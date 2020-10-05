Mardell Murley Nance
BALDWYN – Mardell Murley Nance 89, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the NMMC. She was good to visit people and volunteer at the Baldwyn Nursing Home and she was a clothing inspector for Blue Bell Mfg. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Baldwyn.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Bro. Mitch Grissett officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Wiley Nance of Baldwyn; daughter, Nina Holliday (Robert) of VA; two step-daughters, two step-sons; sisters, Penelope Faulkner of West Memphis, Arkansas and Kay Nance of Faulkner, MS; grandchildren, Brandie Dowda (John) and BreAnna Holliday; seven step-grandchildren; two step-greatgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and Dottie Mauney Chapman; her first husband, L.B. Murley and a brother, Templin Chapman.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the First Baptist Church activity fund.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Evelyn C. Spencer
EAST POINT, GEORGIA – Evelyn C. Spencer, 96, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Vitas Health Care in Fairburn, GA. Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with all safety policies implemented at North Union Cemetery in Bellefontaine, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of final arrangements. Burial will follow at North Union Cemetery in Bellefontaine, MS.
Mattie Foster
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Mattie Foster, 84, passed away on October 5, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Linda Allison
FULTON – Linda Allison 74, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the NMMC. She worked in accounting and management of rental properties. She was a member of Launch Point Church in Lebanon Cemetery.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the Launch Point Church in Lebanon, Tn. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Chris Allison (Shannon) of Gallatin, Tn; daughter, Gail Allison; sisters, Margaret Warren of Saltillo and Becky Andrew (Judd) of LA; brothers, Ronnie Cosby (Janice), Gene Cosby and Jimmy Cosby (Brenda) all of TN; (5) grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Leslie Goff Cosby; husband, Bill Allison; sister, Melba Immons and an infant brother and sister; brother-in-law, Mitchell Warren; sister-in-law, Rita Cosby.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Gladys Moore Parker
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Gladys Moore Parker, 70, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Services will be on Tuesday, October 6, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 6, 12-2 at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Jarvis Windom, Sr.
CORINTH – Jarvis Windom, Sr., 55, passed away on September 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
George Boehm, Sr.
RED BANKS – George Boehm, Sr., 90, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home in Red Banks. Services will be on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday 10:00 am until service.
Johnny Kiddy
POTTS CAMP – Johnny Kiddy, 55, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday 1:00 PM until service.
Shelia Diaz
SMITHVILLE – Shelia Diaz, 57, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at Court Yards Community Living Center in Fulton. Services will be on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Christine Morning
HOLLY SPRINGS/WATERFORD COMMUNITY – Christine Morning, 73, passed away on October 5, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Linda Parker
AMORY – Linda Faye Parker, 79, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. She was born in Red Bay, Alabama, September 14, 1941 to Ellis Ray and Cora Lee Brock Parker.
Survivors include her four sisters, Brenda Beam and her husband, Tommy of Amory, Barbara Kennedy and her husband, Doug of Becker, Martha Kennedy and her husband, Billy of Becker, and Betty McNeese and her husband, Anthony of Smithville; and one brother, Jerry Parker and his wife, Sandra of Nettleton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judy Houge; and two brothers, Larry Parker and James Parker.
A private family graveside service will be held in Keyes Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Kennedy officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Patsy Terry
PONTOTOC – Patsy Terry, 74, passed away on October 4, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Browning Funeral Home.
Justin Sandlin
SALTILLO – Justin Sandlin, 31, passed away on October 5, 2020, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Barry Parham
AMORY – Barry Lynn Parham, 57, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born in Amory on December 14, 1962, in Amory to the late Billy and Shirley Fowlkes Parham. Barry was a graduate of Amory High School Class of 1980. For many years, he worked alongside his family at Parham Trucking. He enjoyed racing motorcycles in his younger years, traveling the country, and visiting with his friends. His greatest passion in life was being in the outdoors, whether it was riding the Ranger, deer hunting or Turkey hunting. His most prized and valued accomplishment was being a dad to his son Garrett, who he often referred to as G Man. Barry’s favorite quote about life was “Just be Happy.”
