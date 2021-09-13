TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Shelia Hendrix Ahlum, Tippah County
Margie Baker, Nettleton
Teresa Diane Roberts Barkley, Mantachie
Sarah Barrett, Amory
Samuel Bell, Jr., Tupelo
Gail Hinds Bowden, Mooreville
Jane Caroll Bowles, Clinton
Virginia Brandt, Memphis, Tennessee
Bettie Burlison, Mantachie
Paul Cayson, Tupelo
Lee Vance Clark, Corinth
Carolyn Clayton, Saltillo
Mary S. Cook, Ripley
Earl Neal Foreman, Union/Pontotoc Counties
Michael Wayne "Mike" Garvin, Booneville
Adam Lee Gates, Tippah County
Kizzy Hadley, Tupelo
Randle Jackson, Marietta
Velva Jane Miller Jarvis, Tippah County
Iline Lauderdale, Snowdown
Ruth Marlin Maloy, Americus, Georgia
Mary Bell Millner, Union/Tippah Counties
Virgil Turner "Junior" Monts, Jr., Pontotoc
Billie Pruett, Smithville
Rosalind Rowe-Raspberry, Tupelo
Mildred Hilliard Ritter, Amory
David Smith, Shannon
Mary Coleman Stegall, Tupelo
John Thompson, Jr., Tupelo
Larry Eugene Wood, Baldwyn
Albert Louis Young, Memphis, Tennessee/Formerly of New Albany
Barbara Ann Young, Memphis, Tennessee
Holland Ad
Mrs. Serita Lynn Shumpert
Tupelo
Arrangements Pending
Mr. Johnny Berryhill
Byhalia
Arrangements Pending
Mr. John M. Thompson, Jr.
Tupelo
Arrangements Pending
Mr. David Smith
Shannon
Arrangements Pending
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
September 14, 2021
MRS. GAIL HINDS BOWDEN
Mooreville
1 p.m. Wednesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time
Wednesday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. CAROLYN CLAYTON
Saltillo
Private Graveside Services
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visitation: 4 until 8 p.m.
Tuesday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
MRS. VIRGINIA “GINI” BRANDT
Memphis, Tennessee
formerly of Tupelo
2 p.m. Thursday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MEMO
Mary Coleman Stegall
TUPELO - Mary Coleman Stegall, 81, passed away on September 10, 2021, at Diversicare of Amory in in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
MEMO
Teresa Diane Roberts Barkley
MANTACHIE - Teresa Diane Roberts Barkley, 62, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her residence in Mantachie. Services were held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 1 pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation was held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 with viewing from 10 am until 1pm at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO. Please visit our website for further information, associatedfuneral.com. Burial followed at Eggville Cemetery.
Margie Baker
Margie Baker
NETTLETON - Margie Jean Baker, 73, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. She was born on June 6, 1948, to Mrs. Orphie James and the late Harry Barrentine. She professed a hope in Christ and joined New Prospect M.B. Church in Nettleton, MS where she remained until her death. Margie was a long-time employee of Lee's Sportswear of Tupelo, MS for many years. After leaving there she went on to work at Barnes Crossing Mall and Samaritan Garden where she retired. Margie loved providing help to others while working at Samaritan Garden. She enjoyed her family and loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed seeing others happy. Margie also loved cooking and baking for her family and friends. Margie never met a stranger and she loved to give hugs and watching TV.
Margie was married to the late John Lee Baker on July 22, 1976, who preceded her in death.
