TODAY'S OBITUARIES
June Pearson Franks Booker, Kosciusko
Bradley Cain, Booneville
Floyd Clark, Fulton
Carrie Crump, Baldwyn
Michael "Mike" Ericksen, Baldwyn
LeeAnn Jean Fili, Nesbit
Pastor Ethell Finnie, Nettleton
Stanley Gray, Splunge
Doris Jackson, Myrtle
Dorothy Kelly, Tremont
David Earl Kent, Ripley
JoAnne Ketchum Mardis, Taylor
Prentiss Moore, Grenada
Robert K. Patterson, Corinth
Dolores Cummings-Pope, Fulton
Johnny C. Richardson, Pisgah Community
Vicky Russell, Saltillo
Rev. Frank Samples, Coffeeville
Dorothy Shinualt, Booneville
Doug Thorn, Fulton
Billy Clyde "Pa Bill" Wilbanks, Tippah County
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
September 21, 2021
MRS. CAROL KORNEGAY
Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
11 a.m. Tuesday
Saltillo Chapel
Oak Grove Cemetery
Visitation: 9 a.m. until service time
Tuesday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
MRS. LINDA SHULTS BRYAN
New Albany
11 a.m. Saturday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Graveside Services
3 p.m. Saturday
Hickory Flat Cemetery,
Cedar Grove, Tennessee
Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time
Saturday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. MARY BLANCHE
POSEY ARNOLD
Vianna, Virginia
Arrangements Incomplete
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Tueday, September 21, 2021
Mr. Pedro Aguilar Hernandez
Saltillo
Services Were Held On
6:30PM Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
Mrs. Vicky Russell
Tupelo
2 PM Today, Wednesday, Sept. 22,2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit Noon- Service Time Today
Saltillo Cemetery
Doris Jackson
MYRTLE - Doris Wanice Jackson, 83, died Saturday, September 18. She was born January 27, 1938, in Elain, AR., to Dillard Jackson and Minnie Creekmore Jackson. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She was retired from Ertel Manufacturing where she was a Quality Technician. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 20, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Daniel Smith and Bro. Gary Yates officiating. A visitation will be from 9 am till the start of the service at 11:00 am also at United. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 1 daughter: Jan Fooshee (Kevin) of Ingomar; 2 sons: Rickey Jackson (Laura) of Poolville and Randy Jackson (Tanya) of New Albany; 1 sister: Ester Louise Holland (Hollis); 3 brothers: John Harold Jackson (Doskie), Bobby Gene Jackson, and Dillard Gary Jackson (Diane); 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Virgil Jackson; and 3 brothers: Charlie Jackson, Junior Jackson, and James Creekmore. Pallbearers will be Gary Jackson, Ben Fooshee, Ethan Norvell, Ethan Warren, Hunter Poirrier, and Russ Clayton. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Robert K. Patterson
CORINTH - Robert K. Patterson, 69, passed away on September 19, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Floyd Clark
FULTON - Floyd Eldon Clark, of Fulton, departed this life on Friday, September 17, 2021, while under the special care of NMMC Hospice. He was 93.
As his health declined, his incredible discipline and faith in God gave him strength needed to endure what was to come. He was born December 19, 1927, to William and Nettie "Ross" Clark of Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Croswell High School and Port Huron Jr. College in Michigan before serving his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a corporal with the 45th Infantry where he bravely fought on the front lines.
After his honorable discharge, he married his beloved wife, Ida Marie Elston, on November 22, 1952. The couple had one son, James "Jim" Floyd Clark on May 22, 1956.
Floyd was employed by Mueller Brass Co. in Port Huron first until an opening for a mechanical engineer became available at the new Mueller plant in Fulton. He gave Mueller Brass 110% without complaint but with gratitude for the opportunity. He retired in 1994 well-respected by those who knew or worked under his supervisor.
The Biblical verse which probably describes him best is Ecclesiastes 5:19-20: "And it is a good thing to receive wealth from God and the good health to enjoy it. To enjoy your work and accept your lot in life—this is indeed a gift from God."
