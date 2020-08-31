Mickey Nichols
BOONEVILLE – Mickey Nichols, 65, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12-1 pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
David Darrell Shook
BALDWYN – David Darrell Shook, 56, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born on November 27, 1963, to Chester Shook and Jane Johnson Shook. Mr. Shook drove a truck for many years. He enjoyed fishing, and loved his bulldogs.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Tuesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. Tracy Arnold officiating. The services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his brother, Michael Shook; two sisters, Brenda Ray and Pat Hall Burk (Rodger); and a very special friend, Penni Rutledge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry Shook and Steven Shook; one niece, Mitzi Ray; and one nephew, Shane Hall.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Shelvie J. Jamison
UNION COUNTY – Shelvie J. Jamison, 76, passed away on August 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Robert Brand, Jr.
SHANNON – Robert Brand, Jr., 77, passed away on August 30, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Mr. Terry Kilpatrick, Sr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mr. Terry Kilpatrick, Sr., 60, passed away on August 29, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Rosa Lee Wells
VERONA – Rosa Lee Holloway Wells, 81, of Verona, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born January 17, 1939 to Lois and Bernie Towery Holloway. She loved to cook, and she loved to feed people even more. Whether you dropped by unannounced or you attended a large family dinner, you never left there hungry and you “butter believe” it was always amazing.
She loved freshly painted pink fingernails, pink lipstick, silk pajamas, roses, spending way too much time in Walmart, and reading magazines “for recipes, not gossip of course”. Above all else, she loved Jesus and had unwavering faith. A close second was her family. She was a beloved and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a loyal friend to many (as long as she didn’t have to keep a secret because she never quite figured that out).
She was charming, sassy, and funny; always trying to make everybody laugh with a new joke she heard. She loved making memories and if you knew her, you probably have at least one great story to tell. She had compassion for everyone she met and would always be the first to offer help to anyone that needed it. She was truly selfless with a generous spirit. She was even more beautiful on the inside than out, she was one of a kind.
Funeral service was Monday, August 31, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Burial was in Lee Memorial Park
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Wells of Tupelo and Terry Wells (Susan) of Mooreville; her daughter, Tangie Blankenship (Russell) of Tupelo; brother, Douglas Holloway (Vicki); sister, Helen Fears; six grandchildren, Candace Blankenship, Lauren Cox, Morgan Taylor (Josh), Kristin Wells, Darby Blankenship, and Lily Blankenship; great grandchildren, Jordyn Smith, Jaxon Taylor, Hudson Blankenship, Ava Cox, and Aspen Cox and special family, Cary Simmons, Kay Wells, Joel Lindley, and Kathy Roberts.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Chalmus Ray Wells, her parents, son, William Timothy “Tim” Wells, brothers, Buddy Holloway, Dallas Holloway, and Junior Lee Holloway and sisters, Ann Allen and an infant sister.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Regional Rehabilitation Center.
Gerald Proulx
MARIETTA – Gerald Proulx, 81, passed away on August 28, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Joan Lee “Ms. B.” Blankenship
TUPELO – Joan Lee Blankenship “Ms. B.”, 87, of Tupelo, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born November 13, 1932 to Barth David and Evelyn Lawson Bender. She worked at North Mississippi Medical Center as a Ward Secretary from 1979 to retirement. She coached swimming for 40+ years and received The ConocoPhillips Outstanding Service Award in 1994 and it has been said that she taught Tupelo how to swim.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Forest Sheffield officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park
She is survived by her sons, Rob Blankenship (Jennifer) of Belden; Russell Blankenship (Tangie) of Tupelo; sister, Judy Stein; six grandchildren, Christa Evans, Chad Blankenship (Dallas), Candace Blankenship, Lauren Cox, Darby Blankenship, and Lily Blankenship; eight great grandchildren, Carter Blankenship, Turner Blankenship, Jaxon Evans, Tatum Blankenship, Hudson Blankenship, Ava Cox, Tripp Blankenship, and Aspen Cox; and host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Blankenship, her parents, brother, Kenneth Bender, Sister, Donna Garner, and brother-in-law, Stan Stein.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tupelo Aquatic Club, P.O. Box 3423 Tupelo, MS 38803; designated for Joan Blankenship or to Create Foundation: Tupelo Aquatic Center Memorial/ Honorarium Fund, P.O. Box 1053 Tupelo, MS 38802; designated for Joan Blankenship.
Larry A. McCluney
GRENADA – Larry A. McCluney, 74, long time technician for Mississippi Valley Gas Company of Grenada, MS and native of Houston, MS, transitioned Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home in Grenada. Visitation is Wednesday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the Temple Baptist Church with the funeral starting at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at 4:30 pm at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston, MS. Skeeter Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Johnathan Bell
BALDWYN – Johnathan Bell, 48, passed away on August 31, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Charles Edward Buchanan
OKOLONA – Charles Edward Buchanan, 67, passed away on August 28, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Jimmy Flaherty
AMORY – Jimmy Flaherty, 83, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at North Mississippi medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born in Houston, MS, he was the son of the late Earnest and Frances Finch Flaherty.
Jimmy was blessed with three sons and a daughter. He loved his children and adored the grandchildren he was blessed with over his lifetime.
Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working tirelessly on his farm. He liked watching football and spending time with his grandchildren.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Scottie Flaherty Hancock, Pontotoc; sons, Todd Flaherty, Baldwyn, Art Flaherty, Ecru, and Justin Flaherty, Beldon, MS; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and 2 nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Nell Ray.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Black Zion Cemetery, Pontotoc, MS, with Rev. Tim Murphy officiating.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to your local church or charity. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Cordery Daugherty
DORSEY – Cordery Ruth Daugherty, 69, passed away on August 31, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.