Margie leaves to cherish four son: Rodney Barrentine of Grand Rapids, MI, Derrick (Semeial) French of Hiram, GA, Eric (LaWanda) Baker of Saltillo, MS and John (Tiffany) Baker of Guntown, MS; two daughters, Margaret (LaMont) Lawrence of Houston, MS and Orphie (Rodney) Meaders of Amory, MS; three sisters, Linda (Charlie V) Burdine of Amory, MS, Annette Barrentine of Amory, MS, and Marilyn James (Carl) Gathers of Memphis, TN; fourteen grandchildren, Jay'Shun Barrentine, Jake'A Barrentine, Derrick French, Jr., Tyre Baker, Mila Baker, Jordyn Baker, Laila Baker, Taran Williams, Karan Devould, Briunna Devould, Brittany Nel'sa Baker, Courtney (Tyler, Sr.) Pernell, Whitney Jean Baker, and Chel'sea Yvonne Meaders; her great-grandchildren, nieces, cousins, friends, and her special friend Mary Taylor of Wren, MS.
Margie was preceded in death by her father, Harry Barrentine, her stepfather, Charlie James, her brothers, Bobby Barrentine and Willie (Mack) Barrentine, and her sister, Lillian (Penny) Williams.
Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
Samuel Bell, Jr.
Samuel Bell, Jr.
TUPELO - A beloved and devoted husband of sixty-one years, father, grandparent, community activists, veteran of the United States Air Force, barrier breaker, the fourth child born on December 9, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi unto Samuel Bell, Sr. and Fannie Lee Sampson Bell passed away at the Sanctuary Hospice House on September 6, 2021 in Tupelo, Mississippi at the age of 85.
The Walk-Through will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church, 1509 N. Madison Street, Tupelo, MS 38804, 4:00 until 7:00
Private Memorial will be held with family only attending with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in charge of the final arrangements. Please go to www.grayson-porters.com to sign the personal registry.
He was the patriarch of his family, very active in the community by serving in organizations, church, social and patriotic just to name a few, served four years in the United States Air Force as a specialist in tele- communication with time spent in California and Alaska. After returning back to the United States of American he spent a period of time as the assistant manager at the Fire Stone in Chicago, Illinois.
A retired employee of Air-Cap MTD where he served for twenty-seven years as the Personal Manager.
Upon retirement he became involved in the City of Tupelo to make life for the people easier and enjoyable from sports, politics to delivering meals on wheels, a member of the George Washington Carver High School Reunion Committee, serving as a Ticket Commission in his precinct for most elections held.
He was a member of Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church where he served as trustee, maintenance committee, finance committee and always ready to served where he was needed. He served under the leadership of Rev. Joseph Grantham, Rev. Luther Minor, Rev. Charles Holbrook and the present pastor, Dr. Cheryl Penson. He was devoted in serving in other organization in C. M. E. District Level.
He had a heart of gold, always willing to help others in serving. His heart was big in showing love and a joyful attitude with a smile to all that knew him or even a stranger in his presence.
He will truly be missed by his devoted wife of sixty-one years; Mary Jo Bell, two daughters; Carol Bell (Derrick) Cooper of Jackson, Mississippi, Theresa Bell of Tupelo, Mississippi, four grandchildren: Samuel Jason Bell, Andrew Justin Bell both of Tupelo, Mississippi, Allyson Bell of Jackson, Mississippi, Janeau Bell of Tupelo, Mississippi four great-grandchildren: Corryelle Bell, Aurbruille Bell both of Jackson, MS., Sydney Bell and Addison Bowens both of Tupelo, MS., six nephews; five nieces, one sister-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends.
To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Mr. Samuel Bell, Jr., please visit www.grayson-porters.com.
Mary Bell Millner
Mary Bell Millner
UNION/TIPPAH COUNTIES - "And blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfillment of what was spoken to her from the Lord" Luke 1:45
Mary Bell Millner, 90, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away peacefully September 10, 2021 at her home.
Funeral Services will be at 11 AM Tuesday, September 14 at Harmony Baptist Church in Bartlett, TN with visitation one hour before services. Burial will follow at Memphis Memphis Memory Gardens. Ripley Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Mrs. Millner was born October 11, 1930 in Corinth to the late O.C. and Effie Latch Barker. She received her education in the Alcorn Public School System and was a devoted wife and loving mother all of her life.