He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors working in the yard, especially near Thanksgiving to rake up a big pile of leaves for the grandchildren to jump in and going to be with his church family at Trinity Baptist Church while health allowed. He was also an avid fan of all sports.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. David Haynes and Bro. Don Baggett officiating. Remembrances will be given by Larry Brown and Scott Stone. Music will be provided by soloist Mark Robbins and pianist Linda Craft. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. McNeece-Morris is honored to be serving their friends.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leonard J. Clark (Barbara) and a sister, Bernice Miller (Lee).
Besides his loving wife of 68 years, he leaves behind his son, James "Jim" Floyd Clark (Linda), also of Fulton; a granddaughter, Amy Stone (Scott) of Pace, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren wh0 he dearly loved, Connor and Suzanne Stone; all of Florida.
Pallbearers will be Connor Stone, Scott Stone, Stephen Stone, Larry Brown, Jimmie Wilson and William Parker.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Tuesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
A special thanks is extended to the nursing staff on the 5th floor Hospice unit for giving him tender care and making his last hours peaceful.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund or to a charity of your choice.
Dorothy Kelly
TREMONT - Dorothy Kelly, 83, passed away on September 20, 2021, at Dogwood Assisted Living in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL.
Michael "Mike" Ericksen
BALDWYN - Michael "Mike" Ericksen, 76, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 until 9:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation on Thursday at the church from 12:00 until 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Mormon Cemetery.
LeeAnn Jean Fili
NESBIT - LeeAnn Jean Fili, 26, was born October 25, 1994, and grew up in Nesbit, MS. LeeAnn was a graduate of Lewisburg High School, where she played softball and the clarinet in the band and was a member of the Northwest Ranger Marching Band at Northwest Mississippi Community College. She passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, in Olive Branch, as a result of a car accident. LeeAnn had a huge heart and was always true to herself. She loved her family, her friends, the outdoors, and making people laugh.
LeeAnn is survived by her parents Vince and Vicky Fili of Nesbit; grandmother Barbara Fili of Lakeland; sisters Kelly Nelson of Memphis, Janice Nelson of Hernando, Katie Stribling (Lance) of Nesbit, Beth Miller (Josh) of Hernando and Nikki Fili of Memphis; her very beloved nieces and nephews Alexis Nelson, Battle Stribling, Drew Wesley, Hannah Ising, Noble Stribling, and Karabeth Stribling; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother Andy "Capp" Nelson.
Pallbearers will be Cody Gadd, Brandon Lulow, Jordan Wilkes, Atom Johnson, Josh Thron and Brad Pruiett.
Visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Hernando, MS, from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, with the service beginning at 3 p.m. with Bro. Rob White officiating. Burial will be in Desoto Memorial Gardens. Waters Funeral Home of Baldwyn, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Billy Clyde "Pa Bill" Wilbanks
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Saturday morning, September 18, 2021, Billy Clyde Wilbanks, 81, resident of Walnut, departed this life for his heavenly home at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth.
Funeral Services honoring the Christian life of Mr. Wilbanks will be at 11 AM Tuesday, September 21 at Jesus Name Community Church with Rev. Cory Porterfield and Rev. Gary Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilbanks was born February 23, 1940 in Tippah County, the son of the late James A. and Zelma Stanley Wilbanks.
The retired owner of Bill's Alternators, Billy Clyde Wilbanks, spent his days riding his golf cart through the neighborhood checking on his children and grandchildren. Billy was affectionately known to his family, church and friends as "Pa Bill". He enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, visiting the barn watching the kids rope and ride, and feeding the fish in his lake. He was always surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren, and the family dog, Dally, who often rode the golf cart with him. He was a faithful member of Jesus Name Community Church where he served as a trustee for 35 years. He was and will always be considered a pillar at JNCC. God, church and ministry were high priority in his life, and he proved that by investing in numerous evangelists and missionaries over the years. His home was a hub where he and his wife entertained a host of these ministers, often for long periods of time. He instilled his faith in God and his love for ministry in his family. He will be missed tremendously, but his legacy will live on in the lives of those he leaves behind.
Visitation will continue today until service time at Jesus Name Community Church.
Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 60 years, Pauline "Polly" Hurt Wilbanks, two daughters, Carol Porterfield (Rev. Gary) and Becky Huggins (Charlie), both of Walnut, one sister, Dail Buse of Walnut, one brother, Stanley Wilbanks of Walnut, nine grandchildren, Rev. Cory Porterfield (Amelia), Lana Parker (Glen), Leah Smith (Rev. Zach), Macy Gaar, Grant Gaar, Joncy Gaar, Caleb Gaar, Kaitlyn Huggins, Jackson Huggins, and six great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Bell, and three brothers, Fagin Wilbanks, J. W. Wilbanks, and C. D. Wilbanks.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Pa Bill's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Bradley Cain
BOONEVILLE - Bradley Cain, 51, left this earthly life on September 18, 2021, after fighting a courageous 4 year battle with cancer. Bradley was a 1988 graduate of New Site High School and held an electronics degree from RETS in Birmingham. He was a dedicated employee serving as supervisor at Booneville Gas and Water for almost 25 years and was recognized by the Mississippi Water and Pollution Control Operators Association as Operator of the Year in 2009. He also worked for the City of Marietta and Corp of Engineers.
Bradley was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and he instilled in his daughters at an early age the love of the outdoors and hunting. Before his declining health he thoroughly enjoyed spending time on the water whether boating or fishing with his many friends. He was truly a friend to everyone with a "heart of gold" as many of his friends have stated, and he loved everyone and told them so very often. Those friends have been a remarkable source of support for Bradley during his cancer battle providing emotional, spiritual and financial support (for his MD Anderson trips), and he and his family are so appreciative to each and every one of these friends.
Services honoring Bradley's life will be 2 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Liberty Methodist Church with Bro. Chuck Boxx and Bro. Jimmy Hicks officiating. David Elliot will deliver the eulogy and remarks will be made by Dale Michael. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, September 20, 2021 at Liberty Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Cain's Chapel Cemetery.
Bradley is survived by his daughters, Katie Taylor (Michael) and Chloe Cain; his granddaughter, Adaline Taylor; his sister, Jane Gillespie (Billy) and his brother, Arnold Owens (Reba).
Bradley was preceded in death by his father, Joe Cain and his mother, Connie Owens.
Pallbearers are; Mike Cain, Roy Cummings, Buck Dill, David Elliot, Eric Lindsey, Hunter Moreland and Tim Stolz.
Honorary pallbearers are; Brother Perrigo, Mitchell Maddox, Billy Joe Bridges, Grant Gillespie, Keith Vuncannon, Shannon Pounds, Nick Walden, Terry Stephens, David Thornton and Jerry Croft.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Stanley Gray
SPLUNGE - Stanley Gray, 70, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. Services will be on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery.
Dorothy Shinualt
BOONEVILLE - Dorothy Shinualt, 91, passed away on September 20, 2021, at Landmark Nursing & Rehab Center in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Dolores Cummings-Pope
FULTON - Dolores Cummings-Pope, 74, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 12 pm at St. Matthew Baptist Church- Fulton. Visitation will be on Wednesday 11 am - 12 pm at St. Matthew Baptist Church Fulton- Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton in charge of arrangements.
