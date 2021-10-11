TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Alton "Al" Barton, Pontotoc
Michael Bell, Sr., Dorsey
Rev. Harry Bryan Davis, Hamilton
Peggy Jean Harris Garrison, Tippah County/Memphis, Tennessee
Mary A. Gilbert, New Albany
Mary Ann Richmond Hester, Booneville
Joyce Keeton, Booneville
Melvin Lucas, Byhalia
Margaret Louise Hisaw Miller, Tippah County
---------------------------------------
MEMO
Mary A. Gilbert
NEW ALBANY - Mary A. Gilbert, 76, passed away on October 9, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO
Melvin Lucas
BYHALIA - Melvin Lucas, 51, passed away on October 10, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
MEMO
Mary Ann Richmond Hester
BOONEVILLE - Mary Ann Richmond Hester, 81, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery.
MEMO
Michael Bell, Sr.
DORSEY - Michael Bell, Sr., 67, passed away on October 8, 2021, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center.
MEMO, FLAG
Alton "Al" Barton
PONTOTOC - Alton "Al" Barton, age 80, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at NMMC Hospice Unit. He was born June 7, 1941 to Erskine and Gladys Russell Barton. Alton was retired from Cooper Tire, where he worked in maintaince and had also worked for Penn Tire as the production schedule manager for many years. He was a Baptist and a U.S. Army Reserve veteran.
Alton enjoyed spending time with his family, restoring antique automobiles, riding motorcycles, raising cattle and his dog, "Dolly Barton".
Services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Merritt officiating; burial will follow in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the Barton family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Penny Barton; three sons, Scott Barton (Samantha Underwood), Chris Barton (Sarah) and Eric Barton; four grandchildren, Aron Barton, Karye Barton McCord (Lynn), Ethan Earnest and Bradley Barton; and one great-granddaughter, Hart McCord.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Charlotte Neal Barton.
Pallbearers will be Scott Barton, Chris Barton, Eric Barton, Aron Barton, Ethan Earnest and Lynn McCord.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Tuesday and from 1 to 2 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801;
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Margaret Louise Hisaw Miller
TIPPAH COUNTY - Margaret Louise Hisaw Miller, 74, resident of Ripley and co-owner of Miller's Garage, departed this life on Saturday morning, October 9, 2021 in the comfort of her home.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Miller will be at 1 PM Tuesday, October 12 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Hamilton and Bro. Chris Lewellen officiating. Personal Reflections will be given by Bro. Larry Kirk and burial will follow in Ripley Cemetery.
Mrs. Miller was born December 6, 1946 in Blue Mountain, MS, the second daughter born to the late Johnnie Miles and Effie Mae Burks Hisaw. She was a graduate of Tech High School in Memphis and was a valued employee of the South Tippah School District for over 20 years be for retiring.
A member of North Ripley Baptist Church, Mrs. Miller found pleasure sitting on her patio, working in her yard and tending to flowers. While resting inside, she watched Judge Judy on television and enjoyed games on her IPad.
Blessed with a loving family, Mrs. Miller looked forward to gathering at her home for cook-outs and her Friday night trips to Dirt Cheap. She will be remembered as the heart of the family, a Christian role model and having a love that leaves a legacy for her everyone that knew and loved her.
Visitation will continue today from 9 AM until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Melanie Clemmer (Burt) of Ripley and Aimee Lancaster (Fred) of Kossuth, two sons, Jeff Miller (Patty) and Jason Miller, both of Ripley, four grandchildren, Emily Hutchins (Ryan), Lauren Elliott (Robert), John Riley Miller and Tyler Brock (Yessenia), three great grandchildren, Naomi, Lily and Leland and her two loyal canine companions, "Roxie" and "Whiski".