He is survived by his son Garrett Parham, Amory; sister Lee Ann Parham Mordecai (Art), Brandon, MS; stepson, Duston Parham, Amory; aunts and uncles, Wayne Fowlkes (Carolyn), Amory; Shirley Ray Parham (Amelia), Southaven; and Barbara Loden (Sonny), Amory; step granddaughter, Jenna Pickle, Amory; nephews Michael and Matthew Mordecai, Brandon, MS and a host of cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Torri Parham and a brother Phillip Parham.
Private services will be held later.
Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory is entrusted with arrangements and condolences may be shared at their website at www.clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Myrtle Lee Thornton
GUNTOWN – Myrtle Lee Thornton, 88, passed away on October 4, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Felix Murray
CHARLESTON – Felix Murray, 52, passed away on October 3, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Dollie J. Ferguson
BOONEVILLE – Dollie J. Ferguson, 80, passed away on October 5, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Ernest “Sonny” Carlisle Cadden
AMORY – Ernest Carlisle (Sonny) Cadden, Jr., 85, died on October 3, 2020, at his home in Amory. Born on October 21, 1935 in Amory to the late Ernest and Sue Smith Cadden, Sonny graduated from Amory High School in 1952.
He received both his Bachelor of Arts in Music (1956) and his Master of Music Education (1964) from the University of Mississippi. As an undergraduate student at Ole Miss, he was the solo clarinetist with both the University Symphonic Band and the University Symphony Orchestra.
In 1956, his first teaching position was as Band and Choral Director at Leland High School, a position he held until 1970. During the 14 years in Leland, his bands were consistently rated “superior” in all categories of competition at the State Band Festival.
In 1970, he returned to Amory where he served as Band Director for the next seven years, during which time the Amory Band won many honors. At the 1973 Tri-State Band Festival in Enid, Oklahoma, the band was selected the “Most Outstanding in Class” in concert, marching and parade and in concert and parade in 1977.
He was conductor of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra in Greenville, Mississippi, from 1966-1969 and was the Concert Director with the Mississippi Lions’ All-State Band in 1962, 1966, 1969 and 1974.
In 1976, he received the coveted “Mac” award, named in memory of A.H. McAllister, eminent American bandmaster and leader in the field of music education in America. This award recognizes the “Outstanding Band Director” in each of the 50 states.
He served as President of the MMEA, Band Division in 1969 and 1973, Treasurer of the MMEA, its parent organization, in 1971 and 1972. He is also Past-President of Phi Beta Mu, Delta Chapter and was State ASBDA Chairman for four years. He also is a member of the Northeast Mississippi Band Directors Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Bandmasters Hall of Fame.
He accepted a position with Henco, Inc., in Selmer, Tennessee, in 1977 and continued there for 12 years. In 1989, he was named McNairy County (Tennessee), “Citizen of the Year” and was a Past President of the Selmer Rotary Club.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret and sons Lee (Amory), Carl (Amory) and daughter Dollie (Navarre, Florida) and grandchildren Blake (Caitlin) of Nashville, Tennessee and Kelsey (Amory). He is also survived by his brother Johnny (Nell) of Amory and his sister Nancy (Florida). He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter-in-law Kathy.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 2:00 in the Chapel at Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Joe Brennan officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roger Cadden, Tommy Cadden, Sam Nerren, David Millender, Steve Stockton, Eddie Moak, Russell Hughes and Rusty McMullan.
Visitation for friends and family will be held prior to the service on Wednesday from 11:00-1:50 at Pickle Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Ernest Cadden Scholarship, c/o Create Foundation, Post Office Box 1053, Tupelo, Mississippi 38802.
You may share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuenralhome.com.
Cecil Simmons
NEW ALBANY – Cecil Carol Simmons, 73, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. He was born January 31, 1947 in Pontotoc County to Earl B. Simmons and Sally Mae Bramlitt Simmons. He was a member of Fountain of Life Baptist Church. He was owner of Simmons Mobile Home Service. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bud McGraw officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Wilma Fay Akins Simmons; 2 sons: Doug Simmons and Terry Lee Simmons (Taneshia); 1 sister: Kay Wages; and 6 grandchildren: Zack Simmons, Savannah Simmons, Marissa Simmons, T. J. Simmons, Natalie Simmons, and Jayla Callins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister: Ima Gean Shettles; and 2 brothers: Mack Simmons and Junior Simmons.
