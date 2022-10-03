TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Shirley Ruth Ball, Ecru
Isaac Bracero, New Albany
James Estes "Friday" Curry, New Albany
Sylvia Harrison, Pontotoc
Randy Johnson, Belmont
JD Lewis, Fulton
Sylvia Harrison
PONTOTOC - Sylvia Harrison, 50, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home in Randolph. Services will be on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 5th 12PM until service time Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery.
James Estes "Friday" Curry
NEW ALBANY - James Estes "Friday" Curry passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born in Eupora, MS on December 10, 1927, to Gayosa and Kate Curry. After growing up in Webster County, MS, James moved to New Albany in 1945 and began his long career with South Central Bell Telephone Company. James served in the United States Army with active service in the Korean War. During this time he was awarded a Bronze Star and achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. He and his family enjoyed reunions with fellow members of his unit and their families for more than fifty years after their return home. He was a long time member of the American Legion, Post 0072 in New Albany.
In New Albany he met and married Imogene Herod. They were blessed with a marriage of 55 years until her death in 2004. Best known as "Friday" to all who knew him well, James was a loyal, good friend to many. He will be remembered for his quick wit, strong work ethic, and love for the Lord and his family. As a member of New Albany Presbyterian church for many years, he served the church in many capacities, and remains an Elder Emeritus.
In his later years, James, married Nita Hamric. They enjoyed 13 years of marriage until her death in 2021. James and Nita were known at Traceway Retirement Community as a fun-loving couple, always looking for ways to make others laugh or serve someone in need.
James is survived by his daughter, Jeannie Lacy and husband Tim, of Columbiana, AL; son, Jim Curry, of New Albany, MS; stepson, Dean Hamric and husband, Burt Mulford, of Tampa Florida and Blowing Rock North Carolina; and Leigh Hamric and wife, Jeannie, of Pauline South Carolina. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Grace Mancil, Sarah Sena, Travis Lacy, Erik Hofmeister, Patrick Hofmeister, Margaret Curry, and Suzanne Curry. He also loved watching and laughing with his 12 great-children and was looking forward to the birth of his 13th. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Malone, of Starkville, MS, and long-time friend and caregiver, Melinda Frison. In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lou Ann Curry.
Services will be Wednesday, October 5, at New Albany Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 until 12:45. The service, officiated by Stephen Ewing, will begin at 1:00. Graveside services will follow at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany.
Pallbearers will be John Barrett Mancil, Daniel Mancil, Jack Sena, Caleb Sena, Travis Lacy, Patrick Hofmeister and Erik Hofmeister.
Memorials in memory of Mr. Curry may be made to Hope Remembered, a ministry supporting missions and the spread of the gospel, dear to James because of the involvement of his grandchildren. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5, Fosters, AL 35463.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
JD Lewis
FULTON - JD Lewis, 92, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born June 26, 1930 to the late Jimmy B. Lewis and the late Dora Waddle Lewis Oswalt. JD was a simple man and worked most of his life right beside Billy Wood. He also helped at Fulton Dragway for many years. He had a special family that took care of him that consisted of Dovie and Billy Wood. For the last several years he was cared by all the Wood's girls.
Service will be at 6:00 pm on Monday October 3, 2022 at Senter Funeral Directors with Mike Deaton and Deborah Tierce speaking. Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm Monday Oct. 3 in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include his niece, Dovie C. (Billy) Wood of Fulton; great-nieces: Judy (Jeff) Franks, Deborah (Larry) Tierce, Mitzi (Eddie) Moore, Karen (Chris Strange) Wood, Sharon (Mike) Franks.
Preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Franks, Larry Tierce, Eddie Moore, Mike Franks, Chris Strange.
Special thanks to the staff at Sanctuary Hospice House.
Online condolences can be expressed www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Isaac Bracero
NEW ALBANY - Isaac Bracero, 57, was united with Christ in Heaven on Wednesday, September 28,2022. He was born November 14, 1964 in Islip, New York to Alejandrina Franco Bracero and the late Isaac Bracero. He was an operations manager for Wal- Mart Distribution Center and a retired service member of the United States Navy.
