Gladys Bennett, Golden
Dr. Martha Stuckey Chambless, Oxford
Emma Earline Dickerson, Mooreville
Billy Harville, New Albany
Terry Nell McLarty, Fulton
Al Poole, Saltillo
Mrs. Ernest Price, New Albany
Geneva Tyes, Baldwyn
Mrs. Kathleen Warren
Tupelo
Services were 2 PM Monday
Chapel
Brewer Cemetery
Mrs. Ernest Price
NEW ALBANY - Mrs. Ernest Price, 75, passed away on September 11, 2022, at Bedford Alzheimer's Care in Hattiesburg, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Terry Nell McLarty
FULTON - Terry Nell McLarty passed from this life to life eternal on September 09, 2022 from North Mississippi Medical center in Tupelo at the age of 62. Terry was born in tupelo on December 25, 1959 to the late James D. and Martha Nell McLarty.
Terry enjoyed life to the fullest. She lived most of her adult life in Fulton, MS. She worked in the furniture industry as a seamstress. She loved being outdoors playing softball and riding horses. In her leisure time she enjoyed watch TV, especially the criminal and law enforcement shows, such as Criminal Minds and Law and order. Her family and Teddy Bears were the love of her life. She enjoyed visits from and loved her Home Care nurse, Trish and her PCA, Ashley who helped her sister take great care of her.
Terry will be remembered at a private family service at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Terry is survived by her son Brandon Marshall of Pontotoc; two granddaughters and one grandson; her sister Tammy Denham of Fulton; niece, Kristian Bennett of Fulton; nephew Chris Johnson of Fulton, and one great niece and one great nephew. Terry is preceded in death by her parents.
Al Poole
SALTILLO - Alfred Landon "Big Al" Poole, 84, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home in Saltillo. He was born on February 20, 1938 in Tuscaloosa County, AL to Ernest Hester and Sarah Alma Hagar Poole. He moved with his family in the late 1950's and prior to his retirement, he worked for Walker Manufacturing for 34 years. From his native home, he was a lifelong fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Al enjoyed billiards and was a very accomplished 8-ball player who could run the table. He enjoyed squirrel hunting and pistol shooting.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Pearce Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Justin Haynes officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his three girls, Shelia Bennett (Jerry) of Smithville, Christy Montet (Larry Lamons) of Mooreville, and Donna Mohon (Robert) of Como; his sister, Lorene Warren of Amory; 6 grandchildren, Landon Williams, Kyle Montet, Malcolm Williams, Josh Chism, April Ashley, and Ashley Douglas; 5 great grandchildren, Ace Montet, Lyric Williams, Aria Ashley, Kendall Douglas, and Bradley Williams; nephews, Eddie Poole (Kitty), Jimmy Earl Poole, Barry Poole, and Randle Holloway; and niece, Loretta Eversmann (David).
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Earnestine Fowler; and brothers, Jimmy Poole, Edward Poole, Leon Poole, and Charles Poole.
Pallbearers will be Landon Williams, Kyle Montet, Malcolm Williams, Josh Chism, Ace Montet, and Christopher Horn.
Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Billy Harville
NEW ALBANY - Billy Harville, 68, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 2:00 P. M. at First Pentecostal Church of New Albany. Visitation will be on Monday, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 P. M. at First Pentecostal Church. Condolences at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Old Glenfield Cemetery in New Albany, MS.
Geneva Tyes
BALDWYN - Geneva Tyes, 101, passed away on September 10, 2022, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Dr. Martha Stuckey Chambless
OXFORD - Dr. Martha Stuckey Chambless, 81, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church in Oxford, MS with Rev. Robert Allen officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in Oxford, MS. The visitation will be held prior to the service in the Atrium at First Baptist Church from 9:00 A.M. until service time. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Chambless was born May 21, 1941, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the daughter of Thelma Lee and Hermon Joseph Stuckey. She graduated from Monticello High School where she was a cheerleader, a member of numerous organizations, and valedictorian of her graduating class. She received a B.S.E. in Elementary Education from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. She served as a cheerleader, president of her sorority and various offices in a number of organizations there. She received a Master of Education and Doctor of Education from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. After teaching elementary grades in Crossett and Fayetteville, Arkansas, she served as a professor and coordinator of the Elementary Education Program at the University of Mississippi. During her 34 years at Ole Miss and one year at Arkansas State University, she published numerous journal articles on reading education and several chapters in reading education textbooks. She was on the Editorial Advisory Board for the Reading Research and Instruction Journal. She directed a number of research projects such as the Mississippi Writing to Read Project sponsored by IBM and the DeSoto Literacy Counselor Volunteer Program. She also organized and directed numerous workshops for teachers and student teachers such as the MENTOR Institute, the Barksdale Reading Institute, and workshops for Professional Development sites, the School of Education Mississippi Teacher Corps, and the North Mississippi Education Consortium. She was also Vice President of Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society. In addition, she was a popular presenter at state and national conferences on reading education. Her service to Ole Miss included chairing numerous committees at the department and school level. She also served as chair of the University Assessment Committee and on Dr. Khayat's Inauguration Steering Committee.
