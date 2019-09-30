Charlene G. Lusby
AMORY – Mary Charlene Gilliland Lusby, 80, passed away on September 27, 2019, at NMMC, Amory. Born on May 23, 1939, in Sulligent, AL, she was a daughter of the late Audie and Linnie Marie Finch Perry.
She lived with her family in Greenwood Springs, MS, where she attended school until she married the late Verlon Gilliland. In the late 60’s, she met the love of her life, Turner Lusby. They were married on January 6, 1969, and spent the rest of her life with him until his death in 2017. They were residents of Diversicare of Amory.
She is survived by one brother, Arnold Stanford, Grenada, MS; one sister, Shirley P. Cassidy, Columbus, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She had several special friends, along with some of the residents and staff of Diversicare, where she was known as “Momma.” She and Turner let Cross Bound Church in Smithville use their home in Amory as a Summer Mission house, where numerous young adults were taught and trained to spread the Gospel in that neighborhood. Through that, a deep relationship formed, allowing CBC to love and help care for her until her death.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 PM, Wednesday, October 2 at Diversicare of Amory with Bro. Kevin Crook officiating.
Memorials are requested to Cross Bound Church, 60026 FB Boozer Lane, Smithville, MS 38870. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Stevie Brassfield
HOUSTON – Stevie Brassfield, 66, passed away on September 28, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Southern Funeral Chapel.
Edward Bledso, Jr.
MEMPHIS – Edward Bledso, Jr., 66, passed away on September 28, 2019, at Hwy 72 Automobile Accident in Benton County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Isl
a Brown
FULTON – Isla Louise Brown, infant, passed away Friday, September 26, 2019, at LeBonheur Hospital in Memphis. She was born September 5, 2019 to Lee Austin Brown and Megan McMackin Brown.
Services will 5:00 pm on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Walker Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Barnett officiating. Visitation will begin at 3:00 Wednesday at Walker Baptist Church. Burial will be in Walker Cemetery.
Survivors include her parents, Austin and Megan Brown; sister, Kaylee Nichols, Grandparents: Scott and Jenny McMackin, Jeff and Lisa Brown; Aunt, Christy (Andy) Barnett; Uncles: Eric (Mauricia) Brown, Adam Brown, Matthew (Britney) McMackin; great-grandfather, Arlin Brown, great-grandfather, David (Cindy) McMackin, special cousins: Kaleb (Felicia) Barnett and Kyler Barnett.
Preceded in death by her great, great-grandmother, Alma Louise Cantrell; great-grandmother, Marynell Brown.
Pallbearers will be Matthew McMackin, Kaleb Barnett, Adam Brown, Eric Brown
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Shelia Key
CORINTH – Shelia V. Key, 68, of Corinth, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth after an extended illness. She was born September 9, 1951in Booneville to Edgar and Jewell Key. She was a Christian and member of Kemps Chapel Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, her flowers, traveling to the beach and mountains, and spending time with family and friends. She was loved by all and will truly be missed.
Sheila is survived by her son Mitch Key and his wife Frances; brother Ralph Key; six sisters, Helen Green, Ann English, Shirley Barrett, Jolene Perry (Perk), Janice Whitehorn, and Pat Henderson (Terry); numerous nephews and nieces; a special niece, Tonja Dickey and her daughter, Savannah Tigner, both of whom she loved and helped raise; host of other family members and friends; special friends, Pam Carpenter, Lovetta Edmonson, and Patty Watkins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Jewell Key; two brothers, Max and Will Key; a sister, Lorene Lambert.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Wednesday.
A Celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Kemps Chapel Cemetery.
Bobby Earl Churchill
NEW ALBANY – Bobby Earl Churchill, 83, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home-Oxford, MS. Bobby grew up in the Pinedale and Etta Communities in Union County. He graduated from Pinedale High School in 1955, where he played basketball and baseball. He met Joyce Sappington, his precious wife of 62 plus years, at a local basketball game. Bobby enlisted in the Army. He was stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. He worked in the furniture industry for over 30 years. He also farmed, and later worked at Sunshine Mills. Bobby and Joyce loved their church family. They were always involved and willing to help. They were members of Shady Grove Baptist Church in the Shady Grove Community in Pontotoc County for many years. Later in life, they were members of Bethel Baptist Church in the Pinedale Community in Union County. Bobby enjoyed fishing. He enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, especially the Rebels and Bulldogs. He was so proud of his grandsons. He loved joking and spending time with them.
The family is so thankful for his caregivers, Barbara Kidd, Faye Mays, and Deb Wray, the sweet and caring staff at Magnolia Place in New Albany, and at the VA Home in Oxford, the dedicated and caring staff of Kare-in-Home Hospice and Legacy Hospice, and their kind and helpful friend, and neighbor, Jackie Willard.
Bobby is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Churchill Nesler and Gary Nesler; his grandsons, Brandon Nesler(Kristi) and Barrett Nesler(Rivers); great grandchildren, Natalie and Andrew Nesler; brother, Freddie Churchill(Trish); brother-in-law, Jimmy Sappington(Paula); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Joyce Sappington Churchill; his parents, Ola Pence Churchill and Amos Coy Churchill; and his siblings, Ola Faye Willard, Louise Dillard, James Coy Churchill, Billy Churchill, and Judy Thompson.
Services will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2 PM at Bethel Baptist Church in the Pinedale Community with Bro. Jason Pilcher officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Brandon Nesler, Barrett Nesler, Rickey Churchill, Jerry McMillen, Charles Collier, and Jackie Willard.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 11 AM until service time at the church.