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wayne Miller and two sisters, Linda Kirk and Janie Lockhart.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Miller family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Peggy Jean Harris Garrison
TIPPAH COUNTY/MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Peggy Jean Harris Garrison passed from this life on October 8, 2021, at the Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee, from end-stage Alzheimer's Disease. She was preceded in death by her husband, B.G. Garrison, her parents, John and Mary Harris of Dyess, Arkansas, her siblings, Loretta, Kenneth, Katherine, Kuron, and Keith. Peggy was born in Mississippi County, Arkansas in 1932 as a member of an enormous, loving, and devoted Harris-Herndon Family. She picked cotton in the fields of Dyess, Arkansas until 1941 when her family moved to Kansas City during WWII. She began working at age 12 in a movie theatre to support the household. This resulted in her developing a fierce independent streak. The family returned to Arkansas in 1947. She graduated from Dyess High School in 1949 and married B.G. in 1951. They were married for 62 years until his death in 2013. As a couple they lived in Memphis, Chicago, Ann Arbor, Dodge City, Jackson and Madison, Mississippi. They attended Ridgecrest Baptist Church where Peggy served as the church hostess for 17 years. After her last child graduated from college, Peggy became a well-loved nanny to many lucky families in the Jackson/Madison area. After B.G.'s death, she moved back to Memphis and lived at The Parkview and Trezevant Manor joining Lindenwood Christian Church. At the Parkview she reigned as the scrabble queen and played nearly every day until Alzheimer's robbed her of the ability. She loved her huge Harris-Herndon-Garrison family so much that her idea of a vacation was visiting or entertaining her relatives. Nothing was better than a family reunion! She was feisty, brilliant, loving, and fun. She was an amazing cook and played to win. Describing her character is to describe a woman that lived life to the fullest every day. The disease that took her from us never completely quelled her spirit. She was Peggy till the end. She is survived by her children Glen (Karen) Garrison of Destrehan, Louisiana, Don (Felicia) Garrison of Pickens, Mississippi, and Kathy (Russ) Scott of Memphis, Tennessee. Her pride was her grandchildren, Lacy (Durden) Sharpe, Nick (Jaime) Garrison, Keri Chatham, Phillip (Adrian) Garrison, Lauren Garrison, Will (Paige) Scott and Lily Scott. Her joy was her great- grandchildren, Phillip, Grace, and Allie Sharpe, Karlee Chatham, Chloe Doucet, Wyatt and Bennet Garrison. In lieu of flowers, but please consider contributing to the Alzheimer's Association so that one day no one will suffer from this devastating disease. There will be a graveside only service at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Ripley, Mississippi on Tuesday, October 8, 2021, at 11 AM.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Garrison family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Joyce Keeton
BOONEVILLE - Joyce Keeton, 90, of Booneville passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab in Booneville. Joyce was born on October 1, 1931 and married her husband James Lindsey Keeton, Jr. on December 16, 1951. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Booneville. Joyce worked at the Phone Company, Medical Clinic and later got her LPN degree. She was a member of the Homemakers Club and a Volunteer at Baptist Memorial Hospital. She loved going shopping and eating out in Tupelo. She was always taking care of someone, and she dedicated many years taking care of her husband. She loved dogs and cats especially her own.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Dr. Lynn Jones and Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the funeral home and on Friday from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M.
She is survived by her son, James Keeton (Pam); her grandchildren, Mechell Brunes (Charlie), Kelly Carper (Ricky), Jennifer Barton (David), and Shawn Keeton (Rebecca); sixteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Luther West and Mauvoline Brown West; her husband, James Lindsey Keeton, Jr.; her brother, Jack West and her great grandchild, Alli Kelly.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
MEMO, BIBLE ICON, PICKLE LOGO
Rev. Harry Bryan Davis
HAMILTON - Rev. Harry Bryan Davis, 70, of Hamilton, Mississippi passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Harry was born December 14, 1950, to Wilbur and Katherine Davis in Smithville, Mississippi. A proud graduate of Smithville High School and Mississippi State University, he began pastoring before attending Memphis Theological Seminary. He treasured each friendship he made while serving many more churches over some 24 years. As a foster parent, he realized great satisfaction providing a loving home to children in need. When the opportunity knocked, giving him the chance to host exchange students, he didn't hesitate. Harry was an inspiration to the young men he was fortunate to host over a twenty-year span. He found great personal joy being able to teach students at East Mississippi Community College. In his earlier years, on a lazy day, one could find Harry at a well-stocked fishing spot. It was hard to see him without a book, as he was an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge and understanding. Traveling to new places along with his love of music were some of Harry's favorite ways to spend his precious free time.
Harry is survived by his brother Jerry (Sherry) of Starkville; sister-in-law Kathleen Davis of Smithville; 4 nieces- Melissa, Candace, Jennifer, and Elizabeth; 1 nephew- Greg; and too many other family members to list. He was preceded in death by his brother Joel, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held Thursday October 14, 2021, at Hamilton United Methodist Church, Hamilton, Mississippi at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be from 1PM-3PM at the church. The Rev. Roger McGrew will officiate. Honorary pallbearers are Stefan Sartori, Riccardo Ugelini, Branson Shields, Austin Myers, and Steven Peloquin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church.
Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.