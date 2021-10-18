TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Mary Herring, Olive Branch
Faye Holloway Moore, Pontotoc
Harry Ray, Union County
Tim Ray, Tupelo
Jason Andrews Thames, Hattiesburg
Gary M. Wright, Belmont
Faye Holloway Moore
PONTOTOC - Faye Holloway Moore, 74, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Pontotoc County. Faye dearly loved her family, enjoyed gardening, most of all she dearly loved her church and had a true love for the Lord. She had a giving soul, always willing to help however possible. Every Sunday Faye made flower arrangements for everyone to enjoy at church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Faye was a beautician for many years and loved her customers. We may not understand, but we will trust in God's plan. Heaven gained a sweet soul when God decided to call her home.
Faye is survived by her husband, Terry Moore; son, Scott Moore(Janie) all of Pontotoc; daughter, Staci Rushing(Derik) of Mooreville; her sister, Lottie Jones of Pontotoc; her grandchildren, Tyler Moore(Regan), Deven Moore, Eli and Emily Rushing; and Drew Cunningham; and her great grandchildren, John Seger, Raines, Watson, Logan, and Haileigh Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Palmer and Luna Holloway an her sister, Patsy Morphis.
Service will be Monday, October 18, 2021 at 2PM at By Faith Baptist Church with Bro. Marcus Coward and Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Tyler, Deven, Paul, and Matthew Moore, Eli Rushing, and Drew Cunningham.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 17th 5-8PM at By Faith Baptist Church and Monday, October 18th 12PM until service time at By Faith Baptist Church.
Gary M. Wright
BELMONT - Gary M. Wright, 75, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton, MS. He was born in Ashland, KY to James E. and Nellie Ferguson Wright. He was retired from the US Postal Service. After retirement, he was an Art teacher at Belmont High School and then worked with the residents at Courtyards Community Living Center in art therapy. He was a member of Belmont United Methodist Church and a veteran of the US Air Force.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 19 at 3 p.m. at Belmont United Methodist Church with Bro. Earl McAnally, Bro. Jason McAnally and Bro. Mark Nail officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan Wright; two children, Kristi Sartin and Shawn Wright (DeAnna); five grandchildren, Karis Sartin, Nathan Sartin, Daniel Sartin, Taryn Greene and Brayden Greene; four great-grandchildren, Ayden Sartin, Avery Sartin, Bronson Davis and Winnie Sartin; one sister, Naomi Twinam and one niece, Misty Triplett.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew, Rob Triplett.
Pallbearers will be Brayden Greene, Ayden Sartin, James McAnally, Ricky Hopkins, Daniel Sartin and Nathan Sartin. Mike Montgomery will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be Monday, October 18, 5-8 p.m. at Belmont United Methodist Church.
Tim Ray
TUPELO - Mr. Carmon "Tim" Ray, age 64 of West Fork, Arkansas and formerly of Tupelo, Mississippi passed away Tuesday October 12,2021 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas. He was born October 13, 1956, in Cleveland, Mississippi to Carmon and Lura Ann Holder Ray. Tim was a graduate of the University of Mississippi at Oxford and had a Degree in Organic Chemistry. He was united in marriage to Glenna Booth Ray. Tim also worked for 30 years as a food scientist for Tyson Foods and spent most of his years in Research and development. He was previously employed by Conagra. Tim enjoyed spending time with his family, had a passion for cooking and enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting and reading about history and science. He was preceded in death by his dad, Carmon Ray; mom, Ann (Granny) Ray Thompson and stepdad, Glenn "Pops" Thompson. Tim is remembered by his wife, Glenna Ray of West Fork, Arkansas; daughter, Ashley Ray and husband Ben Palmer of Kingsley, Iowa; son, Brandon Ray and wife Amanda Ray of Bentonville, Arkansas; their mother, Christy Ray Easterling of Tupelo, Mississippi; grandson, Grayson Palmer and grand-daughter Lily Palmer, both of Kingsley, Iowa; sister, Sheila Logan of Tupelo, Mississippi; brother, Richard Ray of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; nephews, Josh Logan and wife Kristen of Tupelo, Mississippi and Jake Logan and wife Sara of Tupelo, Mississippi; two great nieces, Ava and Ivey Logan of Tupelo, Mississippi; one great nephew, Grae Logan of Tupelo, Mississippi; stepdaughter, Dindy Seliga and husband Jay Seliga of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; stepson, Daniel Grove of Ada, Oklahoma and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home of Rogers, Arkansas.
