Paul Tabler
KIRKVILLE – Paul F. Tabler, 99, passed away on Wednesday, October 09, 2019 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on September 13, 1920 to Clarence and Maggie Allred Tabler in Kirkville, MS. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific Ocean Theater and Guantanamo Bay Cuba. On December 26, 1944 he married Mattie Ruth Gardner who preceded him in death on December 07, 2010. In 1950 they moved to Kenosha, WI where he worked at American Motors/ Chrysler until his retirement, when they returned to MS. He was active in the local 72 auto workers union and served on the executive board for many years.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Douglas Kitchens and Bro. Carl Dunlap officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice and husband, Matti Salmi of Pleasant Prairie, WI; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Christine) Salmi of Libertyville, IL and Scott (Avigal Niederer) Salmi of Highland Park, IL; two great-grandchildren, Alexander Salmi and Leilani Salmi of Highland Park, IL; many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Ruth Tabler; infant daughter; his parents, Clarence and Maggie Tabler; brother, Forbes Tabler, sisters, Estrelda Underwood and June Poteet.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Salmi, Scott Salmi, Jimmy Tabler, Billy Tabler, Larry Bishop and Jerry Bishop.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Cora Amanda Morphis
BOONEVILLE – Cora Amanda Morphis, 64, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her son’s home in Diamondhead, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, noon until 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Lola Whitehead
SALTILLO – Lola Mae Whitehead, 89, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Diversicare. She was born April 25, 1930 in Tishomingo County to Alfred Prentiss Cleveland and Ruth Alice Funerburk Cleveland. She was a high school graduate who was a homemaker by trade. She enjoyed painting especially painting birds, sewing, vegetable gardening and canning.
She is survived by her two sons, Billy Whitehead and his wife, Joy of Saltillo and Jimmy Whitehead and his wife, Cheryl of Olive Branch; five grandchildren, William Morgan Whitehead and his wife, Molly of Saltillo, Liza Johnsten and her husband, Patrick of Aura, Illinois, Craig Whitehead of Olive Branch, Tammy Turner and her husband, Rick of Jackson, Tennessee and Michael Cutcher of Munford, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, Ian Mackin, Jordan Mackin, Kynzli Hall, Aspen-Brook Harris, Charles Rhett Whitehead and Cooper Liam Whitehead, Katie Johnsten, Emma Johnsten, and Isabella Turner; one sister, Toy Mae Underwood of Tishomingo and Kenith Cleveland of Oxford. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patricia Berger; granddaughter, Alesha Harris; three brothers and two sisters. Private family services will be held at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Judy Carruth Chelmowski
AMORY – Judy Carruth Chelmowski, 72, passed away on October 14, 2019, at at her residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Eva Sue Hamm Windham
RIPLEY – Eva Sue Hamm Windham, 84, passed away on October 14, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Ruby Lann Cole
PEACEFUL VALLEY – Ruby Lann Cole, 92, entered eternal rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Smithville on December 13, 1926, she was a daughter of John Wiley and Eddie Martha Lindley Lann.
Ruby attended Smithville High School. She worked as a seamstress at Cole’s Big and Tall, for several years before retiring in December of 2012. A cheerful, independent lady, Ruby had warm smile and great sense of humor. She was the oldest living member of Cardsville Baptist Church and enjoyed reading her Bible daily. She loved her dog and cat, and enjoyed doing yard work.
Ruby treasured her family and took great joy in family gatherings and seeing her grand and great grandchildren play in her back yard. In her free time, Ruby liked to read, sew and piece quilts.
Ruby leaves behind many cherished friendships and loved ones, and her memory will live on.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Catherine Carpenter (Kenneth), of Peaceful Valley; son, Lloyd Cole (Gloria), Tupelo; grandchildren, Randy Carpenter (Leslie), Chris Cole (Lisa), Christy Sparkman (Seth), Keith Cole (Monica); great-grandchildren, Turner Carpenter, Evan Cole, Harrison Cole, Bailey Cole, Michael Cole, Sam and Lily Sparkman; step-grandchildren: Ashley, Kyler and Kolby Williams; a step great-great grandchild: Grisham Long and a host of nieces and nephews. Special friends Jerry and Lathen Walton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Frank” Cole; sister, Leona Cummings; and brothers, Erie, Burley, Woodie, and Clyde.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Mrs. Cole at 2PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Burial will follow in the Pearce Chapel Cemetery in Smithville. Pallbearers will include Chris Cole, Randy Carpenter, Seth Sparkman, Evan Cole, Harrison Cole, and Turner Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Sparkman, Michael Cole, and Keith Cole.
Please share you memories and condolences with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Clarence Holmes
BENTON COUNTY – Clarence Holmes, 76, passed away on October 14, 2019, at his residence in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
John Thomas Lindley III
CHEROKEE, ALABAMA – John Thomas Lindley III, 67, passed away on September 19, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Walter Henry
ASHLAND – Walter Henry, 60, passed away on October 13, 2019, at his home in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mary Reynolds
CALHOUN CITY – Mary Reynolds, 79, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Bruce Living Center in Bruce. Services will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12:00 pm until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Big Creek.
Gypsy Moreland
BOONEVILLE – Gypsy Moreland, 44, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Baptist Memorial East in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Rienzi. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Clara Mae Thompson
VERONA – Clara Mae Thompson, 79, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Chandler Temple C.M.E. Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 3-5 P.M. and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will follow at Verona City Cemetery.
Catherine Mary “Carrie” Mead
UNION COUNTY – Catherine Mary “Carrie” Mead, 54, passed away on October 13, 2019, at her residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
