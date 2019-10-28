Sarah Alice Crawford Webb
SALTILLO – Sarah Alice Crawford Webb, 92, passed away on October 27, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was a housewife, former employee for Lee County and City of Tupelo, member of Eastern Star and she was the second oldest member of First Baptist Church of Saltillo.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2010 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Ronnie Hatfield and Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Saltillo Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Webb of Saltillo; son, Larry Webb of Guntown; (4) grandchildren; (1) great-grandchild; host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Duck” Webb; parents, Guy and Mary Blanche Crawford; brother, Guy H. Crawford, JR; great-grandson, Samuel Jackson Webb; sister, Mary Hamilton Caruthers and husband, Wyatt.
Pallbearers will be Larry Webb, Lawrence Webb, Nathan Webb, Wyatt Morgan Caruthers, Barry Johnston, Chris Johnston.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of her Sunday School class, James Holland Webb, Larry Webb (Tody), Carlton Smith, Marie Smith, Timmy Webb, Ann Taylor, Hazel Raines, Ernest Lee Webb and W.K. Webb.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or building fund for First Baptist Church, 311 Mobile St, Saltillo MS. 38866.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Merle Voithoffer
CHESTERTOWN, MARYLAND – Merle Voithoffer, 82, formerly of Baldwyn, passed away on October 17, 2019 at the Kent Hospice Facility in Chestertown, Maryland. Merle had to have his parents sign for him when he made the decision to serve his country at the age of 17. He was a dedicated Chief Petty Officer, Training Deviceman and Navy Aviation Simulator Instructor. He was a Methodist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Ladell Voithoffer Grandsaert (Jack); sons, Barry Voithoffer (Donna) and Brandon Voithoffer (Shelly); grandchildren, Thomas, Nicholas, Christian, Patrick, Rebecca-Grace, Leah, Savannah, Madison and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Kellen, Hannah and Owen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Voithoffer.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Johnny Dale Bishop
NETTLETON – Johnny Dale Bishop died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. The lifelong resident of Nettleton, MS was 55. Born February 8, 1964, he was the son of George Robert Bishop and Icerlene Brookman Bishop. He was a 1982 graduate of Nettleton High School and worked as a plant maintenance manager for Enviva Pellets for fifteen years.
Johnny was a master craftsman and did woodwork and metal work. He loved farming and gardening and was the ultimate handyman. He was a family man who loved helping others. He attended Palestine Baptist Church.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Bro. Ronald Pannell will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Tupelo Chapel – Holland, and again from Noon – service time on Wednesday. A graveside service will follow at Bishop Cemetery in Nettleton.
He is survived by his wife Amy Jewel Kennedy Bishop; his son, John Robert Bishop of Nettleton; his daughter, Kristen Bishop of Nettleton; his sisters, Julie Sullivan (Danny) of Nettleton, Sue Langford (Herbert) of Nettleton, and Denise Bishop (Brad) of Red Bay, AL; his grandchildren, Addelyn Gillentine and Waylon Gillentine; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences to the family may be made online at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service will be Livestreamed on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and will be available for viewing 90 days thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Life-streaming.
Robert Freitas
FULTON – Robert Freitas, 55, passed away on October 26, 2019, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
James Haynes
ABERDEEN – James Haynes, 76, passed away on October 25, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Michael William Lail
TUPELO – Michael William Lail, 57, died peacefully at home, Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born in North Carolina on January 30, 1962 to Fred William and Peggy Ann Fox Lail. His job as an Industrial Engineer for Basset Furniture led him to Mississippi. After working for a few other furniture businesses in the area, he settled at Deville Furniture in Pontotoc, where he met his wife, Michelle Williams. They married on May 15, 1993. Most recently, Mike was the proud owner of, Mytek Project Management where he worked as an independent contractor. He was known around Tupelo for his boisterous personality and a knack for telling it like it is. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved cooking, and you could often find him at Kroger picking up ingredients for dinner. He also enjoyed fly-fishing, musical instruments, Mississippi State football and volunteering with Tupelo Running Club. He was always finding an animal to rescue, and greatly loved his dogs and cats. He attended The Orchard Tupelo with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Lail of Tupelo; daughters, Mathilda Lail of Tupelo, and Mackenzie Lail of Tupelo; mother, Peggy Johnson and her husband, Terry; two brothers, Brad Lail (Stacy) and Jonathan Lail (Ashley); in-laws, Jane Crausby (Max) and John Williams (Patty); five sisters in-law, Teresa Williams, Karla Parham (Greg), Lisa Corder (Gary), Barbara Biffle (David Rhea) and Tina Clark (David); brother in-law, Steve Crausby; sixteen nieces and nephews, Keagan Lail, Sierra Lail, Grayson Lail, Ada Lail, Lawson Lail, Brandon Fulgham (Julianna), Nichole McCollum, Madison Parham, Max Parham, Molly Parham, Brittnei Clowers, Brook Long (Jason), Natalie Allen (Dean), Summer Corder, Zach Corder (Shrie), Katelyn Collier (Chance); and many other family members who loved Michael very much.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Lail.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at The Orchard Tupelo with Bro. Bryan Collier and Bro. Will Rambo officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Fred Cannon, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Steve Fandel, David Branner, Bryan Metcalfe, Malcom Vaugh, Bill Gabriel, Frank Reinhart, and Richard Royce.