He loved his family. He was a leader, a doer and took care of people, especially his family. He was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He loved his church and work families. He enjoyed the outdoors, from cookouts with his family and friends, to playing golf, which he enjoyed teaching to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed all sports, specifically Alabama football, New York Giants football, New York Yankees baseball, and New York Ranger hockey. He was a very loved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who loved him.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m, funeral service at 11:00 with a luncheon to follow Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Tupelo with Pastor David MacKain officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Olivia Bracero; his birth mother, Alejandrina Bracero; four sons, Nicholas Bracero (Ariel), Wesley Bracero (Brittany), Dillon Bracero and Jarod Bracero; sisters, Yolanda Bracero, Carmen Carroll (Francis), Maria Nicol and Mary Lanzarone (Bob); a brother, Joseph Cruz (Sue); and grandchildren: Colby Bracero, Easton Rohling, Carter Bracero, Brody Bracero, Brennen Bracero, and Averie Bracero.
He was preceded in death by his birth father, a sister, Milagros Bracero, and his foster parents, Emilio and Nadia Cruz, whom he called mom and dad, who raised and loved him.
Shirley Ruth Ball
ECRU - Mrs. Shirley Ruth Gordon Ball was born on September 24, 1947 to the late Mr. Sterling Gordon and the late Mrs. Magnolia Edwards Gordon. She gained her wings on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at NMMC-Pontotoc.
Ruth professed hope in Christ at an early age and joined Piney Grove M.B. Church. She later moved her membership to Cherry Creek M.B. Church in Ecru, MS, where she served as a deaconess, usher, adult choir member, kitchen committee member, decoration committee member, and as a custodian.
She was a dedicated employee of Ram Golf (later Taylor Made Golf) for over 30 years. She also obtained floral design certificates from ICC and worked as a part time wedding planner. She loved being out in her flower garden, especially rose gardening. She was a member of the Northeast Mississippi Rose Society in Tupelo, MS, as well as a member of the Dixie and Memphis Rose societies in Memphis, TN.
Ruth married Louis Wayne Ball on August 26, 1964. To this union two children were born, Sandra Denise Ball (preceded in death) and Kevin Legrant Ball. She also helped raise a special nephew, Anthony Lamar Gordon.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sandra Denise Ball; her parents, Sterling and Magnolia Gordon; and her brother, Albert Lamar Gordon.
She is survived by her husband, Louis Wayne Ball of Ecru, MS; her son, Kevin Legrant Ball of Ecru, MS; a special nephew, Anthony Gordon of Fort Worth, TX and his daughter Elena Rene Gordon; one aunt, Mae Ollie Bradley of Aurora, IL; sister in law, Vivian Gordon of Ecru, MS; brother in law, James Ball of Blacklick, OH; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 4 PM - 6 PM at Payton Mortuary. Service will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Cherry Creek M.B. Church in Ecru, MS. Interment will follow at Cherry Creek Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Randy Johnson
BELMONT - Randy Bart Johnson, 66, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Iuka Hospital. He was born in Biloxi, MS to James Bert and Ollie Mae Reeves Johnson. He worked in maintenance for the Town of Belmont for ten years and was a well known electrician and plumber for over forty years. He was a member of Second Street Church of Christ, Belmont, MS.
Services will be Wednesday, October 5, 2 p.m. at Second Street Church of Christ with John Williams officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of forty-six years - Rajama Johnson; two children - Mallory Cleveland (Brad) and Izaac Johnson (Jessica); four grandchildren - Braxton, Makenley, Baker and Brady Maddon; one sister - Ramona Gattis (Kenny); his father and mother-in-law - Elton and Rachel Bruton; sister-in-law - Susan Mills (Wesley) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Rhonda Owens and two brothers, Robert Johnson and Ronald Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Doyle Stanfield, Morgan Stanfield, Wesley Mills, Brody Rogers, Brian Gattis and Jerry Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers will be the Town of Belmont Crew, Doug Liles and Ronnie Greene.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 4, 5-8 p.m. at Second Street Church of Christ.
