Ricky Brown
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – Ricky Brown, 59, passed away on October 20, 2020 at his residence in Detroit, Michigan. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Earl Venson
BYHALIA – Earl Venson, 69, passed away on October 25, 2020 at his home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Andrew Lee Stockard
HOLLY SPRINGS – Andrew Lee Stockard, 80, passed away on October 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Max Johnson
MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE – Max Johnson, 76, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home in Maryville, TN. Services will be on Wednesday at 12pm at Kesler Funeral Home Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be 11 am until service time. Burial will follow at Kirkville Cemetery.
Dudley Barnes
GUNTOWN – Dudley Barnes, 69, passed away on October 24, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Dale Edward Brackett
BOONEVILLE – Dale Edward Brackett, 66, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at home in Booneville. Memorial services will be on October 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:00 PM until service time.
Matthew Corey Nicholson
NETTLETON – Matthew Corey Nicholson, 36, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at North MS Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann, Nettleton. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 12:00-2:00 at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann, Nettleton. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Charles Guyton
PONTOTOC – Mr. William Charles Guyton went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Charles was born on April 14, 1946, in Vernon, AL, to the late R.W. and Dollie Guyton. He served his country in the National Guard for 40 years. Serving as a Sergeant with the 877th Combat Engineering Unit of Hamilton, AL, Charles served tours in Iraq, Egypt, Panama, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and California. He was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church in Vernon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Guyton; and his brother-in-law, Lonnie Guyton.
Funeral services were Monday, October 26, at Cooke Memorial Baptist Church in Pontotoc, with Bro. Wayne Cobb officiating. A military graveside service was at 4:00 at Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery in Vernon with Bro. Jeff Long officiating. Chandler Funeral Home in Vernon, AL was in charge of arrangements.
Charles is survived by his wife of five years, Nedra Guyton, of Pontotoc, MS. He also leaves one daughter, Emilie Guyton of Sacramento, CA; one brother, David Guyton, of Vernon, AL; one sister, Linda Gordon, of Vernon, AL; two step-children, Hank Harmon and Melissa (Scott) Hester, both of Pontotoc, MS; and two step-grandchildren, Peyton and Sidney Hester, both of Pontotoc, MS.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cooke Memorial Baptist Church, 5961 Redland Sarepta Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Gernice Powell
TISHOMINGO – Gernice Powell, 73, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Iuka Hospital in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, October 27, 11 a.m. at Carter’s Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Carter’s Branch Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Deborah Webb Carrithers
SALTILLO – Deborah Webb Carrithers, 68, passed away on October 24, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
James “Jamey” Eaton
SALTILLO – James “Jamey” Eaton, 28, passed away on October 24, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Tony Wallace Smith
BLUE SPRINGS – Tony Wallace Smith, 76, passed away on October 26, 2020 at NMMC Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Glenda Tutor
RANDOLPH – Glenda Tutor, 71, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home in Randolph. Services will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2PM at Carey Springs Cemetery.
Robert Daniel Camp
STARKVILLE – Robert Daniel Camp was born on April 13, 1941, and died on October 25, 2020, from complications due to Covid-19. His parents, Dewey W. and Opal Q. Camp, preceded him in death.
A graduate of Mississippi State University, Dan taught for a time in the Vicksburg public schools but returned to Starkville. He joined the faculty of Mississippi State before devoting full time to creating and managing the Cotton District, a nationally recognized residential and commercial development. Dan remained committed to public education and served for many years on the Board of Trustees for the Starkville School District. In that role he was a champion for the arts. He also supported the Starkville Arts Council and was the guiding light behind the Cotton District Arts Festival. From 2005 to 2009, he was mayor of Starkville and brought his business expertise to city government.
His many friends praised Dan for his intellectual curiosity and wide-ranging knowledge, for his keen wit and ready laugh, for his innovative ideas, for his open mind and generous spirit, and for his willingness to take a stand on issues of importance. Dr. M. L. (“Twinkie”) Lawhon, his friend from childhood, spoke for a legion of admirers when she called Dan a “genius.”
