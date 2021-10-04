TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Rutherford "Ford" Blanchard, Guntown
John Blumer, Tupelo
Gerald Christian, Mantachie
William Joe Coggins, Guntown
Carnele Gillespie-Cunningham, Prairie
Lenell "Bubba" Daniel, Tupelo
Deborah Hettinger, Tupelo
Pamela Ruth Higginbotham, Tupelo
Kevin Merritt, Nettleton
Paul Palmer, Pontotoc
Sara Satterfield, Baldwyn
Larry Springer, Jr., Tupelo
Sara Satterfield
BALDWYN - Sara Satterfield, 90, passed away on October 2, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Deborah Hettinger
TUPELO - Deborah Hettinger, 70, passed away on October 3, 2021, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center.
Pamela Ruth Higginbotham
TUPELO - Pamela Ruth Higginbotham, age 57 of Tupelo, passed away Friday, October 01, 2021 at her home. She was born December 11, 1963 to Jim Moore and Patricia Stanley Rewis. She was loved by many and had a kindred and old soul. She loved murder documentaries. She loved her husband and son more than words can describe. Mrs. Pam will truly be missed by the many souls who got to cross and meet her on her path.
Memorial service will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Steven Higginbotham (Stephany) of Tupelo; step son, Justin Higginbotham; grandchildren, Hayden White, Presleigh White, Anna Claire White, and Addie Higginbotham; mother, Patricia Rewis of Florida; and sister, Jennifer Collins (Art) of Florida.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jamie Higginbotham; father, Jim Moore; and brothers, David Moore and Jimmy Moore.
William Joe Coggins
GUNTOWN - William Joe Coggins, passed away at NMMC Saturday October 2, 2021 after a brief illness. Joe was retired from Lee County Solid Waste dept. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and working on cars in his free time and he was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Kevin Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Nora Coggins; son Joey Coggins (Courtney); step- daughter Mindy Laird (Heath); sister Carolyn Harlow; grandchildren Summer, Mason, Ethan, Dylan-Lester Coggins, Aidan Tarry, Lawson, Austin, and Dawson Laird.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Lena Bishop Coggins.
Pallbearers will be Mason Coggins, Aidan Tarry, Austin Laird, Dawson Laird, Heath Laird and Chris Robbins.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home from 5 - 8 p. m. Tuesday October 5, 2021.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Rutherford "Ford" Blanchard
GUNTOWN - Rutherford "Ford" Blanchard, passed away at the family hunting camp on October 2, 2021. Ford enjoyed hunting, fishing and fantasy football along with many other outdoor sports and activities. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, son Maxus and girlfriend Lakyn. Ford worked in maintenance for Ashley Furniture and was a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Sims Meredith and Bro. Gary Dawson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Phillip and Mimi Blanchard; son, Maxus Harrison Blanchard; girlfriend and mother of his son, Lakyn Strawn; brothers Matt and Ben Blanchard.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett and Martha Swann, John and Bobbie Blanchard.
Pallbearers will be Brent Duncan, Brett Davis, Caleb Turner, Miles Beasley, Rett Swann and Will Swann.
Visitation was held at Waters Funeral Home Monday from 5-7 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
John Blumer
TUPELO - John Blumer passed away on October 3, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born December 15, 1944, in Hattiesburg, MS to John and Willie Mae Blumer. John was a member of Auburn Baptist Church where he enjoyed fellowship with his Life Group. A veteran of the Air Force, John served and fought in the Vietnam War. He began his career in furniture sales in Texas where he met his wife, Margaret. John then decided to become a field man for the Piggly Wiggly Corporation. John and Margaret moved to Fulton, MS where they owned and operated "The Pig" for 25 years. During those years, many memories and friendships were made. In his younger years, John enjoyed flying his plane and boating with friends and family at Aqua Harbor. He will forever be remembered for his funny sense of humor, his story telling, his love of history and his gift of never meeting a stranger. John and Margaret were known to always be together. We celebrate because they are finally together again in Heaven.
A private service was held on October 4, 2021, at Lee Memorial with Brother Jimmy Henry, officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home oversaw the arrangements.
Survivors include his two daughters; Jennifer Johnson (Kevin) of Saltillo, MS; Michelle Dulaney (Brock) of Tupelo, MS; four grandchildren, Cody West, Kelly West, Katy West, and Kailey Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo MS.
For online condolences, visit www.leememorialonline.com
Paul Palmer
PONTOTOC - James Paul Palmer, 66, died suddenly Friday, October 1, 2021. A lifelong resident of Pontotoc, he was born August 1, 1955 to the late Nell and Carrel Palmer. He attended Pontotoc City Schools before becoming a general contractor. Afterwards he worked in the furniture industry at Southern Motion with 24 years of service. He was a loving person who in later years made it a point to look after his elderly neighbors on Columbia Street, daily checking on them to make sure they were okay. He loved his pets and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his daughter, MacKensey Jackson of Biloxi; a brother, Tim Palmer of Ecru; his sister-in-law, Shelia Palmer; nephews, Shawn and Brian Palmer; a niece, Amanda Stegall; his aunts, Libba Hobson Cook of Pontotoc, Georgia Hobson Edwards of Tupelo and Barbara McDonald of Pontotoc ; his uncle, Deral McKnight of Saltillo; numerous cousins; and very special family friends, T.J. McGloflin and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, George and Helen Lilly Hobson and Archie Palmer and Qubelle Palmer McKnight; a brother, David Palmer; an uncle, Rad Palmer; an aunt, Evelyn Hobson Smith; and several cousins.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2PM in Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Sherry Horton officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Second Chances Rescue or the charity of your choice.
Larry Springer Jr.
TUPELO - Harold Larry Springer Jr. "Larry", 53 of Tupelo, passed away, September 30, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born September 6, 1968. Larry was a very kind-hearted person and always was willing to help someone in need. He was fiercely loyal to his family and closest friends who enjoyed his quick wit and loving sence of humor. Most of all, he was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, and uncle. He was a music enthusiast and especially loved heavy metal, rock, and alternative genres. He was a devoted Mississippi State and NASCAR fan. He was a member of Monument Drive Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Corey Springer (Kate) of Franklin, TN; his father and mother, Harold Sr. "Pappy" and Dean Springer "Deanie" of Tupelo; his grandson; Noah Springer; his special niece; Hailey Brooke Springer "Tater"; and his best friend, Jim Lusby of Saltillo, who was like a brother to Larry.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Springer and his granddaughter, Ellie Springer.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Gideon's International General Fund or Faith Fund in Larry's honor.
Gerald Christian
MANTACHIE - Gerald Christian, 75, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 26, 1946 to the late Archie A. Christian and the late Louella Burcham Christian in Tupelo. He retired from Super Sagless after 41 years of service. He was a member of Enon Primitive Baptist Church and enjoyed cattle farming, horses, and was one of the founding members of the Dorsey-Friendship Fire Department.
Services will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Howell officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday October 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his brother; Harold Christian of Mantachie, aunt; Aileene Hauger of TX, and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Louella Christian.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Lollar, Chris Lollar, Brandon Lollar, David Beane, Tom Beane, and Don Loden.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gabe Lollar and Riley Lollar.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Lenell "Bubba" Daniel
TUPELO - Lenell "Bubba" Daniel, 69, passed away on October 1, 2021, in Milwaukee, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations - Nettleton.
Carnele Gillespie-Cunningham
PRAIRIE - Carnele Gillespie-Cunningham, 61, passed away on October 1, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors - Okolona.
Kevin Merritt
NETTLETON - Kevin Merritt, 27, passed away on October 1, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors - Nettleton.
