TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Scottie Bennett, Fulton
Louie Bigham, Atlanta, Georgia
Rev. Ezra Cayson, Tupelo
Willie Cousar, Blue Mountain
James Cox, Tremont
Alice Faye Goolsby, Ripley
Anthony Hardaway, Olive Branch
Tony Ree Harkness, Byhalia
Michelle Harris, Amory
Jeffrey "Jeff" Charles Hendrix, Troy
Curtis Hester, Fulton
Henry Clay Humble, Nettleton
Sylvia West Love, Hamilton
Alice Faye Millstead, Belmont
Von Nichols, New Albany
Leonard McNeil "Len" Pegues, Tupelo
Ouida Marie Penny, Booneville
Judy Richey, Tupelo
Sarah "Jean" Tubb, Amory
Shirleeta Boyd Whitfield, Tupelo
Jeffrey "Jeff" Charles Hendrix
TROY - Jeffrey "Jeff" Charles Hendrix, 66, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his home in Troy. Services will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 21st 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Rev. Ezra Cayson
TUPELO - Rev. Ezra Cayson, 72, passed away on September 18, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Tony Ree Harkness
BYHALIA - Tony Ree Harkness, 60, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his residence in Byhalia, MS. Services will be on Monday, September 19, 2022, 3:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, 140 N. Memphis St., Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, 140 N. Memphis St., Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery, 4070 Cayce Rd., Byhalia, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Anthony Hardaway
OLIVE BRANCH - Anthony Hardaway, 62, passed away on September 16, 2022, at his residence in Olive Branch, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Michelle Harris
AMORY - Michelle Harris, 48, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, Sept 22, 2022 at 1 p.mn. at St. Paul M.B. Church in Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Wed, Sept 21, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at United Memorial Cemetery.
Louie Bigham
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Louie Lee Bigham, 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Tiger, GA. He was born October 29, 1942 to the late Louie Lamar Bigham and the late Lucille Lee Bigham. Louie grew up in Fulton, MS and graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School. He continued his education at Itawamba Community College and graduated from Mississippi State University. He retired from International Paper as a sales representative. Louie shaed his love of the outdoors by hunting, fishing, playing/watching golf, watching MSU football and baseball, and having a garden in the spring. He loved cooking for his family and friends. He really enjoyed the years that he cooked with a group of friends at the MSU Spring Football games.
He is survived by his daughter; Kim Bigham Reeder; son-in-law, Walter W. Reeder and his grandson, Windham Reeder who all lived in Atlanta, GA.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, William Matthew Bigham.
He was laid to rest at a private service on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Louie had a special place in his heart for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Memorial may be made in his honor to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org/donate
Online condolences can be made at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Von Nichols
NEW ALBANY - Marilyn Evonne Bennett Nichols, 83, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany. She was born on February 5, 1939 in Tishomingo County to Francis Moore Bennett and Essie Cora Hubbard Bennett. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and collecting porcelain dolls. She and her husband, James, loved traveling, especially to Branson or Nashville. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Albany. She was a much loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all who loved her.
Visitation will be Monday, September 19, 2022 from 10:00a.m. until funeral service time at 11:00a.m. at United Funeral Service with Pastor Cary Hughes officiating. Burial will be at East Prentiss Cemetery in Prentiss County. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, James Marlin Nichols of New Albany; two daughters, Kathy Parsons (Don) of Alabaster, AL and Donna Garner (Jerry) of Kossuth, MS; one sister, Jo Ann Gray of Fulton, MS; two brothers, Keith Bennett (Gladys) of Dennis, MS and Bryson Bennett (Lena) of Grays Lake, IL; four grandchildren: Laura Hughes (Cary), Anna Katherine Franklin (Trent), Ben Garner (Hannah) and Amanda Balof (Joe Mitch); and eleven great grandchildren: Mirra Grace Hughes, Brock Hughes, Sylvie Franklin, Riggins Franklin, Marleigh Garner, Calli Garner, Briley Garner, Mollie Voyles, Avery Garner, John Balof and Lucy Balof.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six of her siblings, Bessie Leathers, Beatrice Bostick, J.W. Bennett, Rachel Lotz, Reba Harris and Rita Bennett.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
James Cox
TREMONT - James Vester Cox, 88, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born August 23, 1934 to the late Henry Thomas Cox and the late Mary Emma Winningham Cox. He was the longest serving alderman for the City of Tremont, serving for 20 years in office. He enjoyed visits with his children and taking overnight trips when they were in town. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1956 after serving 4 years.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at Senter Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Don Simmons and Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Visitation is 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Senter Funeral Directors. Burial will be at Tremont Methodist Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughter, Deborah (Bruce) Strickland; sons: James Wade Cox of Tremont and Dr. Thomas Dwight Cox of Orlando, FL; sister, Charlene Rhodes of Belmont; additional beloved survivors include the family of the late Christine Lann: Cindy Rhoades, Tina Pierce, Judy Hammett, Kirkland Rhoades, Kelsey Rhoades Gillespie, other children and grandchildren,
Preceded in death by his parents; special friend, Christine Lann; 6 brothers, 2 sisters.
