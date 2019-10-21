Annie Roxanne Biggs
NEW ALBANY – Annie Roxanne Biggs, 42, passed away on October 20, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
Janice Hamilton
HOULKA – Janice Hamilton, 60, passed away on October 19, 2019, at NMMC in TUPELO. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home.
Kerry Keaton
HAMILTON – Kerry Keaton, 39, passed away on October 17, 2019, at North, Carolina in Carey. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Lakesha Richardson
GUYS, TENNESSEE – Lakesha Richardson, 36, passed away on October 20, 2019, in Guys, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Lynn Hoover Thornton
BRUCE – Lynn Hoover Thornton, 90, passed away on October 19, 2019, at Home in Bruce. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Bruce.
Rev Willie L. Harper
TUPELO – Rev Willie L. Harper, 75, passed away on October 19, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Bonnie D. Green
TUPELO – Bonnie Louise Duncan Green, 84, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born in Smithville March 9, 1935 to Albert and Avis Land Duncan and was a graduate of Smithville High School. She graduated from Cosmetology School and worked for several years at the Powder Puff. In 2005, she retired as a manager from the Bookstore at Itawamba Community College. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church for over 20 years where she served as an activity member and member of the Harrison Memorial/Sunshine Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, JOY and the Senior Luncheon.
Survivors include two daughters, Kristi McEwen (Walker) of Saltillo and Tami Nabers (Donald) of Pratt; two grandsons, Shane and Josh Scott; two step-grandsons, Jon and Jordan McEwen; great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Scott; niece, Tresha Sullivan (Phil) of Amory; nephew, Dwight Horn (Pam); and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; step-father, Ed Rodabough; sister-in-law, Dannis Horne; brother-in-law, Broward Horne; and grandparents, Jim and Sadie Duncan and Willie and Notie Bell.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Danny Dabbs, Rev. Corey Collins and Rev. Roger Puhr officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
William Edward Wallace
TIPPAH COUNTY – William Edward Wallace, 82, passed away on October 20, 2019, at his residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Billy Wayne Tigrett
PISGAH – Billy Wayne Tigrett, 75, died suddenly on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his home while playing hymns on his organ. He was born October 11, 1944, to Lee Allen and Ruby Lee Prince Tigrett. He was an active member of the 4-H where he developed his interest in beekeeping. He was valedictorian of the last graduating class of Pisgah High School. He went on to attend Northeast Mississippi Junior College and Mississippi State University obtaining a bachelor’s and master’s degree in industrial education.
Billy’s first career was a successful 28 years of teaching most of which was spent at Corinth High School. After his first retirement, he began working at Builder’s Supply followed by 15 years at Wal-Mart. His most recent career was his true passion of farming the Pisgah farmland his dad farmed. He enjoyed growing vegetable/fruit gardens, farming soybean fields, beekeeping, and growing flowers. Billy never turned down the challenge to fix anything that was broken. He also enjoyed mechanic work, wood work, welding, and fix-it projects.
He was an active member of the First Free Will Baptist Church and served as deacon and in previous years as the adult Sunday school teacher. He was a faith follower of Christ with a gentle and quiet spirit.
He married his one true love, Barbara Sue Shackelford on August 8, 1970. He was the proud father of three daughters; Cathy Susanne Tigrett DeVaughn (Brad), Maria Rosanne Tigrett Montgomery (Chad), and Leslie Ellen Tigrett Arnold (Richie). He was the proud grandfather of Kelli Alese DeVaughn (Fiance Derick Whisenant), Anna Alizabeth DeVaughn, Bret Tigrett Montgomery, Grant Lee Montgomery, William Riley Arnold, and Baby Boy Arnold arriving in April 2020. He is survived by his sister Louise Tigrett Holley (Gerald) of Houston, TX and a host of nieces/nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Irving Mills Tigrett and nephew Ronald Gerald Holley.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and Wednesday 11:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church Booneville, MS. Bro. Steve Nichols and Bro. Leonard Ball officiating.