A Christian, Mrs. Millner will be remembered for her love of watching hummingbirds, watering her rose bushes, singing, especially "Precious Jesus", and sharing time with her family, friends, and much adored grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memories include one daughter, Barbara Hastings(Reggie) of Blue Mountain, two sons, Charles Millner of Walnut and Bobby Millner(Angie) of Mason, TN, one sister, Dimple Patterson of Myrtle, three brothers, Travis Barker of Myrtle, Dave Barker of Nettleton, and Mike Barker of Branson, MO, nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Millner Sr., two sons, Richard Millner Sr. and James Millner Jr., two sisters, Bonnie Land and Wanda Stone, four grandchildren, Ben Pruitt, Amanda Combs, Brandy and Tracy Millner, and two great grandchildren, Dustin and Caden Wills.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Virgil Turner "Junior" Monts, Jr.
PONTOTOC - Virgil Turner "Junior" Monts, Jr., 52, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Pontotoc County. Junior was a loving father, grandfather, brother, son, and best friend. He loved his goat farm, working outside, going to bingo, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed life to the fullest and spending time with his grandchildren. He had a big heart and was always there for any and everyone.
Junior is survived by his fiancé, Laurie Galloway; daughter, Whitney Monts; son, Justin Monts; stepdaughter, Emily Albritton (Charlie); 12 grandchildren; mother, Joyce Bailey (Leland); sisters, Gloria Hester (Dale), Lisa Elrod (Jackie), Connie Bramlett, and Carla Rhodes; brother, Tim Monts (Tracey); half sisters, Rachel Cobb and Paige Wilson(Shane).
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Turner Monts, Sr.; and his grandparents, Kreston and Mary Williams and Tim and Edith Monts.
Services will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Justin Meyers officiating. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Keith, Brandon Monts, Jock Williams, Sean Woods, Josh Harmon, and Blake Wells. Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Monts, Tim Monts, Joey Purdon, and Robin Taylor.
Visitation will be Monday, September 13th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Tuesday, September 14th 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Earl Neal Foreman
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Earl Neal Foreman, 64, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his residence in Pontotoc. Services will be private to the family. New Albany Funeral and Cremation care invites you to share memories with the Foreman family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Randle Jackson
Randle Jackson
MARIETTA - Randle Guy Jackson, 69, of Marietta passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at his home. He was a member of the Thrasher Baptist Church. He was a retired truck driver and auto mechanic. He loved his cats, Callie and Baby Callie, loved fishing, hunting, working on cars and loved caring for his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Hooper officiating and Kenny Bell will deliver the Eulogy. Visitation will be from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his brother, Lloyd Jackson (Sandra); his sisters, Debra Lindsey (Kim) and Lisa McCauley; his granddaughter, Valerie Paige Gadd (Austin); his extended family, Lafonda Bell (Kenny), Linda Jackson, Pam Cole, Janice Rutledge, Freddy McCreary, a special nephew, Matt Lindsey, a host of other nieces and nephews; and a special friend and neighbor, Jackie Spencer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Ruby Jackson; his daughter, Melinda King; his brothers, James Ray Jackson, Jimmy Jackson, and Robert Jackson; his sisters, Doris Cunningham, Christine Rogers, and Janice Pounds; and a special family member, Lea Illa McCreary.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Sarah Barrett
AMORY - Sarah Barrett, 44, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on on Wednesday from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery.
Shelia Hendrix Ahlum
Shelia Hendrix Ahlum
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Friday afternoon, September 10, 2021, Shelia Hendrix Ahlum, 35, resident of Ripley, passed away at Region One Medical Center in Memphis following a one vehicle automobile accident on August 6, 2021.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Shelia will be at 3 PM Wednesday, September 15 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery.
Shelia was born November 19, 1985 in Sardis, MS and is the daughter of Samuel Steven Hendrix, Sr. of Ripley and the late Connie McCollum Hendrix. She was a 2004 graduate of Ripley High School and continued her education at Northeast Mississippi Community College. On December 8, 2018 she married her beloved husband, William Ahlum who survives.