Shelby Collins Upchurch
TUPELO – Shelby Collins Upchurch, 94, passed away September 11, 2019, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home, Oxford, Mississippi. Shelby was loved by his family and friends for his gentleness, generosity, and charming smile. He was devoted to his mother, brothers and their Family.
Shelby is survived by his nieces Linda Sullivan (Phil), Marykay Mincy (Perry), Nancy Upchurch, and Pamela Van Horn (Ed); as well as, several great nieces and a great nephew.
Shelby received two Purple Heart’s during World War II. In lieu of flowers and to honor his memory donations can be made to: The Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Private Interment will be at Bollinger County Memorial Cemetery, Marble Hill, Missouri at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Dora S. Crudele
TUPELO – Dora S. Crudele died at home Sunday morning, September 29, 2019, in Tupelo, MS, after an extended illness. She was 74 years old.
Dora’s parents, Henry and Hazel Schultz, moved to Tupelo soon after Dora’s birth on August 17, 1945. Dora attended Tupelo public schools and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1963, where she was a feature twirler for the band. She also played flute under the direction of her father, who was the band director at the time. She attended Louisiana Tech and Memphis State (now University of Memphis) where she majored in Music Education.
Dora met the love of her life, Marcel F. Crudele, at St. James Catholic Church, and they were married there in 1968. She was a homemaker (in her words, a “domestic engineer”) and they had 2 children: Melissa A. Crudele of Tupelo, MS, and Marcel “Marc” Crudele, Jr. of Atlanta, GA. Dora was a loving, devoted mother, an amazing cook, cake decorator, and took great interest in planning parties. She was a seasonal tax preparer.
When the young family moved to Van Buren, MO, in the 1971, Dora was the church organist and led the choir at St. George Catholic Church. The family returned to Tupelo in 1979 and Dora sang in the choir at St. James for several years.
She is survived by her husband Marcel F. Crudele; her son Marc Crudele, daughter Melissa Crudele, and her grandchildren: Jack Burt, a junior at Ole Miss, and Jaden Anne Burt, a junior at Tupelo High School. She loved her grandchildren dearly.
Visitation will be at St. James Catholic Church on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. with Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery in Saltillo.
Pallbearers will be members of the Knights of Columbus. Honorary pallbearers will be Lawrence and Carl Renfroe.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the G. Henry Schultz Scholarship Fund through the CREATE Foundation, PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Joyce Butler
SALTILLO – Joyce Butler, 89, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. She was born August 29, 1930 in Ithaca, NY to Harold and Ruth Fish. She worked in retail for most of her life working for Bill’s Dollar Stores and Lerner
Shops. She enjoyed sitting outside and enjoying nature. She loved her family and spending time with them. She was of the Catholic Faith.
Graveside services are private with Father Tim Murphy officiating.
She is survived by her two children, Bobby Butler (Margaret) of Cordova, TN and Barbara Walls of Saltillo; two sisters, Ruthie Payne of Florida and Barbara Fort of Rochester, NY; one brother, Charles Fish of Ithaca, NY; two grandchildren, Austin Willingham and Brayden Thompson; three great-grandchildren, Andre, Anthony and Arieana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Fieldon Terry
BLUE SPRINGS – Fieldon Terry, 84, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Union County on March 10, 1935 to James Howard and Bessie Lucille Terry. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Navy and Army. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He was a truck driver for many years, a diesel mechanic and worked for the Sherman Police Department and retired from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office. He enjoyed bird hunting and fishing.
Services will be 11 AM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Wilburn officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by two daughters, Diane Williams (Dannie) of Belden and Janet Rhynes of Baldwyn; one son, Junior Terry (Kathy) of Center Hill; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean Terry; 2 sons, Clyde McDowell and Dennis McDowell; a daughter, Jeanette Melton and a granddaughter, Gwen Melton.
Pallbearers will be Jason Terry, Nathan Terry, Mason Terry, Mitchell Campbell, Mark McDowell and Jeffrey Verell.
Visitation will be 5 – 7 Tuesday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
B
lair Sartin
NETTLETON – Blair Martin Sartin, 35, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at her residence. She was born August 27, 1984 to Frank and Melissa Martin in Amory. She enjoyed reading, writing, and being home maker which allowed her to enjoying her time playing with her children.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Sartin, Jr., 3 children, Kadence Blakenship, Caleb Camp, and Noah Sartin, her parents, Frank and Melissa Martin, of Nettleton, and 2 brothers, Haylay Martin of Dorsey, and Tim Martin of GA.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Sara Young
MANTACHIE – Sara Faye Price Young, 87, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Greenhouses at Traceway after an extended illness. She was born August 3, 1932, to Conrad and Sallie Elliot Price. She was a lifelong member of the Mantachie Church of Christ. She retired from the Mantachie High School where she worked in the cafeteria and loved all the children she served. She was also the receptionist at Cedars Health Center for many years. She enjoyed being around her family.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Milton Barlow officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Gwyn Bailey; her sister, Nell Barber; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Sallie Price; her husband, Billy Young; her son, Steven Young; her grandson, Ryder Walton; and her sister, Mary Coggins.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Martin House and Sanctuary Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Condolences may be shared with the Young family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Dwight B. Moore
AMORY – Dwight B. Moore, 88, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on Wednesay, October 2, 2019; 1:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel in Amory. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM at the funeral home.