Prentiss Moore
GRENADA - Prentiss Moore, 48, passed away on September 18, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
JoAnne Ketchum Mardis
TAYLOR - JoAnne Ketchum Mardis began life on the farm of Rufus Ketchum and Mildred Shelton Ketchum on March 2, 1948, in Tippah County, Mississippi. As with most farm kids of her day, she milked cows, slopped hogs, chopped and picked cotton, and learned how to drive a tractor. After high school graduation and being tired of farm life, she moved to Memphis. Her goal was to become a secretary. She attended a business college and Mid-South Bible College. In May 1968, she met her future husband, Larry Mardis, and they were married in 1971. JoAnne worked at various jobs, including being a secretary, sales tax collector, small business owner and, finally, the Post Office. Later in life, she sold honey at the farmers markets in Oxford. Being civic minded, she volunteered at an elementary school to do paired/repeated reading with students who had reading problems. For 20 years, she worked Bingo as a fund raising activity with a Lions Club. The Louisiana School Psychological Association (LSPA) gave her an award for volunteering with that organization's yearly convention. When she lived in Clinton, Louisiana, she was a school board watcher and was interviewed several times by the Baton Rouge television stations. She once organized a group to elect new school board members. That group was successful in defeating 7 of 12 school board members. She was a Master Gardner, a member of the Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) and St. Andrews Methodist Church in Oxford. She was very proud of having two valedictorians in the family-daughter and grandson and probably a third with her granddaughter. She seldom missed an Ole Miss football or basketball game. After the children left home, JoAnne and Larry moved to Taylor, Mississippi, and decided to travel and see the world. Travel took them to all 50 states and 17 countries. She spent birthdays visiting Paris, viewing the Sistine Chapel in Rome, floating the Rhine River in Germany, hiking to the Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon, cruising in the Caribbean and visiting Washington, D.C. As a retirement trip, JoAnne and Larry drove the Alaskan Highway to Alaska, which took 40 days and covered 12,000 miles. Later in life, she decided that she needed to do more to make life easier for people, which she saw as her Christian duty in life. She and Larry did mission trips to repair homes damaged by floods, hurricanes and tornadoes. She made two trips to Africa. The second trip was to drill a water well at a small Methodist hospital in Zimbabwe. Her favorite vacation trip was to Iceland. While on that trip to Iceland and later to Eastern Europe, she did not feel well. After getting home, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic/myeloproliterative disease, and had a stem cell transplant at MDAnderson in Houston, TX. The stem cell transplant was successful, but it compromised her immune system. A bacterial infection caused her death on September 17, 2021.
She will be buried at 10 am on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Antioch Cemetery near Ripley, Mississippi, on land has been in the family since the late 1830"s. Bro. Billy Owen will be officiating.
She leaves behind Larry, her husband of 50 years. A daughter Karen (Andrew Lafferty) and two grandchildren- Caleb, who is a student at Brown University, and Anna, who is a senior in high school. A son Matthew (Mandy) and two grandchildren- Abby, who is a fifth grader, and Brayden, who is 4 years old. She also leaves behind one brother Fred Ketchum and four sisters Pat Fiveash, Helen (Wesley) Reed, Kathy Ketchum and Carolyn (Mike) Jones. Two brothers -Larry Ketchum (Sharon) and Elmer Lee Ketchum (Dorothy)- preceded her in death.
Due to Covid, there will only be a graveside service for vaccinated relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
June Pearson Franks Booker
KOSCIUSKO - Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Proverbs 31:10
Mona "June" Franks Booker, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the South Huntington Church of Christ in Kosciusko, Mississippi. Burial will follow at the Parkway Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. at the South Huntington Church of Christ.
June was born May 27,1940 in Tupelo, MS to the late Monroe and Ilaree Pearson. She was the youngest of five children.
June is survived by her son Stephen Franks (Lisa), husband Jeff Booker, daughter in law's Glenda Franks and Tammy Franks, grandchildren Vincent Franks (Kori), Philip Dale Franks II, Erin Henson (Derek), Andrea Skelton (Shaun), Megan Sheppard (Andrew), Ashley Lambert (Rusty), JoAnna Roos (Derick), and Ali Meyer (Chris), great grandchildren Braylee, Sadie, Silas, Abel, Lucy, Addison, Maci, Myles, Mila, Mabry, Henley, Haley, J P, Maddox, Luke, and Matthew.
June was a member of the South Huntington Church of Christ for 51 years. Her heart and soul went into the publication of the Magnolia Messenger, a Christian newspaper started by her late husband, A.L. Franks, in 1978.
June was a devoted wife to A.L. Franks for 63 years until his passing on October 16, 2019. She loved being a preacher's wife and wore that title with such elegance and grace. She loved visiting churches and meeting people. She enjoyed cooking and hosting friends and family in their home. June was a wonderful encourager to everyone and had the heart of a servant.
June loved her family deeply. She was a loving mother to her three sons. After losing her husband and 2 of her sons, her faith and trust in God never wavered. She always pointed her family to Christ, especially during times of trial and adversity.
June was blessed to find another fine Christian man to love after the passing of her beloved husband. She married Jeff Booker on December 27, 2020. They had a wonderful 9 months of marriage.