A Christian, Shelia was employed in the manufacturing industry that included Ecowater and Bilt-Rite. She dedicated her time as a volunteer firefighter for the Spout Springs Fire Department and served with the Tippah County Search and Rescue.
Shelia was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh.
Camping, talking on her phone, traveling, especially to Florida and collecting "many things and everything" were favorite pastimes. When you think of Shelia, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Wednesday, September 15 at Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will also continue to be shared by three daughters, Karleigh, Samantha and Chloe Ahlum, two sisters, Lynn Thomas (Brian) and Brenda Jeter, one brother, Samuel Steven Hendrix, Jr. (Hannah), all of Ripley and a host of nieces and nephews.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Shelia's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Lee Vance Clark
CORINTH - Lee Vance Clark, 68, passed away on September 13, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Adam Lee Gates
TIPPAH COUNTY - Adam Lee Gates, 42, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services will be on Wednesday, September 15 at 10AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 14 from 4 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Adam's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Larry Eugene Wood
Larry Eugene Wood
BALDWYN - Larry Eugene Wood (71) passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of East Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, drag racing, hunting, camping, boating and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Services are 11 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Acye Barber and Bro. Roger Dale Wood officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Tuesday, September 14 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the East Prentiss Cemetery.
Larry is survived by his sons, Shane Wood (Angie) of Baldwyn and Jerry Wood (Summer) of Baldwyn; his daughter, Misty Enis (Scotty) of Booneville; his brother, Mike Wood of Fulton; his sisters, Charlotte Russell of Baldwyn, Sandy Wigginton (Ray) of Baldwyn and Kay Ewing (Ricky) of Red Bay; his grandchildren, Amy Wiginton (Jeremy), Ally Enis, Payton Wood, Autumn Vanover (Tyler), Kelsey Peters (Maverick), Skyler Mayo and Hunter Whitlow and his great-grandchildren, Luke, Kaylee, Mason, Emery Jane and Addlin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Wood; his parents, Kenneth and Lester Wood; his grandparents, Benjie Lee and Vertie Sparks Wood and his in-laws, Morton and Emma Williams.
Pallbearers are; Todd Kennedy, Stephen Pounds, Anthony Wigginton, Josh England, R.H. Kennedy and Jason Stroupe.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Bettie Burlison
Bettie Burlison
MANTACHIE - Bettie Lee Burlison, 73, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 18, 1948 to the late Gordon Armon Posey and the late Ruby Lee Dill Posey in Itawamba County. She worked at Southern Bell for 19 years and Foamex for 12 years before she retired. She enjoyed reading her Bible and watching Christian television and was known for her love of animals. Bettie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Services will be at 3:00 pm on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Center Star Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Wednesday September 15 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 4 daughters; Judy K. Burlison of Fulton, Carla D. White of Canton, IL, Latonya (Will) Landry of Mantachie, and Becky (Jason) Sheffield of Fulton, grandchildren; Michael Burlison, Stephen D. (Randi) Austin, Sr., Jennifer Newcomb, Savannah Clark, William Chandler (Tabitha) Rogers, Michael Wayne Clark, Samantha C. Sheffield, Rebekah L. Sheffield, 12 great grandchildren, 2 nephews; Bobby Lee Posey of Saltillo, David Cory Posey of Richmond, 2 nieces; Anita McCullough of New Albany, and Anna M. Pannel of Baldwyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Gordon and Ruby Lee Posey, 3 brothers; Gordon Ray Posey, Junior Wayne Posey, James David Posey, nephew; Steven Ray Posey, paternal grandparents; Sydney and Lena Posey, and maternal grandparents; Coy and Icelee Dill.
Pallbearers will be Michael Burlison, Stephen Austin Sr., William Rogers, Jason Sheffield, Stephen Austin Jr., and Richard Dreschel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Clark, Bobby Posey, David Posey, Micahel Clark, and Quientin Garland II.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
Jane Caroll Bowles
CLINTON - Jane Caroll Bowles, 66, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11AM at Oak Forest Cemetery.