Pallbearers will be Kirkland Rhoades, Jimmy Franks, Byron Cox, Robert Sewell, Jerry Grady, Harold Wilson
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Shirleeta Boyd Whitfield
TUPELO - Shirleeta Boyd Whitfield, 50, passed away on September 19, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home.
Henry Clay Humble
NETTLETON - Henry Clay Humble was born in the Shiloh Community east of Nettleton on May 14, l946, to the late Jeff and Clara Gillentine Humble. He returned to his Creator on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after a hard fought battle with cancer the last 4 1/2 years. He was 76 years old. Known as Henry to the public but Clay to his family, he worked for many years as the head mechanic for Amory Garment/Block Industries. The last 15 years, he has been in the sand and gravel business working until recently when his health no longer allowed him to. Henry and family were longtime members of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church before affiliating with Shannon Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. A faithful member, Henry loved participating in Church activities and enjoyed ole time Southern gospel music. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed a lifetime of fishing and hunting. A quiet, strong man, Henry Clay was totally devoted to his family especially his grandbabies who knew him as Pa Paw.
A service celebrating his life will be held today (Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022) at Shannon Church of the Lord Jesus Christ east of Shannon (373 Old Hwy 45, Shannon, MS. 38868) with his pastor, Bro Paul Beam officiating assisted by Bro. Ben Raper. Private burial will follow in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time at 3 PM today. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Clay is survived by his family; his wife, Melody Humble, to whom he married in Vernon, Ala. in l965; 2 sons, Tim Humble and wife, Beverly of Mantachie and Chad Humble of Nettleton; 4 grandchildren, Tana King (Joey), Brady Humble, Britney Carr (Josh), and Dallas Vick (Mandy; 9 great grandchildren, Blakley, Annaleise, Aiden, Leah, Cera, Judah, Jayli, Gabriel and Nora.; 2 brothers, Frank Humble (Mae) of Nettleton and Nathaniel Humble (Kathy) of Crossville, Tn.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Claude "Bugg" Humble and J.W. Humble; 1 sister, Elizabeth "Sis" McDaniel.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Alice Faye Millstead
BELMONT - Alice Faye Millstead passed away September 17, 2022 at the age of 84 with her daughter, Lana and her niece, Angie by her side. Alice was born December 4, 1937 to Johnny and Luna Gann in New Site, MS. She lived most of her life in Belmont, where she was employed by Blue Bell Manufacturing for over thirty years. For a short time afterwards, she was employed by Scott Paper Company in Dennis, MS. Alice enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with her family.
Services will be Tuesday, September 20, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Haskell Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Dennis Memory Gardens, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Lana Ernest (Larry); grandsons - Tanner Giles, Bill Ernest (Vanessa) and AMCS John Ernest U.S. Navy (Amy); great-grandchildren - Kylee Grace Giles, J.J. and Kayla Ernest, niece - Angie Stephens (Mike); nephew - Dennis Gann (Lee); three great-nieces - Mikenlee, Sydnee and Ella Kate Stephens and one great-nephew - Hayden Gann.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Millstead, her daughter, Amanda Millstead, grandson, Drake Giles, her parents, a brother, Billy Ray Gann and a niece, Tammy Jo Gann.
A special note of thanks to the Belmont Ambulance Service and Belmont Fire Department. All of you went above and beyond for her over the last several years.
Pallbearers will be Larry Ernest, Tanner Giles and Mike Stephens.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 20, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Ouida Marie Penny
BOONEVILLE - Ouida Marie Penny, 87, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Little Brown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Sylvia West Love
HAMILTON - Sylvia West Love, 83, passed away on September 19, 2022, at USA Hospital in Mobile, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home - Aberdeen.
Scottie Bennett
FULTON - Scottie Bennett, 18, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He worked at Mueller Industries and enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, and playing Fortnite. Scottie enjoyed life and being with his family and friends.
Services will be at 5:00 pm on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Nicholson officiating. Burial will be in Andrew's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Tuesday September 20 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his Father, Matt Bennett of Fulton, Mother, Heather Bennett, of Dorsey, siblings, Braxton Carroll, Braiden Bennett, Emilee Bennett, and Mason Bennett, all of Fulton, Haley Parker, and Addi Parker, both of Vardamen.
He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Susan Chilcoat.
Pallbearers will be Matt Bennett, Braiden Bennett, Levi Rogers, Jeffrey Johnson, and Mohamed Fadel.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Alice Faye Goolsby
RIPLEY - On Sunday morning, September 18, 2022, as she softly listened to her granddaughter read Jeremiah 29:11"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.", Alice Faye Goolsby, 82, departed this life surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home.
Services honoring the Christian life of Mrs. Goolsby will be at 3 PM Tuesday, September 20 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery near Ripley.