Pallbearers will be Billy Tabler, Nickey Marshall, Erik Hamilton, Billy Jo Garvin, Carl Bullard, and Mackie Don Smith.
Rosie Douglas
TUPELO – Rosie Douglas, 59, passed away on October 19, 2019, at Diversicare of Tupelo in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Walter Harris
RIENZI – Walter Harris, 64, passed away on October 19, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Virgia Lee James
ABERDEEN – Virgia Lee James, 95, passed away on October 20, 2019, at his residence in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Jackie Carroll Tolar, Jr.
BOONEVILLE – Jackie Carroll Tolar, Jr. (45) passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home in Booneville. He attended Booneville and Prentiss County Schools where he acquired many lifelong friends. He was a former truck driver and owner of Tolar Dirt Work. He was employed by Paul Smithy Construction of Tupelo. He was a Christian and attended the Vineyard Church in Booneville. He loved to ride his motorcycle and became a charter member of the Iron Warriors, Cru’d Pigs Division of Tupelo. His greatest passion was his son, brothers, family and friends. He was known for his fun-loving, caring disposition and his ready smile. He fought a hard battle with cancer and entered his eternal home on October 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be 3 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Vineyard Church with Bro. Tracy Arnold officiating. Burial will be in the Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Tuesday at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his mother, Wanda Harris (Billy); his father, Jackie Tolar, Sr. (Sherry); his sons, Adam Reed Tolar (Dewanna) and Easton Levi Tolar; the mother of his sons, Emily Tolar Trimble; his brothers, Joslyn Tolar (Melissa) and Jeremy Tolar; his sisters, Brandie Tolar and Misty Evans (Lee); his paternal grandmothers, Jannie Tolar and Mary Cathrine Shook; his aunts, Susan Woodruff (Larry), Judy Stevens, Patricia Whirley (Roger), Carolyn Berryhill and Lisa Wildman (Eddie); his uncle, William Richardson (Starr); his pastor, uncle and lifelong friend, William Tracy Arnold (Neecy) and his nieces and nephews, Olivia Tolar, Montana King, Jayla Tolar, Ava Kate Tolar, Breanna Evans, Layken Evans, Caitlin Evans, Harper Evans, Hazel Evans, Ridglee Evans, Hunter Tolar, D.J. Lewis (Kim), A.J. Tolar (Jada) and Megan Jaco (Donnie). Jackie was loved and adored by a host of cousins and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mrs. Lorraine Moran Richardson, Mr. Harold Richardson, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Moran, Mr. and Mrs. L.D. Richardson, Mr. AJ “Red” Tolar, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Willis and Mr. and Mrs. Albert Tolar. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Martha Sue Gunter
PEACEFUL VALLEY – Martha Sue Gunter, 75, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her home in the Peaceful Valley community. Services will be on Thursday, October 24, at 10 a.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Bourland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A full obituary will run in Wednesday’s Journal.
Larry Taylor
CALHOUN CITY – Larry Taylor, 76, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. Services will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 3 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 1 pm until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.
Brenda Hopkins
PONTOTOC – Brenda Kay Kennedy Hopkins, 61, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2019, in Whitesburg,Kentucky.
She was born November 9, 1957, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, to the late Tommie Beaver Kennedy and Arthur Franklin “Bud” Kennedy. She is survived by her companion, Tim Maxey; two sons, Roger Wesley Swan (Brandi) and Rickey Wade Hopkins; grandchildren, Baylor and Saylor Fallin; three sisters, Sarah Ann Kennedy, Sherri Lane Kennedy, and Marie Kennedy Ellis (Mark); her nephews, Chris Kennedy, Blake Kennedy, Buddy Kennedy, Tyler Gregory, D. J. Hester, and Nathan Hester; her nieces, Victoria Ashton Braham, Kennedy Ellis, and Ryann Ellis. She is predeceased by her parents; a brother, Thomas Franklin Kennedy; and her grandparents, Floy and Arthur Kennedy of Pontotoc and Leona and Westwood Beaver of Town Creek, Alabama.