MEMO
Velva Jane Miller Jarvis
TIPPAH COUNTY - Velva Jane Miller Jarvis, 77, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on Thursday, September 16 at 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 15 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Whittentown Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Paul Cayson
TUPELO - Paul Cayson, 66, passed away on September 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors & Cremation Service.
MEMO
Kizzy Hadley
TUPELO - Kizzy Hadley, 42, passed away on September 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors & Cremation Service.
Mildred Hilliard Ritter
Mildred Hilliard Ritter
AMORY - Mildred Hilliard Ritter passed from this life to, as she always said her "other home" on Sunday, September 12, just five weeks short of her 100th Birthday. The oldest living member of First Baptist Church of Amory, Mildred will be remembered for her dedication to her church, her family, and her many friends. She joins her husband of more than 50 years, Ross Ritter, her parents Lexie and Milton Hilliard, and a host of family members and old friends in her "other home".
Born on October 19, 1921, Mildred was a graduate of Amory High School. Following the death of her parents, she and Ross operated Hilliard Grocery in Amory for many years. Always so proud of her hometown, she will also be remembered as a longtime hostess at the Amory Regional Museum.
Although Mildred had no children of her own, she was Aunt Milly to dozens of cousins, children of friends, and young Sunday school children at First Baptist Church. A talented musician, she was easily convinced to share a favorite song on her piano or organ. Wonderful family memories revolve around singing Christmas carols as she played. She loved all of the old hymns as well as the Big Band music of the 1940's.
Mildred enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends in their motor home, often attending reunions with Ross's military buddies from World War II. She was always one for a good game as a long-time member of local Bridge Clubs, Canasta Clubs, and Domino Clubs. Just weeks before her death, she was playing Dominoes with her friends and then a few games of Solitaire on her computer before bed.
The family wishes to thank the staff and all of her new friends at Oak Tree Manor Assisted Living Center for making her home of the past 11 years a happy place where she felt loved and cared for.
A Celebration of Mildred's life will be held at Pickle Funeral Home on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 11:00 am followed by a graveside service at Haughton Memorial Park. Dr. Allen Simpson and Bro. Jack Inmon will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory. Pallbearers will be Anthony Hiatt, Robert Kuykendall, Richard Martin, David Webb, and Kevin West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Amory or a favorite charity.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO, KESLER LOGO
Michael Wayne "Mike" Garvin
BOONEVILLE - On September 12, 2021, the Lord called Michael Wayne Garvin home. Known to most as Mike, he was born July 25, 1955. Those left to mourn him include his beloved wife and soulmate of 45 years, Diane Livingston Garvin; his sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Derek Garvin (m. Amanda Burcham) and Christopher Shane Garvin (m. Amy McDaniel). Mike leaves behind a special legacy of cherished grandchildren: Audrianna, Aidan, Braxton, Michael Peyton, Makenzie, Libby, and Isabella. His sisters include Patti Garvin Timbes (m. Ronnie Timbes) and Debbie Garvin Tubb (m. Greg Tubb). He was preceded in death by his older brother, Terry Garvin (m. Rebecca Todd), and his parents, Billie Garvin and Velma Walker Garvin. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
After retiring from Parker Hannifin in computer networking, Mike enjoyed genealogy, organizing family reunions, photography, working for his community on the housing board, being involved in the neighborhood watch, fixing computers, woodwork, working voting polls, cooking, camping, traveling adventures, videography, golf, Saints football with Derek, and Alabama football with Shane.
Funeral services will be 4 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Nathan Harrison and Dr. Ronnie Hatfield officiating. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Tuesday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Michael will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Mt. Pisgah Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers include; Mitch Johnson, Jamie Gamble, Tommy Shields, Greg Tubb, Ronnie Timbes, Barry Gray, Tim Garvin, John Mills, Mike Kelly and Benson Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt Pisgah FW Baptist Church, care of Ricky Johnson, 150 CR 1101, Booneville MS 38829.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Mary S. Cook
RIPLEY - Mary S. Cook, 58, passed away on September 13, 2021, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
MEMO
Barbara Ann Young
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Barbara Ann Young, 58, passed away on September 13, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
MEMO
Albert Louis Young
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY - Albert Louis Young, 68, passed away on September 11, 2021, at his home in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO
Rosalind Rowe-Raspberry
TUPELO - Rosalind Rowe-Raspberry, 53, passed away on September 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton.
