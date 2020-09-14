Jason Richard Phillips
TIPPAH/LAFAYETTE COUNTIES – Jason Richard Phillips, 46, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his residence in Oxford. Graveside services will be Wednesday, September 16 at 2:30 PM at Peoples Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Phillips family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Samuel Dwight Carter
AMORY – Samuel Dwight Carter, 74, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lann Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS.
Patricia Mullins “Patty” Yancey
TIPPAH COUNTY – Patricia Mullins “Patty” Yancey, 60, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Blue Mountain. Graveside service will be Wednesday, September 16 at 11 AM at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 15 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home.
Serena Frances Sheffield
FULTON – Serena Frances Sheffield, 74, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, September 14, at 3 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial was in the Ozark Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Vernell Elkins
NETTLETON – Vernell Elkins, 65, passed away on September 13, 2020, at her residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Nettleton.
Beatrice Porter
RED BANKS – Beatrice Porter, 91, passed away on September 13, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Cornelius Campbell, Jr.
NEW ALBANY – Cornelius Campbell, Jr., 68, passed away on September 13, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Summer Bradley
TUPELO – Summer Bradley, 34, passed away on September 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Ben Patterson
PONTOTOC – Ben Newell Patterson, 71, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born December 11, 1948, to LT and Mary Furr Patterson. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1966. He attended Itawamba Community College, and then was drafted into the Army. He later received his Master’s Degree from Mississippi State University. He started teaching Industrial Arts and coaching baseball at Pontotoc High School in the early 1970’s. He retired in 2004 from Pontotoc High School. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and running his beagles. He was a faithful member of Hope Church in Tupelo, MS for over 30 years.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Hope Church in Tupelo. Bro. Scooter Noland will officiate. Burial will be in the Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-wife-Gail Patterson; sons-Brandon (Emily), Adam, Scotty (Amber), and Tyler (Hailey); grandchildren-Lincoln, Mary Erin, Valerie, and Levi; mother-Mary Furr Patterson; two brothers; three sisters and multiple nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: father-LT Patterson
Pallbearers-Jackie Brown, Matt Collins, Gary Moorman, Bill Russell, Mike Russell, David Taylor, Brad Ward, and Leon Wilson.
Visitation: Saturday, September 12, 2020 4-7 pm at Hope Church and Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00 pm until service time.
Donnie Walton
FULTON – Donnie Walton, 64, passed away on September 12, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Sharon Odom
ABERDEEN – Sharon Odom, 75, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Howell Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Logan Atley Harr
BOONEVILLE – Logan Atley Harr, 16, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Booneville, MS. Visitation will be on from 3:00 until 5:00 PM at the church.
Barbaba Bateman
AMORY – Barbara Bateman, 88, passed away on September 14, 2020, in Opelousas, Louisiana. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Jim Knight
AMORY – James Howell “Jim” Knight, Jr., 83, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Born in Belzoni on September 3, 1937, he was a son of Jimmy Howell and Thelma Maurine Bush Knight. Jim attended school in Moorehead then moved with the family to Detroit, MI. He married Emogene Smith in 1957 and raised four children. Moving to Amory, he ran several business including selling life insurance and was the main attraction for Jim Knight and the Blue Notes. From 1972 until 1980, he operated Jim and Jeans Drive-In in Tupelo in the location where Hardee’s is; also during the 1980’s, he ran the Front Page in Tupelo and Barr’s Ferry in Shannon. Prior to fully retiring, he was the owner and operator of Jr’s Lounge on North Gloster in Tupelo. Later in 1984, he married Ruby Burrougs and had a son, Gregory Howell Knight. Jim was a music encyclopedia and could sit and talk for hours about all things related to music and artists. Inclined by his gift, he played bass and guitar both by ear. He also favored old cars, but especially liked a Mustang. He had a heart bigger than himself and was always willing to lend a helping hand and through his generosity, he always sought opportunities to help those who were less fortunate; but more than anything, nothing compared to his children and grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Bro. Stanley Blaylock and Bro. Danny Burks will officiate and burial will follow in the Gilvo Cemetery near Skyline.
He is survived by his special, longtime friend, Emogene Knight of Amory; two sons, Mike Knight and Jeff Knight (Kim) both of Mooreville; two daughters, Glenda Thompson and Donna Price both of Amory; three brothers, Don Knight (Barbara) of Saltillo, Eugene Knight (Julie) of Tupelo, and Johnny “Bo” Knight (Nancy) of Amory; one sister, Lynda Francis (Buzz) of Amory; his grandchildren, Matthew Gazaway (Nicci), Dusty Thompson (Krysti), Mandi Dabbs (Daniel), Scott Bunch (Jessie), Eric Price (Meghan), Paisley Knight, Emily Knight, Jacob Knight, and Jared Knight; 13 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby Knight; one son, Gregory Knight; great granddaughter, Kaylynn Dabbs; and two brothers, Fred and Bob Knight.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jacob and Jared Knight, Dusty Thompson, Scott Bunch, Eric Price, Matthew Gazaway, and Blake Goodin.
Visitation will be on Monday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Observance of current COVID guidelines is suggested.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Donna Kay Leach Dillard
PONTOTOC – Donna Kay Leach Dillard, 65, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:23 PM at NMMC-Tupelo, MS, due to natural causes. She was a wonderful, loving wife for 49 year and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved playing in her computer, coloring, fishing, hunting, and most of all playing with her grandchildren and grandchildren and her bible.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bobby Joe Dillard; one sister, Sherrie Leach Russell; one brother, Louis Leach; her daughter, Belinda Kay Dillard; sons, Thomas Dillard (Morgan) and Allen Moore (Thersa); six grandchildren, Bailey Coker, Tyler Coker, JT Dillard, Michael Moore, Garrett Dillard, Cadie Moore, and a bonus grandson, Joe Dillard “little man”; one great grandson, Mitchell Moore.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Leach; her mother, Mavis Leach; father, Lewis Leach; and her son, John Lewis Dillard.
Funeral Service will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Clifton Waldron officiating. Burial will follow in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 15, 5-8 PM and Wednesday, September 16, 10 AM until service time.
Lonnie Ray Pannell
CLIFTON, COLORADO – Lonnie Ray Pannell, 53, passed away on September 9, 2020, at his home in Colorado. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Lee Anthony Johnson
WEBB – Lee Anthony Johnson, 43, passed away on September 11, 2020, at as the result of a car accident in Webb, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Edward “Lee” Harrington
ABERDEEN – Edward “Lee” Harrington, 68, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at his home in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Services will be on September 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Military Honors and Masonic Rites at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Rachel Mae Hester
PONTOTOC – Rachel Mae Hester, 83, entered heaven’s gate on September 12, 2020. Rachel was a homemaker and an avid gardener. She was a member of Troy Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and reading her bible.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Hester; her sons, Ray Hester (Debbie), Shad Hester (Danielle), and Scott Hester (Melissa); her grandchildren, Kerri Turner, Lacey Pepper, Cody Hester, Peyton Hester, Nick Hester, Ethan Hester, Sidney Hester, and Blayze Haynes; great grandchildren, Chelsea Turner, Destiny Hester, Gracie Turner, Anna Gregory, and Hayes Gregory; and her brother, James “Hamm” Prater.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. “Pete” Hester; father, Robert Roye Prater; mother, Mary Elizabeth Prater; 6 sisters; and 1 brother.
Graveside Service will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Bro. Randy Spencer officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Peyton Hester, Nick Hester, Ethan Hester, Cody Hester, Blayze Haynes, and Hayes Gregory.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 15, 10 AM-11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