Mary Herring
OLIVE BRANCH - Mary Nell Herring, 82, of Olive Branch, MS passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Longview Heights Baptist Church (4501 Goodman Road, Olive Branch, MS) from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service immediately following. Interment in Memphis Memory Gardens (6444 Raleigh LaGrange Road, Memphis, TN). Bro. David Windham to officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary Herring was born on May 23, 1939 in Nettleton, MS. She was a member of Longview Heights Baptist Church. Mary was very family-oriented. She loved to cook and served meals to people for years. Mary loved to be the one taking pictures, especially of her family. She loved her family dearly and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She did after-school care for kids, and worked in the nursery at church.
Mary is survived by her son, Philip Herring (Emily) of Olive Branch, MS; step-son, David Herring (Cynthia) of Poquoson, VA; sister, Glenda Ann Clark (Jimmy) of Cordova, TN; granddaughter, Mary Claire Herring and grandson, Allan Gene Herring of Olive Branch. Other grandchildren include Christopher, Lizzie and Kathryn Herring.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Rogers; mother, Carnel Young and father, Roy Erskin Young.
Harry Ray
UNION COUNTY - Harry Ray, 73, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on 3PM Friday, October 22, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 1PM to 3PM Friday, October 22, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Ray family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Jason Andrews Thames
HATTIESBURG - Jason Andrews Thames, age 42, passed away on October 4, 2021. Jason was born December 21,1978 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where he lived for most of his adult life. He spent his childhood in Savannah, Georgia. Jason attended Tupelo High School, Tupelo, MS, and graduated from Mogadore High School in Mogadore, OH. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was self-employed. Jason was a member of St. Fabian Catholic Church. He loved football, baseball, the ocean and all its creatures, fishing, scuba diving, building, and music. Jason was in his element when cooking and visiting with friends and family.
Jason is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and grandmother, Walter A. Thames, Sr. (Pepaw) and Alyce B. Thames from Hattiesburg, Mississippi; his maternal grandfather, Gerald D. Gelvin (Papa) from Tallmadge, Ohio; and his uncle, Robert Wayne Thames, from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Jason leaves behind, most importantly, his daughter, Savannah Alyce Thames, who was the love of his life, and her mother, Tina Thames, of Petal, MS. Jason also leaves behind his father, Dr. Walter Andrews Thames, Jr. (Stephani) and his sister, Dru Thames; brothers, Christopher Elkins (Ashley) and his family, and Patrick Elkins (Lacey) and their boys. He leaves behind his mother, Denise Gelvin Geoghagan (William); sisters, Jennifer Aline Tyre (son,Taylor) and Anika Elise Gardner (Phillip), and brother, Alex T. Geoghagan. Jason's maternal grandmother (and very best friend), Elsie Cardoni Gelvin who will miss him every day. He will also be missed by his stepfather, Van Tyre (Rebecca), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends.
The family would like to thank the University Medical Center Liver Transplant Team in Jackson, Mississippi, Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi for their expert care.
The family would like to ask that in lieu of flowers, family and friends make donations to the University Medical Center Transplant Program (https://www.umc.edu/Office_of_Development/Give_Now.html )
or to St. Fabian Catholic Church (Fr. Tommy). (http://www.saintfabian.com/give)
The family would like to thank everyone for their care and concern during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Highland Cemetery.
Hulett~Winstead Funeral Home, 205 Bay Street, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39401 will be handling the arrangements to honor Jason's life and to comfort his family.