MEMO
John Thompson, Jr.
TUPELO - John Thompson, Jr., 70, passed away on September 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Gail Hinds Bowden
Gail Hinds Bowden
MOOREVILLE - Gail Hinds Bowden passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 66. Gail was born on the fourth of July, 1955, to Hollis Hinds and Dorothy Hinds Latch. She worked for over 15 years for Ruff Industries as their bookkeeper. Gail was fascinated with genealogy and tracing her family ancestry. She also enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid fan of Alabama football.
Gail leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Bert Bowden of Mooreville; three children, Kim Dillon (Jesse) of Mooreville, Marty Bowden (Jami) of Mobile, Ala., and David Melton of Mooreville; eight grandchildren, Shana, Alex, Dylan, Haley, Londyn, Payton, and Eli; great-grandson, Jayden; goddaughter, Elena; sister, Karen Patrick (Brad); brother, Rickey Hinds (Chris); a special friend, Teresa Keith of Auburn Community; sister-in-law, Bobbie Hinds; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Terry Hinds and Charles Hinds; and a grandson, Ethan Scott Priest Coggin.
Visitation for Gail will be 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of her life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Randy Clark officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Carolyn Clayton
Carolyn Clayton
SALTILLO - Carolyn Clayton passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. She was 80 years old. Carolyn was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1941, to Marlin and Maggie Curtis Evans. She worked several years for the Lee County Chancery Clerk's Office. When a tragic personal experience changed her life, Carolyn channeled her energy by starting a nonprofit organization, Survival Incorporated. This advocacy for victim's rights championed the cause of many families and individuals in the state of Mississippi and brought positive changes to laws affecting those touched by violent crime. Her efforts did not go unnoticed and she was awarded Victims Advocate of the Year. Carolyn brought much comfort into the lives of so many.
In recent years, Carolyn has enjoyed many satisfying activities such as attending auctions and yard sales, taking care of her flowers and watching the butterflies attracted to them, and of course spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was married to Joe Clayton for 58 years who passed away only two months prior. She was a member of Doty Chapel Baptist Church
Carolyn leaves behind two sons, Brad Clayton and his wife, Jeni, of Shannon and Rob Clayton of Guntown; four grandchildren, Nikki Lyle and husband, Matt, Kattie Clayton, Jack Clayton, and Carson Clayton; niece, Mindi Guin and husband, Stevie; nephews, Jessie Steward, Matt Clayton and wife, Donna, Clay Clayton and wife, Lisa; and brother-in-law, Jerry Clayton and wife, Tula.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe; her daughter, Amy Clayton; sister, Martha Jo Lindsey; a grandson, Jamie Gillentine; and a very special friend, Jo Anderson.
Visitation for Carolyn will be 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo and will continue from 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday. A private family graveside service will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box, 2177, Tupelo MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Virginia Brandt
Virginia Brandt
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Virginia "Gini" Brandt passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Quince Nursing Center in Memphis. Gini was born January 22, 1944 in Crockett County, Tennessee, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William L. Pratt. She graduated from high school in Brownville, Tennessee, before entering Enrii School of Beauty Culture in Memphis and worked there as a cosmetologist for few years. Virginia accepted Jesus as her Savior and Lord in July of 1965, and became a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in 1966 when she was baptized.
She married Karl Brandt in November of 1967 and soon afterwards moved to Tupelo. Gini worked as a hair stylist and later as a Mary Kay consultant before retiring. Gini became a dedicated member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church serving faithfully in many areas including working with the homebound ministry, singing in the choir, and helping with the preschool children's choir. She had a special gift of writing poetry and in May of 1999, she was honored in Washington D.C by the International Society of Poetry with her work being listed in the Library of Congress. Gini's poetry became a ministry to encourage others, as well as, encouraging herself.
