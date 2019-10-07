Christine Kelly
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Christine Kelly, 70, passed away on October 6, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Paul Roper
GUNTOWN – Paul Roper, 80, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home in Guntown. Services will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 3 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1-3 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pratts Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
William Hamer McKenzie
MICHIGAN CITY – William Hamer McKenzie, 67, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday 1:00 PM until service.
Joe Will Townsend
VARDAMAN – Joe Will Townsend, 74, passed away on October 5, 2019, at his residence in Vardaman. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Cory Mims
BALDWYN – Cory Mims 40, passed away on Sunday, October 06, 2019 at his home. He enjoyed playing guitar, coaching his son in baseball and he loved Disney World. He was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Ellistown Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 09, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Lance Pickens officiating. Burial will be in Ellistown Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jennifer Benjamin Mims of Baldwyn; parents, Bill and Sonya Mims of Blue Springs; in-laws, Tim and Mitzi Benjamin of Baldwyn; grandmother, Diane Holcomb of Tupelo; daughters, Hailey Mims of Blue Springs and Anna Mims of Baldwyn; son, Jaxon Mims of Baldwyn; sister, Courtney Williams (Jason) of Blue Springs; nephew, Riley Williams; host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Speck, John Speck, Evan Nanney, Jason Williams, Jon Little, Mike Owens and Zack Nelson.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Ellistown Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Annie Mae Garth
OKOLONA – Annie Mae Garth, 83, passed away on October 7, 2019, at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Dorothy ‘Nell’ Plunkett
AMORY – Dorothy ‘Nell’ Plunkett, 75, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Amory, MS in Amory. A family gathering will be on October 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethlehem Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS.
Kathy Childers King
ASHLAND – Kathy Childers King, 69, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday 5-8 PM.
Roger Keith Wanner
GOLDEN – Roger Keith Wanner, 65, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at North Ms. Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, October 9, 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 9, 4-7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Sara Jane Cates Wilson
VERONA – Sara Jane Cates Wilson, 85, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Graveside Services will be on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 10, from Noon – 1:30 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Memorials may be made to Boys Town Nebraska, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Jo Ann Horton
PONTOCOLA COMMUNITY/FORMERLY OF BREWER – Jo Ann Horton, 86, died Sunday October 6, 2019 at Diversicare of Amory. She was born August 17, 1933 in Lee County to Bootsie and Mable Goodwin. She was married to Willard Horton for over 50 years until his passing on September 2, 2004. She was a member of Brewer United Methodist Church. Jo Ann was best known for her social skills. She enjoyed eating. In her spare time she was an avid reader that would read anything.
She is survived by her two sons, Gary Horton and his wife, Wanda of Pontocola Community and Terry Horton and his wife, Brenda of Pontocola Community; two grandchildren, Dawn Wages and her husband, Clay of Shannon and Scottie Horton and his wife, Misty of Shannon; four step-grandchildren, Dustin Stanford, Tawana Johnson, Shaun Stafford and Stacy Hancock and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Loretta Lee and Betty Lowry and one brother, Bud Goodwin.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday October 8, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Bob O’Neal officiating. Burial will be in Brewer Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Earl Kellum, Dustin Stanford, Clay Wages, Wesley Johnson, Mitchell Pickering and Jerry Ellis.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