Honorary Pallbearers are his Cafe 212 Wednesday Morning Coffee Group.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Stout
BLUE SPRINGS – Dorothy Stout, 86, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her home in Blue Springs. Services will be on Saturday, November 02, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Martavious Smith
HOLLY SPRINGS – Martavious Smith, 16, passed away on October 27, 2019, at North Red Banks Road near Wild Cat Bottom in Red Banks. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Barbara Nell Garrison
TIPPAH COUNTY – Barbara Nell Garrison, 80, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10:30 AM til 2:00 PM at Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fellowship Cemetery. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Garrison family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Ester Sellers Raper Clark
MOOREVILLE – Ester Sellers Raper Clark, 84, gained her wings on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born May 24, 1935 in Alabama to Loyd Lee and Lucy Barger Sellers. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her six children, Mary Priest (Ray), Billy Raper (Brenda), Joe Raper (Gail), Michael Clark (Angie), Carolyn McCollum (Donny) and Peggy Clark; 22 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; three brothers, James Lee Sellers, Earnest Sellers and George Sellers; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bonnie Lee Raper; second husband, Howard L. Clark; four children, Ann Rosamond, Tony Clark, Jackie Clark and Jerry Wayne Raper; four brothers, William, Bud, Ed and Arthur Sellers; and two sisters, Inez Brinkley and Mae Dill.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Billy Burleson officiating. Graveside services will follow in Priceville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Priest, Ricky Priest, Joshua Mallet, Seth Neals, Zack Neals, Free Neals, Brian Raper and Brandon Priest.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Harrison Monroe Galloway
RANDOLPH – Harrison Monroe Galloway, 77, passed away October 27, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. Monroe was born August 24, 1942 to Presley and Gertrude Galloway in Algoma, MS. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1961. He married Hazel Ruth Galloway in 1975 and shared 40 wonderful years of marriage together until her death in 2015. He was a caring brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He worked in furniture at Brookwood Furniture for 31 years until his retirement in 2007. He loved to fish, sit at home and admire hummingbirds, and being outdoors. He was also a handy man and loved working on and fixing things. He had a great sense of humor and always loved to tell stories.
He is survived by a grandson, Billy Galloway, Jr., Fulton, MS; two sisters, Laverne Holt(Walter), Pontotoc, MS and Dorothy Steiner(Bob), Poulsbo, WA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife; brothers, Edward and Tommy Galloway; sisters, Kathleen Brummett and Lavonia Orr; sons, Billy Galloway, Sr. and Tony Galloway; great grandson, Billy Galloway III; and extended family.
Services will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Duane Ard officiating. Burial will follow in Black Zion Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Lee Russell, Dana Russell, Michael Russell, Chris Russell, Gary Chunn, and Kevin Chunn.
Honorary Pallbearers: Ray Russell, Glen Russell, Danny Russell, Earnie Russell, Danny Pennington, Thomas Pennington, and CJ Ransom.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 5-8 PM and Wednesday, October 30, 10 AM until service time.
B. Frank “Skeeter” Pierce
GRENADA – Bobby Franklin “Skeeter” Pierce, 86, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Veterans Home in Oxford,MS. He was born in Fulton, MS to Garvin Smith and Jesker Spencer Pierce. He said he got his real education in the Red Clay Hills of Itawamba County. He was a 1959 graduate of Mississippi State University. He was a member of the MS Valley Flywheelers Steam Engine Club. He enjoyed woodworking, blacksmith work, and working on his sawmill. He was a Mason and a Wahabi Shriner. He enjoyed restoring antique cars, which included a 1929 Ford Cabriolet Convertible, and 1955 Ford Fairlane Sunliner Conertible. He was an avid square dancer.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Fletcher Moorman officiating. Burial will be in the Hardens Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Carolyn Moore Pierce; one son, Ramon Moore Pierce, both of Grenada; one daughter, Shannon Lea Pierce of Cordova, TN; four sisters, Nell Wilemon (James) of Tupelo, Sue Jones of Fulton, Carolyn Perry of Tupelo, and Lynda Sparks (Gerald) of Fulton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Neal George, Brock Reese, Wayne Spencer, Holland Dye, Brad Reedy, and Robert McElwrath.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Lyn New, Sr.
PONTOTOC – Jerry Lyn New, Sr., 72, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2 PM at Oasis of Love Fellowship Church, Kings Hwy in Pontotoc County. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 29, 11 AM until service time at Oasis of Love Fellowship Church. Burial will follow at Oasis of Love Cemetery.
Sandra “Sandy” Boyce
HOUSTON – Sandra “Sandy” Boyce passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Chickasaw Memorial Garden Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi. Visitation will be on 4:00 P.M. with family.
J.W. Griffus
DECATUR, ALABAMA – J.W. Griffus, 95, passed away on October 28, 2019, at his residence in Decatur, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Vanessa Harding
TUPELO – Vanessa Harding, 60, passed away on October 27, 2019, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
David Thurman McMillen
NEW ALBANY -David Thurman McMillen, 66, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6 pm at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on Tuesday October 29, 2019 5 pm-6 pm at United.