Kay was an artistic and generous soul. She loved to crochet and knit, making beautiful and intricate pieces that she enjoyed giving to her family and friends. She was also a talented artist and read everything she could get her hands on. One of her favorite pastimes was cooking, and two of her specialties were homemade lasagna and cheesecake. She was friendly and kind, loved to talk, and never met a stranger. She was pretty and petite but was also tough and fiercely independent. She loved wearing her cowboy boots and could work on her truck without chipping her nails. She fought and survived a brain tumor, but she never complained. She just battled her way back-like she always did. She smiled and laughed and talked and just kept on going. Of all the things she enjoyed and loved, she loved her two boys most of all, and she was so proud of the men they have become. She will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, October 25 at White Zion Presbyterian Church in the Furrs Community.
Julia Bates
FULTON – Julia Kay Bates, 61, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Rosedale Assisted Living Home in Fulton. She was born May 20, 1958, in Tupelo, to Roy Lee and Fairy Nell Owens Bates. She was a Primitive Baptist in belief. She enjoyed watching television, singing, music, and especially enjoyed going to church. She made a lasting impression on everybody she met. She enjoyed it when her brother rode her on his motorcycle.
Services will bet 10 a. m. Wednesday, October 23, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Darren Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Beulah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Saltillo.
Survivors include her mother, Fairy Nell Owens Bates of Fulton; one brother, Roy Kevin Bates of Mantachie; and a host of other family members.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Bro. Roy Lee Bates; and one brother, Anthony Lee Bates.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Bates family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Dick Millender
AMORY – Charles David “Dick” Millender, 85, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born in Monroe County and was a son of the late William Jack and Lucille Gilreath Millender. He graduated from Okolona High School in 1952, and the University of Mississippi Pharmacy School in 1958. He was employed by Stewart Drug Company in Okolona from high school until he came to Amory in 1959. He was a member of the Mississippi National Guard from 1957-1966. His unit was taken into United States Service during riots at Ole Miss in 1962.
Dick was a member of First Presbyterian Church Amory, where he served on the session for many years. He was also a member of the Okolona Masonic Lodge where he received his 60 year member pin in 2018. Dick was a member of Amory Main Street Foundation, Member and President of the Amory Chamber of Commerce, where he helped establish the Amory Railroad Festival, and also served on the Amory Board of Adjustments. He served on the Board of Directors for Amory Federal Savings and Loan, was a member of Rotary International where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, and was also a member and president of the Mississippi Board of Pharmacy, and the Ole Miss Alumni Association. He also was a volunteer with the Amory Food Pantry.
Dick married the love of his life, Evelyn in 1960 and they owned Peoples Drug Company together until her death in 2010. They loved and treated their employees and customers like their family. He closed the drug store in 2011 after more than 50 years in business on Main Street Amory. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Gilmore Memorial Hospital, Dr. Hoang and his staff, and the staff of Diversicare of Amory for their service, consideration and love of Mr. Dick.
He is survived by his son: David Millender (Lynn), Amory; step-daughter: Patricia MacDivitt (Mac), Amory; grandchildren: Jeb, Billy and Emmy Millender; Lee MacDivitt (Tera); great-grandchildren: Cooper and Evelyn; sister-in-law: Carnell Millender; and nephew: John D. Millender (LaDonna).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Evelyn Gregory Millender; brothers: John Millender and Billy Millender (Sue).
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22 from 5-8pm at Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Amory. Bro. Coy Hill and Bro. Stanley Blaylock will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Amory Historical Society Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin Adkins, Fletcher Bailey, Malcolm Bender, Steve Brandon, Hob Bryan, Carl Cadden, Tommy Cole, Michael Farrar, Bill Griffith, Bobby Hall, and Greg Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Baker, Hobdy Bryan, BryanThomas Griffith, John Andrew Gregory, Eddy Holden, Frank Owen, Pete Randle, Hal Rogers, Bill Stewart, and the employees of People Drug Company.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Diversicare of Amory, First Presbyterian Church, or the charity of their choice.
Please share your memories and condolences with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