She adored her 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren will always remember her back scratches, chocolate gravy and biscuits for breakfast, and her ability to make them feel so very loved and special. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Al Franks, sons Paul Franks and Philip Franks, brothers Prentis, Hoyle and Jimmy Pearson.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials to: Magnolia Messenger, P.O. Box 1578, Kosciusko, MS 39090.
For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.
Johnny C. Richardson
PISGAH COMMUNITY - Johnny C. Richardson (75) passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home in the Pisgah Community. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam War as Flight Eng. on CH47A Chinnook Helicopter as a mechanic. He ranked Specialist E-5 and received Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Vietnam Medal. He got his Honorable Discharge in 1967. He enjoyed fishing, playing music, gardening, riding his side-by-side, camping and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a millwright foreman for TVA and later at Intex Plastics. He was a member of the Booneville VFW and a valued member at Rosetrail Campground in AL.
Services with Military Honors are 11 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Wayne Bridges officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, September 20, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Sardis Cemetery.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Annette Richardson; his son, Johnny J. Richardson; his daughter, Tammy Lauderdale; his sisters, Clarareece Taylor (Jimmy) and Sara Eaton (Jimmie); his grandchildren, Jonathon Richardson, John Garrett Richardson, Casey Reed (Jordan) and Cody Gilley (Sarah) and his great-grandchildren, Tucker Miller, Jonah Reed and Wesson Reed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Willard Richardson; his father, J.C. Miller and his step-father, JW Richardson.
Pallbearers are; Jamie Taylor, Jeremy Taylor, Michael Yancey, Wesley Weatherbee, Jimmy Weatherbee, Chris Weatherbee, Danny Derick and Kenneth Michaels.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
David Earl Kent
RIPLEY - David Earl Kent, 76, of Ripley, died on September 19, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. David was born on March 14, 1945, in Ripley, Mississippi, to Earl Murray Kent and Willard Linville Davis Kent. He attended Palmer School and graduated from Blue Mountain High School in 1962. He then attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College for 2 years. Entering the United States Air Force in 1966, David served as an aerospace ground
equipment technician with the 727th Tactical Control Squadron until 1970, then transferring to the United States Air Force Reserves. While serving, he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1972. During his service to his country, he married his sweetheart, Martha Anne Paul, on August 17, 1968. Returning to civilian life, David worked for Futorian Furniture, Benchcraft, and Ashley Furniture until his retirement. He was appointed to the local board of the Selective Service System where he served for more than 15 years. David attended Palmer Baptist Church his entire life and served as a deacon for many years. He was also a member of Gideons International.
David is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Alex Callum Rhodes. He is survived by his wife Martha; two daughters, Jennifer Faye Rhodes (Jon) and Dr. Christina Kent Nunnally (Miles), and a grandson, James David Nunnally II.
The family would like to thank the staff of Tippah County Hospital and North Mississippi Medical Center for their exceptional, compassionate care during this difficult time.
Services will be at Palmer Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 22 at 1 p.m. with Brother Don Wilson and Brother Richie Hatcher officiating. Graveside service will follow. Pallbearers will be Barry Hobson, Larry Hobson, A. J. Dupre, Josh Locke, Ben Reeves, Will Gossett. Honorary pallbearers will be John Edd Brotherton, Larry Elder, Noel Jackson, and Charles Bryant. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Palmer Baptist Church note in the memory of David Kent.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Doug Thorn
FULTON - Douglas Leon Thorn, 74 of Fulton, MS passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. There will be a PRIVATE family viewing only and the interment will be in Magnolia Gardens. Born December 4, 1946, in Tupelo, Doug was a retired custodian for Wal-Mart and of the Baptist faith. Doug is survived by his son, Eddie Thorn and wife Annette of Iuka, MS.; 3 grandchildren, Sharlie Cain, Jeremy Thorn and Amanda Thorn Brady and husband Paul; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Garvis Thorn; sister, Teresa Maxey and husband Mike; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Edgar Thorn; mother, Sarah Riech Thorn and his brother, Kenneth Thorn. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Douglas Leon Thorn.
Rev. Frank Samples
COFFEEVILLE - Rev. Frank Samples, a resident of Coffeeville, MS, left his earthly home on September 17, 2021 to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who he loved and adored.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Committal will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Roads Cemetery in Slate Springs.