Virginia leaves behind her sister, Dee Pratt of Collierville, Tennessee; two brothers, Bobby Pratt and wife, Lanette, of Brownsville, Tennessee and Dr. Charles Pratt and wife, Linda, of Somerville, Tennessee; two brothers-in-laws, Louis Brandt and wife, Lucia, of Houston, Texas and John Brandt and wife, Marie, of Needville, Texas; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Kapp of Alpharetta, Georgia and Allison Brandt of Houston, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl of 32 years, her brother William O. Pratt, and her parents.
Services honoring Gini's life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Charles Pratt, Dr. Bert Harper and Rev. Jason Pratt officiating. Visitation will be 1 P.M. until service time at W.E. Pegues Tupelo. Burial will take place at Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from her Church Family and Tupelo friends.
Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to Calvary Baptist Church, located at 501 W. Main Street, Tupelo MS 38801 in Tupelo or another favorite charity, the American Family Association, P. O. Drawer 2440, Tupelo MS 38803
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfueralhome.com.
MEMO
David Smith
SHANNON - David Smith, 53, passed away on September 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Iline Lauderdale
Iline Lauderdale
SNOWDOWN - Ruby Iline Lauderdale, 92, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at The Hospitality House in Iuka. She was born March 16, 1929, to Rube and Eula Woodruff, the third of 14 children. She worked at Prentiss Manufacturing, Co., and ITT, owned Leon's Grocery and was a dorm proctor at NEMCC before her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, quilting and spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Pounders officiating. Burial will be in New Lebanon Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Randy (Barbara) Morris of Southaven and Bill (Rejaneia) Morris of Guys, TN; one brother, Tullon (Joyce) Woodruff of New Vienna, OH; six sisters, Betty Ruth Pounders of Iuka, Mary Quay South of Cairo, Jean (Lamar) Skinner of Burnsville, Ann Browder of Corinth, Nadine (Ronnie) Walker of Springfield, MO, and Rita Gail Brown of Iuka; one sister-in-law, Juanita Woodruff of Cairo; 10 grandchildren, Sandie (Andy) Eller, Duwayne Johnston, Melanie (James) Drisdale, John Wyndall Johnston, Jim (Jessica) Morris, Greg (Melissa) Morris, Robert (Alison) Morris, Dana (Ben) Potts, Nathan (Hannah) Morris and Brandon (Kristi) Forsyth; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Lauderdale; her parents; one daughter, Nadara Johnston; son-in-law, Wayne Johnston; three brothers, Billy, Walton and Wayne Woodruff; and three sisters, Kathryn Williams, Louise Padgett and Sue McCulloch.
Pallbearers are her grandsons.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Ruth Marlin Maloy
Ruth Marlin Maloy
AMERICUS, GEORGIA - Mrs. Ruth Marlin Maloy, age 98, stepped into Heaven on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
She was born in Mantachie, Mississippi, to the late Gordon and Minnie Farris Marlin on December 30, 1922. She was retired from teaching at Tri-County High School, and was a member of the Epworth Sunday School Class, First Methodist Church in Americus.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Maloy, her parents, and four brothers, Jack, Victor, Clifton and Bill Marlin and one sister, Faye Wilson.
Ruth is survived by her son, Alan Maloy (Cindy); daughter, Ellen Maloy Bush; five grandchildren, Alex Maloy, Kathrine Maloy, Julie Bush Tate (Allen), Ben Bush (Hollie), David Bush (Rachel) and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services are planned for 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 15, from the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., Americus, GA, with Rev. Allen Tate officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Hancock Funeral Home from 11:00-11:30 AM. Burial will be private.
MEMO
Billie Pruett
SMITHVILLE - Billie Pruett, 96, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Smithville, MS . Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens, Smithville, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
