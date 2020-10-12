Elwanda Gentle
GOLDEN – Elwanda Pounders Gentle, 74, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born January 8, 1946 in Tishomingo County Mississippi to Ellis Breatis “E.B.” Pounders and Claudie Pharr Pounders and was born again July 4, 1962. She was a member of The Pounders Family Gospel Group and The Gentle Two Gospel Singing Group. She was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Belmont, Mississippi, where she attended as long as her health would allow her to. She loved playing various instruments, singing and serving people in various ways, including her card ministry.
Services will be Tuesday, October 13, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel Belmont, MS with Bro. Scot George, Bro. Cale George and Bro. Barrett Griffin officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years – James Gentle, Children- Liesa and Scot George, Grandchildren- Noelle and Barrett Griffin, Cale and Claire George, Great- Grandchildren- Creed and Cutter Griffin, Caroliese and Calla James George. Sister- Laverne Cornelius.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; Brother- Dexter Pounders, Father-in-law- Jesse Gentle and Mother-in-law- Hazel Gentle and Great grandchildren- Dakota and Oakley Griffin .
Pallbearers will be- Scot George, Cale George, Barrett Griffin, Creed Griffin, Eudell Crane, David Minnis, John McDougal.
Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Johnny Ray Gunn
OKOLONA – Johnny Ray Gunn, 57, passed away on October 11, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home.
Peggy Tartt Hill
AMORY – Peggy Tartt Hill, 75, passed away on October 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Ann F. “Flo” Moore Henry
BELMONT – Ann F. “Flo” Moore Henry, 89, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born in the Moore’s Mill Community to Olen E. and Anna Marie Basden Moore. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS.
Services will be Wednesday, October 14, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS with Bro. Ray Burks and Bro. Parrish Hartley officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of over sixty-eight years – Floyd Henry; three children – Mark Henry (Donna), Georgia Lee (Ralph) and Lisa Thrasher (Kerry); grandchildren – Matthew Henry (Harlee), Anna Long (Jeff), Katie Cain (Ben), Kerisa Thrasher and Drew Henry; great-grandchildren – Eli Long, Sarah Beth Long and Mattox Moore Henry; one sister – Ferne Jackson and one brother – Billy Moore (Katrine).
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Stephen Ward Henry and two sisters, Kathryn Moore Martin and Joyce Moore Holland.
Deacons of First Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers – Mark Maroon, Steve McAnally, Jerry McAnally, Edwin Bolding, Terrell Pearson and Phil Byram.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 5-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS.
Betty G. Houston
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – Betty G. Houston, 89, formerly of Tupelo, MS, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, at 1:00 p.m. at Lee Memorial Park, Verona, MS. Dennis Smith will officiate.
Betty was a member of First Methodist Church of Birmingham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Houston; son, David G. Lann; parents, Mr. and Mrs. G. C. Grissom; brothers, Leroy, Keith, and Jack Grissom; sister, and Mildred Towery.
Betty is survived by daughter-in-law, Paula Lann; grandson, Graham Lann (Ashley); and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Methodist Church of Birmingham, or to a charity of your choice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Luannis Lamons
BALLARDSVILLE COMMUNITY – Luannis Lamons, 81, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Luannis was born in Tupelo on December 14, 1938, the only daughter of Rex Helms and Ona Sheffield Helms. A lifelong Itwamaba County native, she graduated from Itawamba High School. Luannis was especially fond of spending quality time with her beloved family including her husband of nearly 50 years, Milton, only daughter, Patricia; two grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Milton Lamons of Ballardsville; one daughter, Patricia Hyland and her husband, W. L. of Oxford; two grandchildren, Alan Hyland and his wife, Mary of Houston, Texas and Adam Hyland of Dallas, Texas; two great- grandchildren, Collier Hyland and Charlotte Grace Hyland and one brother, Robert Helms of Saltillo.
She was preceded by her father Rex Helms and mother, Ona Cole.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until services time Tuesdays, October 13, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Frank Panzreno officiating. Graveside services will follow in Andrews Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Terry Wheeler, Jacob Hyland, Adam Hyland, Alan Hyland, Mark Baker, and Jason Hyland.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jeffery Lee Cummins, II
STRAYHORN – Jeffery Lee Cummins, II, 22, passed away on October 8, 2020 at his residence in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Danny “Big Red” McCauley
GUNTOWN – Danny “Big Red” McCauley, 67, passed away on October 11, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Antonio Senyung Owens
OKOLONA – 33, passed away on Fri., Sept. 18, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Antonio Senyung Owens was born to David Owens and Willie Mae Gillespie on May 26, 1987 in Lee Co. He received his education from Okolona Schools.
Antonio Senyung Owens is survived by his father, David Owens of Tupelo. Mother; Willie Mae Gillespie of Okolona. Step-father; Rickey McCalister. One son; Ayden Owens of Okolona. One sister; Quada Owens Lucas of Tupelo. Three brothers; David Owens, Jr. of Okolona, Justin Owens of Okolona, and Jeremy Hughes of Starksville.
The visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Grove West Cemetery with Rev. Donell Nicholas. Face masks are required.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Gradus Gilliam
HALEYVILLE, ALABAMA – Gradus Willard Gilliam, 86, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his son’s home in Alabama. He was born June 14, 1934, to John and Birtie Oswalt Marlow. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Kirk Cagle officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his children: Laura and John Zargo, Melissa Del Rosal, Charlotte Gilliam, Marty and Elia Magdalena Gilliam, Spencer and Shannon Gilliam, and Robby and Mandy Gilliam; his grandchildren, Grant and Lance Gilliam, Meagan Jensen, Hannah, Raya, and Thallen Gilliam, Emma Gilliam, Ryan Zargo and Brittany Pervis, Stephanie Del Rosal, Adolfa Sosa, and Eliana Nunez; and 9 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Gilliam, his parents and siblings.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Gilliam, Robby Gilliam, Shannon Gilliam, Raya Gilliam, and Greg Pike.
Bradley Franklin Tipler
OXFORD – Bradley Franklin Tipler, 40, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 12 noon in Liberty Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Kenneth Mayo
MYRTLE – Kenneth Mayo, 65, passed away on October 12, 2020 at his home in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Lenora Lucas
SHANNON – Lenora Lucas, 65, passed away on October 11, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Walter L. Scott
WALNUT – Walter L. Scott, 93, passed away on October 11, 2020 at home in Walnut, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Linda Shumpert
DORSEY – Linda Shumpert, 50, passed away on October 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Martha Louise Loyd
CORINTH – Martha Louise Loyd, 47, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery.
Bobbie Raines
HOLLY SPRINGS – Bobbie Raines, 86, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home in Holly Springs. Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am in Forest Hill South cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Harry F. Barton
RIPLEY – Harry F. Barton, 66, passed away on October 11, 2020 at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Jerry Wayne Green
RIPLEY – Jerry Wayne Green, 68, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:30 PM at RockBuilt Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM at the Church. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of services.