Rev. Frank was born October 30, 1943 in Itawamba County to the parents of John Howard Samples and Lela Mae Samples of Golden, MS. Frank was a man after God's own heart. His love for telling others about Jesus was seen daily. Anyone who met him, he was sure to share a smile. He leaves behind a legacy of 38 years in pastoring. To know him was to love him.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
Surviving family includes his loving wife, Ann Samples of Coffeeville, MS who loved and cherished him; his daughter, Tammy Samples Eastridge (Jody) of Teasdale, MS; step-children, Sissy Tunnell (Kevin) of Bruce, MS, Roger Poynor (Roxann) of Bruce, MS, Misty M. Dye (Bubba) of Calhoun City, MS, Trent Kirk of Cullman, AL; grandchildren, Ashely Owens (Jason), John Brown (Kayla), Tyler Kilcrease, Jaten Tunnell, Kasetin Dye, Jana Paige Kirk, Kailyn Kirk, Danielle Thomas (Christen); 12 great grandchildren and very special nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, John Howard and Lela Mae Samples; his brother, Olen Samples; and one sister, Pauline Carter.
Carrie Crump
BALDWYN - Carrie Crump, 78, passed away on September 20, 2021, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Vicky Russell
SALTILLO - Vicky Ann Yeager Russell, 61, laid down her badge and met her Creator at 3:20 AM on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from the NMMC in Tupelo after a 3 week struggle with meningitis. Vicky, a caring and compassionate soul who often put others above self, was 61 years old. Born on May 20, l960 to the late Raymond Yeager and Donna Gaines Yeager, who survives, she lived all her life in the Saltillo area. A Baptist by faith, Vicky attended Saltillo Schools and ran the B-Quick in Saltillo for many years where she endeared herself to countless friends. She worked 13 years at Hunter Sadler Mfg. before finding her calling in life as a law enforcement officer. Vicky first worked for Lee Co. Sheriff Harold Ray Presley and, after his death, Sheriff Larry Presley. Almost 15 years ago, she joined the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department. At the time of her unexpected death, she had risen to the rank of Major and served as the Jail Administrator. She was beloved by co-workers and the public. She could be tough and independent but had a large heart and always rooted for the underdog-never meeting a stranger! Her "fun" personality was always evident and she could master most any challenge presented to her. Sheriff Chris Dickinson praised her for her devotion to all the citizens of Itawamba County and throughout our area. When not working, to which her commitment was complete and diligent, she loved nothing more than spending time with her 4 grandchildren. She always had time for her Mother and spent many Saturdays shopping with her-mostly buying for the grand's!!
A service, with law enforcement honors, will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Sheriff Chris Dickinson will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-8PM Today (Tue.) and from Noon-service time on Wednesday-all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. The service may be viewed at 2 PM Wednesday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be archived thereafter.
Vicky is survived by her only daughter, Jessica Donnell Russell Townsend and husband, Richard of Guntown; Mamaw's 4 grandchildren, Carson, Maisy and twins; Delaney and Dylan; her Mother, Donna Yeager of Saltillo; her sister, Patty Sanders and husband, Craig of Saltillo; 3 nieces, Susie Page, Donna Waldon and Emily Trulove and 3 nephews, Andrew Sanders, Austin Sanders and Tyler Russell; a host of friends and law enforcement colleagues from around the State. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Yeager.
Pallbearers will be Richard Townsend, Ricky Yeager, Craig Sanders, Skip Johnson, Malcolm Driskell, and Sheriff Chris Dickinson. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Itawamba Co. Sheriff's Department, all law enforcement personnel and Austin and Andrew Sanders.
Memorials may be made to the Vicky Russell Foundation for Hope. This foundation will support area law enforcement with personal needs such as scholarships, medical costs and other concerns-all in memory and appreciation for Vicky's countless contributions during her lifetime. Checks should be made to the Create Foundation, P. O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS. 38802 and labeled Vicky Russell Foundation.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Pastor Ethell Finnie
NETTLETON - Pastor Ethell Finnie, 66, passed away on September 19, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