Dan is survived by his wife Gemma T. Camp, by his son Robert A. Camp, daughter-in-law Emily, and their daughter Corban, by his son Bonn Camp, daughter-in-law Jessica, and their daughter Josephine, by his brother Dewey W. Camp and sister Bonnie W. Camp, and by multiple nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of choice.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Helon R. Gilmore Gill
AMORY – Helon R. Gilmore Gill, age 84, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence in Amory. She was born October 20, 1936 to Emmett and Clara Mae Gilmore in Lamar County, AL. She retired from Action Industries in Verona. She enjoyed watching her soaps, working her puzzle books, and spending time with her family. She had a green thumb, enjoyed flowers, knitting, playing rook with siblings, and was a wonderful cook. She was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Dr. Lloyd Sweat officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the funeral home.
Survivors include three sons, James R. Gill, Jr. of Michigan, David Gill of Atlanta, GA, and Thomas Gill of Michigan; one daughter, Barbara Byrd (Darryl) of Smithville, MS; four brothers, Leon, James, Bobby, and Dale all of Texas; four sisters, Biddie Cantrell of Texas, Mary Ann Stapp of AL, Sue Merchant of Columbus, and Virginia Patrick of AL; ten grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren; very special care-giver, Dorothy Lyons.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of sixty-five years, James Reuben Gill; two brothers, James and Johnny ; and two sisters, Linda Brack and Gladys Gray.
Pallbearers will be her family.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
James Olive
BOONEVILLE – James Olive, 56, passed away on October 26, 2020 at NMMC in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Aubrey “Cotton” Rudell Mills
BOONEVILLE – Aubrey “Cotton” Rudell Mills, 84, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Alcorn County. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Edna Wren
FULTON – Edna Mae Shaw Wren, 81, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born April 11, 1939 to the late Grady Shaw and the late Bernadine Woodson Shaw. She was a member of Fulton Church of Christ. She was a past member of Fulton Pilot Club and former singer of the Sweet Adelines. She worked at many places within Fulton such as: Charm Step, Bank of Mississippi, Trustmark, Circuit Clerk’s office, Senter Funeral Home, Hughes Insurance, and the Whitten Center. She was involved with her husband and son in helping with horse shows and showing horses. She never met a stranger and would talk to anyone long enough to become friends.
Graveside service will be 3:30 pm Tuesday, October 28, 2020 at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Minister Windell Fikes officiating.
Survivors include her son, Barry (Tammy) Wren of Golden; brother, Jeff Shaw Jr. of Zion, IL; granddaughter, Emily (Drew) McWilliams of Cherokee, AL; great-granddaughters: Daegan Paige McWilliams and Dena Wren McWilliams Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Billy Wren
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Robert Earl Wilson
MANTACHIE – Robert Earl Wilson, 60, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence in Mantachie. Services will be on Tuesday, October 27, at 2:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Burial will follow at Mantachie Cemetery.
Bobby Scott
GUNTOWN – Bobby Scott, 82, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center. He was born in Tishomingo County on March 13, 1938 to Coker and Veela Mae Scott. He served in the MS National Guard. He was a longtime truck driver and retired from Action Industries. He attended Friendship Baptist Church. He loved to farm and spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Lee Memorial Park with Joe Blassingame officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Alred Scott of Guntown; three children, Mike Scott (Jan) of Guntown, Lynn Arnold (Doug) of Guntown and Bob Scott (Martha) of Ellisville; one sister, Sue Allred (Carl) of Evergreen; 4 grandchildren, Barry Martinez (Robin), Cheryl Hendrix (Casey), Mike Scott, Jr. (Brittney) and Makayla Merritt (Ryan); 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Billy Scott and Claude Scott; one sister, Patricia Scott.
Pallbearers will be his family.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Barbara Jean Topp
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Barbara Jean Topp, 48, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1 pm, at Pleasant Grove UMC Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.