTTS CAMP – Sandra Joyner, 61, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Baptist Oxford Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday 12 noon until service.
Sylvia Brown
TUPELO – Sylvia Ann Filgo Brown, 81, died unexpectedly at her home in Tupelo on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1938 in Tupelo to the late Chester and Ethel Edge Filgo. A graduate of Tupelo High School, she attended Mississippi University for Women. Sylvia was married to the late Jim Brown who was the longtime manager of Lake Lamar Bruce in Saltillo. He died May 9, 1998. Sylvia and Jim never had children, but she loved caring for youngsters and was a teacher and co-owner of Joyland Childcare for over 25 years. A true Southern lady, Sylvia loved Tupelo, Lee County, the State of Mississippi, and was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mary Stuart Chapter and the Colonial Dames. She was a learned student of history and genealogy and enjoyed keeping up with local lore. Sylvia was a longtime member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo where her parents were charter members. She affiliated with the Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church several years ago and became an active and engaged member there, enjoying all the ladies functions and being well loved by all her Church family.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Bro. Danny Robbins, officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Wednesday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Sylvia leaves behind her godson, Dr. John Morris of Tupelo, and his mother and Sylvia’s cousin, Amelia Ruff Morris of Tupelo; other cousins, Buddy and Debbie Edge, Balfour “Bill” Ruff, Susan Edge, and Marian “Tina” DeLoach of Tuscaloosa and their families. Sylvia was blessed with the companionship of her dear friend, Bill McGill, since 2010, and a special friend, Sue Spigner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; and her beloved cats, Patches and Happy.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38801, or Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church, 2610 North Veterans Blvd., Saltillo, MS 38866.
Ronnie Taylor Hilliard
TIPPAH COUNTY – Ronnie Taylor Hilliard, 70, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at her residence in Walnut. Services will be on Wednesday, November 27 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 26 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Marlow Church of Christ Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hilliard family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Innocence Traylor
TUPELO – Innocence Traylor, 4 months, passed away on November 22, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Betty Rooker
TIPPAH COUNTY – Betty Rooker, 84, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, November 27 at 10 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 27 from 8 AM to 10 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Cemetery near Ripley. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rooker family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Marilyn Turvaville
MARIETTA – Marilyn Ann Turvaville, 70, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Prentiss County on January 2, 1949, to James Cecil Harris and Lena Pearl Pounds Harris. She worked many years as a beautician. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and cooking.
Services will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Rickey Green officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Prentiss Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her brothers-in-law, Bill Klek of Booneville, AR, Dick Kleiman of Greenfield, IN; sisters-in-law, Elledith Harris of Marietta, Altie Harris of Alapaha, GA, Betty Harris of Greenwood, AR; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Freddy Turvaville; brothers, Wyndel Harris, Bobby Harris, Waymon Harris, Pounds Harris; sisters, Marjorie Klek and Nancy Harris; sister-in-law, Alene Harris.
Pallbearers will be Terry Moore, Nick Harris, Adam Peters, James Austin Stennett, Clay Green, and Bradley Downs.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Linda Griffin
NEW ALBANY – Linda Joyce Duke Griffin, 70, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 13, 1949, in Houlka, MS., to Max and Sarah Louise Oliver Duke. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was a retired bookkeeper.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Fred Hartley and Bro. Paul Sims officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband: Talmadge Wayne Griffin; 3 daughters: Rhonda Renee Welford, Brandy Griffin, and Deborah Griffin; 2 sons: Printice Wayne Kincade II (Robin) and Clinton Lane Kincade (Crystal); 2 sisters: Candy Hanna (Carl) and Tammy Duke Hathcock; 2 brothers: Carl Roland Duke and Max Aaron Duke (Gayle); 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 son: David Jackson Griffin, Sr.
Pallbearers will be Joel Gillentine, Craig Kincade, Morgan Welch, Bryson Welford, Carter Kincade, and Shea Qarqish.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Cooper, Jeff Hester, and Christian Thomas.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at United.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
James Barrett Chapman, Sr.
RIPLEY – James Barrett Chapman, Sr., 78, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday November 27, 2019 2:00 PM at Chapman Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Tuesday November 26, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Chapman Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Faye (Nanny) Turner
RANDOLPH – Faye Turner, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at NMMC Hospice-Tupelo, with her three daughters by her side. She was a long-time faithful member of Carey Springs Baptist Church. For over forty years, she babysat and cared for children, which brought her great joy. She was known by everyone as Nanny.
She is survived by her three daughters, Gloria Phillips, Teresa T. Conlee(Larry), and Darla Heath(Paul); one sister, Anna Loyce Marta; four grandsons, Chris Phillips(Jessica), Chad Phillips(April), Daniel Conlee(Chelsea) and Taylor Heath; two granddaughters, Lauren Heath and Lyndsey Heath; two great granddaughters, Caylee and Haylee Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray W. Turner; son, Rodney Ray Turner; and a son-in-law, QP Phillips.
Services will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2 PM at Carey Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Junior Ritchie and Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Chris Phillips, Chad Phillips, Daniel Conlee, Taylor Heath, William Holcomb, and Donald Brown.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 5-8 PM at the church and Wednesday, November 27, 12 PM until service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NMMC Hospice or Carey Springs Baptist Church.
Johnnie E Minor
RIPLEY – Johnnie E Minor, 88, passed away on November 24, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
