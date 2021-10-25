TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Hoselene Campbell
CORINTH - Hoselene Campbell, 79, passed away on October 23, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Care Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Louise Simmons
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - Louise Simmons, age 83, was born on October 3, 1938 in Ripley, MS to the late Frances Johnson and German Edgeston. She departed her life on October 17, 2021 at the Columbia St. Mary Hospice Center in Mequon, WI. She confessed her hope in Christ at an early age at Bethlehem M.B.C. in Falkner, MS. She attended the Falkner School System, where she played basketball. She worked as a cook at the Tippah County Hospital, Bilt-Rite Rubber Plant and also cleaned houses for Kenneth James. She relocated to Milwaukee, WI where she lived for many years before returning back to Ripley, MS for some time, later she returned back to Milwaukee, WI until her death. She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters: Laurie Ann (Bill) Rainer of Tiplersville, MS, Evalyn (Henry) Clinton of Milwaukee, WI and Yolanda Adams (Blackwell) of Savannah, GA. Two sons: Billy Joe Edgeston of Tiplersville, MS and Isaiah Simmons Jr. of Milwaukee, WI and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 1pm-7pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS with the family present from 5pm-7pm. The funeral service will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 1pm at Bethlehem M.B.C in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
George Wilson
MANTACHIE - George Earl Wilson 67, met his Savior Saturday October23, 2021 at NMMC. He was a resident of Mantachie in Itawamba County. George was disabled and had been a resident of the Meadows since 2016 and was a member of Ozark Baptist Church.
Services will be Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Murlin Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Barbara Jean Wilson (Berryman) of Mantachie, two daughters Sonia Jean Franks (Michael) of Mantachie, Hannah Streetman (Cody) of Mooreville, one son Matthew George Wilson of Mantachie, two sisters Judy McDougal (Larry), Pasty Santas (Willy) of Dallas Texas and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him Luther and Nora (Son) Braden, and mother Mary Faught.
Pallbearers will be: Bobby Berryman, Chuck Smothers, Jerry Palmer, John Bishop, Michael Franks, Cody Streetman and Honorary Pallbearer Ike Johnson.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00 a. m. until service time at 11:00 a. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Anthony Strickland
TISHOMINGO - Anthony Wayne "Tony" Strickland, 63, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Tupelo, MS and worked in oil exploration for thirty-five years. During his career he worked in, traveled through and visited sixty-four countries. He loved to fish, watch college football with friends and try out new places to eat and traveling. He was an avid MSU fan. He attended Forked Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Paden, MS.
Memorial services will be Saturday, October 30, 2 p.m. at Forked Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Paden, MS with Bro. Ralph Culp officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years - Cindy Strickland; his beloved pet - Big Boy; one sister - Patty Hackett and brothers & sisters-in-law - Jean Sipes, Jimmy and Hilda McDougal, Shelia Price and Tommy and Tammy McDougal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.C. and Neutrene Deaton Strickland and three brothers-in-law, Robert Hackett, Johnny McDougal and Sammy McDougal.
Pallbearers will be Reed Sparks, Joey Price, Jerry Gray, Buzz Blauvelt, Jamie McDougal, Cole McDougal and Albert Castell. Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Starkey, Kent McClung, Tim Wright, James Belue, Jerry Pannell, Clayton Luttrell, Eddie Nunley, Jim Southward, Jason Jackson, Billy Page and Ronnie Green.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 30, 1-2 p.m. at Forked Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Paden, MS.
Bernice Bailey
NEW ALBANY - Bernice Bailey, 85, passed away on October 24, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