She was awarded the UAM Alumni Association Achievement and Merit Award. She also received the School of Education Outstanding Teacher Award and the Faculty and Staff Service Award from Ole Miss.
In the Oxford community, she was a member and president of the American Association of University Women, member and president of University Dames, member of the Oxford Garden Club, and member of the Junior Auxiliary of Oxford. She served on the Board of Directors and the Curriculum Committee of Oxford University School and established a number of educational programs for the school.
She assumed numerous roles in the First Baptist Church of Oxford, including director of the Preschool Division, chairperson of the Weekday Education Board, Sunday School teacher for children and adult departments, member of the choir, and member of a number of standing committees such as the Personnel Committee, several Search Committees, and the Weekday Education Committee. She also served as the Preschool Sunday School Director, Stewardship Campaign Director, and Interim Director of Weekday Education Program.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma Lee and Herman Joseph Stuckey.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Jim R. Chambless of Oxford, her daughter, Dr. Heather Herrington and son-in-law, Dr. Ramsey Herrington of Charlotte, VT, a sister, Mrs. Jodie Watkins (Jerry) of Crossett, AR, a cousin, Fredye Alford, three granddaughters, Dahlia, Zinnia, and Iris, and one grandson, Winter.
Memorial contributions in Dr. Chambless' memory may be made to First Baptist Church, 800 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Gladys Bennett
GOLDEN - Gladys Loreice Bennett, 98, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Tishomingo County, MS to George and Lottie Hamm Puckett. She worked as a seamstress for many years and was the oldest member of Salem Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 11, 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kerry Lee Peden officiating. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Yvonne Forrester; her son, Darrell Bennett; daughter-in-law, Nancy Bennett; one brother, Flavis Puckett; one sister, Oniece Hutcheson; grandchildren, Bobby Tate, Mary Loreice Oaks and Billy McLemore; great-grandchildren, Corey Tate, Heather Warren, Dillon Tate, Harley Tate, Kaitlyn Monroe, Logan Oaks, Blake Oaks, Isaiah Oaks, Katie McLemore and Jacob McLemore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lealon Bennett and her son, Noland Bennett.
Pallbearers will be Corey Logan Oaks, Blake Oaks, Chuck Oaks, Hayden Monroe, Josh Warren and Jacob Warren.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 11, 2-4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Emma Earline Dickerson
MOOREVILLE - Emma Earline Dickerson, age 90, passed from this life on September 10, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born in Saltillo on March 2, 1932, to Thomas Osban and Ethel Lee Davis Smith. In 1948, she married Paul E. "Bid" Dickerson, with whom she spent 54 wonderful years before his passing. Earline ("Mamaw" to her family) enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the congregation at Northeast Church of Christ. She had many jobs through the years, but she always spoke most fondly of her time caring for children in the Tupelo and Mooreville communities. She also took great joy in serving for many years at Rustic Youth Camp in Russellville, Ala., where she helped prepare food for the campers, shared stories, played matchmaker, and occasionally devised pranks to pull on campers and fellow counselors alike. But whether at camp or at home, she always sought opportunities to serve others in ways big and small. Those who knew her will remember that she always delighted in doing for others.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Leon Smith; her sisters, Yvonne Pettigrew and Mary Alice Millwood Wright; her son Gary Paul Dickerson; and an infant son, Daniel Greg Dickerson.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Putt of Mooreville; her daughter Reba Patterson (George) of Mooreville; her daughter-in-law Diane Dickerson of Mooreville; her brother-in-law, Joe Dickerson of Cornelius, N.C.; her sister-in-law Frances Loyd of Eggville; grandchildren Greg Dickerson (Angel) of Springfield, Mo., Lee Fowler (Amanda) of Mooreville, Carmen Perkins (Morgan) of Mooreville, Heath Fowler (Angela) of Montgomery, Ala., and Emily Edmonson (Dustin) of Fulton; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as many dear friends whom she loved as family and who loved her the same.
Funeral services were 11 a.m. Monday, September 12 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues, Tupelo, with Bro. Jackie Clayton, Lee Fowler, Heath Fowler, Greg Dickerson, and Bro. Jackie Richardson officiating. Visitation was Sunday, September 11, from 6 until 9 p.m. She was interred at Crossroads Cemetery in Auburn. There were no graveside services.
Pallbearers will be Michael Dickerson, Andy Gregory, Donnie Wright, Dale Rushing, Tim Smith, and Derik Rushing.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mac Gregory, Tommy Smith, Tony Dickerson, Steve Curbow, and Neil Gregory.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House www.sanctuaryhospicehouse.com / 5159 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38803) or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org / Alzheimer's Association Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601).
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