Pallbearers will be Zack Simmons, T.J. Simmons, Roy Page, Timmy Simmons, Mike Simmons, Terry Bryant, Terry Simmons, and Tim Robbins.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at United.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Johnnie Lee Harvell
CORINTH – Funeral services for Johnnie Lee Harvell, 68, of Corinth are set for Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. Dr. Kara Blackard and Bro. Shane Evetts will officiate the service.
Johnnie was born August 24, 1952 in Corinth, MS and passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Johnnie was of the Baptist faith and a member of Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. She loved her family, with her greatest joy being to watch her grandchildren at all their extracurricular activities. She was their greatest fan and supporter. In her years of teaching middle school science at Alcorn Central, Johnnie made lifelong friends that she considered family and loved all her former students as if they were her own. Johnnie was an avid Mississippi State fan and loved cheering on her Bulldogs.
Johnnie is survived by her husband of 46 years, John F. Harvell of Corinth; sons, Scotty Mills (Clarissa) of Corinth, Jon Kevin Harvell (Rosaline) of Corinth, and Brandon Tyler Harvell (Sarah) of Rossville, TN; daughter, Sagee Evetts (Shane) of Corinth; 11 grandchildren; Carleigh McKay Mills, Kenner Scott Mills, Anisten Rhea Harvell, Ashton Reid Harvell, Aikley Reese Harvell, Caroline Ivy Harvell, Claire Hudson Harvell, Noah Luke Evetts, Emilie Grace Evetts, Jon Tyler Grimes and Jaxon Cole Maharrey; sisters, Deborah Faye King (Wayne) of Corinth and Rebecca Hopkins of Corinth; nieces and nephew, Candlin Grimes , Jessica McCullar and Jacob King all of Corinth; as well as other relatives and a host of friends.
Johnnie is preceded in death by her father, Archie Isbell; mother, Johnny Dora Hudson Hopkins; brothers, Archie Otherlee Isbell, Jr., and Dennis Franklin Hopkins; mother-in-law, Evelena Ray Harvell and her father-in-law, Jon Lee Harvell. Pallbearers will be Bill Starling, Reid Bostick, Luke Evetts, Kenner Mills, Jon Tyler Grimes, Jaxon Cole Maharrey, Aundre Turner, Ron Dupree, Jonathan Lancaster, and Jay Rushing. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Johnnie Lee Harvell.
Regina Dacus
BOONEVILLE – Rita Regina Dacus, 72, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was born in Booneville, MS on November 10, 1947 to Luther and Mildred McKissack. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. She was employed with North MS. Medical Center for 25 years. She enjoyed watching football, crocheting, making blankets and throws for her family and friends. She was a people person, the many friends she had she treated as family.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ray Hall and Bishop Michael Byrd officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5:00- 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband Charles “ Charlie “ Dacus; one son, Steve Collins; five grandchildren, Markee (Marton Baca), Macey, Murphy, Mack and Stori Collins and one great grandchild, Raeleigh Baca.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Luther Ray McKissack; one sister, Fredia McKissack Raden; brother-in-law, Garry Raden and great nephew, Paxton Knight.
Pallbearers will be John Larsen, Mike Ericksen, Bobby McKissack, Richie Murphy, David Mason and Luke Raden. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Murphy, Tommy Murphy and Jimmy Burcham.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Modenia Green
BOONEVILLE – Modenia Imogene Green, 90, left this walk of life for her eternal home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born July 19, 1930, to James Edward and Vera Ola Stokes Moore. She married the love of her life, Wallis Arvid “Hoss” Green on November 6, 1948. She was a member of Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed life to the fullest.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. David Harper officiating, and Mr. Terry Smith delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery.
She is survived by her two daughters, Shirley (Kenneth) Nicholson of Booneville and Carolyn (Gary) Martin of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Lori (Bruce) Scott, Brad Nicholson, all of Booneville, Benjamin Martin of Tupelo and Stephen (Paige) Martin of Birmingham, AL; great-grandchildren, Blake (Alli) Scott, Bryson (Cori Childs) Scott, Bryan Scott, Briley Scott, Mary Richard Martin, and her mother Mary Claire Martin, and Chelsie Gardner; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoss Green; her son, Freddie Green; her parents; her brother, James Moore; and sisters, Ruby Moore and Mildred Brooks.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dr. David Greehaw and the Landmark Staff for their special care of our loved one.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