Mrs. Goolsby was born April 16, 1940 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late David Troy and Zoma Wise McCollum. She received her education in the Falkner Public School District, was a self-employed cosmetologist for 43 years and, after retiring, worked in the Real Estate industry.
A devout Christian, Mrs. Goolsby was dedicated to her walk with the Lord. A strong believer in the power of prayer, she enjoyed sharing the plan of salvation through various capacities such as missionary trips, writing prayers and scriptures in her journal.
The love for her family was a wonderful gift she gave them and set a good example of a loving, hard working Christian woman. True to her servant heart, everyone that came in contact with her could undeniably see the light of God living within her. Her family has the assurance of knowing that our loss on earth, is truly Heaven's gain.
Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Tuesday, September 20 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Loving memories will continue to be shared by her daughter, Donna three sons, Jeff, Greg (Michelle) and Kelly, two sisters, Barbara Rucker (Fay) and Carol Jacobs (Norman), a brother, D.G. McCollum (Grace), four grandchildren, Steven (Lana), Amber (Nick), Nick (Payton) and Mike, five great grandchildren, Mallory, Carter, Collin, Cade Henry and Dutton Henry and a daughter in love, Betty Goolsby.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Henry Goolsby, two sisters, Victoria and Louise and four brothers, Melvin Elaine, Travis, L.T. and James.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Goolsby family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Leonard McNeil "Len" Pegues
TUPELO - Leonard McNeil "Len" Pegues, 86, passed away on September 19, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Judy Richey
TUPELO - Judy Richey, 72, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at North Miss Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday only from 9AM until service time at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. A full obit can be seen at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Curtis Hester
FULTON - Curtis Hester, 54, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, September 20, at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Fulton. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until service time at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Sarah "Jean" Tubb
AMORY - Sarah "Jean" Tubb, 91, the last of her immediate family, passed away at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS, on September 15, 2022. She began her new life in Heaven where she had a sweet reunion with the ones she missed dearly. She was born on August 10, 1931, in Amory, MS to the late Ward Howell and Sue "Hughes" Howell.
Jean was born and raised in Monroe County, with three other siblings, and she attended Amory High School. She eventually moved far west to California. She started a career at National Cash Register in Escondido, California where she was a valued employee. She worked for many years and was promoted as far as a Test Board Inspector for the company. Later in life, she moved back to Monroe County, where she enjoyed retirement, her family, and living a slower paced life.
A beautiful woman, Jean was blessed by God with three children, a supportive husband, and many wonderful grandchildren and extended family. Jean was fun loving and always willing to help those in need. She cared about her family and friends dearly and always enjoyed attending North Boulevard Christian Church.
In her free time, she loved gardening, especially growing beautiful ferns and painting ceramics. Most of all, Jean was good at rolling a strike at the bowling alley. She enjoyed the thrill and challenge of bowling and during her lifetime, she bowled many perfect 300 point games. To her family and close friends, the memories made with Jean are priceless. They will forever remember her kindness and love.
Left behind to cherish the memories of her are her daughters, Lisa Denise Martinez, Las Vegas, Karen Sue Tubb, Amory; grandchildren, Richard Salinas, Stephen Geanetos, Jean Salinas and Sarah Lomboy; great-grandchildren, Bodhi Brown, Jude Salinas, James Salinas, Ruthclaire Salinas, and Omar Marquez; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; son, Delbert Ward Tubb; brother, Robert Ward Howell; sisters, Eleanor Roberts and Peggy Joyce Howell and many extended family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Bro. Kraig Birchfield officiating. Burial will following at Hatley Cemetery, with Pallbearers being Richard Salinas, Stephen Geanetos, Monty Roberts, Neil Roberts and Kirk Howell.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 11:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
Willie Cousar
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Willie Mae "Billie" Robbins Cousar, 93, died Monday, September 19, at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born January 10, 1929, in Union County to Luther Arlington Robbins and Lella Thomas Robbins. She was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church. She was a retired supervisor with Munsingwear.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 4 daughters: Joanne Lesley (Larry), Debra Rodgers, Bobbie Smithey (Dennis), and Mary Carroll; 2 sons: Alan Cousar (Shirley) and Bill Cousar (Jo); 14 Grandchildren: Teresa Campbell (Todd), Sandra Durrett (Lee), Jason Cousar (Holly), Brian Lesley (Emily), Ben Lesley, Matt Lesley, Brad Rodgers (Christina), Aimee Bogitsh (Josh), Will Smithey (Brandy), Joel Smithey (Jeannie), Brett Smithey (Nicki), Jacob Alexander (Amanda), Josh Alexander, and Victoria Garner (Michael); 32 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: James Thomas Cousar; 1 son: Rickey Cousar; 3 sisters; and 1 brother.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, at United.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family requests memorials be made to the Cemetery Fund at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, 1020 CR 141, Blue Mountain, MS, 38610, or to The Gideons, P. O. Box 805 New Albany, MS., 38652.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
